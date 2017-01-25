2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
8-8, 2nd in AFC North
9hJamison Hensley

Pro Bowl foot note: Tucker good from 75 yards

He was kicking off a tee and with a strong tailwind, but Ravens kicker Justin Tucker still connected from 75 yards out during Pro Bowl practice on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida.

Few shined like Joe Flacco in Super Bowl

Everything aligned for Flacco after the 2012 season, and he capped it with a memorable performance in Super Bowl XLVII, which landed in Mike Sando's top 10. Ranking SB MVPs

Urschel's concussion comments outside the norm
1dJamison Hensley

Math-whiz LG: Passion outweighs head risks

Ravens guard John Urschel said the risk of concussions won't keep him from playing, even though he knows firsthand their effects on his brain.

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ravens LB C.J. Mosley has decided not to play in the Pro Bowl because of a calf injury. He will be replaced by Pittsburgh's Ryan Shazier. That means Baltimore has seven Pro Bowl selections but only five will play in Sunday's game.

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ravens center Jeremy Zuttah was named to his first Pro Bowl. He will replace Pittsburgh's Maurkice Pouncey. This increases the Ravens' Pro Bowl selections to seven, which are just one short of their win total (eight) this past season.

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ravens SS Eric Weddle has been added to the Pro Bowl, according to his agent. He is the sixth Ravens player named to this year's Pro Bowl. Weddle was a second alternate who replaces New England's Devin McCourty.

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ravens WR Steve Smith isn't among the finalists for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. The three finalists are: Larry Fitzgerald, Eli Manning and Greg Olsen.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

AFC North Awards: MVP, top rookie, more

ESPN's NFL Nation reporters named Mike Tomlin the AFC North's Coach of the Year after winning his fifth division title. But who was named MVP on offense and defense? NFL All-Division awards

Ravens 24-year old Orr retires on advice from doctors
Ravens 24-yard old Orr retires on advice from doctors (1:42)

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ravens LB Zach Orr is the 13th NFL player to retire at the age of 25 or younger since the start of the 2015 calendar year, according to ESPN Stats & Information

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ravens LB Zach Orr spoke with teammate C.J. Mosley after his retirement news conference. "One thing that put me at peace with it is I gave my all. I don't have any regrets, on or off the field," Orr said.

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ravens LB Zach Orr said "hands are tied" about his decision to retire. "If I could pass a physical, I would probably take that risk. But I can't pass a physical."

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees on retiring LB Zach Orr: "He's one of the smartest football players I've ever been around. That's what makes the difference between football players and great football players."

Team Stats

Passing Yards256.312th
Rushing Yards91.428th
Points For21.421st
Points Against20.19th