The biggest injuries of NFL Week 6

Bills head coach Sean McDermott talks about Josh Allen's injury and how backup QB Nathan Peterman needs to make better decisions with the football to win. (1:14)

Here's the latest on all the major injuries from our NFL Nation reporters, including the prognosis on each player for Week 7 and beyond:

Allen injured his right elbow when it was hit following a third-quarter pass that resulted in a 39-yard completion to Kelvin Benjamin. Allen stayed in for one play before leaving the game and not returning. He did not speak to reporters in the locker room after the game, but was noticeably hampered in changing clothes, avoiding using his right arm. If Allen cannot play next Sunday in Indianapolis, the Bills would have to decide between Nathan Peterman (who threw a game-losing pick-six) and veteran Derek Anderson, signed last week. -- Mike Rodak

Cooper suffered a concussion early in the second quarter of the Raiders' 27-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, after taking a vicious hit from strong safety Bradley McDougald. Cooper missed a game last season with a concussion after sustaining a similar hit. Fellow wideout Seth Roberts was also knocked out of the game with a concussion.

The hits didn't stop in the wide receiver group for Oakland. The Raiders also lost left guard Jon Feliciano, starting in place of injured Pro Bowler Kelechi Osemele, to a rib injury in the second quarter. Quarterback Derek Carr was shaken up on his sixth and final sack of the game, when his left (non-throwing) shoulder was pounded into the Wembley Stadium pitch. Both Carr and head coach Jon Gruden said they did not expect the injury to be serious -- "It just was a little bruise," Carr claimed -- and with the Raiders' bye next week, that will give all the injured players more time to heal. -- Paul Gutierrez

Kupp suffered a knee injury in the first half, but returned and started in the second half before the training staff determined it was in Kupp's best interest to sit for the remainder of the game. Kupp said afterward that he would undergo further testing to determine the extent of his injury. -- Lindsey Thiry

Enunwa is having an MRI on Monday, after injuring his right ankle in the second quarter of the win over the Colts and missing the remainder of the game. His replacement, Terrelle Pryor (groin) also got banged up, so the Jets could be shorthanded when they face the Vikings at home in Week 7. -- Rich Cimini

Lewis suffered a neck injury and was carted off the field in a stretcher in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Lewis was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital for further examination but was moving all of his extremities, according to a Ravens spokesperson. He was released from the hospital after evaluation and will fly back to Baltimore with the team. "So far, so good," head coach John Harbaugh said. "There is a lot of optimism."

With Lewis out, the Ravens replaced him with rookie sixth-round pick Bradley Bozeman. -- Jamison Hensley

Starting left tackle Jason Peters suffered a biceps injury Thursday against the Giants. He was replaced in the lineup by Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Coach Doug Pederson said the early news is "positive," but they're awaiting further testing. -- Tim McManus

The Jags were already thin at tight end after Austin Seferian-Jenkins went on IR last week with a core muscle injury, and then lost Niles Paul in the first half of Sunday's loss. He left the locker room on crutches and with his left leg in a brace. That leaves James O'Shaughnessy and David Grinnage at the position, the latter of whom played in his first NFL game on Sunday. The Jaguars will have to find help before Sunday's game at Houston, either via trade or by signing someone off the street. -- Michael DiRocco

Right guard Justin Pugh, who was among three offensive linemen to leave the game with injuries, broke his left hand, he told ESPN. With Pugh and Mike Iupati (back) sidelined, the Cardinals used a guard duo of John Wetzel and Daniel Munyer. -- Josh Weinfuss

Mayfield played the entire game, but his ankle will bear watching. Mayfield turned his right ankle stepping on the turf as he ran out of bounds in the first quarter. He is not expected to miss any time, but the team will pay attention to see if the ankle swells or gets worse overnight. -- Pat McManamon

Derrick Morgan, LB, Tennessee Titans

Starting outside linebacker Derrick Morgan was ruled out due to a shoulder injury. He left the game in the second quarter and came back after halftime in street clothes. Head coach Mike Vrabel said Morgan will undergo further testing on the injury. -- Turron Davenport

Vigil injured his left knee in the first quarter, and was on crutches after the game. Vigil is the Bengals' leading tackler thus far this season, and if he is out for any extended time, the Bengals will likely replace him with Vincent Rey. -- Katherine Terrell

Rookie cornerback Hughes is set to undergo an MRI on Monday for what the Vikings fear is a torn ACL in his left knee, according to a league source. Hughes' knee appeared to buckle when dropping back into coverage against Arizona wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald midway through the fourth quarter. He exited the game and did not return. If the diagnosis pans out, Minnesota's cornerback depth will take a major hit. Hughes is an important depth option at outside corner, having filled in on several occasions for Trae Waynes opposite Xavier Rhodes, and the 21-year-old spent time rotating with Mackensie Alexander in the slot in Week 6. -- Courtney Cronin

Latimer injured his hamstring covering a punt. Latimer was serving at the Giants' No. 3 receiver, and his potential fill-in, Russell Shepard, is already dealing with a neck injury. -- Jordan Raanan

Ridley injured an ankle in the first half of Sunday's matchup with Tampa Bay and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Ridley, who entered the game with a league-leading six touchdown receptions, caught three passes for 47 yards on three targets before exiting. The Falcons also lost WR Mohamed Sanu to a hip injury on Sunday. -- Vaughn McClure