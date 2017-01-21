AFC North Awards: MVP, top rookie, more
ESPN's NFL Nation reporters named Mike Tomlin the AFC North's Coach of the Year after winning his fifth division title. But who was named MVP on offense and defense? NFL All-Division awards
Young Ravens linebacker Zach Orr brought a refreshing perspective to a news conference announcing the end of his promising career.
Ravens LB Zach Orr is the 13th NFL player to retire at the age of 25 or younger since the start of the 2015 calendar year, according to ESPN Stats & Information
Ravens LB Zach Orr spoke with teammate C.J. Mosley after his retirement news conference. "One thing that put me at peace with it is I gave my all. I don't have any regrets, on or off the field," Orr said.
Ravens LB Zach Orr said "hands are tied" about his decision to retire. "If I could pass a physical, I would probably take that risk. But I can't pass a physical."
Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees on retiring LB Zach Orr: "He's one of the smartest football players I've ever been around. That's what makes the difference between football players and great football players."
Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome on retirement of Zach Orr: "I don't think there's been any player more inspirational to me over the last three years than Zach."
Ravens LB Zach Orr announces his retirement after tests revealed that he had a congenital neck and spine injury. "When I found out the news, it was shocking," Orr said.
A strong sign of support: Ravens LB C.J. Mosley and S Eric Weddle are attending the Zach Orr retirement press conference. It is set to begin at 11 am.
Date officially set: Ravens to play Jaguars in London on Sept. 24, the NFL announced.
Linebacker Zach Orr, the Ravens' leading tackler this season, has retired at age 24 because of a congenital neck and spine condition.
Austin Davis, who has made 10 NFL starts, could be a candidate to compete for the backup job behind Joe Flacco.
Dalvin Cook would give the Ravens a versatile, three-down running back who has breakaway ability.
The Steelers' stars all shined this season, but RB Le'Veon Bell is the MVP after leading the NFL in yards per game and carrying the team for stretches.
The Ravens hired veteran offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris Thursday, with coach John Harbaugh praising him as "an excellent teacher."
It's possible the Harbaugh connection could lead to the Ravens taking a long look at Jabrill Peppers, whom Mel Kiper Jr. mocks to Baltimore.
Ravens hired Joe D'Alessandris as their offensive line coach. He last coached with the Chargers, where he was the offensive line coach from 2013 to 2015. D'Alessandris replaces Juan Castillo, who joined the Buffalo Bills last week.
The Ravens have lost a lot of talent to free agency over the years. This offseason might see more departures, with 11 players set to test the market.
Marty Mornhinweg returning as Ravens offensive coordinator was a surprise to some, but QB Joe Flacco says a full offseason together will be beneficial.
The Bengals' Geno Atkins, who led defensive tackles with nine sacks, ranks as the defensive MVP in the AFC North.
Jamison Hensley expects the Ravens to revamp their defense, replacing two veterans with a younger in-house option and fresh talent from the draft. Predicting big changes
Ravens long-snapper Morgan Cox was named to his second straight Pro Bowl on Wednesday.
Ravens long snapper Morgan Cox was added to the Pro Bowl as a "need" player. This is the second straight Pro Bowl for Cox. He will join three teammates -- kicker Justin Tucker, linebacker C.J. Mosley and fullback Kyle Juszczyk -- in the Pro Bowl. Guard Marshal Yanda was named to the team but opted not to play because of a shoulder injury.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|399
|327
|Baltimore
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|343
|321
|Cincinnati
|6
|9
|1
|.406
|325
|315
|Cleveland
|1
|15
|0
|.063
|264
|452
|NAME
|POS
|TYPE
|PREV. TEAM
|I. Abdul-Quddus
|S
|UFA
|DET
|S. Acho
|LB
|UFA
|CHI
|J. Adams
|OT
|UFA
|HOU
|J. Addae
|S
|RFA
|SD
|D. Aiken
|LS
|UFA
|NYG
|RD(PK)
|PLAYER
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1(6)
|Ronnie Stanley
|OT
|Notre Dame
|2(11)
|Kamalei Correa
|OLB
|Boise State
|3(7)
|Bronson Kaufusi
|DE
|BYU
|4(6)
|Tavon Young
|CB
|Temple
|4(9)
|Chris Moore
|WR
|Cincinnati
|4(32)
|Alex Lewis
|OT
|Nebraska
|4(34)
|Willie Henry
|DT
|Michigan
|4(36)
|Kenneth Dixon
|RB
|Louisiana Tech
|5(7)
|Matt Judon
|DE
|Grand Valley State
|6(7)
|Keenan Reynolds
|WR
|Navy
|6(34)
|Maurice Canady
|CB
|Virginia