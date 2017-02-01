Ex-cheerleader sues NFL over low wages
A former San Francisco 49ers cheerleader filed a federal lawsuit alleging NFL executives and team owners conspired to suppress wages for cheerleaders.
A former San Francisco 49ers cheerleader filed a federal lawsuit alleging NFL executives and team owners conspired to suppress wages for cheerleaders.
The Jets' hiring of RBs coach Stump Mitchell makes sense on a couple of levels. He will be reunited with Todd Bowles; they were assistants on the 2013-2014 Cardinals. The Jets needed a more experienced coach at the position. The previous RBs coach, Marcel Shipp, was a first-timer. Mitchell, 57, helped groom David Johnson, one of the best RBs in the league. Mitchell, who retired from playing after the '89 season, remains the second-leading rusher in Cards history (4,649 yards).
Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall says veteran leaders, including himself, didn't do a good job in the locker room last season.
No surprise here: The Jets have hired former Cards RBs coach Stump Mitchell for the same position, the team announced.
Jets WR Brandon Marshall, appearing on ESPN's Mike & Mike, tossed a bouquet to Patriots DC Matt Patricia. "One of the things I'm a little upset about, everyone talks so much about Coach Belichick, how great Coach Belichick is, but no one talks about some of those amazing assistants," Marshall said. "Matt Patricia is one of the brightest minds in football and that's just on the defensive side. He deserves more credit."
Jets WR Brandon Marshall blamed a lack of leadership for the team's 5-11 season -- and he included himself in that group. "I don't think we did a good job, us as leaders in the locker room," he said this morning on ESPN's Mike & Mike. "We have to do a better job. It always comes down to the stars, the leaders. It's on us. We didn't get it done. I'm not going to sit here and make any excuses and point the finger at younger guys ... It comes down to our veterans, the guys who have been in the league six, seven-plus years. We need to do a better job of making sure everyone is in line."
In the spirit of national signing day, we take a look back at how the Jets were ranked coming out of high school.
The Jets also announce the hiring of DL coach Robert Nunn, which had been previously reported.
It's official: The Jets have announced the hiring of John Morton as offensive coordinator.
The Buffalo Bills have decide not to retain assistant coach Kathryn Smith, the first woman to serve as a full-time coach in NFL history.
The Jets' new offensive coordinator figures to face a massive rebuilding project, and it starts at quarterback.
Rex Ryan, who spent the past eight years trying to overtake the Patriots in the AFC East, is joining ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown for the Super Bowl.
The Jets' fifth offensive coordinator in seven years has no previous coordinator experience, but a reputation for developing receivers. The Saints had one of the NFL's most promising young WR corps under his direction.
Rex Ryan, who coached against New England in the AFC East as head coach of the Bills and Jets, is joining ESPN to serve as an analyst for the Patriots-Falcons Super Bowl matchup.
John Morton has been around good offenses, lately in New Orleans, but he doesn't check the most important box for this job -- quarterback guru.
Jets DT Leonard Williams made his Pro Bowl debut in the AFC's 20-13 win over the NFC. The Jets' sole representative saw a decent amount of playing time. He wasn't credited with any tackles, according to the official stats, but he walked away with a $61,000 check for the winner's share. Not a bad day.
Tonight's 2017 Pro Bowl will include 39 players who were selected to the matchup for the first time in their careers. Including players not playing, the Cowboys, Raiders, Chiefs, Seahawks and Ravens tied with the most players selected for Pro Bowl rosters (7). Live on ESPN/WatchESPN
The Saints have another assistant coaching vacancy now that WR coach John Morton will reportedly be hired as the Jets' offensive coordinator. The Saints also fired two LB coaches, their D-line coach and two special teams coaches earlier this month. Morton did a great job with New Orleans' young WR corps. The trio of Brandin Cooks, Michael Thomas and Willie Snead combined for more catches (242) and yards (3,205) than any trio in the NFL this season.
Jets coach Todd Bowles has filled four of the six vacancies on his staff: Offensive coordinator (John Morton), outside linebackers (Kevin Greene), secondary (Dennard Wilson) and, per source, defensive line (Robert Nunn). Two openings remain -- quarterbacks and running backs.
A source confirmed the Jets are poised to hire Saints receivers coach John Morton as their new offensive coordinator, as Adam Schefter reported. The positives: Morton worked under Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh, so look for a version of the West Coast offense. He did an excellent job with the Saints' young receivers. The negatives: No coordinator experience on the NFL level. No background with developing quarterbacks.
The Jets are planning to hire Saints receivers coach John Morton as their new offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Morton replaces Chan Gailey, who retired at season's end.
Being cut as a rookie proved costly for New York Jets receiver Quincy Enunwa, who otherwise would have been eligible for a nice bump in pay.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New England
|14
|2
|0
|.875
|441
|250
|Miami
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|363
|380
|Buffalo
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|399
|378
|New York
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|275
|409
|NAME
|POS
|TYPE
|PREV. TEAM
|I. Abdul-Quddus
|S
|UFA
|DET
|S. Acho
|LB
|UFA
|CHI
|J. Adams
|OT
|UFA
|HOU
|J. Addae
|S
|RFA
|SD
|D. Aiken
|LS
|UFA
|NYG
|RD(PK)
|PLAYER
|POS
|SCHOOL
|1(20)
|Darron Lee
|OLB
|Ohio State
|2(20)
|Christian Hackenberg
|QB
|Penn State
|3(20)
|Jordan Jenkins
|OLB
|Georgia
|4(20)
|Juston Burris
|CB
|North Carolina State
|5(19)
|Brandon Shell
|OT
|South Carolina
|7(14)
|Loc Edwards
|P
|Sam Houston State
|7(20)
|Charone Peake
|WR
|Clemson