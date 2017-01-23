Panthers need consistency from Cam Newton to return to Super Bowl
Was 2016 just a "blip" for the Panthers? Carolina certainly looks as though, with a few key changes, it could be a Super Bowl contender in 2017.
The Panthers have had success scouting the Senior Bowl, and will have intriguing options to consider on both sides of the ball from this year's game.
After Luke Kuechly's scary concussion last season, the Panthers have to at least consider adding another player to their linebacking corps.
Since realignment in 2002, the NFC South is the only division to have each of its four teams reach the Super Bowl.
Panthers defensive line coach Eric Washington is the latest to come up in the NFL job market. The Sacramento Bee reported over the weekend that Washington could be a "possible" candidate for defensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers. The Panthers still haven't filled their vacancies for a wide receivers and secondary coach. The staff is headed to Mobile, Ala., to evaluate talent in the Senior Bowl.
Will the Panthers re-sign free agent Kawann Short? The answer will provide a start to understanding Carolina's standing at defensive tackle.
The finalists for the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award are Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald, Giants quarterback Eli Manning and Panthers tight end Greg Olsen.
When former Panthers fan Ric Flair touted his allegiance for the division-rival Falcons, DE Charles Johnson came flying in off the top rope on Twitter.
Falcons QB Matt Ryan played at an MVP level all season and head coach Dan Quinn established a winning culture in just his second year coaching Atlanta. However, who did ESPN's NFL Nation name as the division's Rookie of the Year? NFL All-Division awards
Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay and Chris Sprow examine Mel's first mock draft of the season and debate about the projections for several high-profile prospects.
With career bests in almost every category, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is our unanimous choice for NFC South offensive MVP.
The Panthers are aging quickly at defensive end and could stand to draft an every-down player at the position to boost new coordinator Steve Wilks.
Former Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers cornerback Charles "Peanut" Tillman reflects on his childhood, fatherhood and football career in an insightful letter to his younger self.
The Panthers need running backs who can catch passes in order to diversify their offense, and Florida State's Dalvin Cook might be a better fit.
Jonathan Stewart is approaching 30 and struggled to produce this season. Mel Kiper Jr. thinks Carolina could look to upgrade with one of the draft's best talents. Mock 1.0 (Insider)
New Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks traces his roots deep in Charlotte, and he has never stopped making a difference in the community.
In his second season, Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. emerged as a force on the pass rush, leading the league with 15.5 sacks.
David Newton expects the Panthers to look for a new left tackle in free agency. It just so happens that Matt Kalil -- younger brother of Carolina C Ryan Kalil -- might be available. Predicting big changes
Panthers guard Trai Turner has been named to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement for Washington's Brandon Scherff.
With no guarantee that LT Michael Oher will be ready for the season, the Panthers should look to free agency or the draft for a permanent solution.
After leading the Falcons to the division title in his second season, Dan Quinn is an easy choice as coach of the year in the NFC South.
Benjamin showed that he needed the 2016 season to make it back from ACL surgery, but Ricky Proehl believes he will have a great 2017.
A remake of "White Men Can't Jump," the classic basketball movie from the 1990s, is in the works with Clippers forward Blake Griffin and Panthers center Ryan Kalil as co-producers.
And here is another one. The Panthers signed wide receiver Mose Frazier (5-11, 190) to a future contract. He spent time on the Denver, Buffalo and San Francisco practice squads last year.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|540
|406
|Tampa Bay
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|354
|369
|New Orleans
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|469
|454
|Carolina
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|369
|402
|NAME
|POS
|TYPE
|PREV. TEAM
|I. Abdul-Quddus
|S
|UFA
|DET
|S. Acho
|LB
|UFA
|CHI
|J. Adams
|OT
|UFA
|HOU
|J. Addae
|S
|RFA
|SD
|D. Aiken
|LS
|UFA
|NYG
|RD(PK)
|PLAYER
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1(30)
|Vernon Butler
|DT
|Louisiana Tech
|2(31)
|James Bradberry
|CB
|Samford
|3(14)
|Daryl Worley
|CB
|West Virginia
|5(2)
|Zack Sanchez
|CB
|Oklahoma
|7(31)
|Beau Sandland
|TE
|Montana State