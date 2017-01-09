Ravens projected to receive third-round compensatory pick for Kelechi Osemele
The Ravens are expected to receive a third-round compensatory pick in this year's draft after losing guard Kelechi Osemele in free agency.
Others Ravens receiving votes for AP All-Pro team: Marshal Yanda finished second at LG to Kelechi Osemele and third at RG behind Zack Martin and David DeCastro. C.J Mosley was 6th among LBs and Zach Orr was 8th. Eric Weddle was tied for 10th for safeties
Justin Tucker completed one of the best seasons ever for an NFL kicker -- and was rewarded as the Ravens' only All-Pro selection.
Ravens K Justin Tucker was one of two unanimous selections to AP All-Pro team. Chiefs PR Tyreek Hill was the other. The voting is done by a nationwide panel of 50 sports writers and broadcasters who cover NFL on a regular basis.
Kicker Justin Tucker was the only Ravens player named to AP's All-Pro first team. This doesn't come as a surprise because he produced one of the best seasons for an NFL kicker ever.
Steve Smith's retirement letter (via @89SteveSmith):
John Harbaugh likes Al Pacino's "inches" speech from "Any Given Sunday" but prefers the Ravens played fewer games where inches are the difference.
The Ravens have a major renovation slated for their practice facility that will necessitate closing training camp practices to fans in 2017.
Ravens let go assistant offensive line coach Todd Washington and strength and conditioning coach Bob Rogucki, sources told ESPN's Adam Caplan. Baltimore is also looking to add a quarterbacks coach.
Justin Tucker received one fifth-place vote in ESPN's NFL MVP poll for being one of the few bright spots on the Ravens roster this season.
If Baltimore had gained 187 more total yards this past season, Steve Smith would've received a nice seven-figure retirement gift.
Ravens lineman John Urschel, who is attending doctoral classes at MIT in the offseason, was named to a prestigious list of young scholars.
John Harbaugh said he did not seek validation after the Ravens missed the playoffs again for a second straight season.
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker finished the season as the NFL's top kicker. He tied his career high with 38 made field goals. His 97.4% success rate was the best in NFL history for anyone with at least as many attempts as he had (39). His "Expected Points Added" on field goals (26.7) was higher than the kickers who finished 2nd and 3rd in that stat. Tucker is now the NFL's active leader in career field-goal percentage (89.8%).
John Harbaugh is opting to stick with Marty Mornhinweg as offensive coordinator, believing him to be the best option to improve the play of Joe Flacco.
Losing at Paul Brown Stadium for an unprecedented fifth straight year didn't move the needle either way for ESPN's FPI. The Ravens remain the No. 20 team this week, with defensive and special teams efficiencies both in the top 10. Final regular season FPI rankings
As they cleared out their lockers, Ravens players reflected on a season that lost its way. Some, but not all, see success within their grasp.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|399
|327
|Baltimore
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|343
|321
|Cincinnati
|6
|9
|1
|.406
|325
|315
|Cleveland
|1
|15
|0
|.063
|264
|452
|NAME
|POS
|TYPE
|PREV. TEAM
|I. Abdul-Quddus
|S
|UFA
|DET
|S. Acho
|LB
|UFA
|CHI
|J. Adams
|OT
|UFA
|HOU
|J. Addae
|S
|RFA
|SD
|D. Aiken
|LS
|UFA
|NYG
|RD(PK)
|PLAYER
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1(6)
|Ronnie Stanley
|OT
|Notre Dame
|2(11)
|Kamalei Correa
|OLB
|Boise State
|3(7)
|Bronson Kaufusi
|DE
|BYU
|4(6)
|Tavon Young
|CB
|Temple
|4(9)
|Chris Moore
|WR
|Cincinnati
|4(32)
|Alex Lewis
|OT
|Nebraska
|4(34)
|Willie Henry
|DT
|Michigan
|4(36)
|Kenneth Dixon
|RB
|Louisiana Tech
|5(7)
|Matt Judon
|DE
|Grand Valley State
|6(7)
|Keenan Reynolds
|WR
|Navy
|6(34)
|Maurice Canady
|CB
|Virginia