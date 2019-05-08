0:17
Donskoi doubles Sharks' lead with nasty wrist shot
0:18
Hertl stashes one-timer past Grubauer
Pavelski leads Sharks past Avalanche 3-2 in Game 7
Captain Joe Pavelski made a triumphant return from a gruesome head injury by posting a goal and an assist in the first period that helped send the San Jose Sharks into the Western Conference final with a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game...
Shot Chart
- Gustav Nyquist credited with hit on J.T. Compher in defensive zone
- Brenden Dillon credited with hit on J.T. Compher in defensive zone
- Penalty to Erik Karlsson 2 minutes for Hooking
- Logan Couture shot blocked by Tyson Barrie
- Shot on goal by Melker Karlsson saved by Philipp Grubauer
- Marcus Sorensen credited with hit on Derick Brassard in defensive zone
- Shot missed by Logan Couture
- Logan Couture shot blocked by Ian Cole
- Erik Karlsson shot blocked by Ian Cole
- Erik Karlsson shot blocked by Gabriel Bourque
- Evander Kane credited with hit on Alexander Kerfoot in offensive zone
- Even Strength Goal Scored by Joe Pavelski assisted by Brent Burns and Tomas Hertl
- Logan Couture credited with hit on Mikko Rantanen in neutral zone
- Shot on goal by Justin Braun saved by Philipp Grubauer
- Shot on goal by Brent Burns saved by Philipp Grubauer
- Shot missed by Brenden Dillon
- Shot on goal by Evander Kane saved by Philipp Grubauer
- Even Strength Goal Scored by Tomas Hertl assisted by Joe Pavelski and Evander Kane
- Marc-Edouard Vlasic credited with hit on Mikko Rantanen in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Tomas Hertl saved by Philipp Grubauer
- Logan Couture shot blocked by Erik Johnson
- Joe Pavelski shot blocked by Erik Johnson
- Joe Pavelski shot blocked by Erik Johnson
- Logan Couture shot blocked by Erik Johnson
- Logan Couture shot blocked by Erik Johnson
- Shot on goal by Kevin Labanc saved by Philipp Grubauer
- Evander Kane credited with hit on Nikita Zadorov in offensive zone
- Melker Karlsson credited with hit on Tyson Barrie in defensive zone
- Marc-Edouard Vlasic credited with hit on Tyson Jost in defensive zone
- Timo Meier credited with hit on Erik Johnson in offensive zone
- Logan Couture credited with hit on J.T. Compher in defensive zone
- Joe Pavelski credited with hit on Ian Cole in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Marcus Sorensen saved by Philipp Grubauer
- Barclay Goodrow credited with hit on Ian Cole in offensive zone
- Gustav Nyquist credited with hit on Cale Makar in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Erik Karlsson saved by Philipp Grubauer
- Shot on goal by Justin Braun saved by Philipp Grubauer
- Shot on goal by Brent Burns saved by Philipp Grubauer
- Logan Couture shot blocked by Samuel Girard
- Timo Meier shot blocked by Samuel Girard
- Shot on goal by Brenden Dillon saved by Philipp Grubauer
- Kevin Labanc shot blocked by Ian Cole
- Logan Couture shot blocked by Patrik Nemeth
- Brent Burns shot blocked by Patrik Nemeth
- Shot missed by Tomas Hertl
- Shot on goal by Tomas Hertl saved by Philipp Grubauer
- Shot missed by Erik Karlsson
- Shot on goal by Melker Karlsson saved by Philipp Grubauer
- Shot on goal by Joe Thornton saved by Philipp Grubauer
- Erik Karlsson credited with hit on Gabriel Bourque in defensive zone
- Shot missed by Brent Burns
- Shot on goal by Gustav Nyquist saved by Philipp Grubauer
- Timo Meier credited with hit on Gabriel Landeskog in offensive zone
- Tomas Hertl credited with hit on Tyson Barrie in offensive zone
- Penalty to Erik Karlsson 2 minutes for Slashing
- Justin Braun credited with hit on Tyson Jost in defensive zone
- Shot missed by Brenden Dillon
- Gustav Nyquist shot blocked by Nikita Zadorov
- Even Strength Goal Scored by Joonas Donskoi assisted by Brent Burns and Melker Karlsson
- Joe Pavelski credited with hit on Nathan MacKinnon in neutral zone
- Brent Burns credited with hit on Derick Brassard in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Melker Karlsson saved by Philipp Grubauer
- Evander Kane credited with hit on Tyson Jost in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Joe Pavelski saved by Philipp Grubauer
- Brent Burns shot blocked by Mikko Rantanen
- Timo Meier credited with hit on Nathan MacKinnon in defensive zone
- Logan Couture shot blocked by Nikita Zadorov
- Shot on goal by Tomas Hertl saved by Philipp Grubauer
- Brenden Dillon shot blocked by J.T. Compher
- Shot on goal by Brent Burns saved by Philipp Grubauer
- Shot on goal by Erik Karlsson saved by Philipp Grubauer
- Erik Karlsson credited with hit on Matt Nieto in neutral zone
- Shot on goal by Timo Meier saved by Philipp Grubauer
- Shot on goal by Gustav Nyquist saved by Philipp Grubauer
- Shot missed by Marc-Edouard Vlasic
- Shot missed by Brent Burns
- Gustav Nyquist credited with hit on Gabriel Landeskog in defensive zone
- Melker Karlsson credited with hit on Ian Cole in offensive zone
- Penalty to Logan Couture 2 minutes for Tripping
- Justin Braun credited with hit on Alexander Kerfoot in defensive zone
- Joe Pavelski credited with hit on Alexander Kerfoot in defensive zone
- Marcus Sorensen credited with hit on Ian Cole in offensive zone
- Timo Meier credited with hit on Mikko Rantanen in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Timo Meier saved by Philipp Grubauer
- Brenden Dillon credited with hit on Tyson Jost in defensive zone
- Brenden Dillon credited with hit on J.T. Compher in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Erik Karlsson saved by Philipp Grubauer
- Shot missed by Cale Makar
- Shot missed by Mikko Rantanen
- Erik Johnson credited with hit on Timo Meier in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Cale Makar saved by Martin Jones
- Cale Makar credited with hit on Tomas Hertl in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Erik Johnson saved by Martin Jones
- Penalty to Derick Brassard 2 minutes for Hooking
- Patrik Nemeth credited with hit on Evander Kane in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Carl Soderberg saved by Martin Jones
- Shot missed by Alexander Kerfoot
- Shot on goal by Tyson Jost saved by Martin Jones
- Samuel Girard credited with hit on Logan Couture in defensive zone
- Derick Brassard credited with hit on Justin Braun in neutral zone
- Patrik Nemeth credited with hit on Evander Kane in defensive zone
- Gabriel Bourque credited with hit on Joakim Ryan in offensive zone
- Samuel Girard shot blocked by Brent Burns
- Cale Makar shot blocked by Timo Meier
- Cale Makar credited with hit on Timo Meier in defensive zone
- Mikko Rantanen credited with hit on Marc-Edouard Vlasic in offensive zone
- Penalty to Ian Cole 2 minutes for Interference
- Erik Johnson credited with hit on Gustav Nyquist in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Carl Soderberg saved by Martin Jones
- Nikita Zadorov credited with hit on Logan Couture in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Nathan MacKinnon saved by Martin Jones
- Cale Makar shot blocked by Logan Couture
- Shot on goal by Mikko Rantanen saved by Martin Jones
- Shot on goal by Ian Cole saved by Martin Jones
- Gabriel Bourque credited with hit on Joonas Donskoi in neutral zone
- Even Strength Goal Scored by Mikko Rantanen assisted by Samuel Girard and Gabriel Landeskog
- Penalty to Carl Soderberg 2 minutes for High-sticking
- Shot on goal by Gabriel Landeskog saved by Martin Jones
- Mikko Rantanen shot blocked by Marc-Edouard Vlasic
- Gabriel Bourque credited with hit on Gustav Nyquist in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Cale Makar saved by Martin Jones
- Shot on goal by Derick Brassard saved by Martin Jones
- Tyson Barrie shot blocked by Brenden Dillon
- Tyson Barrie shot blocked by Barclay Goodrow
- Shot on goal by Ian Cole saved by Martin Jones
- Tyson Jost credited with hit on Marcus Sorensen in neutral zone
- Shot on goal by Erik Johnson saved by Martin Jones
- Ian Cole shot blocked by Kevin Labanc
- Nikita Zadorov credited with hit on Gustav Nyquist in defensive zone
- Samuel Girard credited with hit on Joe Pavelski in neutral zone
- Tyson Barrie credited with hit on Evander Kane in defensive zone
- Matt Nieto credited with hit on Erik Karlsson in offensive zone
- Tyson Barrie shot blocked by Gustav Nyquist
- Nathan MacKinnon credited with hit on Timo Meier in defensive zone
- Ian Cole credited with hit on Tomas Hertl in offensive zone
- Tyson Jost shot blocked by Brent Burns
- Shot on goal by Colin Wilson saved by Martin Jones
- Even Strength Goal Scored by Tyson Jost assisted by Colin Wilson and Alexander Kerfoot
- Derick Brassard credited with hit on Joe Pavelski in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Erik Johnson saved by Martin Jones
- Shot on goal by Carl Soderberg saved by Martin Jones
- Shot on goal by Matt Nieto saved by Martin Jones
- Shot missed by Matt Nieto
- Shot on goal by Carl Soderberg saved by Martin Jones
- Shot on goal by Erik Johnson saved by Martin Jones
- Ian Cole shot blocked by Kevin Labanc
- Derick Brassard shot blocked by Brent Burns
- Shot missed by Mikko Rantanen
- Tyson Jost credited with hit on Timo Meier in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Cale Makar saved by Martin Jones
- Erik Johnson credited with hit on Evander Kane in defensive zone
- Shot missed by Mikko Rantanen
- Erik Johnson shot blocked by Barclay Goodrow
- Shot on goal by Nathan MacKinnon saved by Martin Jones
- Nathan MacKinnon credited with hit on Gustav Nyquist in defensive zone
- Erik Johnson credited with hit on Timo Meier in defensive zone
- Shot missed by Ian Cole
- Patrik Nemeth shot blocked by Logan Couture
- Shot missed by Patrik Nemeth
- Ian Cole credited with hit on Joe Pavelski in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Nathan MacKinnon saved by Martin Jones
- Shot on goal by Cale Makar saved by Martin Jones
- Tyson Barrie credited with hit on Gustav Nyquist in defensive zone
- Shot missed by J.T. Compher
- Nathan MacKinnon shot blocked by Marc-Edouard Vlasic
- Shot on goal by Mikko Rantanen saved by Martin Jones
- Shot missed by Gabriel Landeskog
- Shot on goal by Alexander Kerfoot saved by Martin Jones
- Shot on goal by Alexander Kerfoot saved by Martin Jones
- Shot on goal by J.T. Compher saved by Martin Jones
- Tyson Barrie shot blocked by Marc-Edouard Vlasic
AVALANCHE
SHARKS
Show Filters
Conversation
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.