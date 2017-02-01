David Newton ESPN Staff Writer

The most interesting thing Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman told reporters at the Senior Bowl this week is he still doesn't know the status of left tackle Michael Oher, who missed the final 13 games after being diagnosed with a concussion. Although a league source told ESPN.com last month that Oher was preparing to play in 2017, Gettleman isn't so sure. "We're going to look at players, because right now we just don't know," Gettleman told the team website in Mobile, Ala.. "We want what's best for Michael. . . . We're going to look at what tackles are available in free agency, look at what is available in the draft and see where they fit. I'm not going to overdraft, I'm not going to overpay. But we're going to attack the issue."