David Newton ESPN Staff Writer

Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said on ESPN's NFL Insiders when asked if the organization would use the franchise tag to keep defensive tackle Kawann Short: "Dave Gettleman and his staff, his guys, have looked at it and the best way to approach KK is to be, as we get into this free agency, you know, obviously, we'll probably have to tag him. But if we do, so be it. If not, I think they can get a deal done and I'm pretty optimistic about that because KK is a big part of what we do. Again, we believe up front is the most important part of your team. You've got to be able to stop the run, rush the passer and I think KK is one of those guys who has that kind of ability.''