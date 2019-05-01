Shot Chart
- Jordan Martinook credited with hit on Thomas Hickey in offensive zone
- Lucas Wallmark credited with hit on Ryan Pulock in offensive zone
- Andrei Svechnikov shot blocked by Valtteri Filppula
- Brock McGinn credited with hit on Devon Toews in offensive zone
- Jordan Martinook credited with hit on Scott Mayfield in offensive zone
- Jordan Staal credited with hit on Jordan Eberle in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Dougie Hamilton saved by Robin Lehner
- Dougie Hamilton shot blocked by Tom Kuhnhackl
- Dougie Hamilton shot blocked by Tom Kuhnhackl
- Shot on goal by Justin Faulk saved by Robin Lehner
- Shot on goal by Calvin de Haan saved by Robin Lehner
- Shot on goal by Jordan Martinook saved by Robin Lehner
- Patrick Brown credited with hit on Nick Leddy in offensive zone
- Shot missed by Patrick Brown
- Shot missed by Dougie Hamilton
- Shot missed by Jaccob Slavin
- Even Strength Goal Scored by Teuvo Teravainen assisted by Jaccob Slavin and Dougie Hamilton
- Warren Foegele credited with hit on Devon Toews in offensive zone
- Penalty to Warren Foegele 2 minutes for High-sticking
- Shot on goal by Justin Williams saved by Robin Lehner
- Penalty to Brock McGinn 2 minutes for Hooking
- Shot on goal by Justin Faulk saved by Robin Lehner
- Dougie Hamilton credited with hit on Scott Mayfield in defensive zone
- Shot missed by Andrei Svechnikov
- Jaccob Slavin shot blocked by Thomas Hickey
- Calvin de Haan credited with hit on Jordan Eberle in offensive zone
- Justin Faulk shot blocked by Leo Komarov
- Brock McGinn credited with hit on Nick Leddy in defensive zone
- Shot missed by Brock McGinn
- Shot missed by Haydn Fleury
- Shot on goal by Jordan Martinook saved by Robin Lehner
- Patrick Brown credited with hit on Matt Martin in offensive zone
- Shot missed by Teuvo Teravainen
- Shot on goal by Justin Faulk saved by Robin Lehner
- Shot on goal by Dougie Hamilton saved by Robin Lehner
- Shot on goal by Justin Faulk saved by Robin Lehner
- Shot missed by Jordan Martinook
- Shot on goal by Teuvo Teravainen saved by Robin Lehner
- Dougie Hamilton shot blocked by Anders Lee
- Shot missed by Teuvo Teravainen
- Jordan Staal credited with hit on Jordan Eberle in offensive zone
- Shot missed by Dougie Hamilton
- Justin Williams shot blocked by Scott Mayfield
- Shot on goal by Lucas Wallmark saved by Robin Lehner
- Lucas Wallmark credited with hit on Leo Komarov in neutral zone
- Patrick Brown credited with hit on Cal Clutterbuck in offensive zone
- Sebastian Aho shot blocked by Scott Mayfield
- Shot missed by Justin Williams
- Justin Williams shot blocked by Devon Toews
- Justin Faulk shot blocked by Scott Mayfield
- Shot missed by Brock McGinn
- Brock McGinn credited with hit on Nick Leddy in neutral zone
- Shot on goal by Dougie Hamilton saved by Robin Lehner
- Shot missed by Justin Williams
- Teuvo Teravainen shot blocked by Nick Leddy
- Jordan Staal credited with hit on Nick Leddy in neutral zone
- Penalty to Justin Faulk 2 minutes for Hooking
- Calvin de Haan credited with hit on Anthony Beauvillier in defensive zone
- Even Strength Goal Scored by Justin Faulk assisted by Warren Foegele and Jordan Staal
- Patrick Brown credited with hit on Cal Clutterbuck in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Teuvo Teravainen saved by Robin Lehner
- Shot missed by Calvin de Haan
- Shot on goal by Jaccob Slavin saved by Robin Lehner
- Shot on goal by Dougie Hamilton saved by Robin Lehner
- Patrick Brown credited with hit on Adam Pelech in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Nino Niederreiter saved by Robin Lehner
- Brett Pesce shot blocked by Matt Martin
- Haydn Fleury shot blocked by Cal Clutterbuck
- Shot on goal by Jaccob Slavin saved by Robin Lehner
- Shot on goal by Greg McKegg saved by Robin Lehner
- Shot missed by Greg McKegg
- Shot on goal by Jordan Martinook saved by Robin Lehner
- Shot on goal by Brett Pesce saved by Robin Lehner
- Shot on goal by Jordan Staal saved by Robin Lehner
- Justin Faulk shot blocked by Nick Leddy
- Justin Faulk credited with hit on Leo Komarov in defensive zone
- Shot missed by Brock McGinn
- Andrei Svechnikov credited with hit on Valtteri Filppula in offensive zone
- Calvin de Haan shot blocked by Thomas Hickey
- Shot missed by Nino Niederreiter
- Shot on goal by Sebastian Aho saved by Robin Lehner
- Shot on goal by Warren Foegele saved by Robin Lehner
- Lucas Wallmark credited with hit on Thomas Hickey in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Andrei Svechnikov saved by Robin Lehner
- Shot on goal by Dougie Hamilton saved by Robin Lehner
- Shot on goal by Justin Faulk saved by Robin Lehner
- Haydn Fleury credited with hit on Leo Komarov in neutral zone
- Brett Pesce shot blocked by Nick Leddy
- Jordan Martinook credited with hit on Ryan Pulock in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Jaccob Slavin saved by Robin Lehner
- Even Strength Goal Scored by Justin Williams assisted by Sebastian Aho
- Shot missed by Warren Foegele
- Shot on goal by Brock McGinn saved by Robin Lehner
- Shot missed by Nino Niederreiter
- Shot missed by Teuvo Teravainen
- Shot on goal by Justin Faulk saved by Robin Lehner
- Shot on goal by Brock McGinn saved by Robin Lehner
- Shot missed by Justin Faulk
- Shot on goal by Andrei Svechnikov saved by Robin Lehner
- Lucas Wallmark credited with hit on Josh Bailey in neutral zone
- Empty Net Goal Scored by Teuvo Teravainen assisted by Brett Pesce and Jaccob Slavin
- Cal Clutterbuck shot blocked by Patrick Brown
- Cal Clutterbuck credited with hit on Greg McKegg in offensive zone
- Scott Mayfield credited with hit on Nino Niederreiter in offensive zone
- Shot missed by Brock Nelson
- Shot on goal by Tom Kuhnhackl saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Shot on goal by Thomas Hickey saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Nick Leddy shot blocked by Jordan Staal
- Cal Clutterbuck credited with hit on Haydn Fleury in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Anders Lee saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Shot missed by Devon Toews
- Jordan Eberle shot blocked by Jaccob Slavin
- Shot on goal by Jordan Eberle saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Josh Bailey shot blocked by Brett Pesce
- Shot missed by Josh Bailey
- Powerplay Goal Scored by Devon Toews assisted by Josh Bailey and Jordan Eberle
- Anthony Beauvillier credited with hit on Calvin de Haan in offensive zone
- Tom Kuhnhackl credited with hit on Calvin de Haan in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Josh Bailey saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Shot missed by Jordan Eberle
- Shot on goal by Scott Mayfield saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Thomas Hickey shot blocked by Justin Faulk
- Shot on goal by Tom Kuhnhackl saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Anders Lee credited with hit on Calvin de Haan in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Anthony Beauvillier saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Shot missed by Thomas Hickey
- Shot on goal by Nick Leddy saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Penalty to Casey Cizikas 2 minutes for Holding
- Anders Lee shot blocked by Jaccob Slavin
- Anders Lee shot blocked by Calvin de Haan
- Nick Leddy shot blocked by Jordan Martinook
- Anthony Beauvillier shot blocked by Brett Pesce
- Shot on goal by Nick Leddy saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Devon Toews credited with hit on Sebastian Aho in defensive zone
- Anthony Beauvillier credited with hit on Haydn Fleury in offensive zone
- Anthony Beauvillier credited with hit on Haydn Fleury in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Jordan Eberle saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Shot on goal by Mathew Barzal saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Shot on goal by Anthony Beauvillier saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Shot on goal by Anthony Beauvillier saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Shot on goal by Leo Komarov saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Casey Cizikas credited with hit on Jordan Staal in defensive zone
- Casey Cizikas credited with hit on Calvin de Haan in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Nick Leddy saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Shot on goal by Jordan Eberle saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Shot on goal by Thomas Hickey saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Devon Toews credited with hit on Brock McGinn in defensive zone
- Devon Toews shot blocked by Brett Pesce
- Devon Toews shot blocked by Brett Pesce
- Shot on goal by Ryan Pulock saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Casey Cizikas shot blocked by Dougie Hamilton
- Thomas Hickey credited with hit on Patrick Brown in neutral zone
- Shot missed by Jordan Eberle
- Even Strength Goal Scored by Josh Bailey assisted by Tom Kuhnhackl
- Leo Komarov credited with hit on Patrick Brown in defensive zone
- Valtteri Filppula shot blocked by Brett Pesce
- Tom Kuhnhackl credited with hit on Dougie Hamilton in defensive zone
- Matt Martin credited with hit on Haydn Fleury in offensive zone
- Penalty to Casey Cizikas 2 minutes for Interference
- Leo Komarov credited with hit on Jordan Staal in offensive zone
- Thomas Hickey credited with hit on Warren Foegele in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Scott Mayfield saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Cal Clutterbuck credited with hit on Brett Pesce in neutral zone
- Shot on goal by Anders Lee saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Shot on goal by Brock Nelson saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Thomas Hickey shot blocked by Warren Foegele
- Cal Clutterbuck shot blocked by Haydn Fleury
- Shot on goal by Mathew Barzal saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Josh Bailey credited with hit on Brett Pesce in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Brock Nelson saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Thomas Hickey credited with hit on Calvin de Haan in neutral zone
- Shot on goal by Anthony Beauvillier saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Shot missed by Ryan Pulock
- Adam Pelech shot blocked by Dougie Hamilton
- Shot missed by Adam Pelech
- Devon Toews shot blocked by Teuvo Teravainen
- Shot missed by Devon Toews
- Matt Martin credited with hit on Patrick Brown in neutral zone
- Leo Komarov credited with hit on Dougie Hamilton in offensive zone
- Matt Martin credited with hit on Calvin de Haan in defensive zone
- Cal Clutterbuck credited with hit on Sebastian Aho in neutral zone
- Shot on goal by Scott Mayfield saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Leo Komarov credited with hit on Jaccob Slavin in offensive zone
- Thomas Hickey credited with hit on Nino Niederreiter in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Brock Nelson saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Mathew Barzal credited with hit on Brett Pesce in offensive zone
ISLANDERS
HURRICANES
