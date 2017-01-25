2016 ScheduleAll times ET

It sounds like Jets coach Todd Bowles is targeting a specific candidate for the offensive-coordinator vacancy. "I'm pretty sure where I'm going," he told Newsday and NJ.com at the Senior Bowl. He interviewed Saints WRs coach John Morton last week and there's interest in former Texans OC George Godsey. They're the only two known candidates.

Saints WRs coach John Morton talked with the Jets about their offensive coordinator job and remains a candidate, per source. ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini first reported that Morton was expected to be a candidate for the job. Morton returned to the Saints two years ago after originally joining Sean Payton's staff as an offensive assistant in 2006. In between, he served as a WR coach and offensive coordinator at USC and a WR coach on Jim Harbaugh's staff with the 49ers.

The Jets are showing interest in former Texans offensive coordinator George Godsey, according to a league source. They could interview him for their vacant OC position as soon as tomorrow at the Senior Bowl. Godsey and the Texans mutually parted ways after the playoff loss to the Patriots. The Texans finished 29th in total offense, as $72 million QB Brock Osweiler struggled. The Jets also have interest in Saints WRs coach John Morton, per source.

The Jets have signed WR Frankie Hammond to a reserve/future contract. Hammond, 26, appeared in 26 games with the Chiefs in 2014 and 2015. He has four career receptions and 29 punt returns for a 10.9-yard average. He spent last season on the Chiefs' practice squad.

Jets coach Todd Bowles is expected to be in Mobile, Alabama this week for the Senior Bowl, per source. There had been some question because of his recent health issues. He was hospitalized Dec. 23 with kidney and gallstones, nearly causing him to miss a game. He has received medical attention since the end of the season. Bowles will be a busy man in Mobile, as he still has five vacancies on his staff.

Final game in the Georgia Dome today: I covered the first game (regular season). It was Sept. 6, 1992. The Falcons defeated the Jets in the season opener, 20-17. QB Browning Nagle made his starting debut, throwing for 366 yards, two TDs and a 108.6 passer rating in defeat. The Jets thought they had found their franchise quarterback. They were wrong.

Jets owner Woody Johnson will be the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, President-elect Donald Trump announced today in Washington. Trump referred to Johnson as "ambassador" during remarks at a D.C. luncheon, per the NY Post. This has been rumored for months. Johnson, a major Trump fundraiser, said recently it "would be an honor to be considered" for the post. Johnson would be required to live in England. He'd probably have to give up day-to-day control of the team. His brother, Christopher, reportedly could assume that role.

