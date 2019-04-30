NBCSN123T
Bruins0101
Blue Jackets1102
1st Period
18:37Boone Jenner (1)
Assists: Riley Nash, Scott Harrington
01
2nd Period
12:42Matt Duchene (5) (Power Play)
Assists: Nick Foligno, Cam Atkinson
02
19:20Jake DeBrusk (2)
Assists: David Krejci, Karson Kuhlman
12
3rd Period
No Goals Scored

Shot Chart

nhl-court
  • Zach Werenski credited with hit on Danton Heinen in neutral zone
  • Pierre-Luc Dubois credited with hit on Brad Marchand in offensive zone
  • Riley Nash credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone
  • Josh Anderson credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone
  • Shot missed by Nick Foligno
  • Shot on goal by Seth Jones saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Shot on goal by Cam Atkinson saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Zach Werenski credited with hit on Patrice Bergeron in defensive zone
  • Scott Harrington credited with hit on Charlie Coyle in defensive zone
  • Scott Harrington credited with hit on David Pastrnak in defensive zone
  • Alexander Wennberg credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone
  • Alexander Wennberg credited with hit on Karson Kuhlman in neutral zone
  • Shot on goal by Scott Harrington saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Matt Duchene credited with hit on Torey Krug in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Zach Werenski saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Shot on goal by Josh Anderson saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Artemi Panarin shot blocked by Charlie McAvoy
  • Adam Clendening credited with hit on Sean Kuraly in defensive zone
  • Adam Clendening credited with hit on Sean Kuraly in defensive zone
  • Pierre-Luc Dubois credited with hit on Noel Acciari in defensive zone
  • Pierre-Luc Dubois shot blocked by Zdeno Chara
  • Riley Nash credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in neutral zone
  • Boone Jenner credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone
  • Brandon Dubinsky credited with hit on Charlie Coyle in defensive zone
  • Adam Clendening shot blocked by Joakim Nordstrom
  • Oliver Bjorkstrand credited with hit on Brad Marchand in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Ryan Dzingel saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Riley Nash credited with hit on Torey Krug in offensive zone
  • Seth Jones credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in defensive zone
  • Artemi Panarin shot blocked by Noel Acciari
  • Shot missed by Pierre-Luc Dubois
  • Shot on goal by Dean Kukan saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Penalty to Nick Foligno 2 minutes for Slashing
  • Shot on goal by Cam Atkinson saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Shot missed by Pierre-Luc Dubois
  • Nick Foligno credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone
  • Seth Jones shot blocked by Zdeno Chara
  • Boone Jenner credited with hit on Sean Kuraly in offensive zone
  • Brandon Dubinsky credited with hit on Joakim Nordstrom in offensive zone
  • Cam Atkinson shot blocked by Torey Krug
  • David Savard credited with hit on Brad Marchand in defensive zone
  • Pierre-Luc Dubois credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in offensive zone
  • Even Strength Goal Scored by Boone Jenner assisted by Riley Nash and Scott Harrington
  • Shot on goal by Artemi Panarin saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Seth Jones credited with hit on Patrice Bergeron in defensive zone
  • David Savard credited with hit on Jake DeBrusk in defensive zone
  • Ryan Dzingel credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Oliver Bjorkstrand saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Josh Anderson credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in neutral zone
  • Shot on goal by Josh Anderson saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Oliver Bjorkstrand shot blocked by Zdeno Chara
  • Oliver Bjorkstrand credited with hit on Zdeno Chara in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Boone Jenner saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Shot on goal by Boone Jenner saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Zach Werenski credited with hit on Brad Marchand in defensive zone
  • Shot missed by Seth Jones
  • Josh Anderson credited with hit on Jake DeBrusk in defensive zone
  • Zach Werenski credited with hit on Brad Marchand in neutral zone
  • Brandon Dubinsky shot blocked by Danton Heinen
  • Shot missed by Boone Jenner
  • Shot on goal by Boone Jenner saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Boone Jenner shot blocked by Zdeno Chara
  • Shot missed by Cam Atkinson
  • Shot on goal by Cam Atkinson saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Seth Jones shot blocked by Zdeno Chara
  • Shot on goal by Seth Jones saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Seth Jones shot blocked by Sean Kuraly
  • Shot on goal by Seth Jones saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Cam Atkinson shot blocked by Zdeno Chara
  • Shot on goal by Nick Foligno saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Powerplay Goal Scored by Matt Duchene assisted by Nick Foligno and Cam Atkinson
  • Zach Werenski credited with hit on Charlie Coyle in defensive zone
  • Brandon Dubinsky credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Boone Jenner saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Shot on goal by Dean Kukan saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Shot on goal by Artemi Panarin saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Pierre-Luc Dubois credited with hit on Zdeno Chara in neutral zone
  • Shot missed by Seth Jones
  • Shot on goal by Artemi Panarin saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Shot missed by Nick Foligno
  • Shot on goal by David Savard saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Scott Harrington credited with hit on Noel Acciari in defensive zone
  • Seth Jones credited with hit on Marcus Johansson in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Ryan Dzingel saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Shot on goal by Pierre-Luc Dubois saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Cam Atkinson credited with hit on Karson Kuhlman in neutral zone
  • Shot on goal by Nick Foligno saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Shot on goal by Nick Foligno saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Shot on goal by Brandon Dubinsky saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Oliver Bjorkstrand credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone
  • Oliver Bjorkstrand credited with hit on Torey Krug in defensive zone
  • Dean Kukan credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in defensive zone
  • Riley Nash credited with hit on Zdeno Chara in offensive zone
  • Nick Foligno credited with hit on David Pastrnak in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by David Savard saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Seth Jones shot blocked by Brandon Carlo
  • Shot on goal by Seth Jones saved by Tuukka Rask
  • David Savard credited with hit on David Krejci in offensive zone
  • Dean Kukan credited with hit on Karson Kuhlman in defensive zone
  • Seth Jones credited with hit on Charlie Coyle in defensive zone
  • Matt Duchene credited with hit on Matt Grzelcyk in offensive zone
  • Josh Anderson credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Brandon Dubinsky saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Seth Jones shot blocked by Patrice Bergeron
  • Penalty to David Savard 2 minutes for Tripping
  • Shot missed by Scott Harrington
  • Seth Jones credited with hit on Brad Marchand in defensive zone
  • David Savard shot blocked by Jake DeBrusk
  • Oliver Bjorkstrand shot blocked by Torey Krug
  • Matt Duchene credited with hit on Danton Heinen in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Artemi Panarin saved by Tuukka Rask
  • Boone Jenner credited with hit on Sean Kuraly in neutral zone
  • Shot missed by Nick Foligno
  • Seth Jones credited with hit on David Pastrnak in defensive zone
  • Pierre-Luc Dubois credited with hit on David Pastrnak in defensive zone
  • Patrice Bergeron shot blocked by Zach Werenski
  • Matt Grzelcyk credited with hit on Riley Nash in defensive zone
  • Karson Kuhlman credited with hit on Dean Kukan in offensive zone
  • Joakim Nordstrom shot blocked by Matt Duchene
  • Joakim Nordstrom credited with hit on David Savard in offensive zone
  • Noel Acciari credited with hit on Scott Harrington in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Shot missed by Charlie McAvoy
  • Shot on goal by Charlie Coyle saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Zdeno Chara shot blocked by Oliver Bjorkstrand
  • Shot missed by Noel Acciari
  • Shot on goal by Noel Acciari saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Shot on goal by Matt Grzelcyk saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Shot on goal by Connor Clifton saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Shot missed by Torey Krug
  • Shot missed by Brad Marchand
  • Noel Acciari credited with hit on Josh Anderson in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Charlie McAvoy saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Shot on goal by Karson Kuhlman saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Shot on goal by Charlie Coyle saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Joakim Nordstrom credited with hit on Adam Clendening in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by David Krejci saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Matt Duchene in defensive zone
  • Noel Acciari credited with hit on Adam Clendening in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Sean Kuraly saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Shot on goal by Matt Grzelcyk saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Penalty to Torey Krug 2 minutes for Tripping
  • Matt Grzelcyk shot blocked by Oliver Bjorkstrand
  • Marcus Johansson credited with hit on Boone Jenner in defensive zone
  • Noel Acciari credited with hit on Josh Anderson in offensive zone
  • Charlie McAvoy shot blocked by Scott Harrington
  • Torey Krug shot blocked by Boone Jenner
  • Charlie Coyle credited with hit on Seth Jones in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Torey Krug shot blocked by Boone Jenner
  • Danton Heinen credited with hit on Seth Jones in offensive zone
  • Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Matt Duchene in defensive zone
  • Sean Kuraly credited with hit on Adam Clendening in offensive zone
  • Brandon Carlo credited with hit on Alexander Wennberg in defensive zone
  • Brandon Carlo credited with hit on Alexander Wennberg in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Danton Heinen saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Danton Heinen shot blocked by Zach Werenski
  • Shot missed by Zdeno Chara
  • Penalty to Brad Marchand 2 minutes for High-sticking
  • David Pastrnak credited with hit on Boone Jenner in offensive zone
  • Matt Grzelcyk shot blocked by David Savard
  • Marcus Johansson credited with hit on Oliver Bjorkstrand in defensive zone
  • Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Oliver Bjorkstrand in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Karson Kuhlman saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Brandon Carlo shot blocked by Seth Jones
  • Shot on goal by Brad Marchand saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Shot on goal by Danton Heinen saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Shot on goal by Joakim Nordstrom saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Shot on goal by Sean Kuraly saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Marcus Johansson shot blocked by Seth Jones
  • Torey Krug shot blocked by Seth Jones
  • Marcus Johansson credited with hit on Seth Jones in offensive zone
  • Even Strength Goal Scored by Jake DeBrusk assisted by David Krejci and Karson Kuhlman
  • Shot on goal by Zdeno Chara saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Riley Nash in defensive zone
  • Sean Kuraly credited with hit on Adam Clendening in offensive zone
  • Karson Kuhlman credited with hit on Boone Jenner in neutral zone
  • David Krejci credited with hit on Dean Kukan in neutral zone
  • Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Riley Nash in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Charlie McAvoy shot blocked by Scott Harrington
  • Shot missed by Charlie McAvoy
  • Shot missed by Noel Acciari
  • Sean Kuraly credited with hit on Pierre-Luc Dubois in offensive zone
  • Shot missed by Joakim Nordstrom
  • Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • David Pastrnak shot blocked by Seth Jones
  • Shot missed by Charlie McAvoy
  • Jake DeBrusk credited with hit on Dean Kukan in offensive zone
  • Shot missed by Zdeno Chara
  • Danton Heinen credited with hit on Oliver Bjorkstrand in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Brad Marchand saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Shot missed by Charlie McAvoy
  • Torey Krug shot blocked by David Savard
  • Shot missed by Brandon Carlo
  • Shot on goal by Danton Heinen saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Penalty to Patrice Bergeron 2 minutes for Tripping
  • David Pastrnak shot blocked by Scott Harrington
  • Shot missed by Charlie McAvoy
  • Shot on goal by Matt Grzelcyk saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Shot on goal by Charlie McAvoy saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Shot on goal by David Krejci saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Shot on goal by Brad Marchand saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Torey Krug shot blocked by Brandon Dubinsky
  • Torey Krug shot blocked by Boone Jenner
  • Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Torey Krug shot blocked by Nick Foligno
  • David Krejci shot blocked by Pierre-Luc Dubois
  • Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Shot on goal by Jake DeBrusk saved by Sergei Bobrovsky
  • Torey Krug shot blocked by Pierre-Luc Dubois
BRUINS
BLUE JACKETS
