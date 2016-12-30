David Newton ESPN Staff Writer

Great news from Atlanta today. Austin Deckard, the 10-year-old that Panthers quarterback Cam Newton surprised with a visit on Tuesday, underwent a successful procedure on his heart today that was necessary in his battle with pulmonary hypertension. Tim Deckard, Austin's dad, passed on that "doctors said everything went great, he did way better than they'd thought/expected him too." The elder Deckard also passed on. "Deep thanks to EVERYONE for their prayers and support, means the world to our whole family. "