Are Ravens taking big risk by playing Joe Flacco in meaningless game?
Despite being eliminated from playoff contention, the Ravens are set to start Joe Flacco despite him being 11 months removed from a major knee injury.
The Ravens' last practice of 2016 was energetic and upbeat, says their coach. "There's no time to be shedding any tears," he added.
Ravens receiver Steve Smith Sr. will don cleats Sunday, during what is likely his last NFL game, that feature the names of the teams and people who have helped him throughout his career.
Zach Orr, who hurt his neck last week against Pittsburgh, finished the season as the team's leading tackler with 130.
The Ravens are allowing 85.1 rushing yards per game, second-fewest in the NFL to the Cowboys (81.5). But the defense hasn't been as effective on the road, and Baltimore will finish the season at Cincinnati. (ESPN Stats & Info)
Ravens claim Cowboys WR Vince Mayle off waivers and place LB Zach Orr (neck) on injured reserve. Orr, the team's leading tacker, was already declared out for the finale.
Ravens will be without three starters at Bengals. Baltimore declared out two starters (LB Zach Orr and OT Rick Wagner) and placed CB Jimmy Smith on IR.
Former Navy standout Keenan Reynolds called his parents when he was notified about being promoted from the Ravens' practice squad. "It's a blessing," he said.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked for his New Year's resolution. "Win more games," he said. "A lot more."
Ravens coach John Harbaugh on promoting Keenan Reynolds from practice squad: "He's done a good job. I think Ozzie (Newsome) is rewarding him."
Former Navy standout Keenan Reynolds was promoted from the practice squad and will play in the Ravens' season finale on Sunday, while CB Jimmy Smith was put on IR with an ankle injury.
Ravens announce they've promoted WR-RS Keenan Reynolds to 53-man roster and placed CB Jimmy Smith (ankle) on IR. Reynolds is the former Navy QB standout.
Both our Ravens and Bengals reporters see Baltimore snapping its four-game losing streak at Paul Brown Stadium. ESPN's FPI sees it differently, however, giving the Bengals north of a 60 percent chance to win. Week 17 predictions (Insider)
Where does the betting value lie in NFL Week 17? Chalk's experts provide comprehensive against-the-spread and over/under advice for every game all in one place.
No one would blame Terrell Suggs or Marshal Yanda if they sat out Sunday and started to get healthy for the 2017 season. But they won't have it.
Elvis Dumervil's offseason Achilles surgery explains his dip in production. Will the usually prolific pass-rusher be back in Baltimore in 2017?
Same three injured Ravens starters -- LB Zach Orr, CB Jimmy Smith and OT Rick Wagner -- miss second straight day of practice.
Kicker Justin Tucker, who has accounted for 41 percent of the Ravens' scoring this season, was voted MVP for the second time in five seasons.
Super Bowl XXXV champion Brian Billick weighs in on the firing of Rex Ryan, his future in coaching, head coaches becoming coordinators and more.
Ravens' media awards: kicker Justin Tucker is MVP and linebacker Zachary Orr receives Good Guy award
Denver and Carolina are both on the outside looking in after their Super Bowl runs last season. Among this year's outsiders, which ones have the best chances of being next year's contenders?
A loss on Sunday would yield a higher draft pick for the Ravens. But don't tell the players or coaches that. They're playing to win.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|372
|303
|Baltimore
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|333
|294
|Cincinnati
|5
|9
|1
|.367
|298
|305
|Cleveland
|1
|14
|0
|.067
|240
|425
|NAME
|POS
|TYPE
|PREV. TEAM
|I. Abdul-Quddus
|S
|UFA
|DET
|S. Acho
|LB
|UFA
|CHI
|J. Adams
|OT
|UFA
|HOU
|J. Addae
|S
|RFA
|SD
|D. Aiken
|LS
|UFA
|NYG
|RD(PK)
|PLAYER
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1(6)
|Ronnie Stanley
|OT
|Notre Dame
|2(11)
|Kamalei Correa
|OLB
|Boise State
|3(7)
|Bronson Kaufusi
|DE
|BYU
|4(6)
|Tavon Young
|CB
|Temple
|4(9)
|Chris Moore
|WR
|Cincinnati
|4(32)
|Alex Lewis
|OT
|Nebraska
|4(34)
|Willie Henry
|DT
|Michigan
|4(36)
|Kenneth Dixon
|RB
|Louisiana Tech
|5(7)
|Matt Judon
|DE
|Grand Valley State
|6(7)
|Keenan Reynolds
|WR
|Navy
|6(34)
|Maurice Canady
|CB
|Virginia
Paul Brown Stadium - Sun 1/1