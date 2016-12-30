2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
6-9, 4th in NFC South

Great news from Atlanta today. Austin Deckard, the 10-year-old that Panthers quarterback Cam Newton surprised with a visit on Tuesday, underwent a successful procedure on his heart today that was necessary in his battle with pulmonary hypertension. Tim Deckard, Austin's dad, passed on that "doctors said everything went great, he did way better than they'd thought/expected him too." The elder Deckard also passed on. "Deep thanks to EVERYONE for their prayers and support, means the world to our whole family. "

Berry's Week 17 prediction for Cam Newton

Panthers coach Ron Rivera isn't interested in talking about any job openings, specifically the Rams, to which his name has been connected to in speculation. He is happy at Carolina.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera doesn't anticipate staff changes after Sunday's season finale.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said it is realistic that WR Damiere Byrd will get on the field, particularly as a returner.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Joe Webb will be the backup QB with Derek Anderson still at home with an illness.

Panthers final injury report of the week: Derek Anderson is out for Sunday. So is DE Charles Johnson.

The Jonathan Stewart backup plan
Experts all picking Bucs this weekend

Jacquizz Rodgers had success running the ball in their first matchup this season, and both our Panthers and Buccaneers reporters are predicting a season sweep for Jameis Winston & Co. ESPN's FPI is thinking along similar lines. Week 17 predictions (Insider)

David Newton ESPN Staff Writer 

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is throwing today so again on target to start. Backup Derek Anderson (sick) is not at practice for the third straight day so Joe Webb is taking backup snaps. RB Jonathan Stewart is practicing.

A Super Bowl Hangover

If the Panthers lose to the Bucs on Sunday, they'll become just the sixth team in NFL history to suffer 10 or more losses the season after making it to the Super Bowl, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Will Panthers' nightmare season end on high note in Tampa?

David Newton ESPN Staff Writer 

The Panthers placed wide receiver Devin Funchess (knee) on injured reserve and signed Damiere Byrd from the practice squad. Coach Ron RIvera indicated the injury wasn't serious enough for surgery.

Thomas Davis OK splitting snaps with Shaq Thompson

No change from yesterday's injury report for the Panthers. Cam Newton on the same track he has been the past two weeks.

Panthers backup quarterback Derek Anderson (sick) not at practice again today so Joe Webb is doing all the throwing while Cam Newton rests his shoulder. DE Charles Johnson (foot/hamstring) and WR Devin Funchess (knee) not practicing. Running back Jonathan Stewart (foot) working on the side.

Team Stats

Passing Yards231.9Tied-21st
Rushing Yards112.412th
Points For23.514th
Points Against25.727th

