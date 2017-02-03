Sean Payton says Jets hired a Gruden grinder in John Morton
Saints coach Sean Payton lauds new Jets offensive coordinator John Morton as a tireless worker and a great coach whom he hated to lose.
From Bill Belichick and Vince Lombardi to Joe Namath and Von Miller, the NFL featured all sorts of Super Bowl heroes in toddler form in its newest commercial for the big game.
Former Jets, Titans and Seahawks C Kevin Mawae, one of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, received a strong endorsement from Bill Parcells. "His versatility is unmatched," the Hall of Fame coach told ESPN.com. "There are only one or two guys I've ever seen who could do the things he could do at that position. He's a very deserving player." Parcells coached Mawae in 1998 and 1999 with the Jets.
This year's list of Hall of Fame finalists is loaded with big names who had a major impact on the game. But who should get in this year? It's your chance to decide and make your picks.
Former New York Jets great center Kevin Mawae is a finalist for enshrinement and could get the call to Canton on Saturday night.
Drew Brees, who has spent three seasons with John Morton over the past decade, supports the Jets' decision to hire the Saints former receivers coach.
It would be a surprise if the Jets take another quarterback in the draft, but Clemson product Deshaun Watson would welcome the opportunity.
The man who told authorities he shot former New York Jets running back Joe McKnight has been charged with second-degree murder, the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's office announced Thursday.
While looking for new assistants, Jets coach Todd Bowles focused on those with experience teaching the game. He evidently felt there was a void.
Brandon Marshall has the ability to produce a big season in 2017, but it's hard to imagine he could do it with what the Jets have at quarterback.
The Jets' hiring of RBs coach Stump Mitchell makes sense on a couple of levels. He will be reunited with Todd Bowles; they were assistants on the 2013-2014 Cardinals. The Jets needed a more experienced coach at the position. The previous RBs coach, Marcel Shipp, was a first-timer. Mitchell, 57, helped groom David Johnson, one of the best RBs in the league. Mitchell, who retired from playing after the '89 season, remains the second-leading rusher in Cards history (4,649 yards).
Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall says veteran leaders, including himself, didn't do a good job in the locker room last season.
No surprise here: The Jets have hired former Cards RBs coach Stump Mitchell for the same position, the team announced.
Jets WR Brandon Marshall, appearing on ESPN's Mike & Mike, tossed a bouquet to Patriots DC Matt Patricia. "One of the things I'm a little upset about, everyone talks so much about Coach Belichick, how great Coach Belichick is, but no one talks about some of those amazing assistants," Marshall said. "Matt Patricia is one of the brightest minds in football and that's just on the defensive side. He deserves more credit."
Jets WR Brandon Marshall blamed a lack of leadership for the team's 5-11 season -- and he included himself in that group. "I don't think we did a good job, us as leaders in the locker room," he said this morning on ESPN's Mike & Mike. "We have to do a better job. It always comes down to the stars, the leaders. It's on us. We didn't get it done. I'm not going to sit here and make any excuses and point the finger at younger guys ... It comes down to our veterans, the guys who have been in the league six, seven-plus years. We need to do a better job of making sure everyone is in line."
In the spirit of national signing day, we take a look back at how the Jets were ranked coming out of high school.
The Jets also announce the hiring of DL coach Robert Nunn, which had been previously reported.
It's official: The Jets have announced the hiring of John Morton as offensive coordinator.
The Buffalo Bills have decided not to retain assistant coach Kathryn Smith, the first woman to serve as a full-time coach in NFL history.
The Jets' new offensive coordinator figures to face a massive rebuilding project, and it starts at quarterback.
Rex Ryan, who spent the past eight years trying to overtake the Patriots in the AFC East, is joining ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown for the Super Bowl.
The Jets' fifth offensive coordinator in seven years has no previous coordinator experience, but a reputation for developing receivers. The Saints had one of the NFL's most promising young WR corps under his direction.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New England
|14
|2
|0
|.875
|441
|250
|Miami
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|363
|380
|Buffalo
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|399
|378
|New York
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|275
|409
|NAME
|POS
|TYPE
|PREV. TEAM
|I. Abdul-Quddus
|S
|UFA
|DET
|S. Acho
|LB
|UFA
|CHI
|J. Adams
|OT
|UFA
|HOU
|J. Addae
|S
|RFA
|SD
|D. Aiken
|LS
|UFA
|NYG
|RD(PK)
|PLAYER
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1(20)
|Darron Lee
|OLB
|Ohio State
|2(20)
|Christian Hackenberg
|QB
|Penn State
|3(20)
|Jordan Jenkins
|OLB
|Georgia
|4(20)
|Juston Burris
|CB
|North Carolina State
|5(19)
|Brandon Shell
|OT
|South Carolina
|7(14)
|Loc Edwards
|P
|Sam Houston State
|7(20)
|Charone Peake
|WR
|Clemson