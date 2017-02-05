Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer

Former coach Rex Ryan, sitting next to fellow guest analyst Odell Beckham, Jr. on ESPN's pre-game show, said the Jets tried to trade up for Beckham in the 2014 draft. Ryan, taking another shot at former GM John Idzik, said: "We talked about trading to get him. 'No, no, no, let's just stay pat.' Next pick he gets taken. The rest is history. I'm sitting on this set." This wasn't the first time Ryan talked about trading for Beckham. Last May, he said the Jets tried to deal for him in the 2014 preseason, when OBJ was out with a hamstring.