Rivera: Don't get caught up in the event
Panthers HC Ron Rivera says you have to make sure the players don't get caught up in the event of the Super Bowl.
Families with children affected with congenital heart defects say their burden would've been unmanageable without help from the Panthers' Greg Olsen.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera discusses preparing for the Super Bowl, his team's season, the Falcons' offense, Julio Jones' 300-yard game against Carolina and the hits Cam Newton sustains.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Thursday that the organization most likely will have to use the franchise tag on Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kawann Short, who is an unrestricted free agent.
Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said on ESPN's NFL Insiders when asked if the organization would use the franchise tag to keep defensive tackle Kawann Short: "Dave Gettleman and his staff, his guys, have looked at it and the best way to approach KK is to be, as we get into this free agency, you know, obviously, we'll probably have to tag him. But if we do, so be it. If not, I think they can get a deal done and I'm pretty optimistic about that because KK is a big part of what we do. Again, we believe up front is the most important part of your team. You've got to be able to stop the run, rush the passer and I think KK is one of those guys who has that kind of ability.''
Former Panthers and Ravens WR Steve Smith signed a multi-year deal to be an analyst for the NFL Network, according to a press release. He will begin working for the network on Super Bowl Sunday. Smith retired following the 2016 season.
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton ranked 10th and linebacker Luke Kuechly 18th on the NFLPA's Top 50 Player Sales List based on total sales of all officially licensed NFL player merchandise from March 1 through November 30. New England's Tom Brady ranked No. 1.
TE of the Carolina Panthers Greg Olsen joins Mornings with Keyshawn, Jorge and LZ to discuss the issues surrounding Roger Goodell and the disappointing season of the Panthers.
Lance Taylor, a former Panthers assistant, is coming back to coach Carolina's receivers.
The Panthers also name Jeff Imamura as assistant defensive backs/nickels coach. He spent the pst two seasons as the Los Angeles Rams' defensive assistant/quality control coach, focusing on the linebackers.
Panthers TE Greg Olsen gives his takes on the Falcons' and the Patriots' defenses, Atlanta's receiving corps, losing the Super Bowl, Carolina's season and Cam Newton's struggles.
The Panthers completed their coaching staff on Thursday, announcing the hiring of Lance Taylor as the wide receivers coach and Curtis Fuller as the secondary coach. Taylor was the running backs coach the past three seasons at Stanford, where he coached Christian McCaffrey, a finalist for the 2016 Heisman Trophy award. Taylor was a wide receivers assistant at Carolina under Ricky Proehl in 2013. Proehl announced recently he was stepping down to spend more time watching his sons play college football. Fuller was promoted from coaching assistant to replace Steve Wilks, who was promoted to defensive coordinator.
Kicker Graham Gano's accuracy wasn't up to par thanks to an injury, and punter Andy Lee's big season was cut well short by an injury.
The Panthers plan to promote Curtis Fuller to secondary coach, a league source confirmed. He will replace Steve Wilks, who was promoted to defensive coordinator when Sean McDermott became the head coach at Buffalo. The Charlotte Observer first reported the Fuller promotion. Fuller joined coach Ron Rivera's staff as an administrative assistant in 2013 and became a defensive back assistant in 2014. The Panthers also are close to naming a replacement for wide receivers coach Ricky Proehl. That person could come from the college ranks.
After playing in last season's Super Bowl, Panthers QB Cam Newton gets a smaller role in Sunday's game, in a commercial with model Miranda Kerr.
The halftime show heard -- and seen -- 'round the world happened 13 years ago
As the Panthers consider revamping the offense to protect Cam Newton, Falcons DE Vic Beasley and Steve Young say the QB can still help with his legs.
After piecing things together at safety the last few seasons, the Panthers seem to have a strong foundation for the future.
Greg Hardy, who didn't play last season after a tumultuous 2015 with the Cowboys, has applied to play in an independent football league in April, The Associated Press is reporting.
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan won't turn many heads because of what he's wearing in the days leading up to the Super Bowl, and that's fine by him.
Tonight's 2017 Pro Bowl will include 39 players who were selected to the matchup for the first time in their careers. Including players not playing, the Cowboys, Raiders, Chiefs, Seahawks and Ravens tied with the most players selected for Pro Bowl rosters (7). Live on ESPN/WatchESPN
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|540
|406
|Tampa Bay
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|354
|369
|New Orleans
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|469
|454
|Carolina
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|369
|402
|NAME
|POS
|TYPE
|PREV. TEAM
|I. Abdul-Quddus
|S
|UFA
|DET
|S. Acho
|LB
|UFA
|CHI
|J. Adams
|OT
|UFA
|HOU
|J. Addae
|S
|RFA
|SD
|D. Aiken
|LS
|UFA
|NYG
|RD(PK)
|PLAYER
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1(30)
|Vernon Butler
|DT
|Louisiana Tech
|2(31)
|James Bradberry
|CB
|Samford
|3(14)
|Daryl Worley
|CB
|West Virginia
|5(2)
|Zack Sanchez
|CB
|Oklahoma
|7(31)
|Beau Sandland
|TE
|Montana State