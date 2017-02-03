2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
8-8, 2nd in AFC North

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

It was four years ago today that the Ravens beat the 49ers, 34-31, in New Orleans to win the franchise's second Super Bowl. Joe Flacco the three TDs, Jacoby Jones returned a kickoff 108 yards for a score and the defense made a critical fourth-down stand as Baltimore was once again atop the football world.

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Former Panthers and Ravens WR Steve Smith signed a multi-year deal to be an analyst for the NFL Network, according to a press release. He will begin working for the network on Super Bowl Sunday. Smith retired following the 2016 season.

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

No Ravens player made the top 50 in player merchandise sales, according to rankings released by the NFLPA. QB Joe Flacco has typically made the list. He was ranked No. 49 last year.

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ravens officially announced they will raising ticket prices this season. It marks the first time they've done so in four years. The exact amount of the price change will range from 4.7-10.3 percent depending on where the seats are located, according to the team. The price increases will bring an 8 percent growth to the Ravens' ticket revenues.

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ravens announce $120 million in upgrades at M&T Bank Stadium, which includes new massive video boards in the end zone (45 percent bigger than current ones), escalators to the upper level and four new video boards in the corners of the upper level.

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ravens signed two CFL players -- DB Otha Foster and LB Boseko Lokombo -- to reserve/future contracts

Jenna Laine ESPN Staff Writer 

Bucs defensive tackle Gerald McCoy shares a hug with future Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, who said this week that he's contemplating a career in coaching.

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

In the AFC's 20-13 win at Pro Bowl, here is a recap of the Ravens' contributions: --K Justin Tucker hit two FGs (38, 31) and two PATs --FB Kyle Juszczyk caught five passes for 43 yards and ran for 8 yards on three carries --SS Eric Weddle recorded two tackles

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Some of NFL's best set for 2017 Pro Bowl

Tonight's 2017 Pro Bowl will include 39 players who were selected to the matchup for the first time in their careers. Including players not playing, the Cowboys, Raiders, Chiefs, Seahawks and Ravens tied with the most players selected for Pro Bowl rosters (7). Live on ESPN/WatchESPN

Team Stats

Passing Yards256.312th
Rushing Yards91.428th
Points For21.421st
Points Against20.19th