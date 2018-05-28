    STANLEY CUP FINAL - GAME 1
    49-26-7, 105 PTS
    3
    6:30 - 2nd
    NBC123T
    WSH21 3
    VGS21 3
    51-24-7, 109 PTS
    3

    Team Stats

    Shots on Goal
    WSH
    15
    21
    VGS
    Hits
    WSH
    27
    17
    VGS
    Faceoffs Won
    WSH
    20
    20
    VGS
    Penalty Mins
    WSH
    2
    0
    VGS

    Game Information

    T-Mobile Arena
    T-Mobile Arena
    8:00 PM, May 28, 2018Coverage: NBC
    • Las Vegas, NV 89199
    Line: VGS -160
    Over/Under: 5.5
    Capacity: 17,500
    Matt Niskanen
    13:24
    2nd
    Blocked
    Matt Niskanen shot blocked by Brayden McNabb
    3-3
    • 13:24 - 2nd (3-3)
      Matt Niskanen shot blocked by Brayden McNabb
    • 12:57 - 2nd (3-3)
      Tom Wilson credited with hit on Deryk Engelland in offensive zone
    • 11:48 - 2nd (3-3)
      Devante Smith-Pelly credited with hit on Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in offensive zone
    • 11:30 - 2nd (3-3)
      Ryan Reaves credited with hit on John Carlson in defensive zone
    • 11:14 - 2nd (3-3)
      Shot on goal by Shea Theodore saved by Braden Holtby
    12:57
    Tom Wilson credited with hit on Deryk Engelland in offensive zone
    12:43
    William Karlsson won faceoff in defensive zone
    12:43
    Stoppage - Icing
    11:48
    Devante Smith-Pelly credited with hit on Pierre-Edouard Bellemare in offensive zone
    NBC123T
    Capitals2103
    Golden Knights2103
    2nd Period
    8:29John Carlson (4)
    Assists: T.J. Oshie, Nicklas Backstrom
    		33
    3:21Reilly Smith (3)
    Assists: Deryk Engelland, Jonathan Marchessault
    		23
    1st Period
    18:19William Karlsson (7)
    Assists: Reilly Smith, Deryk Engelland
    		22
    15:23Nicklas Backstrom (5)
    Assists: Jakub Vrana, T.J. Oshie
    		21
    14:41Brett Connolly (5)
    Assists: Michal Kempny, Andre Burakovsky
    		11
    7:15Colin Miller (3) (Power Play)
    Assists: Erik Haula
    		01

    Latest from WSH @ VGS

    The Knights' top line created some chaos, and Reilly Smith was left all along in front of Braden Holtby for a layup goal to make it 3-2 in Game 1. The Capitals' defensive structure has been wobbly in this game in a way it wasn't during the final two games of their conference win over the Lightning.

    Greg Wyshynski
    Greg Wyshynski

    William Karlsson ties a wild Game 1 between the Capitals and Golden Knights, 2-2, just 2:56 after Washington took a 2-2 lead. This game is fairly bonkers at the moment, and incredibly fun.

    Greg Wyshynski
    Greg Wyshynski

    The Capitals endured 14 minutes of Golden Knights domination in Game 1, and then stunned their hosts with two goals in 42 seconds: Brett Connolly's deflection followed by Nicklas Backstrom's backhander, to give them a 2-1 lead. Entering tonight, the Knights had outscored their opponents 10-0 in the first period at home in the playoffs.

    Greg Wyshynski
    Greg Wyshynski

    NHL News

    Golden Knights' pregame ceremony features Lil Jon, Michael Buffer
    Golden Knights' pregame ceremony features Lil Jon, Michael Buffer
    Complete with Michal Buffer's trademark "let's get ready to rumble" call and a mock on-ice battle with CGI flames, the Golden Knights pulled out all the stops prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final.
    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says expansion draft rules unlikely to change
    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says expansion draft rules unlikely to change
    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said that there has been "no pushback whatsoever" in regard to giving a potential Seattle franchise the same expansion draft rules Vegas received.
    Paralyzed Humboldt survivor Ryan Straschnitzki to get spinal treatment in Philadelphia
    Paralyzed Humboldt survivor Ryan Straschnitzki to get spinal treatment in Philadelphia
    Ryan Straschnitzki, a 19-year-old player for the Humboldt Broncos who was paralyzed in the team's bus crash, will come to Philadelphia for spinal treatment.