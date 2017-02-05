2016 ScheduleAll times ET

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

Former coach Rex Ryan, sitting next to fellow guest analyst Odell Beckham, Jr. on ESPN's pre-game show, said the Jets tried to trade up for Beckham in the 2014 draft. Ryan, taking another shot at former GM John Idzik, said: "We talked about trading to get him. 'No, no, no, let's just stay pat.' Next pick he gets taken. The rest is history. I'm sitting on this set." This wasn't the first time Ryan talked about trading for Beckham. Last May, he said the Jets tried to deal for him in the 2014 preseason, when OBJ was out with a hamstring.

Paul Kuharsky ESPN Staff Writer 

Curtis Martin is fired up to have LaDainian Tomlinson and Terrell Davis join him in the Hall of Fame.

KC Joyner ESPN Insider 

Jason Taylor is one of 4-5 defensive players I've seen in 14 seasons of tape breakdowns who was capable of dominating a game by himself. A well earned HOF honor.

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

LaDainian Tomlinson and Jason Taylor, both of whom played for the Jets in the twilight of their careers, were selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Morten Andersen, Terrell Davis and Kurt Warner were the other modern-era inductees. Former Jets C Kevin Mawae made it to the final 10.

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

Five players with Jets connections are among the 15 finalists for the Hall of Fame -- Alan Faneca, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, Jason Taylor and LaDainian Tomlinson. Mawae is the only one who played the majority of his career with the Jets. Tomlinson is considered the only lock to be inducted this year. The Class of '17 will be announced this evening.

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

Former Jets, Titans and Seahawks C Kevin Mawae, one of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, received a strong endorsement from Bill Parcells. "His versatility is unmatched," the Hall of Fame coach told ESPN.com. "There are only one or two guys I've ever seen who could do the things he could do at that position. He's a very deserving player." Parcells coached Mawae in 1998 and 1999 with the Jets.

3dMina Kimes

McKnight shooter charged, 2nd-degree murder

The man who told authorities he shot former New York Jets running back Joe McKnight has been charged with second-degree murder, the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's office announced Thursday.

Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer 

The Jets' hiring of RBs coach Stump Mitchell makes sense on a couple of levels. He will be reunited with Todd Bowles; they were assistants on the 2013-2014 Cardinals. The Jets needed a more experienced coach at the position. The previous RBs coach, Marcel Shipp, was a first-timer. Mitchell, 57, helped groom David Johnson, one of the best RBs in the league. Mitchell, who retired from playing after the '89 season, remains the second-leading rusher in Cards history (4,649 yards).

