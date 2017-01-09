Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer

Jets owner Woody Johnson was non-committal on whether he wants Darrelle Revis back in 2017. That speaks volumes, considering he owes Revis $6 million in guaranteed pay. "My feeling toward Darrelle is different," Johnson said. "He's going in the Hall of Fame, there's no question. He's one of the best players ever to put on a Jets uniform -- or any uniform. He has such an unbelievable talent. It wasn't his best year, but a lot of guys didn't have good years. My hat's off to Darrelle. Great career." Johnson said he'd leave it up to his football people to determine Revis' fate.