The biggest injuries of NFL Week 8

Here's the latest on all the major injuries from our NFL Nation reporters, including the prognosis on each player for Week 9 and beyond:

Hill appeared to tweak his groin on a long catch early in the game, and he left late in the fourth quarter. The injury doesn't look serious, but the Chiefs would miss his speed and game-breaking ability. -- Adam Teicher

Fuller tore the ACL in his right knee, and is out for the rest of the season. The Texans don't have much depth on the roster to replace the production of the speedy Fuller, but head coach Bill O'Brien said he is hopeful that rookie receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring) can return "at some point" to fill at least some of that void. -- Sarah Barshop

The Bengals were dealt a huge blow to their defense on Sunday: Lawson tore his ACL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and his season is now over. Lawson is the second Bengals defensive lineman to go down this season after Ryan Glasgow tore his ACL earlier in the year. Rookie Sam Hubbard will likely take his role in the rotation. -- Katherine Terrell

Starting left tackle Williams dislocated his right thumb, and had it in a cast after the game. Williams said he was unable to pop it back into place during the game. He's played with numerous injuries throughout his career, but said after the game that he wasn't sure yet about his availability against Atlanta in Week 9. -- John Keim

Johnson left the game in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion but later returned and played. After the game, coach Steve Wilks said Johnson was "fine." -- Josh Weinfuss

Long was helped to the sideline and then carted off to the locker room with a right foot injury. Long was spotted in the postgame locker room on crutches, but declined to speak with reporters. He has a history of serious injuries, and judging by the mood after Sunday's 24-10 victory over the New York Jets, the Bears are bracing for the worst. -- Jeff Dickerson

Jones suffered a hamstring injury and did not return. He's not the starting running back -- Peyton Barber is -- but Jones' workload had begun to increase the last few weeks. -- Jenna Laine

Foster left the game with a hamstring injury and did not return, and the same is true of strong safety Tartt and his injured shoulder. Long-term diagnoses weren't immediately available, but with a quick turn into Thursday night's game against the Raiders, the Niners could again be short-handed defensively. If they can make it through that game, the Niners don't play again until Nov. 12, which should offer a much-needed breather to get some players back healthy. --Nick Wagoner

Left tackle Stanley injured his left leg and missed one full series before returning. Stanley is the third starter on the offensive line to get injured, joining left guard Alex Lewis (neck) and right tackle (James Hurst). -- Jamison Hensley

Roethlisberger suffered an injury to his left index finger in the second quarter of the win over the Browns. Coach Mike Tomlin did not know the severity after the game, and said the quarterback would be evaluated. Roethlisberger got hurt in the second quarter but finished the game and looked to be in good spirits in the locker room afterward. -- Jeremy Fowler

Mayfield was not listed with an injury, but he took a beating from an aggressive Steelers rush in this game. Mayfield was moving gingerly afterward in the locker room. -- Pat McManamon

M.J. Stewart, CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stewart left the game with a foot injury and did not return. Starting nickelback Vernon Hargreaves is already on injured reserve, as is starting strong safety Chris Conte, so any injuries to their defensive backfield are huge. -- Jenna Laine

Nickelback Munnerlyn left in the second half with a hamstring injury, but it doesn't appear serious. Munnerlyn said after the game that he was fine. -- David Newton

Church (evaluated for a concussion) and Meeks (knee) went down in Sunday's loss to the Eagles. It's a good thing the team has a bye week, but the Jaguars can at least overcome Church's absence with Ronnie Harrison and/or Jarrod Wilson if the veteran is out for an extended period of time. The Jaguars had to play three undrafted rookie corners against the Eagles because Tyler Patmon (neck), D.J. Hayden (toe) and A.J. Bouye (calf) did not play. If those three can come back after the bye week, things should get better; if not, it's going to be a major issue against Andrew Luck and the Colts on Nov. 11. -- Michael DiRocco

Reeves-Maybin (undisclosed) and Jones (knee) both left the game late, but were seen moving around the locker room following the game. Considering they play the same position, if either one has an injury of any concern, Detroit might need to look to the free agent wire to bolster the team's linebackers, a group that has struggled this season. -- Michael Rothstein