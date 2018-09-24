The biggest injuries of NFL Week 3

It was a particularly devastating day for 49ers fans, as the team suffered big injuries to multiple key players. Here's the latest on all the major injuries from our NFL Nation reporters, including the prognosis on each player for Week 4 and beyond:

Garoppolo suffered a left knee injury that the team fears is a torn ACL. If that proves to be the case, he will be lost for the season and the Niners will turn to second-year quarterback C.J. Beathard. -- Nick Wagoner

Already dealing with right knee soreness, Campbell suffered a minor ankle injury against the Titans. That meant more work for first-round pick Taven Bryan, who recorded his second tackle of the season. Campbell had two sacks against the Titans and is their best pass rusher so expect them to be extra cautious with him this week. -- Michael DiRocco

Wilkerson suffered what appeared to be a serious left ankle injury and was taken to a local hospital. His season could be over. While Wilkerson is out, the Packers will go with a split between Dean Lowry and Montravius Adams at his spot. -- Rob Demovsky

Peters and Talib each suffered ankle injuries, the Rams said, and were sidelined on Sunday. Peters left the locker room with a walking boot on his right foot, while Talib left with a walking boot on his left foot. Coach Sean McVay said he was uncertain of the extent of their injuries and whether they'd be available Thursday against the Vikings. -- Lindsey Thiry

Green left in the third quarter with a groin injury and did not return to the game, even though he was never declared out. Green said he landed hard on his hip while trying to catch a pass, and it was like "two bones hit." Green said he should be fine and thinks he'll play next week. -- Katherine Terrell

Engram left the contest after getting hit low in the second quarter. He said it just "didn't feel right." He had a brace on his knee after the game, and will undergo further tests on Monday. -- Jordan Raanan

Waynes will undergo an MRI Monday after injuring his right ankle on a near interception in the first quarter. Waynes exited the game and did not return, thrusting rookie Mike Hughes in as his replacement at left cornerback. -- Courtney Cronin

Richard Sherman, CB, San Francisco 49ers

Sherman sustained a calf/heel injury that cost him the majority of the game. Sherman is slated for further tests, but left the locker room with a walking boot on his left foot. -- Nick Wagoner

The Falcons have another major injury concern with starting free safety Allen suffering what appeared to be a significant leg injury. The team called it a calf injury, but coach Dan Quinn couldn't expand on it after Sunday's overtime loss to the Saints. -- Vaughan McClure

Brock left the game in the first half with a groin injury and did not return. He received treatment after the game and is expected to miss some practice time. Brock's absence put rookie cornerback Isaac Yiadom in the lineup Sunday and Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco repeatedly went after Yiadome in coverage. -- Jeff Legwold

The Chiefs lost Ford toward the end of Sunday's game, with a strained groin and he'll have an MRI on Monday to reveal the extent of the injury. Ford has been the Chiefs' most consistent pass rusher this season. They'll turn to rookie Breeland Speaks, a second-round draft pick, as the primary replacement. Speaks has played well against the run in limited playing time, but is not yet in Ford's class as a pass rusher. -- Adam Teicher

Right tackle Moses exited the game in the first half due to a concussion, and was replaced by Ty Nsekhe. Moses was walking around and talking to teammates in the locker room after the game. Washington has a bye this week, so Moses has extra time to clear concussion protocol before an Oct. 8 game at New Orleans. -- John Keim

Kelemete, who usually starts at left guard for the Texans, injured his knee during warmups and never played in Sunday's loss to the Giants. If he misses a significant amount, Greg Mancz will fill in at left guard. The Texans already lost right tackle Seantrel Henderson for the season with an ankle injury. -- Sarah Barshop

Miami lost Hayes and Branch to game-ending knee injuries. 2017 first-round pick Charles Harris stepped up for extra playing time after the two veterans left. Each of those losses will be significant, as defensive line depth was one of this team's biggest strengths. -- Cameron Wolfe

Nickel cornerback Patrick Robinson was carted off the field with an ankle injury Sunday and did not return. That's a big blow for a Saints pass defense that has struggled mightily this season, allowing opposing passers to throw for 345.7 yards per game and 10 touchdowns. -- Mike Triplett

McLeod left the game against the Colts with a left knee injury and did not return. It looked ugly, as teammate Jalen Mills accidentally laid a direct hit on that left leg while trying to make a play, but McLeod was somewhat upbeat about the injury when speaking to reporters after the game. -- Tim McManus

After sustaining a concussion during the Browns' Thursday night game against the Jets, Taylor was replaced by Baker Mayfield. Although Taylor is expected to clear concussion protocol in the short term, the Browns are poised to name Mayfield their starting QB on Monday. -- Pat McManamon