2016 ScheduleAll times ET

2016 Schedule
6-10, 4th in NFC South

David Newton ESPN Staff Writer 

A year ago, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was preparing for Super Bowl 50. Today he is watching Super Bowl LI between Atlanta and New England two days after his longtime girlfriend, Kia Proctor, gave birth to their second child in Atlanta. No word on the name yet.

Paul Kuharsky ESPN Staff Writer 

It's tough to walk briskly, be friendly, but resist stopping for autographs and selfies once you get moving. I saw Greg Olsen do it very gracefully as he left NFL Honors.

Play
Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports
2d

Ron Rivera: Super Bowl, Panthers' season

Panthers coach Ron Rivera discusses preparing for the Super Bowl, his team's season, the Falcons' offense, Julio Jones' 300-yard game against Carolina and the hits Cam Newton sustains.

play
Olsen's efforts to help families in need (2:40)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo
3dDavid Newton

Franchise tag likely for DT Short, says Rivera

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Thursday that the organization most likely will have to use the franchise tag on Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kawann Short, who is an unrestricted free agent.

David Newton ESPN Staff Writer 

Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said on ESPN's NFL Insiders when asked if the organization would use the franchise tag to keep defensive tackle Kawann Short: "Dave Gettleman and his staff, his guys, have looked at it and the best way to approach KK is to be, as we get into this free agency, you know, obviously, we'll probably have to tag him. But if we do, so be it. If not, I think they can get a deal done and I'm pretty optimistic about that because KK is a big part of what we do. Again, we believe up front is the most important part of your team. You've got to be able to stop the run, rush the passer and I think KK is one of those guys who has that kind of ability.''

play
Rivera committed to protecting Newton (1:36)

Jamison Hensley ESPN Staff Writer 

Former Panthers and Ravens WR Steve Smith signed a multi-year deal to be an analyst for the NFL Network, according to a press release. He will begin working for the network on Super Bowl Sunday. Smith retired following the 2016 season.

play
Norman, Sanders look back at Super Bowl 50 (2:09)

David Newton ESPN Staff Writer 

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton ranked 10th and linebacker Luke Kuechly 18th on the NFLPA's Top 50 Player Sales List based on total sales of all officially licensed NFL player merchandise from March 1 through November 30. New England's Tom Brady ranked No. 1.

Play
3d

Olsen on disappointing Panther season

TE of the Carolina Panthers Greg Olsen joins Mornings with Keyshawn, Jorge and LZ to discuss the issues surrounding Roger Goodell and the disappointing season of the Panthers.

David Newton ESPN Staff Writer 

The Panthers also name Jeff Imamura as assistant defensive backs/nickels coach. He spent the pst two seasons as the Los Angeles Rams' defensive assistant/quality control coach, focusing on the linebackers.

Play
AP Photo/Ryan Kang
3d

Greg Olsen on Falcons' defense, receivers

Panthers TE Greg Olsen gives his takes on the Falcons' and the Patriots' defenses, Atlanta's receiving corps, losing the Super Bowl, Carolina's season and Cam Newton's struggles.

David Newton ESPN Staff Writer 

The Panthers completed their coaching staff on Thursday, announcing the hiring of Lance Taylor as the wide receivers coach and Curtis Fuller as the secondary coach. Taylor was the running backs coach the past three seasons at Stanford, where he coached Christian McCaffrey, a finalist for the 2016 Heisman Trophy award. Taylor was a wide receivers assistant at Carolina under Ricky Proehl in 2013. Proehl announced recently he was stepping down to spend more time watching his sons play college football. Fuller was promoted from coaching assistant to replace Steve Wilks, who was promoted to defensive coordinator.

play
Olsen sees similarities in Falcons and Panthers offenses (1:45)

David Newton ESPN Staff Writer 

The Panthers plan to promote Curtis Fuller to secondary coach, a league source confirmed. He will replace Steve Wilks, who was promoted to defensive coordinator when Sean McDermott became the head coach at Buffalo. The Charlotte Observer first reported the Fuller promotion. Fuller joined coach Ron Rivera's staff as an administrative assistant in 2013 and became a defensive back assistant in 2014. The Panthers also are close to naming a replacement for wide receivers coach Ricky Proehl. That person could come from the college ranks.

AP Photo/Brandon Wade
6d

Report: Hardy applies to play in Spring League

Greg Hardy, who didn't play last season after a tumultuous 2015 with the Cowboys, has applied to play in an independent football league in April, The Associated Press is reporting.

Team Stats

Passing Yards230.3Tied-21st
Rushing Yards113.410th
Points For23.115th
Points Against25.126th