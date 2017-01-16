Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer
Antonio Brown's game-clinching catch for the Steelers brought back some bad memories for Jets fans because he made a similar play in almost the identical situation in the 2010 AFC Championship Game. Both plays came out of the two-minute warning, followed by three kneel downs. Against the Jets, it was a 14-yard reception on a third-and-6. Against the Chiefs, it was a 7-yard reception on third-and-3. Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton probably had flashbacks. He was the Jets' linebackers coach in the '10 title game.