The biggest injuries of NFL Week 7

Here's the latest on all the major injuries from our NFL Nation reporters, including the prognosis on each player for Week 8 and beyond:

McCoy is in the concussion protocol after leaving in the first quarter of Sunday's loss to the Colts. He was replaced by Chris Ivory, who briefly left the contest with an apparent lower left leg injury and was later seen riding through the tunnel after the game in a cart, presumably for X-rays. Ivory later said he "had a little issue out on the field" but will be "good to go." -- Mike Rodak

A surprise scratch against the Titans with a hamstring injury, Gordon will push to be in the lineup again after the team's bye week. Austin Ekeler managed just 42 rushing yards with Gordon out of the lineup. "Obviously we're better with Melvin Gordon," Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said. "But I felt like I had to protect him today because I don't want this to be a lingering thing. I want to get him back for Seattle, and he's got a bye week off, so he'll be rehabbing, getting healthy, and hopefully we'll have a full-speed Melvin back in a couple weeks." -- Eric Williams

Michel left the game with a knee injury on the first play of the second quarter, and appeared to be in significant pain. He never returned but was in the locker room after the game with teammates. "I saw him. Just hopeful for a speedy recovery for him," said fellow RB James White. "Whatever it happens to be, I'm not sure, but he'll attack it." Outside of Michel, the only other RBs on the Patriots' roster are White and Kenjon Barner. -- Mike Reiss

Wilson (hip) and Stills (lower-body) are the big injuries to come out of the game. Wilson is not expected to play Thursday at Houston and possibly longer. Stills' status is unknown at this point, but it could be tough for him to turn around for Thursday, too. The Dolphins have only three healthy receivers on the active roster, including DeVante Parker, who was inactive Sunday. They could call up Leonte Carroo, Isaiah Ford and/or Malcolm Lewis. -- Cameron Wolfe

Alexander, one of the team's captains, left the game with a knee injury, and sources told ESPN that the Bucs fear that it is a torn ACL. He'll undergo an MRI on Monday, but it doesn't look good. The depth at linebacker will be tested, because fellow LB Jack Cichy also left the game with a knee injury and did not return. -- Jenna Laine

Smith suffered a right leg injury in the fourth quarter. He had X-rays afterward and was in noticeable pain during postgame interviews. He didn't elaborate on what the injury was, but it didn't appear to be anything that would keep him out extensively. -- David Newton

Coutee left Sunday's game against the Jaguars with a hamstring injury. According to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Coutee is expected to miss the Texans' Week 8 game against the Dolphins on Thursday night. The Texans will likely continue to lean on receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller V in Coutee's absense, but Tyler Ervin could see an increased role in the slot as well. -- Sarah Barshop

Redskins nickel corner Fabian Moreau left with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter, and his status won't be updated until Monday. However, with corner Quinton Dunbar (shin) already ailing, it could leave Washington with an inexperienced cornerback group next Sunday at the Giants. Dunbar hurt his shin in practice Friday, and it's uncertain how much more time he'll miss, if any. -- John Keim

Swaim left the game with a knee injury, and will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the damage. There is hope that it is not too serious. Swain has 21 catches, while the Cowboys' other tight ends, Blake Jarwin and Rico Gathers, have combined for four catches on the season. -- Todd Archer

Patmon suffered a neck strain, and that could be significant going forward because he was subbing for nickel back D.J. Hayden, who has missed the past five games with a toe injury. If Hayden and Patmon can't play in Week 8 against Philadelphia, the Jaguars will be forced to use undrafted rookie Quenton Meeks as the nickel back. -- Michael DiRocco

After leaving the game with a neck injury in the second quarter, Powell will have additional tests on Monday. If it's a significant injury, rookie Trenton Cannon moves into the No. 2 role behind Isaiah Crowell. -- Rich Cimini

Derek Anderson, QB, Buffalo Bills

Anderson finished the game, but limped through the locker room and told reporters he got a "little banged up" in the game. It is not known whether quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) has a chance to play next Monday night against New England, which means Buffalo will need either Anderson to be healthy enough to play or be faced with starting Nathan Peterman again. -- Mike Rodak

Starting right guard Kline went down with 43 seconds left in the game, limped off the field and did not return. He was replaced by Dennis Kelly in the game. The Titans head into their bye, so Kline and other injured players have a little extra wiggle room to get healthy for Week 9. -- Turron Davenport