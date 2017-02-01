David Newton ESPN Staff Writer
The Panthers plan to promote Curtis Fuller to secondary coach, a league source confirmed. He will replace Steve Wilks, who was promoted to defensive coordinator when Sean McDermott became the head coach at Buffalo. The Charlotte Observer first reported the Fuller promotion. Fuller joined coach Ron Rivera's staff as an administrative assistant in 2013 and became a defensive back assistant in 2014. The Panthers also are close to naming a replacement for wide receivers coach Ricky Proehl. That person could come from the college ranks.