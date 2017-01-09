ESPN Stats and Information

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker finished the season as the NFL's top kicker. He tied his career high with 38 made field goals. His 97.4% success rate was the best in NFL history for anyone with at least as many attempts as he had (39). His "Expected Points Added" on field goals (26.7) was higher than the kickers who finished 2nd and 3rd in that stat. Tucker is now the NFL's active leader in career field-goal percentage (89.8%).