David Newton ESPN Staff Writer

The full opening statement by Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman as he addressed the media today: "I'm not here to point fingers. Moving forward it's about finding solutions. The 2016 season obviously was not what we envisioned, or find acceptable. But it happened. We all must be accountable and we have to respond accordingly. To be clear, we have a solid nucleus of veteran players and talented young guys that baptism by fire. The Carolina Panthers are not going away. We will get this corrected.''