Jenner, Duchene both score to lead the Blue Jackets to victory
- Zach Werenski credited with hit on Danton Heinen in neutral zone
- Pierre-Luc Dubois credited with hit on Brad Marchand in offensive zone
- Riley Nash credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone
- Josh Anderson credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone
- Shot missed by Nick Foligno
- Shot on goal by Seth Jones saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot on goal by Cam Atkinson saved by Tuukka Rask
- Zach Werenski credited with hit on Patrice Bergeron in defensive zone
- Scott Harrington credited with hit on Charlie Coyle in defensive zone
- Scott Harrington credited with hit on David Pastrnak in defensive zone
- Alexander Wennberg credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone
- Alexander Wennberg credited with hit on Karson Kuhlman in neutral zone
- Shot on goal by Scott Harrington saved by Tuukka Rask
- Matt Duchene credited with hit on Torey Krug in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Zach Werenski saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot on goal by Josh Anderson saved by Tuukka Rask
- Artemi Panarin shot blocked by Charlie McAvoy
- Adam Clendening credited with hit on Sean Kuraly in defensive zone
- Adam Clendening credited with hit on Sean Kuraly in defensive zone
- Pierre-Luc Dubois credited with hit on Noel Acciari in defensive zone
- Pierre-Luc Dubois shot blocked by Zdeno Chara
- Riley Nash credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in neutral zone
- Boone Jenner credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone
- Brandon Dubinsky credited with hit on Charlie Coyle in defensive zone
- Adam Clendening shot blocked by Joakim Nordstrom
- Oliver Bjorkstrand credited with hit on Brad Marchand in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Ryan Dzingel saved by Tuukka Rask
- Riley Nash credited with hit on Torey Krug in offensive zone
- Seth Jones credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in defensive zone
- Artemi Panarin shot blocked by Noel Acciari
- Shot missed by Pierre-Luc Dubois
- Shot on goal by Dean Kukan saved by Tuukka Rask
- Penalty to Nick Foligno 2 minutes for Slashing
- Shot on goal by Cam Atkinson saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot missed by Pierre-Luc Dubois
- Nick Foligno credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone
- Seth Jones shot blocked by Zdeno Chara
- Boone Jenner credited with hit on Sean Kuraly in offensive zone
- Brandon Dubinsky credited with hit on Joakim Nordstrom in offensive zone
- Cam Atkinson shot blocked by Torey Krug
- David Savard credited with hit on Brad Marchand in defensive zone
- Pierre-Luc Dubois credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in offensive zone
- Even Strength Goal Scored by Boone Jenner assisted by Riley Nash and Scott Harrington
- Shot on goal by Artemi Panarin saved by Tuukka Rask
- Seth Jones credited with hit on Patrice Bergeron in defensive zone
- David Savard credited with hit on Jake DeBrusk in defensive zone
- Ryan Dzingel credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Oliver Bjorkstrand saved by Tuukka Rask
- Josh Anderson credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in neutral zone
- Shot on goal by Josh Anderson saved by Tuukka Rask
- Oliver Bjorkstrand shot blocked by Zdeno Chara
- Oliver Bjorkstrand credited with hit on Zdeno Chara in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Boone Jenner saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot on goal by Boone Jenner saved by Tuukka Rask
- Zach Werenski credited with hit on Brad Marchand in defensive zone
- Shot missed by Seth Jones
- Josh Anderson credited with hit on Jake DeBrusk in defensive zone
- Zach Werenski credited with hit on Brad Marchand in neutral zone
- Brandon Dubinsky shot blocked by Danton Heinen
- Shot missed by Boone Jenner
- Shot on goal by Boone Jenner saved by Tuukka Rask
- Boone Jenner shot blocked by Zdeno Chara
- Shot missed by Cam Atkinson
- Shot on goal by Cam Atkinson saved by Tuukka Rask
- Seth Jones shot blocked by Zdeno Chara
- Shot on goal by Seth Jones saved by Tuukka Rask
- Seth Jones shot blocked by Sean Kuraly
- Shot on goal by Seth Jones saved by Tuukka Rask
- Cam Atkinson shot blocked by Zdeno Chara
- Shot on goal by Nick Foligno saved by Tuukka Rask
- Powerplay Goal Scored by Matt Duchene assisted by Nick Foligno and Cam Atkinson
- Zach Werenski credited with hit on Charlie Coyle in defensive zone
- Brandon Dubinsky credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Boone Jenner saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot on goal by Dean Kukan saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot on goal by Artemi Panarin saved by Tuukka Rask
- Pierre-Luc Dubois credited with hit on Zdeno Chara in neutral zone
- Shot missed by Seth Jones
- Shot on goal by Artemi Panarin saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot missed by Nick Foligno
- Shot on goal by David Savard saved by Tuukka Rask
- Scott Harrington credited with hit on Noel Acciari in defensive zone
- Seth Jones credited with hit on Marcus Johansson in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Ryan Dzingel saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot on goal by Pierre-Luc Dubois saved by Tuukka Rask
- Cam Atkinson credited with hit on Karson Kuhlman in neutral zone
- Shot on goal by Nick Foligno saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot on goal by Nick Foligno saved by Tuukka Rask
- Shot on goal by Brandon Dubinsky saved by Tuukka Rask
- Oliver Bjorkstrand credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone
- Oliver Bjorkstrand credited with hit on Torey Krug in defensive zone
- Dean Kukan credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in defensive zone
- Riley Nash credited with hit on Zdeno Chara in offensive zone
- Nick Foligno credited with hit on David Pastrnak in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by David Savard saved by Tuukka Rask
- Seth Jones shot blocked by Brandon Carlo
- Shot on goal by Seth Jones saved by Tuukka Rask
- David Savard credited with hit on David Krejci in offensive zone
- Dean Kukan credited with hit on Karson Kuhlman in defensive zone
- Seth Jones credited with hit on Charlie Coyle in defensive zone
- Matt Duchene credited with hit on Matt Grzelcyk in offensive zone
- Josh Anderson credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Brandon Dubinsky saved by Tuukka Rask
- Seth Jones shot blocked by Patrice Bergeron
- Penalty to David Savard 2 minutes for Tripping
- Shot missed by Scott Harrington
- Seth Jones credited with hit on Brad Marchand in defensive zone
- David Savard shot blocked by Jake DeBrusk
- Oliver Bjorkstrand shot blocked by Torey Krug
- Matt Duchene credited with hit on Danton Heinen in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Artemi Panarin saved by Tuukka Rask
- Boone Jenner credited with hit on Sean Kuraly in neutral zone
- Shot missed by Nick Foligno
- Seth Jones credited with hit on David Pastrnak in defensive zone
- Pierre-Luc Dubois credited with hit on David Pastrnak in defensive zone
- Patrice Bergeron shot blocked by Zach Werenski
- Matt Grzelcyk credited with hit on Riley Nash in defensive zone
- Karson Kuhlman credited with hit on Dean Kukan in offensive zone
- Joakim Nordstrom shot blocked by Matt Duchene
- Joakim Nordstrom credited with hit on David Savard in offensive zone
- Noel Acciari credited with hit on Scott Harrington in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Shot missed by Charlie McAvoy
- Shot on goal by Charlie Coyle saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Zdeno Chara shot blocked by Oliver Bjorkstrand
- Shot missed by Noel Acciari
- Shot on goal by Noel Acciari saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Shot on goal by Matt Grzelcyk saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Shot on goal by Connor Clifton saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Shot missed by Torey Krug
- Shot missed by Brad Marchand
- Noel Acciari credited with hit on Josh Anderson in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Charlie McAvoy saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Shot on goal by Karson Kuhlman saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Shot on goal by Charlie Coyle saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Joakim Nordstrom credited with hit on Adam Clendening in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by David Krejci saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Matt Duchene in defensive zone
- Noel Acciari credited with hit on Adam Clendening in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Sean Kuraly saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Shot on goal by Matt Grzelcyk saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Penalty to Torey Krug 2 minutes for Tripping
- Matt Grzelcyk shot blocked by Oliver Bjorkstrand
- Marcus Johansson credited with hit on Boone Jenner in defensive zone
- Noel Acciari credited with hit on Josh Anderson in offensive zone
- Charlie McAvoy shot blocked by Scott Harrington
- Torey Krug shot blocked by Boone Jenner
- Charlie Coyle credited with hit on Seth Jones in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Torey Krug shot blocked by Boone Jenner
- Danton Heinen credited with hit on Seth Jones in offensive zone
- Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Matt Duchene in defensive zone
- Sean Kuraly credited with hit on Adam Clendening in offensive zone
- Brandon Carlo credited with hit on Alexander Wennberg in defensive zone
- Brandon Carlo credited with hit on Alexander Wennberg in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Danton Heinen saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Danton Heinen shot blocked by Zach Werenski
- Shot missed by Zdeno Chara
- Penalty to Brad Marchand 2 minutes for High-sticking
- David Pastrnak credited with hit on Boone Jenner in offensive zone
- Matt Grzelcyk shot blocked by David Savard
- Marcus Johansson credited with hit on Oliver Bjorkstrand in defensive zone
- Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Oliver Bjorkstrand in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Karson Kuhlman saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Brandon Carlo shot blocked by Seth Jones
- Shot on goal by Brad Marchand saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Shot on goal by Danton Heinen saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Shot on goal by Joakim Nordstrom saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Shot on goal by Sean Kuraly saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Marcus Johansson shot blocked by Seth Jones
- Torey Krug shot blocked by Seth Jones
- Marcus Johansson credited with hit on Seth Jones in offensive zone
- Even Strength Goal Scored by Jake DeBrusk assisted by David Krejci and Karson Kuhlman
- Shot on goal by Zdeno Chara saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Riley Nash in defensive zone
- Sean Kuraly credited with hit on Adam Clendening in offensive zone
- Karson Kuhlman credited with hit on Boone Jenner in neutral zone
- David Krejci credited with hit on Dean Kukan in neutral zone
- Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Riley Nash in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Charlie McAvoy shot blocked by Scott Harrington
- Shot missed by Charlie McAvoy
- Shot missed by Noel Acciari
- Sean Kuraly credited with hit on Pierre-Luc Dubois in offensive zone
- Shot missed by Joakim Nordstrom
- Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- David Pastrnak shot blocked by Seth Jones
- Shot missed by Charlie McAvoy
- Jake DeBrusk credited with hit on Dean Kukan in offensive zone
- Shot missed by Zdeno Chara
- Danton Heinen credited with hit on Oliver Bjorkstrand in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Brad Marchand saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Shot missed by Charlie McAvoy
- Torey Krug shot blocked by David Savard
- Shot missed by Brandon Carlo
- Shot on goal by Danton Heinen saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Penalty to Patrice Bergeron 2 minutes for Tripping
- David Pastrnak shot blocked by Scott Harrington
- Shot missed by Charlie McAvoy
- Shot on goal by Matt Grzelcyk saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Shot on goal by Charlie McAvoy saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Shot on goal by David Krejci saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Shot on goal by Brad Marchand saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Torey Krug shot blocked by Brandon Dubinsky
- Torey Krug shot blocked by Boone Jenner
- Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Torey Krug shot blocked by Nick Foligno
- David Krejci shot blocked by Pierre-Luc Dubois
- Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Shot on goal by Jake DeBrusk saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
- Torey Krug shot blocked by Pierre-Luc Dubois
