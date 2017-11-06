        <
          Monday Night Football HQ: What you need to know

          Lions looking to end woes at Lambeau (0:42)

          Matthew Stafford and the Lions head into Lambeau Field on Monday night to take on the Packers, a stadium where Detroit has struggled mightily. (0:42)

          9:00 AM ET
          Can Brett Hundley and the Packers turn it around in this divisional game against the Lions?

          Here's a guide to everything you need to know about their Monday Night Football matchup:

          Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

          Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN & WatchESPN

          Game HQ page | PickCenterInsider

