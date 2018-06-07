On The Ice
The Golden Knights have forward David Perron back after a Game 4 scratch, and forward William Carrier back from injury, making his first appearance since May 4 against the San Jose Sharks. Out of the lineup in Game 5: Ryan Carpenter, who is pointless in this series; and Ryan Reaves, whose fourth line was eaten alive by the Capitals last game.
Looks like some Golden Knights fans decided to make a little profit down 3-1 in the Stanley Cup Final by selling off seats. A significant uptick in Capitals fans here for Game 5.
The Cup is in the building.