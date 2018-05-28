On The Ice
The Knights' top line created some chaos, and Reilly Smith was left all along in front of Braden Holtby for a layup goal to make it 3-2 in Game 1. The Capitals' defensive structure has been wobbly in this game in a way it wasn't during the final two games of their conference win over the Lightning.
William Karlsson ties a wild Game 1 between the Capitals and Golden Knights, 2-2, just 2:56 after Washington took a 2-2 lead. This game is fairly bonkers at the moment, and incredibly fun.
The Capitals endured 14 minutes of Golden Knights domination in Game 1, and then stunned their hosts with two goals in 42 seconds: Brett Connolly's deflection followed by Nicklas Backstrom's backhander, to give them a 2-1 lead. Entering tonight, the Knights had outscored their opponents 10-0 in the first period at home in the playoffs.