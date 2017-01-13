Saints WR Michael Thomas is the NFC South rookie of the year
Saints rookie WR Michael Thomas played like a veteran, providing 92 catches, 1,137 yards and a physical presence for the NFL's top passing attack.
Cam Newton went from league MVP in 2015 to a quarterback who appeared to have lost confidence because of poor protection and a sore throwing shoulder.
Health and mediocre play make Michael Oher tough to count on for the future, leaving Carolina with a major issue to address. Perhaps April's draft will provide an answer. Biggest draft need
Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said Friday that he won't make major changes to Carolina's defensive setup after he officially was promoted from secondary coach/assistant head coach.
Rivera brought Sean McDermott to Carolina in 2011 and has watched him grow in the years since. "You could see Sean was ready [to be a head coach]," he told Chris Mortensen. Mort & Schefter's notebook
New Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks on linebacker Luke Kuechly: "Luke will be ready to go in the spring."
New Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks says it feels surreal getting this job after growing up in Charlotte.
New Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks: "We're not going to change much."
It's official. Steve Wilks has finalized his deal as the new defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers. He replaces Sean McDermott, who on Wednesday was named the head coach of the Buffalo Bills.
The official introduction of new Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who is being promoted from secondary coach to replace Sean McDermott, is expected to soon. McDermott is being introduced as the new head coach at Buffalo today.
At age 33, Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis is looking for options for his post-football career, and TV work interests him.
The Panthers are in great shape at tight end as long as Greg Olsen stays healthy, but there's no heir apparent ready to step in if he goes down.
Panthers LB Thomas Davis cites a similar passion in Steve Wilks that makes him ready to take over for Sean McDermott as defensive coordinator.
The Carolina Panthers could make official the promotion of secondary coach Steve Wilks to defensive coordinator as soon as tomorrow. Wilks, according to multiple league sources, is set to replace Sean McDermott, who on Wednesday was named the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. McDermott will officially be introduced to the media in Buffalo during a Friday press conference.
Adding a fast receiver to the outside could give quarterback Cam Newton another weapon and take pressure off the Panthers' larger targets.
The Panthers' just-vacated defensive coordinator position will go to secondary coach Steve Wilks, unless Wilks gets the head-coaching job in L.A.
Mike Sando initially gave the Panthers a C-plus for their offseason moves, and even that might have been too generous. They woefully underperformed in their NFC title defense. Re-grading offseasons (Insider)
ESPN is reporting that Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott has agreed to become the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. Carolina secondary coach Steve Wilks, according to a league source, will replace McDermott as coordinator if he does not get the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Rams. Wilks already has interviewed with the Rams.
The Bills have chosen Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott as their next head coach, replacing the fired Rex Ryan. He becomes the 20th coach in Buffalo's 57-year history.
The Bills have agreed to terms with Sean McDermott to be their next head coach, source tells ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano.
The Bills are again meeting with Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott about their head coaching job, sources told ESPN.
Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott is having a second interview today with the Bills, a source told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. The Associated Press first reported the second interview.
Signs are pointing toward Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott getting the head coaching position at Buffalo. Buffalo/NFL writer Vic Carucci and NFL Insider Ian Rapoport are reporting that McDermott is getting his second interview with the Bills today in Bucs Raton, Fla. A league source confirmed to ESPN.com that talks are progressing. If McDermott is hired don't be surprised if the Panthers turn to secondary coach Steve Wilks to take over the defense. Wilks already has interviewed for the head coaching position at Los Angeles and has been asked to interview for the defensive coordinator position at Washington.
The Panthers haven't taken a running back in the first round since selecting Jonathan Stewart in 2008. This might be the year they do it again.
The announcement that Florida State's Roderick Johnson has declared for the NFL draft strengthens the overall depth at left tackle, but barring a big rise on draft boards he shouldn't figure into the Carolina Panthers' plan for the No. 8 pick.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|540
|406
|Tampa Bay
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|354
|369
|New Orleans
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|469
|454
|Carolina
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|369
|402
|NAME
|POS
|TYPE
|PREV. TEAM
|I. Abdul-Quddus
|S
|UFA
|DET
|S. Acho
|LB
|UFA
|CHI
|J. Adams
|OT
|UFA
|HOU
|J. Addae
|S
|RFA
|SD
|D. Aiken
|LS
|UFA
|NYG
|RD(PK)
|PLAYER
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1(30)
|Vernon Butler
|DT
|Louisiana Tech
|2(31)
|James Bradberry
|CB
|Samford
|3(14)
|Daryl Worley
|CB
|West Virginia
|5(2)
|Zack Sanchez
|CB
|Oklahoma
|7(31)
|Beau Sandland
|TE
|Montana State