'Jets' and 'Super Bowl' don't belong in the same sentence
Lacking a true franchise quarterback and having minimal talent on the roster, the Jets aren't close to competing for a Super Bowl berth.
This week's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, features several players at key positions of need who could be draft targets for the Jets.
It sounds like Jets coach Todd Bowles is targeting a specific candidate for the offensive-coordinator vacancy. "I'm pretty sure where I'm going," he told Newsday and NJ.com at the Senior Bowl. He interviewed Saints WRs coach John Morton last week and there's interest in former Texans OC George Godsey. They're the only two known candidates.
The Jets continue to search for an offensive coordinator, and at this point, that is not good news.
Saints WRs coach John Morton talked with the Jets about their offensive coordinator job and remains a candidate, per source. ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini first reported that Morton was expected to be a candidate for the job. Morton returned to the Saints two years ago after originally joining Sean Payton's staff as an offensive assistant in 2006. In between, he served as a WR coach and offensive coordinator at USC and a WR coach on Jim Harbaugh's staff with the 49ers.
The Jets chose not to wait for Dan Quinn two years ago, choosing the available Todd Bowles instead. Will the Jets regret not waiting three weeks?
The Jets are showing interest in former Texans offensive coordinator George Godsey, according to a league source. They could interview him for their vacant OC position as soon as tomorrow at the Senior Bowl. Godsey and the Texans mutually parted ways after the playoff loss to the Patriots. The Texans finished 29th in total offense, as $72 million QB Brock Osweiler struggled. The Jets also have interest in Saints WRs coach John Morton, per source.
The Jets have signed WR Frankie Hammond to a reserve/future contract. Hammond, 26, appeared in 26 games with the Chiefs in 2014 and 2015. He has four career receptions and 29 punt returns for a 10.9-yard average. He spent last season on the Chiefs' practice squad.
Jets coach Todd Bowles is expected to be in Mobile, Alabama this week for the Senior Bowl, per source. There had been some question because of his recent health issues. He was hospitalized Dec. 23 with kidney and gallstones, nearly causing him to miss a game. He has received medical attention since the end of the season. Bowles will be a busy man in Mobile, as he still has five vacancies on his staff.
The NFL is fickle, and no one knows that better than Jets GM Mike Maccagnan. Here's how he might get back on track when free agency starts up.
Final game in the Georgia Dome today: I covered the first game (regular season). It was Sept. 6, 1992. The Falcons defeated the Jets in the season opener, 20-17. QB Browning Nagle made his starting debut, throwing for 366 yards, two TDs and a 108.6 passer rating in defeat. The Jets thought they had found their franchise quarterback. They were wrong.
With owner Woody Johnson reportedly taking an ambassadorship abroad, the Jets could have new day-to-day leadership from the owner's office.
Dolphins OT Laremy Tunsil stood above all the other rookies in the AFC East, and his teammate Cameron Wake earned his fifth Pro Bowl nod coming off an Achilles injury last season. But who was named the division's Coach of the Year, and offensive/defensive MVP? NFL All-Division awards
It would be beyond stunning if the Jets showed any interest in Johnny Manziel, a talented quarterback who needs time to get his life together.
His teammates on the New York Jets' famed "Sack Exchange" were dismayed to learn of Mark Gastineau's Alzheimer's and dementia.
Former NFL players Johnny Manziel, Ray Rice and Vince Young are some of the high-profile names invited to participate in Spring League football, which debuts in April.
Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay and Chris Sprow examine Mel's first mock draft of the season and debate about the projections for several high-profile prospects.
Mel Kiper Jr. doesn't foresee the Jets drafting a quarterback at No. 6, opting instead for a player who could make a more immediate impact.
With a record-setting 28-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio, Tom Brady was the obvious choice for AFC East offensive MVP.
The Jets used nearly all of their cap space in 2016, meaning they will have very little carryover to use in 2017.
Jets owner Woody Johnson appears to have been chosen as the U.S.'s next ambassador to the United Kingdom.
Jets owner Woody Johnson will be the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, President-elect Donald Trump announced today in Washington. Trump referred to Johnson as "ambassador" during remarks at a D.C. luncheon, per the NY Post. This has been rumored for months. Johnson, a major Trump fundraiser, said recently it "would be an honor to be considered" for the post. Johnson would be required to live in England. He'd probably have to give up day-to-day control of the team. His brother, Christopher, reportedly could assume that role.
Mel Kiper has the Jets selecting Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore with the sixth pick in the NFL draft.
A career year from 33-year-old Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander makes him our choice for top defender in a division with few standouts on that side.
Rich Cimini believes there are several reasons why it's probably best for the Jets and their boisterous wide receiver to part ways this offseason. Predicting big changes
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New England
|14
|2
|0
|.875
|441
|250
|Miami
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|363
|380
|Buffalo
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|399
|378
|New York
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|275
|409
|NAME
|POS
|TYPE
|PREV. TEAM
|I. Abdul-Quddus
|S
|UFA
|DET
|S. Acho
|LB
|UFA
|CHI
|J. Adams
|OT
|UFA
|HOU
|J. Addae
|S
|RFA
|SD
|D. Aiken
|LS
|UFA
|NYG
|RD(PK)
|PLAYER
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1(20)
|Darron Lee
|OLB
|Ohio State
|2(20)
|Christian Hackenberg
|QB
|Penn State
|3(20)
|Jordan Jenkins
|OLB
|Georgia
|4(20)
|Juston Burris
|CB
|North Carolina State
|5(19)
|Brandon Shell
|OT
|South Carolina
|7(14)
|Loc Edwards
|P
|Sam Houston State
|7(20)
|Charone Peake
|WR
|Clemson