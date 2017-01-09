2016 ScheduleAll times ET

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

Jets' final playing-time percentages for the defense (based on 1,037 snaps): DL -- Williams 86, Wilkerson 81, Richardson 73, McLendon 37, Simon 20, Jenkins 12; LB -- Harris 87, Lee 62, Jenkins 49, Mauldin 34, Stanford 24, Catapano 20, Henderson 16, Bishop 15; DB -- Revis 89, Skrine 79, Gilchrist 79, Pryor 78, Williams 44, Miles 38, Roberts 27, Burris 18. Analysis: What does it say that the two oldest guys -- Revis and Harris -- logged the most snaps? Disappointing total for Mauldin.

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

Jets' final playing-time percentages for the offense (based on 1,044 snaps): QB -- Fitzpatrick 73, Petty 23, Smith 3; RB -- Powell 51, Forte 47; WR -- B. Marshall 86, Enunwa 84, Anderson 69, Peake 31, Decker 20, J. Marshall 14; TE -- Bostick 28, Davis 25, Seferian-Jenkins 13, Tomlinson 13; OL -- Carpenter 95, Ijalana 83, Winters 77, Johnson 63, Clady 52, Mangold 42, Qvale 33, Shell 20, Dozier 14. Analysis: Powell surpasses Forte. Eight OLM with at least 20 pct. No continuity.

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

The Jets are planning to hire former Bears OLB coach Clint Hurtt for the same position, according to the Sporting News. Hurtt reportedly declined a contract extension with the Bears. Hurtt is credited with the development of first-round pick Leonard Floyd. It's a key position on Todd Bowles' staff because they have two young OLBs, Jordan Jenkins and Lorenzo Mauldin, who played for Hurtt at Louisville. He replaces Mark Collins, who was fired last week.

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

Jets GM Mike Maccagnan, a guest on WFAN radio, said QB Geno Smith (knee surgery) is "probably scheduled to be back some time around the start of next season because of when he was injured and the nature of the injury." Smith had an ACL repaired in early November. The timing is awful because he will be a free agent. Presumably, the Jets will want to have their QB situation resolved in the spring. Smith is considered a long shot to return.

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

As of now, the Jets face serious cap issues for 2017, but GM Mike Maccagnan said today "we do have the ability to create a significant amount of cap space if we choose." They can carve out anywhere from $20M to $50M, depending on how many veterans they want to cut. (Courtesy: Boomer and Carton Show, WFAN radio.)

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

The Jets have signed long snapper Zach Triner to a reserve/future contract. Incumbent Tanner Purdum is a free agent.

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

Jets owner Woody Johnson was non-committal on whether he wants Darrelle Revis back in 2017. That speaks volumes, considering he owes Revis $6 million in guaranteed pay. "My feeling toward Darrelle is different," Johnson said. "He's going in the Hall of Fame, there's no question. He's one of the best players ever to put on a Jets uniform -- or any uniform. He has such an unbelievable talent. It wasn't his best year, but a lot of guys didn't have good years. My hat's off to Darrelle. Great career." Johnson said he'd leave it up to his football people to determine Revis' fate.

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

Jets GM Mike Maccagnan addressed his two young quarterbacks. On Bryce Petty: "I'm not going to speculate on what his ceiling may be. I think Bryce has a lot of potential. ... He has the physical ability to potentially develop into a starter. It's really up to him." On Christian Hackenberg: "We like Christian as a prospect. He's a young player; he's only 21 years old. He has made progress and he does have potential that we're focused on trying to make him develop."

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

Jets GM Mike Maccagnan, in his end-of-the-season media session, said overtaking the Patriots is "not unattainable." He joked, "I have Tom Brady's birthday logged into my phone. Every time his birthday comes up, I know he's getting one year older." Problem is, Brady is holding off Father Time. "I have to find a new voodoo doll, I guess," Maccaganan cracked.

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

Takeaways from Jets owner Woody Johnson's media session: No playoff mandate for Todd Bowles in 2017. He believes Bowles and Maccagnan are capable of winning a Super Bowl (he didn't say when): "I'm not here to come in second place." No comment on future of Darrelle Revis.

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

Jets owner Woody Johnson talks about what he learned from Todd Bowles and Mike Maccagnan in a losing situation.

