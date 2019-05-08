NBCSN123T
Avalanche1012
Sharks2103
1st Period
5:57Joe Pavelski (3)
Assists: Brent Burns, Tomas Hertl
01
11:35Tomas Hertl (9)
Assists: Joe Pavelski, Evander Kane
02
19:53Mikko Rantanen (6)
Assists: Samuel Girard, Gabriel Landeskog
12
2nd Period
12:37Joonas Donskoi (1)
Assists: Brent Burns, Melker Karlsson
13
3rd Period
0:51Tyson Jost (3)
Assists: Colin Wilson, Alexander Kerfoot
23

Shot Chart

nhl-court
  • Gustav Nyquist credited with hit on J.T. Compher in defensive zone
  • Brenden Dillon credited with hit on J.T. Compher in defensive zone
  • Penalty to Erik Karlsson 2 minutes for Hooking
  • Logan Couture shot blocked by Tyson Barrie
  • Shot on goal by Melker Karlsson saved by Philipp Grubauer
  • Marcus Sorensen credited with hit on Derick Brassard in defensive zone
  • Shot missed by Logan Couture
  • Logan Couture shot blocked by Ian Cole
  • Erik Karlsson shot blocked by Ian Cole
  • Erik Karlsson shot blocked by Gabriel Bourque
  • Evander Kane credited with hit on Alexander Kerfoot in offensive zone
  • Even Strength Goal Scored by Joe Pavelski assisted by Brent Burns and Tomas Hertl
  • Logan Couture credited with hit on Mikko Rantanen in neutral zone
  • Shot on goal by Justin Braun saved by Philipp Grubauer
  • Shot on goal by Brent Burns saved by Philipp Grubauer
  • Shot missed by Brenden Dillon
  • Shot on goal by Evander Kane saved by Philipp Grubauer
  • Even Strength Goal Scored by Tomas Hertl assisted by Joe Pavelski and Evander Kane
  • Marc-Edouard Vlasic credited with hit on Mikko Rantanen in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Tomas Hertl saved by Philipp Grubauer
  • Logan Couture shot blocked by Erik Johnson
  • Joe Pavelski shot blocked by Erik Johnson
  • Joe Pavelski shot blocked by Erik Johnson
  • Logan Couture shot blocked by Erik Johnson
  • Logan Couture shot blocked by Erik Johnson
  • Shot on goal by Kevin Labanc saved by Philipp Grubauer
  • Evander Kane credited with hit on Nikita Zadorov in offensive zone
  • Melker Karlsson credited with hit on Tyson Barrie in defensive zone
  • Marc-Edouard Vlasic credited with hit on Tyson Jost in defensive zone
  • Timo Meier credited with hit on Erik Johnson in offensive zone
  • Logan Couture credited with hit on J.T. Compher in defensive zone
  • Joe Pavelski credited with hit on Ian Cole in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Marcus Sorensen saved by Philipp Grubauer
  • Barclay Goodrow credited with hit on Ian Cole in offensive zone
  • Gustav Nyquist credited with hit on Cale Makar in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Erik Karlsson saved by Philipp Grubauer
  • Shot on goal by Justin Braun saved by Philipp Grubauer
  • Shot on goal by Brent Burns saved by Philipp Grubauer
  • Logan Couture shot blocked by Samuel Girard
  • Timo Meier shot blocked by Samuel Girard
  • Shot on goal by Brenden Dillon saved by Philipp Grubauer
  • Kevin Labanc shot blocked by Ian Cole
  • Logan Couture shot blocked by Patrik Nemeth
  • Brent Burns shot blocked by Patrik Nemeth
  • Shot missed by Tomas Hertl
  • Shot on goal by Tomas Hertl saved by Philipp Grubauer
  • Shot missed by Erik Karlsson
  • Shot on goal by Melker Karlsson saved by Philipp Grubauer
  • Shot on goal by Joe Thornton saved by Philipp Grubauer
  • Erik Karlsson credited with hit on Gabriel Bourque in defensive zone
  • Shot missed by Brent Burns
  • Shot on goal by Gustav Nyquist saved by Philipp Grubauer
  • Timo Meier credited with hit on Gabriel Landeskog in offensive zone
  • Tomas Hertl credited with hit on Tyson Barrie in offensive zone
  • Penalty to Erik Karlsson 2 minutes for Slashing
  • Justin Braun credited with hit on Tyson Jost in defensive zone
  • Shot missed by Brenden Dillon
  • Gustav Nyquist shot blocked by Nikita Zadorov
  • Even Strength Goal Scored by Joonas Donskoi assisted by Brent Burns and Melker Karlsson
  • Joe Pavelski credited with hit on Nathan MacKinnon in neutral zone
  • Brent Burns credited with hit on Derick Brassard in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Melker Karlsson saved by Philipp Grubauer
  • Evander Kane credited with hit on Tyson Jost in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Joe Pavelski saved by Philipp Grubauer
  • Brent Burns shot blocked by Mikko Rantanen
  • Timo Meier credited with hit on Nathan MacKinnon in defensive zone
  • Logan Couture shot blocked by Nikita Zadorov
  • Shot on goal by Tomas Hertl saved by Philipp Grubauer
  • Brenden Dillon shot blocked by J.T. Compher
  • Shot on goal by Brent Burns saved by Philipp Grubauer
  • Shot on goal by Erik Karlsson saved by Philipp Grubauer
  • Erik Karlsson credited with hit on Matt Nieto in neutral zone
  • Shot on goal by Timo Meier saved by Philipp Grubauer
  • Shot on goal by Gustav Nyquist saved by Philipp Grubauer
  • Shot missed by Marc-Edouard Vlasic
  • Shot missed by Brent Burns
  • Gustav Nyquist credited with hit on Gabriel Landeskog in defensive zone
  • Melker Karlsson credited with hit on Ian Cole in offensive zone
  • Penalty to Logan Couture 2 minutes for Tripping
  • Justin Braun credited with hit on Alexander Kerfoot in defensive zone
  • Joe Pavelski credited with hit on Alexander Kerfoot in defensive zone
  • Marcus Sorensen credited with hit on Ian Cole in offensive zone
  • Timo Meier credited with hit on Mikko Rantanen in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Timo Meier saved by Philipp Grubauer
  • Brenden Dillon credited with hit on Tyson Jost in defensive zone
  • Brenden Dillon credited with hit on J.T. Compher in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Erik Karlsson saved by Philipp Grubauer
  • Shot missed by Cale Makar
  • Shot missed by Mikko Rantanen
  • Erik Johnson credited with hit on Timo Meier in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Cale Makar saved by Martin Jones
  • Cale Makar credited with hit on Tomas Hertl in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Erik Johnson saved by Martin Jones
  • Penalty to Derick Brassard 2 minutes for Hooking
  • Patrik Nemeth credited with hit on Evander Kane in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Carl Soderberg saved by Martin Jones
  • Shot missed by Alexander Kerfoot
  • Shot on goal by Tyson Jost saved by Martin Jones
  • Samuel Girard credited with hit on Logan Couture in defensive zone
  • Derick Brassard credited with hit on Justin Braun in neutral zone
  • Patrik Nemeth credited with hit on Evander Kane in defensive zone
  • Gabriel Bourque credited with hit on Joakim Ryan in offensive zone
  • Samuel Girard shot blocked by Brent Burns
  • Cale Makar shot blocked by Timo Meier
  • Cale Makar credited with hit on Timo Meier in defensive zone
  • Mikko Rantanen credited with hit on Marc-Edouard Vlasic in offensive zone
  • Penalty to Ian Cole 2 minutes for Interference
  • Erik Johnson credited with hit on Gustav Nyquist in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Carl Soderberg saved by Martin Jones
  • Nikita Zadorov credited with hit on Logan Couture in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Nathan MacKinnon saved by Martin Jones
  • Cale Makar shot blocked by Logan Couture
  • Shot on goal by Mikko Rantanen saved by Martin Jones
  • Shot on goal by Ian Cole saved by Martin Jones
  • Gabriel Bourque credited with hit on Joonas Donskoi in neutral zone
  • Even Strength Goal Scored by Mikko Rantanen assisted by Samuel Girard and Gabriel Landeskog
  • Penalty to Carl Soderberg 2 minutes for High-sticking
  • Shot on goal by Gabriel Landeskog saved by Martin Jones
  • Mikko Rantanen shot blocked by Marc-Edouard Vlasic
  • Gabriel Bourque credited with hit on Gustav Nyquist in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Cale Makar saved by Martin Jones
  • Shot on goal by Derick Brassard saved by Martin Jones
  • Tyson Barrie shot blocked by Brenden Dillon
  • Tyson Barrie shot blocked by Barclay Goodrow
  • Shot on goal by Ian Cole saved by Martin Jones
  • Tyson Jost credited with hit on Marcus Sorensen in neutral zone
  • Shot on goal by Erik Johnson saved by Martin Jones
  • Ian Cole shot blocked by Kevin Labanc
  • Nikita Zadorov credited with hit on Gustav Nyquist in defensive zone
  • Samuel Girard credited with hit on Joe Pavelski in neutral zone
  • Tyson Barrie credited with hit on Evander Kane in defensive zone
  • Matt Nieto credited with hit on Erik Karlsson in offensive zone
  • Tyson Barrie shot blocked by Gustav Nyquist
  • Nathan MacKinnon credited with hit on Timo Meier in defensive zone
  • Ian Cole credited with hit on Tomas Hertl in offensive zone
  • Tyson Jost shot blocked by Brent Burns
  • Shot on goal by Colin Wilson saved by Martin Jones
  • Even Strength Goal Scored by Tyson Jost assisted by Colin Wilson and Alexander Kerfoot
  • Derick Brassard credited with hit on Joe Pavelski in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Erik Johnson saved by Martin Jones
  • Shot on goal by Carl Soderberg saved by Martin Jones
  • Shot on goal by Matt Nieto saved by Martin Jones
  • Shot missed by Matt Nieto
  • Shot on goal by Carl Soderberg saved by Martin Jones
  • Shot on goal by Erik Johnson saved by Martin Jones
  • Ian Cole shot blocked by Kevin Labanc
  • Derick Brassard shot blocked by Brent Burns
  • Shot missed by Mikko Rantanen
  • Tyson Jost credited with hit on Timo Meier in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Cale Makar saved by Martin Jones
  • Erik Johnson credited with hit on Evander Kane in defensive zone
  • Shot missed by Mikko Rantanen
  • Erik Johnson shot blocked by Barclay Goodrow
  • Shot on goal by Nathan MacKinnon saved by Martin Jones
  • Nathan MacKinnon credited with hit on Gustav Nyquist in defensive zone
  • Erik Johnson credited with hit on Timo Meier in defensive zone
  • Shot missed by Ian Cole
  • Patrik Nemeth shot blocked by Logan Couture
  • Shot missed by Patrik Nemeth
  • Ian Cole credited with hit on Joe Pavelski in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Nathan MacKinnon saved by Martin Jones
  • Shot on goal by Cale Makar saved by Martin Jones
  • Tyson Barrie credited with hit on Gustav Nyquist in defensive zone
  • Shot missed by J.T. Compher
  • Nathan MacKinnon shot blocked by Marc-Edouard Vlasic
  • Shot on goal by Mikko Rantanen saved by Martin Jones
  • Shot missed by Gabriel Landeskog
  • Shot on goal by Alexander Kerfoot saved by Martin Jones
  • Shot on goal by Alexander Kerfoot saved by Martin Jones
  • Shot on goal by J.T. Compher saved by Martin Jones
  • Tyson Barrie shot blocked by Marc-Edouard Vlasic
AVALANCHE
SHARKS
Show Filters

Conversation

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.