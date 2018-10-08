The biggest injuries of NFL Week 5

Ryan Clark says the Rams find a way to pick teams apart on offense and Jeff Saturday lauds their defense for shutting the door when it needs to. (1:26)

Another week, another batch of key contributors felled by injury around the league. Here's the latest on all the major injuries from our NFL Nation reporters, including the prognosis on each player for Week 5 and beyond:

Breida sustained a left ankle injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, and did not return. He left the stadium in a walking boot, and though he mentioned that X-rays were negative, he'll undergo more tests on the injured ankle. After Breida's departure, the 49ers turned to Alfred Morris, who finished with 18 carries for 61 yards and three catches for 30 yards, while third-string running back Raheem Mostert had five carries for 11 yards and a costly fumble. -- Nick Wagoner

Cooks and Kupp were both lost during the Rams' win over the Seahawks, due to concussions. Cooks, who has caught 26 passes for 452 yards and a touchdown this season, did not record a catch against the Seahawks. Kupp was evaluated for a concussion in the third quarter before he was ruled out. He caught six passes for 90 yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks.

The pair was replaced by Josh Reynolds, a second-year pro from Texas A&M, and KhaDarel Hodge, who was signed as an undrafted free agent from Prairie View A&M. -- Lindsey Thiry

Dolphins starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil is in the concussion protocol, and his exit from Sunday's game created a huge shift in Miami's offensive abilities. Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said after the game that his team saw "blood in the water" when backup Sam Young came in the game and struggled while being left on an island. Dolphins coach Adam Gase said he hasn't decided if they'll bring in outside help yet if Tunsil can't be cleared, but he did say it played a big role in Sunday's meltdown loss. -- Cameron Wolfe

Starting left tackle Riley Reiff injured his foot in the first half and did not return to play. Mike Zimmer did not have any update on Reiff's status after the game. Even without Reiff, the Vikings' offensive line, which moved Rashod Hill to left tackle and called rookie Brian O'Neill off the bench to fill in at right tackle, was terrific in pass protection. -- Courtney Cronin

Grant suffered a Lisfranc injury and is likely done for the season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. That's a big blow to the offense, because he was a dangerous change-of-pace back the team tried to get into the open field to exploit his speed. The Jaguars will have to add at least one back this week heading into the game against Dallas, because Leonard Fournette (hamstring) likely won't play against the Cowboys. -- Michael DiRocco

Barkley felt something in his back after scoring a touchdown that gave the Giants the lead with just over one minute remaining in the loss to Carolina. It was their last offensive play of the game. Barkley said afterward he was fine, as did coach Pat Shurmur. The Giants take on the Eagles on Thursday night. -- Jordan Raanan

Right tackle Andre Smith suffered a hamstring injury late in the third quarter and didn't return. Coach Steve Wilks didn't have an update on his status after the game. But this is Smith's second injury of the season in five weeks, after having missed the last three games with an elbow injury. -- Josh Weinfuss

Brown left Thursday's game against the Colts with a knee injury and didn't return, although the severity of the injury remains unknown. Without Brown, the Patriots would turn to either Danny Shelton or Adam Butler alongside fellow starter Lawrence Guy. -- Mike Reiss

Kalil was injured at the bottom of a pile on a third-and-1 play in the fourth quarter, and did not return. He was examined in the sideline tent, where players typically go to be tested for a concussion. Kalil also has a history of neck and shoulder injuries the past couple of years. The good news is that the Panthers have a lot of confidence in Tyler Larsen, who started when Kalil was injured the past two seasons and who played well for Trai Turner at right guard for two games this year. -- David Newton

Starting left tackle Bolles left the game in the second half with a right ankle injury, and will be evaluated more back in Denver. Starting right tackle Jared Veldheer didn't play in Sunday's contest against the Jets because of a knee injury he suffered in the Monday night loss to the Chiefs. That meant Billy Turner and Elijah Wilkinson, both backups, were at the two tackle spots in the fourth quarter, and may have to play against the Rams' front next Sunday. -- Jeff Legwold

Lewan limped off the field in the second quarter. He was listed as questionable to return with a right foot injury, but did not return to the game. Lewan said his right foot was swollen after last week's game, and he had the same injury in the season opener last year. At this point, he can't say whether the injury is a long-term one. --Turron Davenport

Johnson injured his ankle in the fourth quarter, but told ESPN he was "fine" after the game and he likely could have re-entered the game if needed. -- Michael Rothstein