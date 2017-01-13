David Newton ESPN Staff Writer

Signs are pointing toward Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott getting the head coaching position at Buffalo. Buffalo/NFL writer Vic Carucci and NFL Insider Ian Rapoport are reporting that McDermott is getting his second interview with the Bills today in Bucs Raton, Fla. A league source confirmed to ESPN.com that talks are progressing. If McDermott is hired don't be surprised if the Panthers turn to secondary coach Steve Wilks to take over the defense. Wilks already has interviewed for the head coaching position at Los Angeles and has been asked to interview for the defensive coordinator position at Washington.