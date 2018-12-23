The biggest injuries of NFL Week 16

Ryan Clark and Jeff Saturday side with Richard Sherman defending his teammate and says thats what fights in the NFL are always about. (1:29)

Here's the latest on all the major injuries from our NFL Nation reporters, including the prognosis on each player for the rest of the season:

The Colts could be down to just two healthy tight ends -- Mo Alie-Cox and Ryan Hewitt -- for their key Week 17 game at Tennessee if Pro Bowler Eric Ebron does not clear concussion protocol in time. Ebron suffered a concussion in the second quarter of Sunday's victory over the Giants. Tight end was a deep position for the Colts earlier in the season, but Jack Doyle (kidney) went on injured reserve after the Week 12 game against Miami and Erik Swoope was released on Dec. 11. -- Mike Wells

Mariota didn't finish on Saturday due to a stinger injury on his throwing arm. Mike Vrabel said Mariota got further evaluation for the stinger but wouldn't say if it was related to his previous injury that impacted his grip on the football. -- Turron Davenport

Patterson left Sunday's game with a knee injury in the third quarter and didn't return, watching the remainder of the game from the sideline. Patterson has been productive as a niche player on offense (including four rushes for 66 yards vs. the Bills on Sunday), as his presence took on some added importance with the Patriots playing without Josh Gordon due to NFL indefinite suspension. -- Mike Reiss

Thomas was carted off the field after suffering an Achilles tendon injury and didn't return. Thomas was replaced by reserve wideout Vyncint Smith, who hauled in a 35-yard touchdown against Philadelphia. Head coach Bill O'Brien didn't give a diagnosis for Thomas but said, "It didn't look good." -- Turron Davenport

Coach Jason Garrett said Crawford was heading home after going to the hospital for a neck injury on the second play of Sunday's win against Tampa Bay. Garrett said the scans and MRI came back negative. "Obviously a very scary thing," Garrett said. "One of the most well-respected guys I've been around and so our thoughts are with him, but the news has been good initially." -- Todd Archer

Jurrell Casey, DT, Tennessee Titans

Casey suffered what appeared to be a left leg injury in the fourth quarter. The training staff examined Casey on the sideline, he took off his pads and watched the final series on defense. He was replaced by Darius Kilgo. -- Turron Davenport

Rhodes' string of nagging injuries continued against the Lions, as he hurt his groin towards the tail end of the game which kept him sidelined. The Vikings also lost CB Marcus Sherrels in the game, due to a foot injury. -- Courtney Cronin

Heinicke suffered an elbow injury in the first half and returned, but he left uncertainty as to whether he will be able to play in the finale at New Orleans. Kyle Allen would be up. There's no need to risk Cam Newton, who remains on the active roster, with no chance to make the playoffs. -- David Newton

Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward left the game in the fourth quarter with a concussion, interim coach Gregg Williams said. This has to be scary to the Browns. Ward had missed the previous two games with a concussion. -- Pat McManamon

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said the initial diagnosis on Pettis' left knee injury was that it was an MCL issue. Shanahan said he hadn't been informed of any damage to ACL, though Pettis will miss the season finale against the Rams. -- Nick Wagoner

Burfict left the game with his second concussion of the season, and seventh of his career. Burfict's multiple concussions should be a concern that lasts beyond this season. -- Katherine Terrell

Thompson was carted to the locker room in the third quarter with a toe injury and did not return. Thompson is the only receiver of the seven on the Bills' roster who is not a rookie or second-year player. Expect the Bills to use a combination of their young receivers if Thompson cannot play in next Sunday's finale against the Dolphins. -- Mike Rodak

The Jaguars' already beat-up offensive line lost another player on Sunday when RT Josh Wells, who had just come off injured reserve with a groin injury, suffered a concussion. When he went out, the Jaguars shuffled Patrick Omameh from left guard to right tackle and put reserve Chris Reed at left guard, which likely would be the lineup in the finale next week if Wells cannot play. -- Michael DiRocco

Alexander, the Packers' first-round pick and one of their best defensive players, couldn't get through the game because of a groin injury. He dropped out in the first half. He missed two games in October because of the same injury. -- Rob Demovsky