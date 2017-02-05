2016 ScheduleAll times ET
2016 Schedule
5-11, 4th in AFC East
Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer
Former coach Rex Ryan, sitting next to fellow guest analyst Odell Beckham, Jr. on ESPN's pre-game show, said the Jets tried to trade up for Beckham in the 2014 draft. Ryan, taking another shot at former GM John Idzik, said: "We talked about trading to get him. 'No, no, no, let's just stay pat.' Next pick he gets taken. The rest is history. I'm sitting on this set." This wasn't the first time Ryan talked about trading for Beckham. Last May, he said the Jets tried to deal for him in the 2014 preseason, when OBJ was out with a hamstring.
LaDainian Tomlinson's Hall of Fame legacy still lives in one Jets player
Bilal Powell, whose rookie season as a Jet overlapped with LaDainian Tomlinson's last in the NFL, says he was a sponge around the great running back.
Paul Kuharsky ESPN Staff Writer
Curtis Martin is fired up to have LaDainian Tomlinson and Terrell Davis join him in the Hall of Fame.
Ex-Jets LaDainian Tomlinson, Jason Taylor voted into Hall of Fame
LaDainian Tomlinson and Jason Taylor amassed their Hall credentials elsewhere, but for one season they joined forces in a title bid for the Jets.
Kevin Mawae changed center position and Jets, but falls short of HOF
Kevin Mawae was leery of joining the Jets and Bill Parcells, but the coach convinced him to come and the center transformed the team and position.
KC Joyner ESPN Insider
Jason Taylor is one of 4-5 defensive players I've seen in 14 seasons of tape breakdowns who was capable of dominating a game by himself. A well earned HOF honor.
Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer
LaDainian Tomlinson and Jason Taylor, both of whom played for the Jets in the twilight of their careers, were selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Morten Andersen, Terrell Davis and Kurt Warner were the other modern-era inductees. Former Jets C Kevin Mawae made it to the final 10.
Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer
Five players with Jets connections are among the 15 finalists for the Hall of Fame -- Alan Faneca, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, Jason Taylor and LaDainian Tomlinson. Mawae is the only one who played the majority of his career with the Jets. Tomlinson is considered the only lock to be inducted this year. The Class of '17 will be announced this evening.
Vote: Who was the biggest snub in this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame?
This year's Pro Football Hall of Fame selections brought in many worthy players, but there were some big names clearly left out. Who do you think was the biggest snub in this year's voting?
Could Jets scoop up Broncos' odd man out if Tony Romo lands in Denver?
When Tony Romo lands somewhere, it'll start a domino effect in the QB market, causing another to shake free. That's where the Jets can benefit.
Sean Payton says Jets hired a Gruden grinder in John Morton
Saints coach Sean Payton lauds new Jets offensive coordinator John Morton as a tireless worker and a great coach whom he hated to lose.
Baby versions of Super Bowl heroes, including Belichick and Lombardi, featured in new ad
From Bill Belichick and Vince Lombardi to Joe Namath and Von Miller, the NFL featured all sorts of Super Bowl heroes in toddler form in its newest commercial for the big game.
Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer
Former Jets, Titans and Seahawks C Kevin Mawae, one of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, received a strong endorsement from Bill Parcells. "His versatility is unmatched," the Hall of Fame coach told ESPN.com. "There are only one or two guys I've ever seen who could do the things he could do at that position. He's a very deserving player." Parcells coached Mawae in 1998 and 1999 with the Jets.
Vote: Which finalists should be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
This year's list of Hall of Fame finalists is loaded with big names who had a major impact on the game. But who should get in this year? It's your chance to decide and make your picks.
Should be snap decision: Former Jets C Kevin Mawae belongs in Canton
Former New York Jets great center Kevin Mawae is a finalist for enshrinement and could get the call to Canton on Saturday night.
New Jets OC John Morton gets a thumbs-up from Drew Brees
Drew Brees, who has spent three seasons with John Morton over the past decade, supports the Jets' decision to hire the Saints former receivers coach.
Deshaun Watson 'wouldn't mind' coming to New York
It would be a surprise if the Jets take another quarterback in the draft, but Clemson product Deshaun Watson would welcome the opportunity.
McKnight shooter charged, 2nd-degree murder
The man who told authorities he shot former New York Jets running back Joe McKnight has been charged with second-degree murder, the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's office announced Thursday.
Todd Bowles rebuilds Jets' staff with emphasis on hiring teachers
While looking for new assistants, Jets coach Todd Bowles focused on those with experience teaching the game. He evidently felt there was a void.
Jets' Brandon Marshall said what? Could be a method to his madness
Brandon Marshall has the ability to produce a big season in 2017, but it's hard to imagine he could do it with what the Jets have at quarterback.
Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer
The Jets' hiring of RBs coach Stump Mitchell makes sense on a couple of levels. He will be reunited with Todd Bowles; they were assistants on the 2013-2014 Cardinals. The Jets needed a more experienced coach at the position. The previous RBs coach, Marcel Shipp, was a first-timer. Mitchell, 57, helped groom David Johnson, one of the best RBs in the league. Mitchell, who retired from playing after the '89 season, remains the second-leading rusher in Cards history (4,649 yards).
2016 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New England
|14
|2
|0
|.875
|441
|250
|Miami
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|363
|380
|Buffalo
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|399
|378
|New York
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|275
|409
Team Leaders 2016
- Offense
- Defense
Team Stats
Passing Yards216.627th
Rushing Yards112.612th
Points For16.830th
Points Against25.628th
Free Agents
|NAME
|POS
|TYPE
|PREV. TEAM
|I. Abdul-Quddus
|S
|UFA
|DET
|S. Acho
|LB
|UFA
|CHI
|J. Adams
|OT
|UFA
|HOU
|J. Addae
|S
|RFA
|SD
|D. Aiken
|LS
|UFA
|NYG
2016 Draft Picks
|RD(PK)
|PLAYER
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1(20)
|Darron Lee
|OLB
|Ohio State
|2(20)
|Christian Hackenberg
|QB
|Penn State
|3(20)
|Jordan Jenkins
|OLB
|Georgia
|4(20)
|Juston Burris
|CB
|North Carolina State
|5(19)
|Brandon Shell
|OT
|South Carolina
|7(14)
|Loc Edwards
|P
|Sam Houston State
|7(20)
|Charone Peake
|WR
|Clemson