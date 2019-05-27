0:20
Kuraly's goal lifts Bruins to Game 1 win
0:41
Bruins rally to tie with a pair of 2nd-period goals
Shot Chart
- Shot on goal by Charlie McAvoy saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Jordan Binnington
- Patrice Bergeron credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in neutral zone
- Shot missed by Jake DeBrusk
- Penalty to Sean Kuraly 2 minutes for Tripping Brayden Schenn
- Shot on goal by Noel Acciari saved by Jordan Binnington
- Zdeno Chara credited with hit on Oskar Sundqvist in defensive zone
- Brandon Carlo credited with hit on Oskar Sundqvist in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Jordan Binnington
- Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Jaden Schwartz in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Brandon Carlo saved by Jordan Binnington
- David Backes credited with hit on Carl Gunnarsson in offensive zone
- Brandon Carlo credited with hit on Robert Bortuzzo in defensive zone
- Brad Marchand credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in defensive zone
- David Pastrnak credited with hit on Colton Parayko in offensive zone
- David Backes credited with hit on Jay Bouwmeester in offensive zone
- Torey Krug shot blocked by Jay Bouwmeester
- Shot missed by Torey Krug
- Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot missed by Marcus Johansson
- Shot on goal by Charlie Coyle saved by Jordan Binnington
- David Krejci shot blocked by Carl Gunnarsson
- Shot on goal by Charlie Coyle saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot missed by Torey Krug
- Joakim Nordstrom credited with hit on Vladimir Tarasenko in defensive zone
- Noel Acciari credited with hit on Joel Edmundson in offensive zone
- Goal scored by Connor Clifton assisted by Joakim Nordstrom and Sean Kuraly
- Shot missed by Matt Grzelcyk
- Shot missed by Jake DeBrusk
- David Backes shot blocked by Alex Steen
- Shot missed by Charlie Coyle
- Shot on goal by Sean Kuraly saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot on goal by David Backes saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot missed by Torey Krug
- Shot missed by Marcus Johansson
- Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Jordan Binnington
- Zdeno Chara credited with hit on Jaden Schwartz in defensive zone
- Marcus Johansson shot blocked by Joel Edmundson
- Jake DeBrusk shot blocked by Alex Pietrangelo
- Shot on goal by David Backes saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot on goal by David Backes saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot on goal by David Krejci saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Jordan Binnington
- Noel Acciari credited with hit on Ryan O'Reilly in neutral zone
- Power Play Goal Scored by Charlie McAvoy
- Joakim Nordstrom credited with hit on Alex Pietrangelo in neutral zone
- Joakim Nordstrom credited with hit on Ryan O'Reilly in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Danton Heinen saved by Jordan Binnington
- Jake DeBrusk shot blocked by Joel Edmundson
- Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Jordan Binnington
- Joakim Nordstrom credited with hit on Jay Bouwmeester in offensive zone
- Noel Acciari credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in neutral zone
- Shot on goal by Noel Acciari saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot on goal by Brad Marchand saved by Jordan Binnington
- Charlie Coyle credited with hit on Alex Pietrangelo in neutral zone
- David Krejci credited with hit on Robert Bortuzzo in offensive zone
- Matt Grzelcyk shot blocked by Tyler Bozak
- Shot on goal by Joakim Nordstrom saved by Jordan Binnington
- Noel Acciari credited with hit on Alex Steen in offensive zone
- Shot missed by Brad Marchand
- Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Jordan Binnington
- Danton Heinen credited with hit on Joel Edmundson in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Sean Kuraly saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot on goal by Brandon Carlo saved by Jordan Binnington
- Danton Heinen credited with hit on David Perron in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by David Krejci saved by Jordan Binnington
- Sean Kuraly credited with hit on Oskar Sundqvist in defensive zone
- Noel Acciari credited with hit on Robert Bortuzzo in neutral zone
- Sean Kuraly credited with hit on Carl Gunnarsson in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Zdeno Chara saved by Jordan Binnington
- Goal scored by Sean Kuraly assisted by Zdeno Chara and Noel Acciari
- David Backes credited with hit on Carl Gunnarsson in offensive zone
- Penalty to David Krejci 2 minutes for Illegal check to head Sammy Blais
- Connor Clifton credited with hit on Jaden Schwartz in defensive zone
- Shot missed by Charlie McAvoy
- Torey Krug credited with hit on Robert Thomas in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Noel Acciari saved by Jordan Binnington
- David Pastrnak credited with hit on Jay Bouwmeester in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Brad Marchand saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot on goal by Jake DeBrusk saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Jordan Binnington
- Danton Heinen credited with hit on David Perron in offensive zone
- Shot missed by Brad Marchand
- Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot missed by Marcus Johansson
- Noel Acciari credited with hit on Vladimir Tarasenko in offensive zone
- Goal scored by Brad Marchand
- Brandon Carlo credited with hit on Vladimir Tarasenko in defensive zone
- Shot missed by Brad Marchand
- Shot missed by Joel Edmundson
- David Perron credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in offensive zone
- Sammy Blais credited with hit on Torey Krug in offensive zone
- David Perron credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in neutral zone
- Robert Bortuzzo shot blocked by Jake DeBrusk
- Shot on goal by Colton Parayko saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot missed by Alex Pietrangelo
- Shot on goal by Tyler Bozak saved by Tuukka Rask
- David Perron credited with hit on Patrice Bergeron in offensive zone
- David Perron shot blocked by Torey Krug
- Shot on goal by Brayden Schenn saved by Tuukka Rask
- Goal scored by Brayden Schenn assisted by Jaden Schwartz and Jay Bouwmeester
- Sammy Blais credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in offensive zone
- Brayden Schenn credited with hit on Charlie Coyle in neutral zone
- Shot on goal by Oskar Sundqvist saved by Tuukka Rask
- Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Noel Acciari in offensive zone
- Colton Parayko shot blocked by Marcus Johansson
- Joel Edmundson shot blocked by David Backes
- Brayden Schenn credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Jay Bouwmeester saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot on goal by Colton Parayko saved by Tuukka Rask
- Penalty to David Perron 2 minutes for Tripping Danton Heinen
- Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Jake DeBrusk in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Tuukka Rask
- Alex Steen credited with hit on Brad Marchand in defensive zone
- Penalty to Robert Thomas 2 minutes for Hooking Patrice Bergeron
- Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Marcus Johansson in defensive zone
- Jaden Schwartz credited with hit on Patrice Bergeron in offensive zone
- Alex Pietrangelo shot blocked by Zdeno Chara
- Goal scored by Vladimir Tarasenko assisted by Brayden Schenn
- Sammy Blais credited with hit on Charlie Coyle in offensive zone
- Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone
- Shot missed by Jay Bouwmeester
- Jay Bouwmeester shot blocked by Zdeno Chara
- Penalty to Joel Edmundson 2 minutes for High-sticking David Backes
- Robert Bortuzzo credited with hit on Brad Marchand in defensive zone
- Brayden Schenn shot blocked by Charlie McAvoy
- Shot on goal by Robert Bortuzzo saved by Tuukka Rask
- David Perron credited with hit on Charlie Coyle in offensive zone
- Jaden Schwartz credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone
- Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Matt Grzelcyk in offensive zone
- Penalty to Oskar Sundqvist 2 minutes for Cross checking Connor Clifton
- Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot missed by Vladimir Tarasenko
- Tyler Bozak credited with hit on Danton Heinen in defensive zone
- Colton Parayko credited with hit on Noel Acciari in defensive zone
- Alex Steen credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in defensive zone
- Carl Gunnarsson shot blocked by David Backes
- Patrick Maroon credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone
- Joel Edmundson credited with hit on Sean Kuraly in neutral zone
- Ryan O'Reilly credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Patrick Maroon saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot missed by Patrick Maroon
- Shot on goal by Brayden Schenn saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot missed by David Perron
- David Perron credited with hit on Danton Heinen in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Brayden Schenn saved by Tuukka Rask
- Sammy Blais credited with hit on Zdeno Chara in offensive zone
- Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Matt Grzelcyk in offensive zone
- Vladimir Tarasenko credited with hit on David Pastrnak in defensive zone
- Sammy Blais credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone
- Penalty to Sammy Blais 2 minutes for Interference Charlie Coyle
- Robert Bortuzzo credited with hit on David Pastrnak in defensive zone
- Robert Bortuzzo credited with hit on David Krejci in defensive zone
- Colton Parayko credited with hit on Matt Grzelcyk in defensive zone
- Vladimir Tarasenko shot blocked by Sean Kuraly
- Shot on goal by Jaden Schwartz saved by Tuukka Rask
- Jaden Schwartz credited with hit on Joakim Nordstrom in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Vladimir Tarasenko saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot missed by Jay Bouwmeester
- Vladimir Tarasenko shot blocked by Charlie McAvoy
- David Perron shot blocked by Patrice Bergeron
- Shot on goal by Ryan O'Reilly saved by Tuukka Rask
- Colton Parayko shot blocked by Joakim Nordstrom
- Shot on goal by Brayden Schenn saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot on goal by Brayden Schenn saved by Tuukka Rask
BLUES
BRUINS
