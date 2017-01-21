2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
8-8, 2nd in AFC North
AFC North Awards: MVP, top rookie, more

ESPN's NFL Nation reporters named Mike Tomlin the AFC North's Coach of the Year after winning his fifth division title. But who was named MVP on offense and defense? NFL All-Division awards

Orr sad to have to retire at 24 (0:22)
Ravens 24-yard old Orr retires on advice from doctors (1:42)

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ravens LB Zach Orr is the 13th NFL player to retire at the age of 25 or younger since the start of the 2015 calendar year, according to ESPN Stats & Information

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ravens LB Zach Orr spoke with teammate C.J. Mosley after his retirement news conference. "One thing that put me at peace with it is I gave my all. I don't have any regrets, on or off the field," Orr said.

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ravens LB Zach Orr said "hands are tied" about his decision to retire. "If I could pass a physical, I would probably take that risk. But I can't pass a physical."

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees on retiring LB Zach Orr: "He's one of the smartest football players I've ever been around. That's what makes the difference between football players and great football players."

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome on retirement of Zach Orr: "I don't think there's been any player more inspirational to me over the last three years than Zach."

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ravens LB Zach Orr announces his retirement after tests revealed that he had a congenital neck and spine injury. "When I found out the news, it was shocking," Orr said.

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

A strong sign of support: Ravens LB C.J. Mosley and S Eric Weddle are attending the Zach Orr retirement press conference. It is set to begin at 11 am.

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Date officially set: Ravens to play Jaguars in London on Sept. 24, the NFL announced.

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ravens hired Joe D'Alessandris as their offensive line coach. He last coached with the Chargers, where he was the offensive line coach from 2013 to 2015. D'Alessandris replaces Juan Castillo, who joined the Buffalo Bills last week.

Reshuffling defensive deck in Baltimore

Jamison Hensley expects the Ravens to revamp their defense, replacing two veterans with a younger in-house option and fresh talent from the draft. Predicting big changes

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ravens long snapper Morgan Cox was added to the Pro Bowl as a "need" player. This is the second straight Pro Bowl for Cox. He will join three teammates -- kicker Justin Tucker, linebacker C.J. Mosley and fullback Kyle Juszczyk -- in the Pro Bowl. Guard Marshal Yanda was named to the team but opted not to play because of a shoulder injury.

Team Stats

Passing Yards256.312th
Rushing Yards91.428th
Points For21.421st
Points Against20.19th

