1st Period
6:41Teuvo Teravainen (4)
Assists: Jaccob Slavin, Dougie Hamilton
01
8:20Devon Toews (1) (Power Play)
Assists: Josh Bailey, Jordan Eberle
11
2nd Period
11:58Justin Faulk (1)
Assists: Warren Foegele, Jordan Staal
12
14:13Josh Bailey (4)
Assists: Tom Kuhnhackl
22
3rd Period
10:15Justin Williams (2)
Assists: Sebastian Aho
23
19:02Teuvo Teravainen (5)
Assists: Brett Pesce, Jaccob Slavin
24
19:55Sebastian Aho (3)
Assists: Lucas Wallmark
25

Shot Chart

  • Jordan Martinook credited with hit on Thomas Hickey in offensive zone
  • Lucas Wallmark credited with hit on Ryan Pulock in offensive zone
  • Andrei Svechnikov shot blocked by Valtteri Filppula
  • Brock McGinn credited with hit on Devon Toews in offensive zone
  • Jordan Martinook credited with hit on Scott Mayfield in offensive zone
  • Jordan Staal credited with hit on Jordan Eberle in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Dougie Hamilton saved by Robin Lehner
  • Dougie Hamilton shot blocked by Tom Kuhnhackl
  • Dougie Hamilton shot blocked by Tom Kuhnhackl
  • Shot on goal by Justin Faulk saved by Robin Lehner
  • Shot on goal by Calvin de Haan saved by Robin Lehner
  • Shot on goal by Jordan Martinook saved by Robin Lehner
  • Patrick Brown credited with hit on Nick Leddy in offensive zone
  • Shot missed by Patrick Brown
  • Shot missed by Dougie Hamilton
  • Shot missed by Jaccob Slavin
  • Even Strength Goal Scored by Teuvo Teravainen assisted by Jaccob Slavin and Dougie Hamilton
  • Warren Foegele credited with hit on Devon Toews in offensive zone
  • Penalty to Warren Foegele 2 minutes for High-sticking
  • Shot on goal by Justin Williams saved by Robin Lehner
  • Penalty to Brock McGinn 2 minutes for Hooking
  • Shot on goal by Justin Faulk saved by Robin Lehner
  • Dougie Hamilton credited with hit on Scott Mayfield in defensive zone
  • Shot missed by Andrei Svechnikov
  • Jaccob Slavin shot blocked by Thomas Hickey
  • Calvin de Haan credited with hit on Jordan Eberle in offensive zone
  • Justin Faulk shot blocked by Leo Komarov
  • Brock McGinn credited with hit on Nick Leddy in defensive zone
  • Shot missed by Brock McGinn
  • Shot missed by Haydn Fleury
  • Shot on goal by Jordan Martinook saved by Robin Lehner
  • Patrick Brown credited with hit on Matt Martin in offensive zone
  • Shot missed by Teuvo Teravainen
  • Shot on goal by Justin Faulk saved by Robin Lehner
  • Shot on goal by Dougie Hamilton saved by Robin Lehner
  • Shot on goal by Justin Faulk saved by Robin Lehner
  • Shot missed by Jordan Martinook
  • Shot on goal by Teuvo Teravainen saved by Robin Lehner
  • Dougie Hamilton shot blocked by Anders Lee
  • Shot missed by Teuvo Teravainen
  • Jordan Staal credited with hit on Jordan Eberle in offensive zone
  • Shot missed by Dougie Hamilton
  • Justin Williams shot blocked by Scott Mayfield
  • Shot on goal by Lucas Wallmark saved by Robin Lehner
  • Lucas Wallmark credited with hit on Leo Komarov in neutral zone
  • Patrick Brown credited with hit on Cal Clutterbuck in offensive zone
  • Sebastian Aho shot blocked by Scott Mayfield
  • Shot missed by Justin Williams
  • Justin Williams shot blocked by Devon Toews
  • Justin Faulk shot blocked by Scott Mayfield
  • Shot missed by Brock McGinn
  • Brock McGinn credited with hit on Nick Leddy in neutral zone
  • Shot on goal by Dougie Hamilton saved by Robin Lehner
  • Shot missed by Justin Williams
  • Teuvo Teravainen shot blocked by Nick Leddy
  • Jordan Staal credited with hit on Nick Leddy in neutral zone
  • Penalty to Justin Faulk 2 minutes for Hooking
  • Calvin de Haan credited with hit on Anthony Beauvillier in defensive zone
  • Even Strength Goal Scored by Justin Faulk assisted by Warren Foegele and Jordan Staal
  • Patrick Brown credited with hit on Cal Clutterbuck in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Teuvo Teravainen saved by Robin Lehner
  • Shot missed by Calvin de Haan
  • Shot on goal by Jaccob Slavin saved by Robin Lehner
  • Shot on goal by Dougie Hamilton saved by Robin Lehner
  • Patrick Brown credited with hit on Adam Pelech in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Nino Niederreiter saved by Robin Lehner
  • Brett Pesce shot blocked by Matt Martin
  • Haydn Fleury shot blocked by Cal Clutterbuck
  • Shot on goal by Jaccob Slavin saved by Robin Lehner
  • Shot on goal by Greg McKegg saved by Robin Lehner
  • Shot missed by Greg McKegg
  • Shot on goal by Jordan Martinook saved by Robin Lehner
  • Shot on goal by Brett Pesce saved by Robin Lehner
  • Shot on goal by Jordan Staal saved by Robin Lehner
  • Justin Faulk shot blocked by Nick Leddy
  • Justin Faulk credited with hit on Leo Komarov in defensive zone
  • Shot missed by Brock McGinn
  • Andrei Svechnikov credited with hit on Valtteri Filppula in offensive zone
  • Calvin de Haan shot blocked by Thomas Hickey
  • Shot missed by Nino Niederreiter
  • Shot on goal by Sebastian Aho saved by Robin Lehner
  • Shot on goal by Warren Foegele saved by Robin Lehner
  • Lucas Wallmark credited with hit on Thomas Hickey in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Andrei Svechnikov saved by Robin Lehner
  • Shot on goal by Dougie Hamilton saved by Robin Lehner
  • Shot on goal by Justin Faulk saved by Robin Lehner
  • Haydn Fleury credited with hit on Leo Komarov in neutral zone
  • Brett Pesce shot blocked by Nick Leddy
  • Jordan Martinook credited with hit on Ryan Pulock in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Jaccob Slavin saved by Robin Lehner
  • Even Strength Goal Scored by Justin Williams assisted by Sebastian Aho
  • Shot missed by Warren Foegele
  • Shot on goal by Brock McGinn saved by Robin Lehner
  • Shot missed by Nino Niederreiter
  • Shot missed by Teuvo Teravainen
  • Shot on goal by Justin Faulk saved by Robin Lehner
  • Shot on goal by Brock McGinn saved by Robin Lehner
  • Shot missed by Justin Faulk
  • Shot on goal by Andrei Svechnikov saved by Robin Lehner
  • Lucas Wallmark credited with hit on Josh Bailey in neutral zone
  • Empty Net Goal Scored by Teuvo Teravainen assisted by Brett Pesce and Jaccob Slavin
  • Cal Clutterbuck shot blocked by Patrick Brown
  • Cal Clutterbuck credited with hit on Greg McKegg in offensive zone
  • Scott Mayfield credited with hit on Nino Niederreiter in offensive zone
  • Shot missed by Brock Nelson
  • Shot on goal by Tom Kuhnhackl saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Shot on goal by Thomas Hickey saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Nick Leddy shot blocked by Jordan Staal
  • Cal Clutterbuck credited with hit on Haydn Fleury in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Anders Lee saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Shot missed by Devon Toews
  • Jordan Eberle shot blocked by Jaccob Slavin
  • Shot on goal by Jordan Eberle saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Josh Bailey shot blocked by Brett Pesce
  • Shot missed by Josh Bailey
  • Powerplay Goal Scored by Devon Toews assisted by Josh Bailey and Jordan Eberle
  • Anthony Beauvillier credited with hit on Calvin de Haan in offensive zone
  • Tom Kuhnhackl credited with hit on Calvin de Haan in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Josh Bailey saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Shot missed by Jordan Eberle
  • Shot on goal by Scott Mayfield saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Thomas Hickey shot blocked by Justin Faulk
  • Shot on goal by Tom Kuhnhackl saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Anders Lee credited with hit on Calvin de Haan in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Anthony Beauvillier saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Shot missed by Thomas Hickey
  • Shot on goal by Nick Leddy saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Penalty to Casey Cizikas 2 minutes for Holding
  • Anders Lee shot blocked by Jaccob Slavin
  • Anders Lee shot blocked by Calvin de Haan
  • Nick Leddy shot blocked by Jordan Martinook
  • Anthony Beauvillier shot blocked by Brett Pesce
  • Shot on goal by Nick Leddy saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Devon Toews credited with hit on Sebastian Aho in defensive zone
  • Anthony Beauvillier credited with hit on Haydn Fleury in offensive zone
  • Anthony Beauvillier credited with hit on Haydn Fleury in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Jordan Eberle saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Shot on goal by Mathew Barzal saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Shot on goal by Anthony Beauvillier saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Shot on goal by Anthony Beauvillier saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Shot on goal by Leo Komarov saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Casey Cizikas credited with hit on Jordan Staal in defensive zone
  • Casey Cizikas credited with hit on Calvin de Haan in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Nick Leddy saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Shot on goal by Jordan Eberle saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Shot on goal by Thomas Hickey saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Devon Toews credited with hit on Brock McGinn in defensive zone
  • Devon Toews shot blocked by Brett Pesce
  • Devon Toews shot blocked by Brett Pesce
  • Shot on goal by Ryan Pulock saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Casey Cizikas shot blocked by Dougie Hamilton
  • Thomas Hickey credited with hit on Patrick Brown in neutral zone
  • Shot missed by Jordan Eberle
  • Even Strength Goal Scored by Josh Bailey assisted by Tom Kuhnhackl
  • Leo Komarov credited with hit on Patrick Brown in defensive zone
  • Valtteri Filppula shot blocked by Brett Pesce
  • Tom Kuhnhackl credited with hit on Dougie Hamilton in defensive zone
  • Matt Martin credited with hit on Haydn Fleury in offensive zone
  • Penalty to Casey Cizikas 2 minutes for Interference
  • Leo Komarov credited with hit on Jordan Staal in offensive zone
  • Thomas Hickey credited with hit on Warren Foegele in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Scott Mayfield saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Cal Clutterbuck credited with hit on Brett Pesce in neutral zone
  • Shot on goal by Anders Lee saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Shot on goal by Brock Nelson saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Thomas Hickey shot blocked by Warren Foegele
  • Cal Clutterbuck shot blocked by Haydn Fleury
  • Shot on goal by Mathew Barzal saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Josh Bailey credited with hit on Brett Pesce in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Brock Nelson saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Thomas Hickey credited with hit on Calvin de Haan in neutral zone
  • Shot on goal by Anthony Beauvillier saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Shot missed by Ryan Pulock
  • Adam Pelech shot blocked by Dougie Hamilton
  • Shot missed by Adam Pelech
  • Devon Toews shot blocked by Teuvo Teravainen
  • Shot missed by Devon Toews
  • Matt Martin credited with hit on Patrick Brown in neutral zone
  • Leo Komarov credited with hit on Dougie Hamilton in offensive zone
  • Matt Martin credited with hit on Calvin de Haan in defensive zone
  • Cal Clutterbuck credited with hit on Sebastian Aho in neutral zone
  • Shot on goal by Scott Mayfield saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Leo Komarov credited with hit on Jaccob Slavin in offensive zone
  • Thomas Hickey credited with hit on Nino Niederreiter in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Brock Nelson saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Mathew Barzal credited with hit on Brett Pesce in offensive zone
ISLANDERS
HURRICANES
