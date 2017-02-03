2016 ScheduleAll times ET

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

Former Jets, Titans and Seahawks C Kevin Mawae, one of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, received a strong endorsement from Bill Parcells. "His versatility is unmatched," the Hall of Fame coach told ESPN.com. "There are only one or two guys I've ever seen who could do the things he could do at that position. He's a very deserving player." Parcells coached Mawae in 1998 and 1999 with the Jets.

1dMina Kimes

McKnight shooter charged, 2nd-degree murder

The man who told authorities he shot former New York Jets running back Joe McKnight has been charged with second-degree murder, the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's office announced Thursday.

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

The Jets' hiring of RBs coach Stump Mitchell makes sense on a couple of levels. He will be reunited with Todd Bowles; they were assistants on the 2013-2014 Cardinals. The Jets needed a more experienced coach at the position. The previous RBs coach, Marcel Shipp, was a first-timer. Mitchell, 57, helped groom David Johnson, one of the best RBs in the league. Mitchell, who retired from playing after the '89 season, remains the second-leading rusher in Cards history (4,649 yards).

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

No surprise here: The Jets have hired former Cards RBs coach Stump Mitchell for the same position, the team announced.

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

Jets WR Brandon Marshall, appearing on ESPN's Mike & Mike, tossed a bouquet to Patriots DC Matt Patricia. "One of the things I'm a little upset about, everyone talks so much about Coach Belichick, how great Coach Belichick is, but no one talks about some of those amazing assistants," Marshall said. "Matt Patricia is one of the brightest minds in football and that's just on the defensive side. He deserves more credit."

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

Jets WR Brandon Marshall blamed a lack of leadership for the team's 5-11 season -- and he included himself in that group. "I don't think we did a good job, us as leaders in the locker room," he said this morning on ESPN's Mike & Mike. "We have to do a better job. It always comes down to the stars, the leaders. It's on us. We didn't get it done. I'm not going to sit here and make any excuses and point the finger at younger guys ... It comes down to our veterans, the guys who have been in the league six, seven-plus years. We need to do a better job of making sure everyone is in line."

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

The Jets also announce the hiring of DL coach Robert Nunn, which had been previously reported.

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

It's official: The Jets have announced the hiring of John Morton as offensive coordinator.

ESPN Stats & Info

Uncharted territory for John Morton

The Jets' fifth offensive coordinator in seven years has no previous coordinator experience, but a reputation for developing receivers. The Saints had one of the NFL's most promising young WR corps under his direction.

