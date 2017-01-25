Ravens need playmakers to become Super Bowl contenders again
The Ravens have pieces in place for another run but need pass-rushers and cornerbacks on defense and must get Joe Flacco some help on offense.
The Ravens have pieces in place for another run but need pass-rushers and cornerbacks on defense and must get Joe Flacco some help on offense.
He was kicking off a tee and with a strong tailwind, but Ravens kicker Justin Tucker still connected from 75 yards out during Pro Bowl practice on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida.
Kyle Juszczyk waited four years to put on a Pro Bowl jersey for the first time. He'll have to wait a little longer for one that spells his name right.
Everything aligned for Flacco after the 2012 season, and he capped it with a memorable performance in Super Bowl XLVII, which landed in Mike Sando's top 10. Ranking SB MVPs
HBO show offers interesting observations about Ravens backup offensive lineman John Urschel, who is pursuing a math doctorate at MIT.
Ravens assistant general manager Eric DeCosta has turned down seven teams inquiring about his services since 2009, including the Colts.
Ravens guard John Urschel said the risk of concussions won't keep him from playing, even though he knows firsthand their effects on his brain.
Marshal Yanda fought through a serious left shoulder injury in 2016, and was named the NFL's best offensive lineman by Pro Football Focus.
The Ravens hope a full season with coordinator Marty Mornhinweg helps QB Joe Flacco find the efficiency he displayed during the 2012 Super Bowl run.
Jeremy Zuttah's addition to the Pro Bowl Monday gave the Ravens seven players named to the all-star event -- one fewer than their eight wins in 2016.
Ravens LB C.J. Mosley has decided not to play in the Pro Bowl because of a calf injury. He will be replaced by Pittsburgh's Ryan Shazier. That means Baltimore has seven Pro Bowl selections but only five will play in Sunday's game.
Ravens center Jeremy Zuttah was named to his first Pro Bowl. He will replace Pittsburgh's Maurkice Pouncey. This increases the Ravens' Pro Bowl selections to seven, which are just one short of their win total (eight) this past season.
Ravens safety Eric Weddle is a Pro Bowl snub no more after being added Monday as a replacement for New England's Devin McCourty.
Ravens SS Eric Weddle has been added to the Pro Bowl, according to his agent. He is the sixth Ravens player named to this year's Pro Bowl. Weddle was a second alternate who replaces New England's Devin McCourty.
Zach Orr's surprising retirement gives linebacker Kamalei Correa an opportunity to move past a forgettable rookie season.
Ravens WR Steve Smith isn't among the finalists for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. The three finalists are: Larry Fitzgerald, Eli Manning and Greg Olsen.
ESPN's NFL Nation reporters named Mike Tomlin the AFC North's Coach of the Year after winning his fifth division title. But who was named MVP on offense and defense? NFL All-Division awards
Young Ravens linebacker Zach Orr brought a refreshing perspective to a news conference announcing the end of his promising career.
Ravens LB Zach Orr is the 13th NFL player to retire at the age of 25 or younger since the start of the 2015 calendar year, according to ESPN Stats & Information
Ravens LB Zach Orr spoke with teammate C.J. Mosley after his retirement news conference. "One thing that put me at peace with it is I gave my all. I don't have any regrets, on or off the field," Orr said.
Ravens LB Zach Orr said "hands are tied" about his decision to retire. "If I could pass a physical, I would probably take that risk. But I can't pass a physical."
Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees on retiring LB Zach Orr: "He's one of the smartest football players I've ever been around. That's what makes the difference between football players and great football players."
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|399
|327
|Baltimore
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|343
|321
|Cincinnati
|6
|9
|1
|.406
|325
|315
|Cleveland
|1
|15
|0
|.063
|264
|452
|NAME
|POS
|TYPE
|PREV. TEAM
|I. Abdul-Quddus
|S
|UFA
|DET
|S. Acho
|LB
|UFA
|CHI
|J. Adams
|OT
|UFA
|HOU
|J. Addae
|S
|RFA
|SD
|D. Aiken
|LS
|UFA
|NYG
|RD(PK)
|PLAYER
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1(6)
|Ronnie Stanley
|OT
|Notre Dame
|2(11)
|Kamalei Correa
|OLB
|Boise State
|3(7)
|Bronson Kaufusi
|DE
|BYU
|4(6)
|Tavon Young
|CB
|Temple
|4(9)
|Chris Moore
|WR
|Cincinnati
|4(32)
|Alex Lewis
|OT
|Nebraska
|4(34)
|Willie Henry
|DT
|Michigan
|4(36)
|Kenneth Dixon
|RB
|Louisiana Tech
|5(7)
|Matt Judon
|DE
|Grand Valley State
|6(7)
|Keenan Reynolds
|WR
|Navy
|6(34)
|Maurice Canady
|CB
|Virginia