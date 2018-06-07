    STANLEY CUP FINAL - GAME 5
    WSH leads 3-1
    49-26-7, 105 PTS
    0
    18:14 - 2nd
    NBC123T
    WSH00 0
    VGS00 0
    51-24-7, 109 PTS
    0

    Team Stats

    Shots on Goal
    WSH
    11
    7
    VGS
    Hits
    WSH
    10
    19
    VGS
    Faceoffs Won
    WSH
    8
    9
    VGS
    Penalty Mins
    WSH
    0
    4
    VGS

    Game Information

    T-Mobile Arena
    8:00 PM, June 7, 2018Coverage: NBC
    • Las Vegas, NV 89199
    Line: VGS -160
    Over/Under: 5.5
    Capacity: 17,500
    • Referees:
    • Marc Joannette
    • Wes McCauley
    • Linesmen:
    • Jonny Murray
    • Matt MacPherson
    John Carlson
    1:23
    2nd
    Blocked
    John Carlson shot blocked by Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
    0-0
    1:16
    Brett Connolly won faceoff in offensive zone
    1:16
    Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
    1:16
    Shot on goal by Evgeny Kuznetsov saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
    0-0
    0:46
    Shot on goal by Nicklas Backstrom saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
    0-0

    Game Highlights

    0:16

    Fleury furious with Ovechkin's pregame tap

    Latest from WSH @ VGS

    The Golden Knights have forward David Perron back after a Game 4 scratch, and forward William Carrier back from injury, making his first appearance since May 4 against the San Jose Sharks. Out of the lineup in Game 5: Ryan Carpenter, who is pointless in this series; and Ryan Reaves, whose fourth line was eaten alive by the Capitals last game.

    Greg Wyshynski
    Greg Wyshynski

    Looks like some Golden Knights fans decided to make a little profit down 3-1 in the Stanley Cup Final by selling off seats. A significant uptick in Capitals fans here for Game 5.

    Greg Wyshynski
    Greg Wyshynski

    The Cup is in the building.

    Charles Moynihan
    Charles Moynihan

