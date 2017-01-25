Rich Cimini ESPN Staff Writer

Jets coach Todd Bowles is expected to be in Mobile, Alabama this week for the Senior Bowl, per source. There had been some question because of his recent health issues. He was hospitalized Dec. 23 with kidney and gallstones, nearly causing him to miss a game. He has received medical attention since the end of the season. Bowles will be a busy man in Mobile, as he still has five vacancies on his staff.