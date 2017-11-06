Monday Night Football HQ: What you need to know

Can Brett Hundley and the Packers turn it around in this divisional game against the Lions?
Here's a guide to everything you need to know about their Monday Night Football matchup:
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN & WatchESPN
Clock ticking for Clay Matthews, Jordy Nelson to get back to Super Bowl
If Lions want to be playoff team, win at Lambeau is close to a must
Aaron Rodgers' presence should be big help to QB Brett Hundley
Packers get their quarterback -- of the defense -- back on the field
Why have the Lions avoided using Ameer Abdullah on third down?
How ex-Packers phenom Samkon Gado became a doctor on a mission