On The Ice
Capitals
Golden Knights
Dmitry Orlov looked baffled and upset after James Neal basically stole the puck from his glove and then snapped the first goal of Game 2 past Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby. The Golden Knights had been pushing, and finally made their own luck. Golden Knights are 4-0 this postseason when Neal scores a goal.
Here's the sound of the crowd when Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals is shown before the Golden Knights' Stanley Cup Final games against the Washington Capitals.
The Golden Knights have showgirls standing along the glass as the Capitals warm up, as is tradition. Hey, anything for that home ice advantage.