Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer

Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome on the passing of David Modell: "This is so hard for me, and words almost escape from me at this sad time. I've known David since 1978 and, in many ways, we became like brothers. We both grew up with the Browns and became Ravens together. We shared thoughts beyond the business of football. Life, family, children, politics, religion – we touched it all. You can trace much of the good of this franchise back to David. His passing shakes me. My deepest prayers go to Michel and the children."