David Newton ESPN Staff Writer

If the Panthers choose to promote from within the staff to replace Ricky Proehl as they did four years ago when Proehl was bumped up to wide receivers coach they have two good candidates in Cam Turner and Lance Taylor. Don't be surprised if 34-year-old Jerricho Cotchery, who played for the Panthers from 2014-15 and still lives in Charlotte, isn't somehow a part of the mix.