8-8, 2nd in AFC North

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Steelers are first team to win a playoff game without scoring a TD since Colts beat the Ravens a decade ago, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Ravens, the No. 2 seed, lost to the Colts, 15-6, on Jan. 13, 2007.

Mike Sando ESPN Senior Writer 

The Patriots allowed zero points off turnovers in 13 of 16 games this season. They allowed 14 at Arizona, 14 vs Baltimore and six against Seattle. Texans already have 10 points off turnovers tonight. That ties a season high, set at Kansas City in Week 2.

Mike Sando ESPN Senior Writer 

Eric Weddle, DeShawn Shead and AJ Bouye: the only players to pick off Tom Brady this season (Trevin Wade got one during the preseason).

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ravens coach John Harbaugh on secondary coach Leslie Frazier being named Bills defensive coordinator: "I'm very happy for him." Ravens granted Frazier permission to interview with Buffalo.

Mike Rodak ESPN Staff Writer 

Bills announce they're agreed in principle to hire Leslie Frazier (defensive coordinator), Juan Castillo (offensive line coach/run game coordinator) and Bob Babich (linebackers coach).

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ravens now have three openings on coaching staff: quarterbacks, offensive line and secondary

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Bills officially announce addition of two Ravens coaches to their staff: Leslie Frazier (defensive coordinator) and Juan Castillo (offensive line and run game coordinator)

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ray Lewis on David Modell, who died Friday from lung cancer: "We have lost an incredible man, and incredible father, brother and son. I was fortunate to speak to David yesterday and was able to let him know how much I love him and tell him he was one of the greatest men I have ever known. His father was like a father to me, and David was like a brother. He had a way of making everyone around him feel special, which was such a gift."

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ex-Ravens coach Brian Billick on David Modell, who passed away Friday: "David Modell was a good friend and valuable partner to me and my family. His ever-present and upbeat energy, along with his constant support, were at the very core of our success with the Ravens. He was the first to reach out to me and invite me to consider the Ravens, and he made it easy and inviting to come here. He will be sorely missed."

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome on the passing of David Modell: "This is so hard for me, and words almost escape from me at this sad time. I've known David since 1978 and, in many ways, we became like brothers. We both grew up with the Browns and became Ravens together. We shared thoughts beyond the business of football. Life, family, children, politics, religion – we touched it all. You can trace much of the good of this franchise back to David. His passing shakes me. My deepest prayers go to Michel and the children."

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

David Modell, who passed away Friday, was suffering from Stage IV lung cancer. He is survived by his wife Michel and four children.

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

David Modell, former Ravens president and son of Art Modell, passed away, the team announced. He was 56.

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ravens secondary coach Leslie Frazier has been hired as the Bills defensive coordinator

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ravens coach John Harbaugh on the hiring of Greg Roman: "Greg had other opportunities over the last few days, and we're pleased that he has decided to join the Ravens. I've known Greg for a long time, and he's a hard worker and very creative. Our football team just got better."

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

New Ravens assistant coach Greg Roman: "The building blocks are there for this team, and we're all looking forward to being better."

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg on addition of Greg Roman: "Getting a veteran coach like Greg Roman to join our staff is a coup for the Ravens. He is a very sound coach and a good team player who will help us build our offense."

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Greg Roman will have the title of senior assistant tight end coach with Ravens. Current tight end coach Richard Angulo is going to assist the offensive line.

Team Stats

Passing Yards256.312th
Rushing Yards91.428th
Points For21.421st
Points Against20.19th

