David Newton ESPN Staff Writer 

Panthers defensive line coach Eric Washington is the latest to come up in the NFL job market. The Sacramento Bee reported over the weekend that Washington could be a "possible" candidate for defensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers. The Panthers still haven't filled their vacancies for a wide receivers and secondary coach. The staff is headed to Mobile, Ala., to evaluate talent in the Senior Bowl.

NFC South Awards: MVP, top rookie, more

Falcons QB Matt Ryan played at an MVP level all season and head coach Dan Quinn established a winning culture in just his second year coaching Atlanta. However, who did ESPN's NFL Nation name as the division's Rookie of the Year? NFL All-Division awards

6dDavid Newton

Panthers need every-down defensive end

The Panthers are aging quickly at defensive end and could stand to draft an every-down player at the position to boost new coordinator Steve Wilks.

Kiper: Panthers could go RB at No. 8

Jonathan Stewart is approaching 30 and struggled to produce this season. Mel Kiper Jr. thinks Carolina could look to upgrade with one of the draft's best talents. Mock 1.0 (Insider)

Carolina could pair up Kalil brothers

David Newton expects the Panthers to look for a new left tackle in free agency. It just so happens that Matt Kalil -- younger brother of Carolina C Ryan Kalil -- might be available. Predicting big changes

David Newton ESPN Staff Writer 

Panthers guard Trai Turner has been named to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement for Washington's Brandon Scherff.

9d

Griffin to help remake 'White Men Can't Jump'

A remake of "White Men Can't Jump," the classic basketball movie from the 1990s, is in the works with Clippers forward Blake Griffin and Panthers center Ryan Kalil as co-producers.

David Newton ESPN Staff Writer 

And here is another one. The Panthers signed wide receiver Mose Frazier (5-11, 190) to a future contract. He spent time on the Denver, Buffalo and San Francisco practice squads last year.

Team Stats

Passing Yards230.3Tied-21st
Rushing Yards113.410th
Points For23.115th
Points Against25.126th