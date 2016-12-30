2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
8-7, 2nd in AFC North
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
1dJamison Hensley

Ravens' Smith honoring family, friends via cleats

Ravens receiver Steve Smith Sr. will don cleats Sunday, during what is likely his last NFL game, that feature the names of the teams and people who have helped him throughout his career.

ESPN Stats & Info

Can Ravens D buck dismal road trend?

The Ravens are allowing 85.1 rushing yards per game, second-fewest in the NFL to the Cowboys (81.5). But the defense hasn't been as effective on the road, and Baltimore will finish the season at Cincinnati. (ESPN Stats & Info)

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ravens claim Cowboys WR Vince Mayle off waivers and place LB Zach Orr (neck) on injured reserve. Orr, the team's leading tacker, was already declared out for the finale.

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ravens will be without three starters at Bengals. Baltimore declared out two starters (LB Zach Orr and OT Rick Wagner) and placed CB Jimmy Smith on IR.

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Former Navy standout Keenan Reynolds called his parents when he was notified about being promoted from the Ravens' practice squad. "It's a blessing," he said.

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked for his New Year's resolution. "Win more games," he said. "A lot more."

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ravens coach John Harbaugh on promoting Keenan Reynolds from practice squad: "He's done a good job. I think Ozzie (Newsome) is rewarding him."

play
Why Steve Smith might have his biggest game yet (1:03)
Jamison Hensley/ESPN
2dJamison Hensley

Ravens promote ex-Navy standout Reynolds

Former Navy standout Keenan Reynolds was promoted from the practice squad and will play in the Ravens' season finale on Sunday, while CB Jimmy Smith was put on IR with an ankle injury.

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ravens announce they've promoted WR-RS Keenan Reynolds to 53-man roster and placed CB Jimmy Smith (ankle) on IR. Reynolds is the former Navy QB standout.

ESPN Stats & Info

Split decision on Ravens-Bengals

Both our Ravens and Bengals reporters see Baltimore snapping its four-game losing streak at Paul Brown Stadium. ESPN's FPI sees it differently, however, giving the Bengals north of a 60 percent chance to win. Week 17 predictions (Insider)

Getty Images
2dNFL Vegas Experts

Betting advice on every Week 17 NFL game

Where does the betting value lie in NFL Week 17? Chalk's experts provide comprehensive against-the-spread and over/under advice for every game all in one place.

play
Can Bengals leave good final impression for Lewis? (0:28)

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Same three injured Ravens starters -- LB Zach Orr, CB Jimmy Smith and OT Rick Wagner -- miss second straight day of practice.

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ravens' media awards: kicker Justin Tucker is MVP and linebacker Zachary Orr receives Good Guy award

play
Bruschi: 'Smith never backed down from anyone' (1:46)

Team Stats

Passing Yards255.811th
Rushing Yards92.726th
Points For22.219th
Points Against19.67th

ESPN Fan Shop Powered By

  • Nike Toddler Home Game Jersey Baltimore Ravens Joe Flacco #5Shop

  • Nike Boys' Home Game Jersey Baltimore Ravens Joe Flacco #5Shop