Shot on goal by Danton Heinen saved by Frederik Andersen

Shot on goal by Brandon Carlo saved by Frederik Andersen

Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Frederik Andersen

David Pastrnak shot blocked by Frederik Gauthier

Shot on goal by Jake DeBrusk saved by Frederik Andersen

Brandon Carlo credited with hit on Trevor Moore in defensive zone

Shot on goal by Marcus Johansson saved by Frederik Andersen

Torey Krug credited with hit on Trevor Moore in neutral zone

Noel Acciari credited with hit on Travis Dermott in offensive zone

Patrice Bergeron credited with hit on Mitchell Marner in defensive zone

Shot missed by Brandon Carlo

Shot on goal by David Krejci saved by Frederik Andersen

Shot on goal by Sean Kuraly saved by Frederik Andersen

Even Strength Goal Scored by Joakim Nordstrom assisted by Matt Grzelcyk and Sean Kuraly

Danton Heinen credited with hit on Zach Hyman in defensive zone

Shot missed by Patrice Bergeron

Shot on goal by Jake DeBrusk saved by Frederik Andersen

David Krejci credited with hit on Jake Gardiner in offensive zone

David Krejci credited with hit on William Nylander in defensive zone

Even Strength Goal Scored by Marcus Johansson

Joakim Nordstrom credited with hit on Ron Hainsey in offensive zone

Sean Kuraly credited with hit on Frederik Gauthier in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Jake DeBrusk saved by Frederik Andersen

Shot on goal by Charlie McAvoy saved by Frederik Andersen

Noel Acciari credited with hit on Andreas Johnsson in defensive zone

Shot on goal by Sean Kuraly saved by Frederik Andersen

Shot on goal by Jake DeBrusk saved by Frederik Andersen

Shot missed by Karson Kuhlman

Shot missed by Brad Marchand

Patrice Bergeron credited with hit on Zach Hyman in offensive zone

Brad Marchand credited with hit on Auston Matthews in defensive zone

Shot on goal by Matt Grzelcyk saved by Frederik Andersen

Noel Acciari shot blocked by Jake Gardiner

Torey Krug credited with hit on Frederik Gauthier in defensive zone

Shot on goal by Danton Heinen saved by Frederik Andersen

Shot on goal by Brad Marchand saved by Frederik Andersen

Penalty to Brandon Carlo 2 minutes for Cross checking

Shot on goal by Matt Grzelcyk saved by Frederik Andersen

Shot missed by Patrice Bergeron

Charlie Coyle credited with hit on John Tavares in defensive zone

Zdeno Chara credited with hit on Trevor Moore in defensive zone

Shot on goal by Brandon Carlo saved by Frederik Andersen

David Pastrnak credited with hit on Ron Hainsey in defensive zone

Charlie Coyle credited with hit on Ron Hainsey in defensive zone

Noel Acciari credited with hit on Jake Gardiner in defensive zone

Even Strength Goal Scored by Sean Kuraly assisted by Noel Acciari and Joakim Nordstrom

Penalty to Boston Bruins 2 minutes for Too Many Men/Ice - Bench (served by David Pastrnak)

Shot on goal by Brandon Carlo saved by Frederik Andersen

Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Patrick Marleau in offensive zone

Matt Grzelcyk credited with hit on Trevor Moore in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Brad Marchand saved by Frederik Andersen

Shot on goal by Brad Marchand saved by Frederik Andersen

Shot on goal by Brad Marchand saved by Frederik Andersen

Shot on goal by Danton Heinen saved by Frederik Andersen

Shot missed by Patrice Bergeron

Noel Acciari credited with hit on Morgan Rielly in defensive zone

Shot on goal by Joakim Nordstrom saved by Frederik Andersen

Shot on goal by Joakim Nordstrom saved by Frederik Andersen

Charlie Coyle credited with hit on Patrick Marleau in neutral zone

Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Mitchell Marner in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Brad Marchand saved by Frederik Andersen

Shot on goal by Brandon Carlo saved by Frederik Andersen

Matt Grzelcyk shot blocked by Morgan Rielly

Danton Heinen credited with hit on Jake Muzzin in defensive zone

Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Frederik Andersen

Torey Krug credited with hit on Tyler Ennis in offensive zone

Patrice Bergeron credited with hit on Zach Hyman in offensive zone

Shot missed by Brad Marchand

Empty Net Goal Scored by Charlie Coyle assisted by David Krejci

Shot missed by Brad Marchand

Shot missed by Brad Marchand

Empty Net Goal Scored by Patrice Bergeron

Auston Matthews credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone

Shot missed by Travis Dermott

Shot on goal by Connor Brown saved by Tuukka Rask

John Tavares shot blocked by Sean Kuraly

Auston Matthews shot blocked by Brandon Carlo

Patrick Marleau credited with hit on Matt Grzelcyk in offensive zone

Connor Brown credited with hit on Matt Grzelcyk in offensive zone

Shot missed by Travis Dermott

Ron Hainsey credited with hit on John Moore in neutral zone

Shot on goal by Connor Brown saved by Tuukka Rask

Frederik Gauthier credited with hit on Matt Grzelcyk in defensive zone

Tyler Ennis credited with hit on Matt Grzelcyk in offensive zone

John Tavares shot blocked by Charlie McAvoy

Shot on goal by Mitchell Marner saved by Tuukka Rask

Shot on goal by Mitchell Marner saved by Tuukka Rask

Ron Hainsey shot blocked by David Pastrnak

Auston Matthews credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in offensive zone

William Nylander shot blocked by John Moore

Shot on goal by Morgan Rielly saved by Tuukka Rask

Shot missed by Jake Muzzin

Shot missed by Connor Brown

Shot on goal by Travis Dermott saved by Tuukka Rask

Jake Muzzin credited with hit on Brad Marchand in defensive zone

Jake Muzzin credited with hit on Danton Heinen in defensive zone

Shot on goal by Jake Muzzin saved by Tuukka Rask

Shot on goal by Zach Hyman saved by Tuukka Rask

Shot on goal by Zach Hyman saved by Tuukka Rask

Shot on goal by Nikita Zaitsev saved by Tuukka Rask

Mitchell Marner shot blocked by Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zaitsev credited with hit on Danton Heinen in defensive zone

Zach Hyman credited with hit on Zdeno Chara in defensive zone

Shot on goal by John Tavares saved by Tuukka Rask

Jake Muzzin credited with hit on David Pastrnak in neutral zone

Shot on goal by Zach Hyman saved by Tuukka Rask

Shot on goal by Mitchell Marner saved by Tuukka Rask

Shot missed by Morgan Rielly

Connor Brown credited with hit on David Krejci in defensive zone

Jake Gardiner credited with hit on Torey Krug in defensive zone

Frederik Gauthier credited with hit on Marcus Johansson in defensive zone

Tyler Ennis credited with hit on Matt Grzelcyk in offensive zone

Even Strength Goal Scored by John Tavares assisted by Tyler Ennis

Shot missed by Auston Matthews

Shot on goal by Kasperi Kapanen saved by Tuukka Rask

Ron Hainsey shot blocked by Charlie McAvoy

Shot on goal by Jake Gardiner saved by Tuukka Rask

Shot on goal by Patrick Marleau saved by Tuukka Rask

Tyler Ennis credited with hit on Jake DeBrusk in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Auston Matthews saved by Tuukka Rask

Shot on goal by John Tavares saved by Tuukka Rask

Shot missed by Auston Matthews

Morgan Rielly shot blocked by Charlie McAvoy

Auston Matthews shot blocked by Charlie McAvoy

Shot missed by Auston Matthews

Jake Gardiner shot blocked by Patrice Bergeron

Shot missed by Tyler Ennis

Kasperi Kapanen shot blocked by Zdeno Chara

Jake Gardiner shot blocked by Noel Acciari

Shot on goal by Mitchell Marner saved by Tuukka Rask

Shot on goal by Tyler Ennis saved by Tuukka Rask

Shot on goal by Zach Hyman saved by Tuukka Rask

Zach Hyman shot blocked by Brandon Carlo

Shot on goal by Zach Hyman saved by Tuukka Rask

Zach Hyman credited with hit on Zdeno Chara in offensive zone

Ron Hainsey credited with hit on Joakim Nordstrom in defensive zone

Morgan Rielly credited with hit on Noel Acciari in defensive zone

Shot missed by Kasperi Kapanen

Patrick Marleau credited with hit on John Moore in offensive zone

Travis Dermott shot blocked by Matt Grzelcyk

Zach Hyman credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone

Ron Hainsey credited with hit on Karson Kuhlman in defensive zone

Trevor Moore credited with hit on Noel Acciari in neutral zone

Shot on goal by Tyler Ennis saved by Tuukka Rask

Auston Matthews credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in neutral zone

Patrick Marleau credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in neutral zone

Shot on goal by Tyler Ennis saved by Tuukka Rask

Shot on goal by Zach Hyman saved by Tuukka Rask

Frederik Gauthier credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in defensive zone

Mitchell Marner shot blocked by Brandon Carlo

Shot on goal by Auston Matthews saved by Tuukka Rask

Mitchell Marner credited with hit on John Moore in defensive zone

Shot on goal by Patrick Marleau saved by Tuukka Rask

Trevor Moore credited with hit on David Pastrnak in defensive zone

Trevor Moore credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in defensive zone

Shot on goal by Andreas Johnsson saved by Tuukka Rask

Travis Dermott shot blocked by John Moore

Nikita Zaitsev credited with hit on David Pastrnak in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Jake Muzzin saved by Tuukka Rask

Shot missed by Tyler Ennis

Shot missed by Morgan Rielly

Shot missed by Morgan Rielly

Jake Muzzin credited with hit on Noel Acciari in offensive zone

Shot missed by Nikita Zaitsev

Shot on goal by Mitchell Marner saved by Tuukka Rask