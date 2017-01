Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer

Jets RG Brian Winters, who signed a four-year, $29 million extension yesterday, said his surgically repaired rotator cuff will need about five to 5 1/2 months of rehab. He had surgery Dec. 23, so the timetable brings him to early June, when the off-season program is winding down. Asked why he signed early instead of testing free agency, Winters said, "I really like what the Jets have going here and wanted to be part of that and continue it. They're the team that gave me my shot."