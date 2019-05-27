Shot on goal by Charlie McAvoy saved by Jordan Binnington

Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Jordan Binnington

Patrice Bergeron credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in neutral zone

Shot missed by Jake DeBrusk

Penalty to Sean Kuraly 2 minutes for Tripping Brayden Schenn

Shot on goal by Noel Acciari saved by Jordan Binnington

Zdeno Chara credited with hit on Oskar Sundqvist in defensive zone

Brandon Carlo credited with hit on Oskar Sundqvist in defensive zone

Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Jordan Binnington

Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Jaden Schwartz in defensive zone

Shot on goal by Brandon Carlo saved by Jordan Binnington

David Backes credited with hit on Carl Gunnarsson in offensive zone

Brandon Carlo credited with hit on Robert Bortuzzo in defensive zone

Brad Marchand credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in defensive zone

David Pastrnak credited with hit on Colton Parayko in offensive zone

David Backes credited with hit on Jay Bouwmeester in offensive zone

Torey Krug shot blocked by Jay Bouwmeester

Shot missed by Torey Krug

Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Jordan Binnington

Shot missed by Marcus Johansson

Shot on goal by Charlie Coyle saved by Jordan Binnington

David Krejci shot blocked by Carl Gunnarsson

Shot on goal by Charlie Coyle saved by Jordan Binnington

Shot missed by Torey Krug

Joakim Nordstrom credited with hit on Vladimir Tarasenko in defensive zone

Noel Acciari credited with hit on Joel Edmundson in offensive zone

Goal scored by Connor Clifton assisted by Joakim Nordstrom and Sean Kuraly

Shot missed by Matt Grzelcyk

Shot missed by Jake DeBrusk

David Backes shot blocked by Alex Steen

Shot missed by Charlie Coyle

Shot on goal by Sean Kuraly saved by Jordan Binnington

Shot on goal by David Backes saved by Jordan Binnington

Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Jordan Binnington

Shot missed by Torey Krug

Shot missed by Marcus Johansson

Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Jordan Binnington

Zdeno Chara credited with hit on Jaden Schwartz in defensive zone

Marcus Johansson shot blocked by Joel Edmundson

Jake DeBrusk shot blocked by Alex Pietrangelo

Shot on goal by David Backes saved by Jordan Binnington

Shot on goal by David Backes saved by Jordan Binnington

Shot on goal by David Krejci saved by Jordan Binnington

Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Jordan Binnington

Noel Acciari credited with hit on Ryan O'Reilly in neutral zone

Power Play Goal Scored by Charlie McAvoy

Joakim Nordstrom credited with hit on Alex Pietrangelo in neutral zone

Joakim Nordstrom credited with hit on Ryan O'Reilly in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Danton Heinen saved by Jordan Binnington

Jake DeBrusk shot blocked by Joel Edmundson

Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Jordan Binnington

Joakim Nordstrom credited with hit on Jay Bouwmeester in offensive zone

Noel Acciari credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in neutral zone

Shot on goal by Noel Acciari saved by Jordan Binnington

Shot on goal by Brad Marchand saved by Jordan Binnington

Charlie Coyle credited with hit on Alex Pietrangelo in neutral zone

David Krejci credited with hit on Robert Bortuzzo in offensive zone

Matt Grzelcyk shot blocked by Tyler Bozak

Shot on goal by Joakim Nordstrom saved by Jordan Binnington

Noel Acciari credited with hit on Alex Steen in offensive zone

Shot missed by Brad Marchand

Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Jordan Binnington

Danton Heinen credited with hit on Joel Edmundson in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Sean Kuraly saved by Jordan Binnington

Shot on goal by Brandon Carlo saved by Jordan Binnington

Danton Heinen credited with hit on David Perron in offensive zone

Shot on goal by David Krejci saved by Jordan Binnington

Sean Kuraly credited with hit on Oskar Sundqvist in defensive zone

Noel Acciari credited with hit on Robert Bortuzzo in neutral zone

Sean Kuraly credited with hit on Carl Gunnarsson in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Zdeno Chara saved by Jordan Binnington

Goal scored by Sean Kuraly assisted by Zdeno Chara and Noel Acciari

David Backes credited with hit on Carl Gunnarsson in offensive zone

Penalty to David Krejci 2 minutes for Illegal check to head Sammy Blais

Connor Clifton credited with hit on Jaden Schwartz in defensive zone

Shot missed by Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug credited with hit on Robert Thomas in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Noel Acciari saved by Jordan Binnington

David Pastrnak credited with hit on Jay Bouwmeester in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Brad Marchand saved by Jordan Binnington

Shot on goal by Jake DeBrusk saved by Jordan Binnington

Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Jordan Binnington

Danton Heinen credited with hit on David Perron in offensive zone

Shot missed by Brad Marchand

Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Jordan Binnington

Shot missed by Marcus Johansson

Noel Acciari credited with hit on Vladimir Tarasenko in offensive zone

Goal scored by Brad Marchand

Brandon Carlo credited with hit on Vladimir Tarasenko in defensive zone

Shot missed by Brad Marchand

Shot missed by Joel Edmundson

David Perron credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in offensive zone

Sammy Blais credited with hit on Torey Krug in offensive zone

David Perron credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in neutral zone

Robert Bortuzzo shot blocked by Jake DeBrusk

Shot on goal by Colton Parayko saved by Tuukka Rask

Shot missed by Alex Pietrangelo

Shot on goal by Tyler Bozak saved by Tuukka Rask

David Perron credited with hit on Patrice Bergeron in offensive zone

David Perron shot blocked by Torey Krug

Shot on goal by Brayden Schenn saved by Tuukka Rask

Goal scored by Brayden Schenn assisted by Jaden Schwartz and Jay Bouwmeester

Sammy Blais credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in offensive zone

Brayden Schenn credited with hit on Charlie Coyle in neutral zone

Shot on goal by Oskar Sundqvist saved by Tuukka Rask

Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Noel Acciari in offensive zone

Colton Parayko shot blocked by Marcus Johansson

Joel Edmundson shot blocked by David Backes

Brayden Schenn credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Jay Bouwmeester saved by Tuukka Rask

Shot on goal by Colton Parayko saved by Tuukka Rask

Penalty to David Perron 2 minutes for Tripping Danton Heinen

Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Jake DeBrusk in defensive zone

Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Tuukka Rask

Alex Steen credited with hit on Brad Marchand in defensive zone

Penalty to Robert Thomas 2 minutes for Hooking Patrice Bergeron

Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Marcus Johansson in defensive zone

Jaden Schwartz credited with hit on Patrice Bergeron in offensive zone

Alex Pietrangelo shot blocked by Zdeno Chara

Goal scored by Vladimir Tarasenko assisted by Brayden Schenn

Sammy Blais credited with hit on Charlie Coyle in offensive zone

Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone

Shot missed by Jay Bouwmeester

Jay Bouwmeester shot blocked by Zdeno Chara

Penalty to Joel Edmundson 2 minutes for High-sticking David Backes

Robert Bortuzzo credited with hit on Brad Marchand in defensive zone

Brayden Schenn shot blocked by Charlie McAvoy

Shot on goal by Robert Bortuzzo saved by Tuukka Rask

David Perron credited with hit on Charlie Coyle in offensive zone

Jaden Schwartz credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone

Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Matt Grzelcyk in offensive zone

Penalty to Oskar Sundqvist 2 minutes for Cross checking Connor Clifton

Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Tuukka Rask

Shot missed by Vladimir Tarasenko

Tyler Bozak credited with hit on Danton Heinen in defensive zone

Colton Parayko credited with hit on Noel Acciari in defensive zone

Alex Steen credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in defensive zone

Carl Gunnarsson shot blocked by David Backes

Patrick Maroon credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone

Joel Edmundson credited with hit on Sean Kuraly in neutral zone

Ryan O'Reilly credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Patrick Maroon saved by Tuukka Rask

Shot missed by Patrick Maroon

Shot on goal by Brayden Schenn saved by Tuukka Rask

Shot missed by David Perron

David Perron credited with hit on Danton Heinen in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Brayden Schenn saved by Tuukka Rask

Sammy Blais credited with hit on Zdeno Chara in offensive zone

Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Matt Grzelcyk in offensive zone

Vladimir Tarasenko credited with hit on David Pastrnak in defensive zone

Sammy Blais credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone

Penalty to Sammy Blais 2 minutes for Interference Charlie Coyle

Robert Bortuzzo credited with hit on David Pastrnak in defensive zone

Robert Bortuzzo credited with hit on David Krejci in defensive zone

Colton Parayko credited with hit on Matt Grzelcyk in defensive zone

Vladimir Tarasenko shot blocked by Sean Kuraly

Shot on goal by Jaden Schwartz saved by Tuukka Rask

Jaden Schwartz credited with hit on Joakim Nordstrom in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Vladimir Tarasenko saved by Tuukka Rask

Shot missed by Jay Bouwmeester

Vladimir Tarasenko shot blocked by Charlie McAvoy

David Perron shot blocked by Patrice Bergeron

Shot on goal by Ryan O'Reilly saved by Tuukka Rask

Colton Parayko shot blocked by Joakim Nordstrom

Shot on goal by Brayden Schenn saved by Tuukka Rask