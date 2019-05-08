Gustav Nyquist credited with hit on J.T. Compher in defensive zone

Brenden Dillon credited with hit on J.T. Compher in defensive zone

Penalty to Erik Karlsson 2 minutes for Hooking

Logan Couture shot blocked by Tyson Barrie

Shot on goal by Melker Karlsson saved by Philipp Grubauer

Marcus Sorensen credited with hit on Derick Brassard in defensive zone

Shot missed by Logan Couture

Logan Couture shot blocked by Ian Cole

Erik Karlsson shot blocked by Ian Cole

Erik Karlsson shot blocked by Gabriel Bourque

Evander Kane credited with hit on Alexander Kerfoot in offensive zone

Even Strength Goal Scored by Joe Pavelski assisted by Brent Burns and Tomas Hertl

Logan Couture credited with hit on Mikko Rantanen in neutral zone

Shot on goal by Justin Braun saved by Philipp Grubauer

Shot on goal by Brent Burns saved by Philipp Grubauer

Shot missed by Brenden Dillon

Shot on goal by Evander Kane saved by Philipp Grubauer

Even Strength Goal Scored by Tomas Hertl assisted by Joe Pavelski and Evander Kane

Marc-Edouard Vlasic credited with hit on Mikko Rantanen in defensive zone

Shot on goal by Tomas Hertl saved by Philipp Grubauer

Logan Couture shot blocked by Erik Johnson

Joe Pavelski shot blocked by Erik Johnson

Joe Pavelski shot blocked by Erik Johnson

Logan Couture shot blocked by Erik Johnson

Logan Couture shot blocked by Erik Johnson

Shot on goal by Kevin Labanc saved by Philipp Grubauer

Evander Kane credited with hit on Nikita Zadorov in offensive zone

Melker Karlsson credited with hit on Tyson Barrie in defensive zone

Marc-Edouard Vlasic credited with hit on Tyson Jost in defensive zone

Timo Meier credited with hit on Erik Johnson in offensive zone

Logan Couture credited with hit on J.T. Compher in defensive zone

Joe Pavelski credited with hit on Ian Cole in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Marcus Sorensen saved by Philipp Grubauer

Barclay Goodrow credited with hit on Ian Cole in offensive zone

Gustav Nyquist credited with hit on Cale Makar in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Erik Karlsson saved by Philipp Grubauer

Shot on goal by Justin Braun saved by Philipp Grubauer

Shot on goal by Brent Burns saved by Philipp Grubauer

Logan Couture shot blocked by Samuel Girard

Timo Meier shot blocked by Samuel Girard

Shot on goal by Brenden Dillon saved by Philipp Grubauer

Kevin Labanc shot blocked by Ian Cole

Logan Couture shot blocked by Patrik Nemeth

Brent Burns shot blocked by Patrik Nemeth

Shot missed by Tomas Hertl

Shot on goal by Tomas Hertl saved by Philipp Grubauer

Shot missed by Erik Karlsson

Shot on goal by Melker Karlsson saved by Philipp Grubauer

Shot on goal by Joe Thornton saved by Philipp Grubauer

Erik Karlsson credited with hit on Gabriel Bourque in defensive zone

Shot missed by Brent Burns

Shot on goal by Gustav Nyquist saved by Philipp Grubauer

Timo Meier credited with hit on Gabriel Landeskog in offensive zone

Tomas Hertl credited with hit on Tyson Barrie in offensive zone

Penalty to Erik Karlsson 2 minutes for Slashing

Justin Braun credited with hit on Tyson Jost in defensive zone

Shot missed by Brenden Dillon

Gustav Nyquist shot blocked by Nikita Zadorov

Even Strength Goal Scored by Joonas Donskoi assisted by Brent Burns and Melker Karlsson

Joe Pavelski credited with hit on Nathan MacKinnon in neutral zone

Brent Burns credited with hit on Derick Brassard in defensive zone

Shot on goal by Melker Karlsson saved by Philipp Grubauer

Evander Kane credited with hit on Tyson Jost in defensive zone

Shot on goal by Joe Pavelski saved by Philipp Grubauer

Brent Burns shot blocked by Mikko Rantanen

Timo Meier credited with hit on Nathan MacKinnon in defensive zone

Logan Couture shot blocked by Nikita Zadorov

Shot on goal by Tomas Hertl saved by Philipp Grubauer

Brenden Dillon shot blocked by J.T. Compher

Shot on goal by Brent Burns saved by Philipp Grubauer

Shot on goal by Erik Karlsson saved by Philipp Grubauer

Erik Karlsson credited with hit on Matt Nieto in neutral zone

Shot on goal by Timo Meier saved by Philipp Grubauer

Shot on goal by Gustav Nyquist saved by Philipp Grubauer

Shot missed by Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Shot missed by Brent Burns

Gustav Nyquist credited with hit on Gabriel Landeskog in defensive zone

Melker Karlsson credited with hit on Ian Cole in offensive zone

Penalty to Logan Couture 2 minutes for Tripping

Justin Braun credited with hit on Alexander Kerfoot in defensive zone

Joe Pavelski credited with hit on Alexander Kerfoot in defensive zone

Marcus Sorensen credited with hit on Ian Cole in offensive zone

Timo Meier credited with hit on Mikko Rantanen in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Timo Meier saved by Philipp Grubauer

Brenden Dillon credited with hit on Tyson Jost in defensive zone

Brenden Dillon credited with hit on J.T. Compher in defensive zone

Shot on goal by Erik Karlsson saved by Philipp Grubauer

Shot missed by Cale Makar

Shot missed by Mikko Rantanen

Erik Johnson credited with hit on Timo Meier in defensive zone

Shot on goal by Cale Makar saved by Martin Jones

Cale Makar credited with hit on Tomas Hertl in defensive zone

Shot on goal by Erik Johnson saved by Martin Jones

Penalty to Derick Brassard 2 minutes for Hooking

Patrik Nemeth credited with hit on Evander Kane in defensive zone

Shot on goal by Carl Soderberg saved by Martin Jones

Shot missed by Alexander Kerfoot

Shot on goal by Tyson Jost saved by Martin Jones

Samuel Girard credited with hit on Logan Couture in defensive zone

Derick Brassard credited with hit on Justin Braun in neutral zone

Patrik Nemeth credited with hit on Evander Kane in defensive zone

Gabriel Bourque credited with hit on Joakim Ryan in offensive zone

Samuel Girard shot blocked by Brent Burns

Cale Makar shot blocked by Timo Meier

Cale Makar credited with hit on Timo Meier in defensive zone

Mikko Rantanen credited with hit on Marc-Edouard Vlasic in offensive zone

Penalty to Ian Cole 2 minutes for Interference

Erik Johnson credited with hit on Gustav Nyquist in defensive zone

Shot on goal by Carl Soderberg saved by Martin Jones

Nikita Zadorov credited with hit on Logan Couture in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Nathan MacKinnon saved by Martin Jones

Cale Makar shot blocked by Logan Couture

Shot on goal by Mikko Rantanen saved by Martin Jones

Shot on goal by Ian Cole saved by Martin Jones

Gabriel Bourque credited with hit on Joonas Donskoi in neutral zone

Even Strength Goal Scored by Mikko Rantanen assisted by Samuel Girard and Gabriel Landeskog

Penalty to Carl Soderberg 2 minutes for High-sticking

Shot on goal by Gabriel Landeskog saved by Martin Jones

Mikko Rantanen shot blocked by Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Gabriel Bourque credited with hit on Gustav Nyquist in defensive zone

Shot on goal by Cale Makar saved by Martin Jones

Shot on goal by Derick Brassard saved by Martin Jones

Tyson Barrie shot blocked by Brenden Dillon

Tyson Barrie shot blocked by Barclay Goodrow

Shot on goal by Ian Cole saved by Martin Jones

Tyson Jost credited with hit on Marcus Sorensen in neutral zone

Shot on goal by Erik Johnson saved by Martin Jones

Ian Cole shot blocked by Kevin Labanc

Nikita Zadorov credited with hit on Gustav Nyquist in defensive zone

Samuel Girard credited with hit on Joe Pavelski in neutral zone

Tyson Barrie credited with hit on Evander Kane in defensive zone

Matt Nieto credited with hit on Erik Karlsson in offensive zone

Tyson Barrie shot blocked by Gustav Nyquist

Nathan MacKinnon credited with hit on Timo Meier in defensive zone

Ian Cole credited with hit on Tomas Hertl in offensive zone

Tyson Jost shot blocked by Brent Burns

Shot on goal by Colin Wilson saved by Martin Jones

Even Strength Goal Scored by Tyson Jost assisted by Colin Wilson and Alexander Kerfoot

Derick Brassard credited with hit on Joe Pavelski in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Erik Johnson saved by Martin Jones

Shot on goal by Carl Soderberg saved by Martin Jones

Shot on goal by Matt Nieto saved by Martin Jones

Shot missed by Matt Nieto

Shot on goal by Carl Soderberg saved by Martin Jones

Shot on goal by Erik Johnson saved by Martin Jones

Ian Cole shot blocked by Kevin Labanc

Derick Brassard shot blocked by Brent Burns

Shot missed by Mikko Rantanen

Tyson Jost credited with hit on Timo Meier in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Cale Makar saved by Martin Jones

Erik Johnson credited with hit on Evander Kane in defensive zone

Shot missed by Mikko Rantanen

Erik Johnson shot blocked by Barclay Goodrow

Shot on goal by Nathan MacKinnon saved by Martin Jones

Nathan MacKinnon credited with hit on Gustav Nyquist in defensive zone

Erik Johnson credited with hit on Timo Meier in defensive zone

Shot missed by Ian Cole

Patrik Nemeth shot blocked by Logan Couture

Shot missed by Patrik Nemeth

Ian Cole credited with hit on Joe Pavelski in defensive zone

Shot on goal by Nathan MacKinnon saved by Martin Jones

Shot on goal by Cale Makar saved by Martin Jones

Tyson Barrie credited with hit on Gustav Nyquist in defensive zone

Shot missed by J.T. Compher

Nathan MacKinnon shot blocked by Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Shot on goal by Mikko Rantanen saved by Martin Jones

Shot missed by Gabriel Landeskog

Shot on goal by Alexander Kerfoot saved by Martin Jones

Shot on goal by Alexander Kerfoot saved by Martin Jones

Shot on goal by J.T. Compher saved by Martin Jones