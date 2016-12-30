2016 ScheduleAll times ET

4-11, 4th in AFC East
Two Chiefs fined for infractions against Broncos

Two members of the Chiefs were docked a total of $30,385 for their actions in their victory over the Broncos last week, while the Seahawks' Jeremy Lane was hit with the biggest fine of the week.

ESPN Stats & Info

Looks like Brown has a new ride coming

Back in July, Brandon Marshall and Antonio Brown wagered a bet on who'd end up with more receiving yards, with one of their own high-priced cars on the line. Looks like someone is getting a brand new Porsche soon enough.

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

Jets placed RB Matt Forte (knee) on IR. Replaced him by signing CB Bryson Keeton from the PS. Now 18 players on IR.

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

A look at the Jets' final injury report of the season. It's grim. My sense is Brandon Marshall and Bilal Powell will try to play. I'd be surprised if Robby Anderson plays. On defense, my hunch is that Mo Wilkerson and Sheldon Richardson will give it a go.

Brown expects Marshall to pay off on their bet (0:30)

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

Jets coach Todd Bowles said he spoke to Mo Wilkerson about his criticisms of the training staff. He declined to elaborate. Bowles didn't sound pleased that Wilkerson was so open when discussing his surgically repaired ankle.

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

Jets RB Matt Forte (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday. LB Lorenzo Mauldin and DT Steve McLendon also ruled out.

What Bilal Powell's fantasy owners must know (0:50)
ESPN Stats & Info

Bills favored, but it could be ugly

Both our Bills and Jets reporters are calling a Buffalo win, but by a snoozer of a low score. ESPN's FPI favors the Bills heavily, giving them north of a 70 percent chance to win. Week 17 predictions (Insider)

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

The Jets announced their in-house awards (voted by players). Team MVP: Leo Williams. Ed Block Courage Award: Mo Wilkerson -- one day after criticizing the training staff for mishandling his ankle rehab. (Voting occurred previously). Community Service: Quincy Enunwa. Good Guy: Nick Folk and Bryce Petty. Bill Hampton Award (rookie who most acts like a pro): Lachlan Edwards. Dennis Award Inspiration Award: Dennis Byrd, given posthumously. Nice touch.

2d

Revis: Jets should show class and retain me

Darrelle Revis says he wants to retire with the Jets, but that depends on whether they treat his "situation with class or no class."

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

The Jets, currently holding the No. 6 draft position, won't fall any lower with a win over the Bills, according to ESPN Stats and Info. The Jets can climb as high as No. 4 with a loss. To get that high, they'd need the Jaguars, Bears and Rams to win.

How will Bills respond after Rex's firing? (0:51)

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

Jets OC Chan Gailey believes QB Ryan Fitzpatrick still can play in the league, but he said Fitzpatrick's physical skills have begun to slip. "He's got the mind to be able to go out there and compete every week, there's no question about that," he said. "He's able to go do that and compete and win a game. There's no question he can do that. ... Everybody's physical skills wane with years once you reach your peak. He still has a lot of skills. Are they what they were the first time I saw him? No, they're not."

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

Jets CB Darrelle Revis, preparing for what could be his final game as a Jet, was asked "how badly" he wants to keep playing football. "It's my job," he said matter-of-factly, noting he's under contract next year. That's true, but it wouldn't surprise anyone if the Jets cut bait two years into a five-year deal.

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

Nine of the Jets' 53 players didn't practice, including four trending in the wrong direction -- Robby Anderson, Steve McLendon, Lorenzo Mauldin and Brandon Wilds. With Matt Forte and Bilal Powell sitting out, they had only one running back in practice. Brandon Burks must be one tired dude.

Team Stats

Passing Yards217.627th
Rushing Yards111.713th
Points For16.330th
Points Against26.629th

