For Ravens, an AFC title game between Steelers, Patriots is painful
The Steelers and the Patriots are the Ravens' chief rivals. They're also Baltimore's biggest sources of frustration in the postseason.
Ronnie Stanley, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 draft, allowed only three sacks all season while protecting Joe Flacco's blind side.
Steelers are first team to win a playoff game without scoring a TD since Colts beat the Ravens a decade ago, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Ravens, the No. 2 seed, lost to the Colts, 15-6, on Jan. 13, 2007.
The Patriots allowed zero points off turnovers in 13 of 16 games this season. They allowed 14 at Arizona, 14 vs Baltimore and six against Seattle. Texans already have 10 points off turnovers tonight. That ties a season high, set at Kansas City in Week 2.
Eric Weddle, DeShawn Shead and AJ Bouye: the only players to pick off Tom Brady this season (Trevin Wade got one during the preseason).
It's interesting to imagine what might've been had Baltimore listened to -- and acted on -- Matt Cavanaugh's recommendation to select the Michigan QB in the 2000 draft.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh on secondary coach Leslie Frazier being named Bills defensive coordinator: "I'm very happy for him." Ravens granted Frazier permission to interview with Buffalo.
Ravens executives and former players share their remembrances of David Modell, a former team president who died Friday of lung cancer.
David Modell, who died on Friday, played a nurturing role in re-establishing pro football in Baltimore when the Ravens landed there.
Bills announce they're agreed in principle to hire Leslie Frazier (defensive coordinator), Juan Castillo (offensive line coach/run game coordinator) and Bob Babich (linebackers coach).
Ravens now have three openings on coaching staff: quarterbacks, offensive line and secondary
Bills officially announce addition of two Ravens coaches to their staff: Leslie Frazier (defensive coordinator) and Juan Castillo (offensive line and run game coordinator)
Ray Lewis on David Modell, who died Friday from lung cancer: "We have lost an incredible man, and incredible father, brother and son. I was fortunate to speak to David yesterday and was able to let him know how much I love him and tell him he was one of the greatest men I have ever known. His father was like a father to me, and David was like a brother. He had a way of making everyone around him feel special, which was such a gift."
Ex-Ravens coach Brian Billick on David Modell, who passed away Friday: "David Modell was a good friend and valuable partner to me and my family. His ever-present and upbeat energy, along with his constant support, were at the very core of our success with the Ravens. He was the first to reach out to me and invite me to consider the Ravens, and he made it easy and inviting to come here. He will be sorely missed."
Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome on the passing of David Modell: "This is so hard for me, and words almost escape from me at this sad time. I've known David since 1978 and, in many ways, we became like brothers. We both grew up with the Browns and became Ravens together. We shared thoughts beyond the business of football. Life, family, children, politics, religion – we touched it all. You can trace much of the good of this franchise back to David. His passing shakes me. My deepest prayers go to Michel and the children."
David Modell, who served as president of the Baltimore Ravens from 1996 to 2004, died Friday at the age of 55.
Baltimore has some good options at corner, but Jimmy Smith is injury prone and Tavon Young is undersized. Perhaps April's draft could bring another reliable option. Biggest draft need
David Modell, who passed away Friday, was suffering from Stage IV lung cancer. He is survived by his wife Michel and four children.
David Modell, former Ravens president and son of Art Modell, passed away, the team announced. He was 56.
If Joe Flacco has any say in the Ravens' offseason plans, he probably would like a stronger offensive line and improved running game.
Ravens secondary coach Leslie Frazier has been hired as the Bills defensive coordinator
Ravens coach John Harbaugh on the hiring of Greg Roman: "Greg had other opportunities over the last few days, and we're pleased that he has decided to join the Ravens. I've known Greg for a long time, and he's a hard worker and very creative. Our football team just got better."
New Ravens assistant coach Greg Roman: "The building blocks are there for this team, and we're all looking forward to being better."
Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg on addition of Greg Roman: "Getting a veteran coach like Greg Roman to join our staff is a coup for the Ravens. He is a very sound coach and a good team player who will help us build our offense."
Greg Roman will have the title of senior assistant tight end coach with Ravens. Current tight end coach Richard Angulo is going to assist the offensive line.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|399
|327
|Baltimore
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|343
|321
|Cincinnati
|6
|9
|1
|.406
|325
|315
|Cleveland
|1
|15
|0
|.063
|264
|452
|NAME
|POS
|TYPE
|PREV. TEAM
|I. Abdul-Quddus
|S
|UFA
|DET
|S. Acho
|LB
|UFA
|CHI
|J. Adams
|OT
|UFA
|HOU
|J. Addae
|S
|RFA
|SD
|D. Aiken
|LS
|UFA
|NYG
|RD(PK)
|PLAYER
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1(6)
|Ronnie Stanley
|OT
|Notre Dame
|2(11)
|Kamalei Correa
|OLB
|Boise State
|3(7)
|Bronson Kaufusi
|DE
|BYU
|4(6)
|Tavon Young
|CB
|Temple
|4(9)
|Chris Moore
|WR
|Cincinnati
|4(32)
|Alex Lewis
|OT
|Nebraska
|4(34)
|Willie Henry
|DT
|Michigan
|4(36)
|Kenneth Dixon
|RB
|Louisiana Tech
|5(7)
|Matt Judon
|DE
|Grand Valley State
|6(7)
|Keenan Reynolds
|WR
|Navy
|6(34)
|Maurice Canady
|CB
|Virginia