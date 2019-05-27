NBC123T
Blues1102
Bruins0224
1st Period
7:23Brayden Schenn (3)
Assists: Jaden Schwartz, Jay Bouwmeester
10
2nd Period
1:00Vladimir Tarasenko (9)
Assists: Brayden Schenn
20
2:16Connor Clifton (2)
Assists: Joakim Nordstrom, Sean Kuraly
21
12:41Charlie McAvoy (2) (Power Play)
Unassisted
22
3rd Period
5:21Sean Kuraly (3)
Assists: Zdeno Chara, Noel Acciari
23
18:11Brad Marchand (8)
Unassisted
24

Shot Chart

  • Shot on goal by Charlie McAvoy saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Patrice Bergeron credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in neutral zone
  • Shot missed by Jake DeBrusk
  • Penalty to Sean Kuraly 2 minutes for Tripping Brayden Schenn
  • Shot on goal by Noel Acciari saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Zdeno Chara credited with hit on Oskar Sundqvist in defensive zone
  • Brandon Carlo credited with hit on Oskar Sundqvist in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Jaden Schwartz in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Brandon Carlo saved by Jordan Binnington
  • David Backes credited with hit on Carl Gunnarsson in offensive zone
  • Brandon Carlo credited with hit on Robert Bortuzzo in defensive zone
  • Brad Marchand credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in defensive zone
  • David Pastrnak credited with hit on Colton Parayko in offensive zone
  • David Backes credited with hit on Jay Bouwmeester in offensive zone
  • Torey Krug shot blocked by Jay Bouwmeester
  • Shot missed by Torey Krug
  • Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot missed by Marcus Johansson
  • Shot on goal by Charlie Coyle saved by Jordan Binnington
  • David Krejci shot blocked by Carl Gunnarsson
  • Shot on goal by Charlie Coyle saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot missed by Torey Krug
  • Joakim Nordstrom credited with hit on Vladimir Tarasenko in defensive zone
  • Noel Acciari credited with hit on Joel Edmundson in offensive zone
  • Goal scored by Connor Clifton assisted by Joakim Nordstrom and Sean Kuraly
  • Shot missed by Matt Grzelcyk
  • Shot missed by Jake DeBrusk
  • David Backes shot blocked by Alex Steen
  • Shot missed by Charlie Coyle
  • Shot on goal by Sean Kuraly saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot on goal by David Backes saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot missed by Torey Krug
  • Shot missed by Marcus Johansson
  • Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Zdeno Chara credited with hit on Jaden Schwartz in defensive zone
  • Marcus Johansson shot blocked by Joel Edmundson
  • Jake DeBrusk shot blocked by Alex Pietrangelo
  • Shot on goal by David Backes saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot on goal by David Backes saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot on goal by David Krejci saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Noel Acciari credited with hit on Ryan O'Reilly in neutral zone
  • Power Play Goal Scored by Charlie McAvoy
  • Joakim Nordstrom credited with hit on Alex Pietrangelo in neutral zone
  • Joakim Nordstrom credited with hit on Ryan O'Reilly in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Danton Heinen saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Jake DeBrusk shot blocked by Joel Edmundson
  • Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Joakim Nordstrom credited with hit on Jay Bouwmeester in offensive zone
  • Noel Acciari credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in neutral zone
  • Shot on goal by Noel Acciari saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot on goal by Brad Marchand saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Charlie Coyle credited with hit on Alex Pietrangelo in neutral zone
  • David Krejci credited with hit on Robert Bortuzzo in offensive zone
  • Matt Grzelcyk shot blocked by Tyler Bozak
  • Shot on goal by Joakim Nordstrom saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Noel Acciari credited with hit on Alex Steen in offensive zone
  • Shot missed by Brad Marchand
  • Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Danton Heinen credited with hit on Joel Edmundson in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Sean Kuraly saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot on goal by Brandon Carlo saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Danton Heinen credited with hit on David Perron in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by David Krejci saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Sean Kuraly credited with hit on Oskar Sundqvist in defensive zone
  • Noel Acciari credited with hit on Robert Bortuzzo in neutral zone
  • Sean Kuraly credited with hit on Carl Gunnarsson in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Zdeno Chara saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Goal scored by Sean Kuraly assisted by Zdeno Chara and Noel Acciari
  • David Backes credited with hit on Carl Gunnarsson in offensive zone
  • Penalty to David Krejci 2 minutes for Illegal check to head Sammy Blais
  • Connor Clifton credited with hit on Jaden Schwartz in defensive zone
  • Shot missed by Charlie McAvoy
  • Torey Krug credited with hit on Robert Thomas in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Noel Acciari saved by Jordan Binnington
  • David Pastrnak credited with hit on Jay Bouwmeester in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Brad Marchand saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot on goal by Jake DeBrusk saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Danton Heinen credited with hit on David Perron in offensive zone
  • Shot missed by Brad Marchand
  • Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot missed by Marcus Johansson
  • Noel Acciari credited with hit on Vladimir Tarasenko in offensive zone
  • Goal scored by Brad Marchand
  • Brandon Carlo credited with hit on Vladimir Tarasenko in defensive zone
  • Shot missed by Brad Marchand
  • Shot missed by Joel Edmundson
  • David Perron credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in offensive zone
  • Sammy Blais credited with hit on Torey Krug in offensive zone
  • David Perron credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in neutral zone
  • Robert Bortuzzo shot blocked by Jake DeBrusk
  • Shot on goal by Colton Parayko saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Shot missed by Alex Pietrangelo
  • Shot on goal by Tyler Bozak saved by Tuukka Rask
  • David Perron credited with hit on Patrice Bergeron in offensive zone
  • David Perron shot blocked by Torey Krug
  • Shot on goal by Brayden Schenn saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Goal scored by Brayden Schenn assisted by Jaden Schwartz and Jay Bouwmeester
  • Sammy Blais credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in offensive zone
  • Brayden Schenn credited with hit on Charlie Coyle in neutral zone
  • Shot on goal by Oskar Sundqvist saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Noel Acciari in offensive zone
  • Colton Parayko shot blocked by Marcus Johansson
  • Joel Edmundson shot blocked by David Backes
  • Brayden Schenn credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Jay Bouwmeester saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Shot on goal by Colton Parayko saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Penalty to David Perron 2 minutes for Tripping Danton Heinen
  • Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Jake DeBrusk in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Alex Steen credited with hit on Brad Marchand in defensive zone
  • Penalty to Robert Thomas 2 minutes for Hooking Patrice Bergeron
  • Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Marcus Johansson in defensive zone
  • Jaden Schwartz credited with hit on Patrice Bergeron in offensive zone
  • Alex Pietrangelo shot blocked by Zdeno Chara
  • Goal scored by Vladimir Tarasenko assisted by Brayden Schenn
  • Sammy Blais credited with hit on Charlie Coyle in offensive zone
  • Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone
  • Shot missed by Jay Bouwmeester
  • Jay Bouwmeester shot blocked by Zdeno Chara
  • Penalty to Joel Edmundson 2 minutes for High-sticking David Backes
  • Robert Bortuzzo credited with hit on Brad Marchand in defensive zone
  • Brayden Schenn shot blocked by Charlie McAvoy
  • Shot on goal by Robert Bortuzzo saved by Tuukka Rask
  • David Perron credited with hit on Charlie Coyle in offensive zone
  • Jaden Schwartz credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone
  • Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Matt Grzelcyk in offensive zone
  • Penalty to Oskar Sundqvist 2 minutes for Cross checking Connor Clifton
  • Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Shot missed by Vladimir Tarasenko
  • Tyler Bozak credited with hit on Danton Heinen in defensive zone
  • Colton Parayko credited with hit on Noel Acciari in defensive zone
  • Alex Steen credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in defensive zone
  • Carl Gunnarsson shot blocked by David Backes
  • Patrick Maroon credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone
  • Joel Edmundson credited with hit on Sean Kuraly in neutral zone
  • Ryan O'Reilly credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Patrick Maroon saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Shot missed by Patrick Maroon
  • Shot on goal by Brayden Schenn saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Shot missed by David Perron
  • David Perron credited with hit on Danton Heinen in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Brayden Schenn saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Sammy Blais credited with hit on Zdeno Chara in offensive zone
  • Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Matt Grzelcyk in offensive zone
  • Vladimir Tarasenko credited with hit on David Pastrnak in defensive zone
  • Sammy Blais credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone
  • Penalty to Sammy Blais 2 minutes for Interference Charlie Coyle
  • Robert Bortuzzo credited with hit on David Pastrnak in defensive zone
  • Robert Bortuzzo credited with hit on David Krejci in defensive zone
  • Colton Parayko credited with hit on Matt Grzelcyk in defensive zone
  • Vladimir Tarasenko shot blocked by Sean Kuraly
  • Shot on goal by Jaden Schwartz saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Jaden Schwartz credited with hit on Joakim Nordstrom in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Vladimir Tarasenko saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Shot missed by Jay Bouwmeester
  • Vladimir Tarasenko shot blocked by Charlie McAvoy
  • David Perron shot blocked by Patrice Bergeron
  • Shot on goal by Ryan O'Reilly saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Colton Parayko shot blocked by Joakim Nordstrom
  • Shot on goal by Brayden Schenn saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Shot on goal by Brayden Schenn saved by Tuukka Rask
