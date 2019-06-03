0:37
O'Reilly nets two goals, including Game 4 winner
1:59
O'Reilly: Blues had a 'massive response' to Game 3 loss
0:49
Blues beat Bruins 4-2 to knot Stanley Cup Final at 2-2
Ryan O'Reilly scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period for his second of the night, and the St. Louis Blues thrived in a chaotic Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night to beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 and tie the series at two...
Shot Chart
- Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Zdeno Chara in neutral zone
- Shot on goal by Jay Bouwmeester saved by Tuukka Rask
- David Perron shot blocked by Joakim Nordstrom
- Shot on goal by Zach Sanford saved by Tuukka Rask
- Even Strength Goal Scored by Ryan O'Reilly assisted by Zach Sanford and Vince Dunn
- Joel Edmundson credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in neutral zone
- Alex Steen credited with hit on Patrice Bergeron in offensive zone
- Oskar Sundqvist credited with hit on David Pastrnak in defensive zone
- Shot missed by Ivan Barbashev
- Oskar Sundqvist credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone
- Shot missed by Oskar Sundqvist
- Shot missed by Vladimir Tarasenko
- Shot on goal by Zach Sanford saved by Tuukka Rask
- Sammy Blais credited with hit on John Moore in offensive zone
- Tyler Bozak credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone
- Vince Dunn shot blocked by Connor Clifton
- Vladimir Tarasenko credited with hit on Torey Krug in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Brayden Schenn saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot on goal by Ivan Barbashev saved by Tuukka Rask
- Alex Steen credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone
- Shot missed by Colton Parayko
- Alex Steen credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone
- Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on John Moore in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by David Perron saved by Tuukka Rask
- Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in neutral zone
- Ivan Barbashev shot blocked by Zdeno Chara
- Patrick Maroon credited with hit on John Moore in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Zach Sanford saved by Tuukka Rask
- Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Jay Bouwmeester saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot on goal by Ivan Barbashev saved by Tuukka Rask
- Alex Pietrangelo shot blocked by Joakim Nordstrom
- Joel Edmundson credited with hit on David Backes in defensive zone
- Zach Sanford credited with hit on Jake DeBrusk in neutral zone
- Brayden Schenn credited with hit on Danton Heinen in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Vladimir Tarasenko saved by Tuukka Rask
- Zach Sanford credited with hit on David Pastrnak in neutral zone
- Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Tuukka Rask
- Even Strength Goal Scored by Vladimir Tarasenko assisted by Alex Pietrangelo and Brayden Schenn
- Colton Parayko shot blocked by Charlie McAvoy
- Alex Pietrangelo credited with hit on Jake DeBrusk in offensive zone
- Sammy Blais credited with hit on Joakim Nordstrom in offensive zone
- Zach Sanford credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in neutral zone
- Alex Steen credited with hit on Patrice Bergeron in offensive zone
- Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in offensive zone
- Oskar Sundqvist credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in offensive zone
- Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on John Moore in neutral zone
- Zach Sanford credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone
- Brayden Schenn shot blocked by Zdeno Chara
- Patrick Maroon credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in offensive zone
- Shot missed by Vince Dunn
- Shot missed by Patrick Maroon
- Alex Steen shot blocked by John Moore
- Shot on goal by Zach Sanford saved by Tuukka Rask
- Tyler Bozak shot blocked by Charlie McAvoy
- Vince Dunn shot blocked by Brandon Carlo
- Shot on goal by Vince Dunn saved by Tuukka Rask
- Colton Parayko shot blocked by Brad Marchand
- Penalty to Colton Parayko 2 minutes for Delaying Game-Puck over glass
- Shot on goal by Ryan O'Reilly saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot on goal by Ryan O'Reilly saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot on goal by Jay Bouwmeester saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot missed by Jaden Schwartz
- Shot on goal by Vince Dunn saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot on goal by David Perron saved by Tuukka Rask
- Tyler Bozak credited with hit on Noel Acciari in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Patrick Maroon saved by Tuukka Rask
- Brayden Schenn credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in offensive zone
- Vladimir Tarasenko credited with hit on David Krejci in offensive zone
- Brayden Schenn credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Vladimir Tarasenko saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Tuukka Rask
- Vince Dunn shot blocked by Brandon Carlo
- Zach Sanford credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone
- Shot missed by Jaden Schwartz
- Alex Pietrangelo shot blocked by David Backes
- Colton Parayko credited with hit on David Pastrnak in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Vladimir Tarasenko saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot on goal by Vladimir Tarasenko saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot missed by Vince Dunn
- Shot on goal by Ryan O'Reilly saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot on goal by Brayden Schenn saved by Tuukka Rask
- Colton Parayko shot blocked by Joakim Nordstrom
- Brayden Schenn credited with hit on Torey Krug in offensive zone
- Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Noel Acciari in neutral zone
- Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Jake DeBrusk in neutral zone
- Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone
- Patrick Maroon credited with hit on David Krejci in neutral zone
- Penalty to Jay Bouwmeester 2 minutes for High-sticking
- Oskar Sundqvist credited with hit on David Krejci in defensive zone
- Brayden Schenn credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone
- Carl Gunnarsson shot blocked by Connor Clifton
- Jaden Schwartz credited with hit on Noel Acciari in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Vince Dunn saved by Tuukka Rask
- David Perron credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Tuukka Rask
- Even Strength Goal Scored by Ryan O'Reilly assisted by Alex Pietrangelo and Carl Gunnarsson
- Shot on goal by Patrick Maroon saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot on goal by Vladimir Tarasenko saved by Tuukka Rask
- Vladimir Tarasenko credited with hit on David Pastrnak in offensive zone
- Alex Steen credited with hit on Torey Krug in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Colton Parayko saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot on goal by Ivan Barbashev saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot missed by Colton Parayko
- Empty Net Goal Scored by Brayden Schenn
- Oskar Sundqvist shot blocked by Torey Krug
- Penalty to Jay Bouwmeester 2 minutes for Elbowing
- Torey Krug credited with hit on Alex Pietrangelo in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by David Backes saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot on goal by Charlie McAvoy saved by Jordan Binnington
- Jake DeBrusk credited with hit on Zach Sanford in defensive zone
- David Krejci credited with hit on Joel Edmundson in offensive zone
- Noel Acciari credited with hit on Zach Sanford in defensive zone
- Shot missed by Marcus Johansson
- Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Jordan Binnington
- Jake DeBrusk credited with hit on Vince Dunn in offensive zone
- David Backes credited with hit on Zach Sanford in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Danton Heinen saved by Jordan Binnington
- Patrice Bergeron credited with hit on Oskar Sundqvist in defensive zone
- David Backes credited with hit on Sammy Blais in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by John Moore saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot missed by Jake DeBrusk
- Sean Kuraly credited with hit on Colton Parayko in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Noel Acciari saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot on goal by Zdeno Chara saved by Jordan Binnington
- Charlie Coyle credited with hit on Vladimir Tarasenko in offensive zone
- Shot missed by David Pastrnak
- Noel Acciari credited with hit on Vince Dunn in defensive zone
- David Krejci credited with hit on David Perron in defensive zone
- David Backes credited with hit on Ryan O'Reilly in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Zdeno Chara saved by Jordan Binnington
- Even Strength Goal Scored by Charlie Coyle assisted by Zdeno Chara
- David Pastrnak credited with hit on Zach Sanford in offensive zone
- Noel Acciari credited with hit on Tyler Bozak in offensive zone
- David Backes credited with hit on Zach Sanford in defensive zone
- Charlie Coyle credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in defensive zone
- Connor Clifton credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in neutral zone
- Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot on goal by Brandon Carlo saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot on goal by John Moore saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot on goal by Jake DeBrusk saved by Jordan Binnington
- Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Patrick Maroon in defensive zone
- Brad Marchand credited with hit on Colton Parayko in defensive zone
- Brad Marchand credited with hit on Ivan Barbashev in neutral zone
- Shot missed by Connor Clifton
- Penalty to Charlie Coyle 2 minutes for High-sticking
- Connor Clifton credited with hit on Oskar Sundqvist in defensive zone
- Brad Marchand credited with hit on Colton Parayko in offensive zone
- David Pastrnak shot blocked by Jay Bouwmeester
- Shot missed by Brad Marchand
- Torey Krug shot blocked by Alex Steen
- Shot on goal by Charlie McAvoy saved by Jordan Binnington
- Connor Clifton credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in defensive zone
- David Backes credited with hit on Sammy Blais in neutral zone
- David Krejci credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in defensive zone
- Penalty to Connor Clifton 2 minutes for Illegal check to head
- Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shorthanded Goal Scored by Brandon Carlo assisted by Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand
- Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Jaden Schwartz in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by John Moore saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot missed by Brad Marchand
- Brandon Carlo credited with hit on Zach Sanford in defensive zone
- Jake DeBrusk shot blocked by Colton Parayko
- Noel Acciari credited with hit on Jaden Schwartz in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot missed by Sean Kuraly
- Penalty to Danton Heinen 2 minutes for Tripping
- Shot on goal by Joakim Nordstrom saved by Jordan Binnington
- Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Ivan Barbashev in defensive zone
- Connor Clifton shot blocked by Carl Gunnarsson
- David Backes credited with hit on Oskar Sundqvist in offensive zone
- Brad Marchand credited with hit on Colton Parayko in offensive zone
- Shot missed by Charlie Coyle
- Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot missed by Torey Krug
- Connor Clifton credited with hit on Vladimir Tarasenko in defensive zone
- Noel Acciari credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in defensive zone
- Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Jaden Schwartz in defensive zone
- Shot missed by Brandon Carlo
- Joakim Nordstrom credited with hit on Alex Pietrangelo in defensive zone
- Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Ivan Barbashev in defensive zone
- David Pastrnak credited with hit on Ivan Barbashev in offensive zone
- David Pastrnak shot blocked by Ivan Barbashev
- Shot on goal by Jake DeBrusk saved by Jordan Binnington
- David Krejci credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in neutral zone
- Joakim Nordstrom credited with hit on Colton Parayko in defensive zone
- Sean Kuraly credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in neutral zone
- David Pastrnak shot blocked by Ryan O'Reilly
- Penalty to Torey Krug 2 minutes for Slashing
- Shot missed by David Pastrnak
- Brad Marchand shot blocked by Alex Steen
