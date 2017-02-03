Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer

Jets WR Brandon Marshall blamed a lack of leadership for the team's 5-11 season -- and he included himself in that group. "I don't think we did a good job, us as leaders in the locker room," he said this morning on ESPN's Mike & Mike. "We have to do a better job. It always comes down to the stars, the leaders. It's on us. We didn't get it done. I'm not going to sit here and make any excuses and point the finger at younger guys ... It comes down to our veterans, the guys who have been in the league six, seven-plus years. We need to do a better job of making sure everyone is in line."