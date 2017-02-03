Four years later, Ravens down to four starters from Super Bowl team
Joe Flacco, Marshal Yanda, Terrell Suggs and Dennis Pitta are the only starters that remain with the Ravens from their 2012 Super Bowl squad.
It was four years ago today that the Ravens beat the 49ers, 34-31, in New Orleans to win the franchise's second Super Bowl. Joe Flacco the three TDs, Jacoby Jones returned a kickoff 108 yards for a score and the defense made a critical fourth-down stand as Baltimore was once again atop the football world.
Former Panthers and Ravens WR Steve Smith signed a multi-year deal to be an analyst for the NFL Network, according to a press release. He will begin working for the network on Super Bowl Sunday. Smith retired following the 2016 season.
No Ravens player made the top 50 in player merchandise sales, according to rankings released by the NFLPA. QB Joe Flacco has typically made the list. He was ranked No. 49 last year.
The Ravens could save $5.75M in salary-cap room if they cut Mike Wallace, but that move could sting as he's the only proven playmaker under contract.
Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti is in agreement with Roger Goodell when it comes to commercials.
A day after announcing a renovation project at M&T Bank Stadium, the Ravens announced a ticket price hike, ranging from 4.7 percent to 10.3 percent.
Ravens officially announced they will raising ticket prices this season. It marks the first time they've done so in four years. The exact amount of the price change will range from 4.7-10.3 percent depending on where the seats are located, according to the team. The price increases will bring an 8 percent growth to the Ravens' ticket revenues.
The Ravens' Keenan Reynolds said he's held back from voicing his political beliefs as a member of the Navy Reserves, but now is a tough time to do so.
A recent poll showed the Ravens' Joe Flacco, who was subpar in 2016, has lost ground among fans in terms of being considered an elite quarterback.
The Ravens continued to fill out next season's 90-man roster, adding linebacker Boseko Lokombo and defensive back Otha Foster to reserve-future deals.
Installing two massive, 4K ultra-high definition video boards is the first phase, which will be completed by the start of the 2017 season.
Ravens announce $120 million in upgrades at M&T Bank Stadium, which includes new massive video boards in the end zone (45 percent bigger than current ones), escalators to the upper level and four new video boards in the corners of the upper level.
Ravens signed two CFL players -- DB Otha Foster and LB Boseko Lokombo -- to reserve/future contracts
Matt Ryan and Joe Flacco have been linked since they were drafted in 2008. Can Ryan finish off a stellar postseason in style as Flacco did?
Bucs defensive tackle Gerald McCoy shares a hug with future Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, who said this week that he's contemplating a career in coaching.
In the AFC's 20-13 win at Pro Bowl, here is a recap of the Ravens' contributions: --K Justin Tucker hit two FGs (38, 31) and two PATs --FB Kyle Juszczyk caught five passes for 43 yards and ran for 8 yards on three carries --SS Eric Weddle recorded two tackles
Tonight's 2017 Pro Bowl will include 39 players who were selected to the matchup for the first time in their careers. Including players not playing, the Cowboys, Raiders, Chiefs, Seahawks and Ravens tied with the most players selected for Pro Bowl rosters (7). Live on ESPN/WatchESPN
He's become a consistent Pro Bowler and has stellar stats, but Elvis Dumervil has played in just one playoff game during his career.
Just days after Justin Tucker hit a 75-yard field goal in practice, Matt Prater made his own absurdly long kick, connecting from 76 yards out.
It was 16 years ago that the Ravens routed the Giants in the Super Bowl and ushered in a time when the No. 1 scoring defenses won titles regularly.
Ravens safety Eric Weddle, a Pro Bowl alternate, is elected one of four captains by his AFC teammates.
Tyrod Taylor could be out in Buffalo. Same with Colin Kaepernick in San Francisco. That means the Bills and 49ers have questions. We rated every team based on its level of QB need right now.
Baltimore is just the fifth team in the last 39 years to have seven Pro Bowl selections despite not finishing with a winning record.
Ravens safety Eric Weddle says he trimmed his enormous beard as an early birthday present for his wife, but will bring the beard back this fall.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|399
|327
|Baltimore
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|343
|321
|Cincinnati
|6
|9
|1
|.406
|325
|315
|Cleveland
|1
|15
|0
|.063
|264
|452
|NAME
|POS
|TYPE
|PREV. TEAM
|I. Abdul-Quddus
|S
|UFA
|DET
|S. Acho
|LB
|UFA
|CHI
|J. Adams
|OT
|UFA
|HOU
|J. Addae
|S
|RFA
|SD
|D. Aiken
|LS
|UFA
|NYG
|RD(PK)
|PLAYER
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1(6)
|Ronnie Stanley
|OT
|Notre Dame
|2(11)
|Kamalei Correa
|OLB
|Boise State
|3(7)
|Bronson Kaufusi
|DE
|BYU
|4(6)
|Tavon Young
|CB
|Temple
|4(9)
|Chris Moore
|WR
|Cincinnati
|4(32)
|Alex Lewis
|OT
|Nebraska
|4(34)
|Willie Henry
|DT
|Michigan
|4(36)
|Kenneth Dixon
|RB
|Louisiana Tech
|5(7)
|Matt Judon
|DE
|Grand Valley State
|6(7)
|Keenan Reynolds
|WR
|Navy
|6(34)
|Maurice Canady
|CB
|Virginia