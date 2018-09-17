The biggest injuries of NFL Week 2

Another week brings another batch of injuries around the NFL. Here's the latest on all the big injuries from our NFL Nation reporters, including the prognosis on each player for Week 3 and beyond:

McCoy suffered a rib injury in the third quarter when center Ryan Groy fell on McCoy's midsection as the tailback was being tackled. McCoy returned to the game for one rush but did not re-enter afterward and was later announced as questionable to return. McCoy declined an interview after the game, saying his rib injury made it difficult to talk. He was in obvious pain while moving and changing clothes in the locker room. If he cannot play next Sunday against the Vikings, the Bills would likely turn to Marcus Murphy as their lead back, with Chris Ivory in a short-yardage role. --Mike Rodak

Mixon will be out for a few weeks after he had a procedure Saturday to clean up some loose particles in his knee, a result of an old injury that was never addressed. The procedure went well, but while Mixon recovers, expect a heavy dose of Giovani Bernard and potentially Tra Carson. --Katherine Terrell

Mosley injured his knee on the first drive of Thursday's game and didn't return. He was diagnosed with a bone bruise, and the MRI revealed no ligament damage. "It doesn't look to be long-term," coach John Harbaugh said. "We'll just have to see how it responds the next couple of days. The good thing is we have a long week (10 days until next game). I don't know if that means he'll be ready for Denver or not." --Jamison Hensley

Cook sustained a hamstring injury in overtime and was sidelined for the remainder of the game. However, it appears his injury isn't of concern: Cook told the NFL Network that the issue was related to a cramp. --Courtney Cronin

Wallace was carted off with an ankle injury Sunday and did not return. He was in a walking boot afterward, and this could end up being a longer-term injury. Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) is due back soon, but the Eagles still need some help -- whether it be from speed receiver Shelton Gibson or perhaps a player not yet on the roster -- if Wallace is unavailable for an extended stretch. --Tim McManus

Zuerlein was sidelined right before the game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday because of a groin injury. Without a true place-kicker, the Rams improvised, with running back Todd Gurley converting two two-point conversions in the first half. Punter Johnny Hekker handled kickoffs and did kick a 20-yard field goal to give the Rams an 11-0 lead in the second quarter. Following Sunday's win, the Rams remain uncertain about Zuerlein's situation going forward. --Lindsey Thiry

Slay left Sunday's game against San Francisco with a concussion and was ruled out. It's the second time in a week Slay had been examined for a concussion. He was cleared to return after going through testing in Monday's opener against the Jets. The Lions had Teez Tabor and Nevin Lawson as the team's top cornerbacks after Slay was ruled out. --Michael Rothstein

King did not play in the second half after he suffered a groin injury. King, one of the Packers' starting cornerbacks, remained on the sideline but never went back into the game. There was no immediate update on his status after the game. --Rob Demovsky

Robinson left with a knee injury in the first half, and left the postgame locker room on crutches with his leg in a brace. That doesn't bode well for Sunday's game against Tennessee. Fourth-year player Josh Wells, who struggled in the preseason, stepped in for Robinson and played well and would get the start as long as Robinson is out. --Michael DiRocco

Flowers sustained a concussion on the Jaguars' opening drive and didn't return. With Flowers out, the Patriots leaned more heavily on Keionta Davis and Deatrich Wise Jr. as their top defensive ends. --Mike Reiss

Starting right tackle Veldheer is in the league's concussion protocol after leaving Sunday's win over the Oakland Raiders in the third quarter. Veldheer has been a steadying influence on the offensive line, and it's unclear at the moment how much practice time he will miss. Billy Turner entered the game and finished things out in Veldheer's spot, and Turner would likely start against the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday if Veldheer cannot play. Elijah Wilkinson is another option, but Wilkinson has been a game-day inactive in each of the Broncos' first two games. --Jeff Legwold

Patrick Chung, S, New England Patriots

Chung -- who was also serving as the Pats' primary punt returner -- sustained a concussion late in the first half and did not return. Chung was replaced by Duron Harmon at safety. --Mike Reiss