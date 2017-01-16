2016 ScheduleAll times ET

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

Antonio Brown's game-clinching catch for the Steelers brought back some bad memories for Jets fans because he made a similar play in almost the identical situation in the 2010 AFC Championship Game. Both plays came out of the two-minute warning, followed by three kneel downs. Against the Jets, it was a 14-yard reception on a third-and-6. Against the Chiefs, it was a 7-yard reception on third-and-3. Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton probably had flashbacks. He was the Jets' linebackers coach in the '10 title game.

Jets must find cornerbacks in draft

Todd Bowles' scheme relies heavily on good CBs, and with Darrelle Revis' decline, the Jets don't have any they can trust right now. Rich Cimini could see them grabbing a corner at No. 6 overall. Biggest draft need

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

The Jets announced the signing of LB Frank Beltre to a reserve/future contract. He played most recently with the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL.

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

The Jets already have interviewed Broncos RBs coach Eric Studesville for their offensive-coordinator vacancy, a source said. Studesville is the only known candidate for the position and they could make him an offer. Studesville, 49, has a wealth of experience as a RB coach (plus four games as Denver's interim HC in 2010), but he never has called plays.

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

The Jets are planning to interview Broncos RB coach Eric Studesville for their vacant offensive-coordinator position. (First reported by KUSA-9 in Denver.) He has been the Denver RB coach since 2010 under three different coaches, but new coach Vance Joseph is expected to make staff changes. Studesville, 49, has been coaching in the NFL since 1997. He's never held the title of offensive coordinator.

ESPN Stats and Information  

Forty-eight years ago today, quarterback Joe Namath and the Jets stunned the Colts, 16-7, in Super Bowl III. Matt Snell had 121 yards rushing, and the Jets intercepted four passes. (Photo: Associated Press)

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

The Jets are planning to hire former Rams DB coach Dennard Wilson for the same position, a source confirmed. (First reported by CBS Sports.) Wilson, 34, only three years older than CB Darrelle Revis, joined the Rams in 2012, first as a quality-control coach. He replaces Joe Danna, who was fired last week.

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

Jets DL Leonard Williams, a first alternate for the Pro Bowl, will play in the game. He replaces Oakland's Khalil Mack (injured).

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

Today is the 48th anniversary of the Jets' historic upset over the Colts in Super Bowl III. While Joe Namath was the star and game MVP, it's important to remember that several lesser-known players played vital roles: Matt Snell. Randy Beverly. George Sauer. Winston Hill. Gerry Philbin. And so many others. C John Schmitt played despite pneumonia and was so ill afterward that he vomited while kneeling alongside Namath during the post-game prayer in the locker room. Nearly a half-century later, it's still the greatest win in franchise history. Cheers, gentlemen.

ESPN Stats and Information  

Including interims, Sean McDermott will be the 10th Bills coach since 2000 (when Bill Belichick was hired by the Patriots). The Bills, Jets and Dolphins have now employed 24 head coaches over that span.

Revisiting the Jets' 2016 offseason

Mike Sando initially gave the Jets a B-minus for their offseason moves. In hindsight, that might have been too generous since they underwhelmed in many areas. Re-grading offseasons (Insider)

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

The Jets announced the signing of three players to reserve/future deals -- FB Julian Howsare, WR Myles White and WR Deshon Foxx. Howsare made the Jets' roster out of the preseason, but he never found a role and was released. They went without a fullback for most of the year. White compiled 16 career catches and one TD with the Packers and Giants. Foxx spent time on the Seahawks' practice squad in 2015.

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

Jets' final playing-time percentages for the defense (based on 1,037 snaps): DL -- Williams 86, Wilkerson 81, Richardson 73, McLendon 37, Simon 20, Jenkins 12; LB -- Harris 87, Lee 62, Jenkins 49, Mauldin 34, Stanford 24, Catapano 20, Henderson 16, Bishop 15; DB -- Revis 89, Skrine 79, Gilchrist 79, Pryor 78, Williams 44, Miles 38, Roberts 27, Burris 18. Analysis: What does it say that the two oldest guys -- Revis and Harris -- logged the most snaps? Disappointing total for Mauldin.

