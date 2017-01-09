Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer
Jets' final playing-time percentages for the defense (based on 1,037 snaps): DL -- Williams 86, Wilkerson 81, Richardson 73, McLendon 37, Simon 20, Jenkins 12; LB -- Harris 87, Lee 62, Jenkins 49, Mauldin 34, Stanford 24, Catapano 20, Henderson 16, Bishop 15; DB -- Revis 89, Skrine 79, Gilchrist 79, Pryor 78, Williams 44, Miles 38, Roberts 27, Burris 18. Analysis: What does it say that the two oldest guys -- Revis and Harris -- logged the most snaps? Disappointing total for Mauldin.