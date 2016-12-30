Leonard Williams selected most valuable player by Jets teammates
Leonard Wiliams was awarded MVP honors by teammates after leading the Jets in sacks, though the second-year DL didn't want to make too much of it.
Barring an 11th-hour change of heart, owner Woody Johnson is expected to retain his coach.
Although the Jets aren't expected to face Tyrod Taylor on Sunday, the QB could have a chance to play for them in 2017 if the Bills decide to cut him.
Jets coach Todd Bowles didn't seem happy about Muhammad Wilkerson voicing concerns with how his injuries were handled this offseason.
Two members of the Chiefs were docked a total of $30,385 for their actions in their victory over the Broncos last week, while the Seahawks' Jeremy Lane was hit with the biggest fine of the week.
Back in July, Brandon Marshall and Antonio Brown wagered a bet on who'd end up with more receiving yards, with one of their own high-priced cars on the line. Looks like someone is getting a brand new Porsche soon enough.
Jets placed RB Matt Forte (knee) on IR. Replaced him by signing CB Bryson Keeton from the PS. Now 18 players on IR.
A look at the Jets' final injury report of the season. It's grim. My sense is Brandon Marshall and Bilal Powell will try to play. I'd be surprised if Robby Anderson plays. On defense, my hunch is that Mo Wilkerson and Sheldon Richardson will give it a go.
Darrelle Revis' former teammate had some strong comments about the Jets cornerback.
Jets coach Todd Bowles said he spoke to Mo Wilkerson about his criticisms of the training staff. He declined to elaborate. Bowles didn't sound pleased that Wilkerson was so open when discussing his surgically repaired ankle.
Jets RB Matt Forte (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday. LB Lorenzo Mauldin and DT Steve McLendon also ruled out.
Both our Bills and Jets reporters are calling a Buffalo win, but by a snoozer of a low score. ESPN's FPI favors the Bills heavily, giving them north of a 70 percent chance to win. Week 17 predictions (Insider)
Where does the betting value lie in NFL Week 17? Chalk's experts provide comprehensive against-the-spread and over/under advice for every game all in one place.
The Jets announced their in-house awards (voted by players). Team MVP: Leo Williams. Ed Block Courage Award: Mo Wilkerson -- one day after criticizing the training staff for mishandling his ankle rehab. (Voting occurred previously). Community Service: Quincy Enunwa. Good Guy: Nick Folk and Bryce Petty. Bill Hampton Award (rookie who most acts like a pro): Lachlan Edwards. Dennis Award Inspiration Award: Dennis Byrd, given posthumously. Nice touch.
With Darrelle Revis' days as an elite NFL cornerback likely over, the Jets have big decisions to make. Could he transition to an elite safety? Maybe.
Darrelle Revis says he wants to retire with the Jets, but that depends on whether they treat his "situation with class or no class."
Muhammad Wilkerson believes not having a set-out plan at the start of the season for his surgically repaired ankle may have hampered his recovery.
The Jets, currently holding the No. 6 draft position, won't fall any lower with a win over the Bills, according to ESPN Stats and Info. The Jets can climb as high as No. 4 with a loss. To get that high, they'd need the Jaguars, Bears and Rams to win.
In his final news conference of the season, Jets offensive coordinator Chan Gailey admitted it's been an "unsettling" year.
Jets OC Chan Gailey believes QB Ryan Fitzpatrick still can play in the league, but he said Fitzpatrick's physical skills have begun to slip. "He's got the mind to be able to go out there and compete every week, there's no question about that," he said. "He's able to go do that and compete and win a game. There's no question he can do that. ... Everybody's physical skills wane with years once you reach your peak. He still has a lot of skills. Are they what they were the first time I saw him? No, they're not."
Jets CB Darrelle Revis, preparing for what could be his final game as a Jet, was asked "how badly" he wants to keep playing football. "It's my job," he said matter-of-factly, noting he's under contract next year. That's true, but it wouldn't surprise anyone if the Jets cut bait two years into a five-year deal.
Nine of the Jets' 53 players didn't practice, including four trending in the wrong direction -- Robby Anderson, Steve McLendon, Lorenzo Mauldin and Brandon Wilds. With Matt Forte and Bilal Powell sitting out, they had only one running back in practice. Brandon Burks must be one tired dude.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New England
|13
|2
|0
|.867
|406
|236
|Miami
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|349
|345
|Buffalo
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|389
|348
|New York
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|245
|399
|NAME
|POS
|TYPE
|PREV. TEAM
|I. Abdul-Quddus
|S
|UFA
|DET
|S. Acho
|LB
|UFA
|CHI
|J. Adams
|OT
|UFA
|HOU
|J. Addae
|S
|RFA
|SD
|D. Aiken
|LS
|UFA
|NYG
|RD(PK)
|PLAYER
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1(20)
|Darron Lee
|OLB
|Ohio State
|2(20)
|Christian Hackenberg
|QB
|Penn State
|3(20)
|Jordan Jenkins
|OLB
|Georgia
|4(20)
|Juston Burris
|CB
|North Carolina State
|5(19)
|Brandon Shell
|OT
|South Carolina
|7(14)
|Loc Edwards
|P
|Sam Houston State
|7(20)
|Charone Peake
|WR
|Clemson
MetLife Stadium - Sun 1/1