Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer

Jets OC Chan Gailey believes QB Ryan Fitzpatrick still can play in the league, but he said Fitzpatrick's physical skills have begun to slip. "He's got the mind to be able to go out there and compete every week, there's no question about that," he said. "He's able to go do that and compete and win a game. There's no question he can do that. ... Everybody's physical skills wane with years once you reach your peak. He still has a lot of skills. Are they what they were the first time I saw him? No, they're not."