The team to score the first goal in each game of the Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks series has not only gone on to win the game, but has never trailed in those games. So William Karlsson's loose puck goal in front of Martin Jones at 10:10 of the first period to give Vegas the lead would seem rather important – even more so when one considers the 4:50 of power play time the Sharks squandered in the first. "We do play better when we score first. But it's just more about playing a complete game. If we play hard the whole way, we'll be good," defenseman Shea Theodore told ESPN before the game.