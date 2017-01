Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer

Hall-of-Fame LB Kevin Greene is joining the Jets' staff as the new outside linebackers coach, a league source confirmed. (First reported by the Sporting News.) Greene coached the Packers' outside linebackers from 2009 to 2013 before stepping away to spend more time with his family. He replaces Mark Collins, who was dismissed at the end of the season. Greene was one of the most prolific pass rushers in history (160 sacks) and was inducted into the Hall of Fame last August.