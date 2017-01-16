Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer

Today is the 48th anniversary of the Jets' historic upset over the Colts in Super Bowl III. While Joe Namath was the star and game MVP, it's important to remember that several lesser-known players played vital roles: Matt Snell. Randy Beverly. George Sauer. Winston Hill. Gerry Philbin. And so many others. C John Schmitt played despite pneumonia and was so ill afterward that he vomited while kneeling alongside Namath during the post-game prayer in the locker room. Nearly a half-century later, it's still the greatest win in franchise history. Cheers, gentlemen.