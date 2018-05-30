    STANLEY CUP FINAL - GAME 2
    VGS leads 1-0
    49-26-7, 105 PTS
    3
    17:23 - 3rd
    Team Stats

    Shots on Goal
    WSH
    22
    24
    VGS
    Hits
    WSH
    36
    31
    VGS
    Faceoffs Won
    WSH
    19
    25
    VGS
    Penalty Mins
    WSH
    10
    8
    VGS

    Game Information

    T-Mobile Arena
    T-Mobile Arena
    8:00 PM, May 30, 2018Coverage: NBCSN
    • Las Vegas, NV 89199
    Line: VGS -146
    Over/Under: 5.5
    Capacity: 17,500
    • Referees:
    • Kelly Sutherland
    • Marc Joannette
    • Linesmen:
    • Derek Amell
    • Matt MacPherson
    Deryk Engelland
    2:19
    3rd
    Blocked
    Deryk Engelland shot blocked by Jakub Vrana
    3-2
    • 2:19 - 3rd (3-2)
      Deryk Engelland shot blocked by Jakub Vrana
    • 1:37 - 3rd (3-2)
      Brooks Orpik credited with hit on Alex Tuch in defensive zone
    • 1:05 - 3rd (3-2)
      Erik Haula shot blocked by John Carlson
    • 1:31 - 3rd (3-2)
      Cody Eakin credited with hit on Brooks Orpik in offensive zone
    • 1:14 - 3rd (3-2)
      Shot missed by Lars Eller
    • 0:27 - 3rd (3-2)
      Jonathan Marchessault credited with hit on Tom Wilson in defensive zone
    • 0:54 - 3rd (3-2)
      Shot on goal by Michal Kempny saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
    • 0:52 - 3rd (3-2)
      Shot on goal by T.J. Oshie saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
    1:37
    Brooks Orpik credited with hit on Alex Tuch in defensive zone
    1:05
    Erik Haula shot blocked by John Carlson
    3-2
    0:55
    Lars Eller won faceoff in offensive zone
    1:31
    Cody Eakin credited with hit on Brooks Orpik in offensive zone
    3rd Period
    No Goals Scored
    2nd Period
    17:47Shea Theodore (3) (Power Play)
    Assists: Reilly Smith, William Karlsson
    		32
    9:41Brooks Orpik (1)
    Assists: Andre Burakovsky, Lars Eller
    		31
    5:38Alex Ovechkin (13) (Power Play)
    Assists: Lars Eller, Nicklas Backstrom
    		21
    1st Period
    17:27Lars Eller (6)
    Assists: Michal Kempny, Andre Burakovsky
    		11
    7:58James Neal (5)
    Assists: Luca Sbisa, Colin Miller
    		01

    Latest from WSH @ VGS

    Dmitry Orlov looked baffled and upset after James Neal basically stole the puck from his glove and then snapped the first goal of Game 2 past Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby. The Golden Knights had been pushing, and finally made their own luck. Golden Knights are 4-0 this postseason when Neal scores a goal.

    Greg Wyshynski
    Greg Wyshynski

    Here's the sound of the crowd when Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals is shown before the Golden Knights' Stanley Cup Final games against the Washington Capitals.

    Greg Wyshynski
    Greg Wyshynski

    The Golden Knights have showgirls standing along the glass as the Capitals warm up, as is tradition. Hey, anything for that home ice advantage.

    Greg Wyshynski
    Greg Wyshynski

