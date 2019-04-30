Zach Werenski credited with hit on Danton Heinen in neutral zone

Pierre-Luc Dubois credited with hit on Brad Marchand in offensive zone

Riley Nash credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone

Josh Anderson credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone

Shot missed by Nick Foligno

Shot on goal by Seth Jones saved by Tuukka Rask

Shot on goal by Cam Atkinson saved by Tuukka Rask

Zach Werenski credited with hit on Patrice Bergeron in defensive zone

Scott Harrington credited with hit on Charlie Coyle in defensive zone

Scott Harrington credited with hit on David Pastrnak in defensive zone

Alexander Wennberg credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone

Alexander Wennberg credited with hit on Karson Kuhlman in neutral zone

Shot on goal by Scott Harrington saved by Tuukka Rask

Matt Duchene credited with hit on Torey Krug in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Zach Werenski saved by Tuukka Rask

Shot on goal by Josh Anderson saved by Tuukka Rask

Artemi Panarin shot blocked by Charlie McAvoy

Adam Clendening credited with hit on Sean Kuraly in defensive zone

Adam Clendening credited with hit on Sean Kuraly in defensive zone

Pierre-Luc Dubois credited with hit on Noel Acciari in defensive zone

Pierre-Luc Dubois shot blocked by Zdeno Chara

Riley Nash credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in neutral zone

Boone Jenner credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone

Brandon Dubinsky credited with hit on Charlie Coyle in defensive zone

Adam Clendening shot blocked by Joakim Nordstrom

Oliver Bjorkstrand credited with hit on Brad Marchand in defensive zone

Shot on goal by Ryan Dzingel saved by Tuukka Rask

Riley Nash credited with hit on Torey Krug in offensive zone

Seth Jones credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in defensive zone

Artemi Panarin shot blocked by Noel Acciari

Shot missed by Pierre-Luc Dubois

Shot on goal by Dean Kukan saved by Tuukka Rask

Penalty to Nick Foligno 2 minutes for Slashing

Shot on goal by Cam Atkinson saved by Tuukka Rask

Shot missed by Pierre-Luc Dubois

Nick Foligno credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone

Seth Jones shot blocked by Zdeno Chara

Boone Jenner credited with hit on Sean Kuraly in offensive zone

Brandon Dubinsky credited with hit on Joakim Nordstrom in offensive zone

Cam Atkinson shot blocked by Torey Krug

David Savard credited with hit on Brad Marchand in defensive zone

Pierre-Luc Dubois credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in offensive zone

Even Strength Goal Scored by Boone Jenner assisted by Riley Nash and Scott Harrington

Shot on goal by Artemi Panarin saved by Tuukka Rask

Seth Jones credited with hit on Patrice Bergeron in defensive zone

David Savard credited with hit on Jake DeBrusk in defensive zone

Ryan Dzingel credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Oliver Bjorkstrand saved by Tuukka Rask

Josh Anderson credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in neutral zone

Shot on goal by Josh Anderson saved by Tuukka Rask

Oliver Bjorkstrand shot blocked by Zdeno Chara

Oliver Bjorkstrand credited with hit on Zdeno Chara in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Boone Jenner saved by Tuukka Rask

Shot on goal by Boone Jenner saved by Tuukka Rask

Zach Werenski credited with hit on Brad Marchand in defensive zone

Shot missed by Seth Jones

Josh Anderson credited with hit on Jake DeBrusk in defensive zone

Zach Werenski credited with hit on Brad Marchand in neutral zone

Brandon Dubinsky shot blocked by Danton Heinen

Shot missed by Boone Jenner

Shot on goal by Boone Jenner saved by Tuukka Rask

Boone Jenner shot blocked by Zdeno Chara

Shot missed by Cam Atkinson

Shot on goal by Cam Atkinson saved by Tuukka Rask

Seth Jones shot blocked by Zdeno Chara

Shot on goal by Seth Jones saved by Tuukka Rask

Seth Jones shot blocked by Sean Kuraly

Shot on goal by Seth Jones saved by Tuukka Rask

Cam Atkinson shot blocked by Zdeno Chara

Shot on goal by Nick Foligno saved by Tuukka Rask

Powerplay Goal Scored by Matt Duchene assisted by Nick Foligno and Cam Atkinson

Zach Werenski credited with hit on Charlie Coyle in defensive zone

Brandon Dubinsky credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in defensive zone

Shot on goal by Boone Jenner saved by Tuukka Rask

Shot on goal by Dean Kukan saved by Tuukka Rask

Shot on goal by Artemi Panarin saved by Tuukka Rask

Pierre-Luc Dubois credited with hit on Zdeno Chara in neutral zone

Shot missed by Seth Jones

Shot on goal by Artemi Panarin saved by Tuukka Rask

Shot missed by Nick Foligno

Shot on goal by David Savard saved by Tuukka Rask

Scott Harrington credited with hit on Noel Acciari in defensive zone

Seth Jones credited with hit on Marcus Johansson in defensive zone

Shot on goal by Ryan Dzingel saved by Tuukka Rask

Shot on goal by Pierre-Luc Dubois saved by Tuukka Rask

Cam Atkinson credited with hit on Karson Kuhlman in neutral zone

Shot on goal by Nick Foligno saved by Tuukka Rask

Shot on goal by Nick Foligno saved by Tuukka Rask

Shot on goal by Brandon Dubinsky saved by Tuukka Rask

Oliver Bjorkstrand credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone

Oliver Bjorkstrand credited with hit on Torey Krug in defensive zone

Dean Kukan credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in defensive zone

Riley Nash credited with hit on Zdeno Chara in offensive zone

Nick Foligno credited with hit on David Pastrnak in offensive zone

Shot on goal by David Savard saved by Tuukka Rask

Seth Jones shot blocked by Brandon Carlo

Shot on goal by Seth Jones saved by Tuukka Rask

David Savard credited with hit on David Krejci in offensive zone

Dean Kukan credited with hit on Karson Kuhlman in defensive zone

Seth Jones credited with hit on Charlie Coyle in defensive zone

Matt Duchene credited with hit on Matt Grzelcyk in offensive zone

Josh Anderson credited with hit on Connor Clifton in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Brandon Dubinsky saved by Tuukka Rask

Seth Jones shot blocked by Patrice Bergeron

Penalty to David Savard 2 minutes for Tripping

Shot missed by Scott Harrington

Seth Jones credited with hit on Brad Marchand in defensive zone

David Savard shot blocked by Jake DeBrusk

Oliver Bjorkstrand shot blocked by Torey Krug

Matt Duchene credited with hit on Danton Heinen in defensive zone

Shot on goal by Artemi Panarin saved by Tuukka Rask

Boone Jenner credited with hit on Sean Kuraly in neutral zone

Shot missed by Nick Foligno

Seth Jones credited with hit on David Pastrnak in defensive zone

Pierre-Luc Dubois credited with hit on David Pastrnak in defensive zone

Patrice Bergeron shot blocked by Zach Werenski

Matt Grzelcyk credited with hit on Riley Nash in defensive zone

Karson Kuhlman credited with hit on Dean Kukan in offensive zone

Joakim Nordstrom shot blocked by Matt Duchene

Joakim Nordstrom credited with hit on David Savard in offensive zone

Noel Acciari credited with hit on Scott Harrington in defensive zone

Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Shot missed by Charlie McAvoy

Shot on goal by Charlie Coyle saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Zdeno Chara shot blocked by Oliver Bjorkstrand

Shot missed by Noel Acciari

Shot on goal by Noel Acciari saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Shot on goal by Matt Grzelcyk saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Shot on goal by Connor Clifton saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Shot missed by Torey Krug

Shot missed by Brad Marchand

Noel Acciari credited with hit on Josh Anderson in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Charlie McAvoy saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Shot on goal by Karson Kuhlman saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Shot on goal by Charlie Coyle saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Joakim Nordstrom credited with hit on Adam Clendening in offensive zone

Shot on goal by David Krejci saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Matt Duchene in defensive zone

Noel Acciari credited with hit on Adam Clendening in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Sean Kuraly saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Shot on goal by Matt Grzelcyk saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Penalty to Torey Krug 2 minutes for Tripping

Matt Grzelcyk shot blocked by Oliver Bjorkstrand

Marcus Johansson credited with hit on Boone Jenner in defensive zone

Noel Acciari credited with hit on Josh Anderson in offensive zone

Charlie McAvoy shot blocked by Scott Harrington

Torey Krug shot blocked by Boone Jenner

Charlie Coyle credited with hit on Seth Jones in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Torey Krug shot blocked by Boone Jenner

Danton Heinen credited with hit on Seth Jones in offensive zone

Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Matt Duchene in defensive zone

Sean Kuraly credited with hit on Adam Clendening in offensive zone

Brandon Carlo credited with hit on Alexander Wennberg in defensive zone

Brandon Carlo credited with hit on Alexander Wennberg in defensive zone

Shot on goal by Danton Heinen saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Danton Heinen shot blocked by Zach Werenski

Shot missed by Zdeno Chara

Penalty to Brad Marchand 2 minutes for High-sticking

David Pastrnak credited with hit on Boone Jenner in offensive zone

Matt Grzelcyk shot blocked by David Savard

Marcus Johansson credited with hit on Oliver Bjorkstrand in defensive zone

Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Oliver Bjorkstrand in defensive zone

Shot on goal by Karson Kuhlman saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Brandon Carlo shot blocked by Seth Jones

Shot on goal by Brad Marchand saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Shot on goal by Danton Heinen saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Shot on goal by Joakim Nordstrom saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Shot on goal by Sean Kuraly saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Marcus Johansson shot blocked by Seth Jones

Torey Krug shot blocked by Seth Jones

Marcus Johansson credited with hit on Seth Jones in offensive zone

Even Strength Goal Scored by Jake DeBrusk assisted by David Krejci and Karson Kuhlman

Shot on goal by Zdeno Chara saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Riley Nash in defensive zone

Sean Kuraly credited with hit on Adam Clendening in offensive zone

Karson Kuhlman credited with hit on Boone Jenner in neutral zone

David Krejci credited with hit on Dean Kukan in neutral zone

Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Riley Nash in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Charlie McAvoy shot blocked by Scott Harrington

Shot missed by Charlie McAvoy

Shot missed by Noel Acciari

Sean Kuraly credited with hit on Pierre-Luc Dubois in offensive zone

Shot missed by Joakim Nordstrom

Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

David Pastrnak shot blocked by Seth Jones

Shot missed by Charlie McAvoy

Jake DeBrusk credited with hit on Dean Kukan in offensive zone

Shot missed by Zdeno Chara

Danton Heinen credited with hit on Oliver Bjorkstrand in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Brad Marchand saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Shot missed by Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug shot blocked by David Savard

Shot missed by Brandon Carlo

Shot on goal by Danton Heinen saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Penalty to Patrice Bergeron 2 minutes for Tripping

David Pastrnak shot blocked by Scott Harrington

Shot missed by Charlie McAvoy

Shot on goal by Matt Grzelcyk saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Shot on goal by Charlie McAvoy saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Shot on goal by David Krejci saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Shot on goal by Brad Marchand saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Torey Krug shot blocked by Brandon Dubinsky

Torey Krug shot blocked by Boone Jenner

Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Torey Krug shot blocked by Nick Foligno

David Krejci shot blocked by Pierre-Luc Dubois

Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Sergei Bobrovsky

Shot on goal by Jake DeBrusk saved by Sergei Bobrovsky