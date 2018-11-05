The biggest injuries of NFL Week 9

Here's the latest on all the major injuries from our NFL Nation reporters, including the prognosis on each player for Week 10 and beyond:

The Seahawks were on a run of good health before they lost running back Chris Carson (hip), guard D.J. Fluker (calf) and safety Bradley McDougald (knee) to injuries in their loss to the Chargers. Mike Davis took over for Carson. Pete Carroll didn't provide much clarity on any of the injured players' statuses after the game, but the injuries were serious enough to keep all three sidelined. -- Brad Henderson

Paradis suffered a fractured right fibula just before halftime and could be headed to injured reserve in the coming days. Paradis came into Sunday's game having played 3,850 consecutive snaps since he became the starter to open the 2015 season. Connor McGovern, who replaced him in Sunday's game, is expected to get the job moving forward. -- Jeff Legwold

Reid had a huge wrap on his right shoulder after he fell hard in the fourth quarter, but he didn't appear worried that the injury will keep him out of Thursday's game at Pittsburgh. Reid was signed after the Panthers lost Da'Norris Searcy for the season, and the team can ill afford to lose another quality player at the position. -- David Newton

The Redskins suffered injuries to starting guards Lauvao (knee) and Scherff (shoulder). Lauvao's situation did not look good. He left in a wheelchair and in tears. Both he and Scherff will undergo MRIs in the morning. -- John Keim

James and Tunsil both suffered knee injuries that will bear watching. James returned to action in pain, but he will have an MRI to determine the severity, and he's holding his breath that it isn't serious. Tunsil said he believes his injury isn't serious. Miami has placed nine players on season-ending injured reserve since the start of the season, and they can't afford any more season-ending injuries, especially on the offensive line. -- Cameron Wolfe

Ivory suffered a shoulder injury while attempting to dive into the end zone in the fourth quarter of a blowout loss to the Bears on Sunday. He was later carted from the bench to the locker room. It could be a big blow for the Bills' running game, as Ivory has outperformed LeSean McCoy the past three weeks. Ivory has 151 rushing yards on his past 36 carries, while McCoy has 24 yards on his past 24 carries. -- Mike Rodak

Rhodes tweaked his injured ankle in the first half but came back to finish the game. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer noted that the cornerback is "not 100 percent, but he should be when we get back." After the win over the Lions on Sunday, the Vikings enter their bye week before a Week 11 showdown against the Bears in Chicago. -- Courtney Cronin

Lang left Sunday's game late with an undisclosed injury, but he was placed in concussion protocol. This isn't a good sign for Lang, who missed multiple weeks earlier this season with a concussion. Kenny Wiggins will replace Lang if he's forced to miss any time. -- Michael Rothstein

Mostert will miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken right forearm in the third quarter of Thursday night's 34-3 win over the Raiders. Mostert had emerged as Matt Breida's primary complement in the running game, leaving Alfred Morris as the third back. With Mostert out, Morris figures to move back into a more prominent role, and the Niners will have to add another back to the active roster for depth. One option is practice squad running back Jeff Wilson, an undrafted free agent the Niners signed out of North Texas in May. -- Nick Wagoner