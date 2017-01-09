2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
8-8, 2nd in AFC North
Sando: Ravens should get younger

Steve Smith Sr.'s retirement was just the start. Mike Sando expects the Ravens, one of the NFL's model franchises for stability at GM and head coach, to address their aging roster this offseason. Overhaul rankings (Insider)

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Others Ravens receiving votes for AP All-Pro team: Marshal Yanda finished second at LG to Kelechi Osemele and third at RG behind Zack Martin and David DeCastro. C.J Mosley was 6th among LBs and Zach Orr was 8th. Eric Weddle was tied for 10th for safeties

Ravens K Justin Tucker was one of two unanimous selections to AP All-Pro team. Chiefs PR Tyreek Hill was the other. The voting is done by a nationwide panel of 50 sports writers and broadcasters who cover NFL on a regular basis.

Kicker Justin Tucker was the only Ravens player named to AP's All-Pro first team. This doesn't come as a surprise because he produced one of the best seasons for an NFL kicker ever.

Is Steve Smith Sr. a Hall of Fame WR? (1:49)

Steve Smith's retirement letter (via @89SteveSmith):

Ravens let go assistant offensive line coach Todd Washington and strength and conditioning coach Bob Rogucki, sources told ESPN's Adam Caplan. Baltimore is also looking to add a quarterbacks coach.

ESPN Stats and Information  

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker finished the season as the NFL's top kicker. He tied his career high with 38 made field goals. His 97.4% success rate was the best in NFL history for anyone with at least as many attempts as he had (39). His "Expected Points Added" on field goals (26.7) was higher than the kickers who finished 2nd and 3rd in that stat. Tucker is now the NFL's active leader in career field-goal percentage (89.8%).

They won't win MVP, but these three had real value (1:18)
ESPN Stats & Info

Ravens unmoved in final regular season FPI

Losing at Paul Brown Stadium for an unprecedented fifth straight year didn't move the needle either way for ESPN's FPI. The Ravens remain the No. 20 team this week, with defensive and special teams efficiencies both in the top 10. Final regular season FPI rankings

Team Stats

Passing Yards256.312th
Rushing Yards91.428th
Points For21.421st
Points Against20.19th

