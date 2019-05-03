NBCSN123T
Islanders1012
Hurricanes1315
1st Period
2:30Mathew Barzal (2) (Power Play)
Assists: Devon Toews, Jordan Eberle
10
4:44Sebastian Aho (4) (Power Play)
Assists: Teuvo Teravainen, Justin Faulk
11
2nd Period
2:11Teuvo Teravainen (6)
Assists: Warren Foegele, Sebastian Aho
12
3:17Greg McKegg (1)
Assists: Brett Pesce, Jordan Martinook
13
8:51Justin Williams (3)
Assists: Jordan Staal, Nino Niederreiter
14
3rd Period
15:13Andrei Svechnikov (3)
Assists: Justin Faulk
15
18:51Brock Nelson (4)
Assists: Scott Mayfield, Devon Toews
25

  • Justin Faulk credited with hit on Josh Bailey in neutral zone
  • Dougie Hamilton credited with hit on Anders Lee in neutral zone
  • Penalty to Andrei Svechnikov 2 minutes for High-sticking
  • Patrick Brown credited with hit on Adam Pelech in offensive zone
  • Justin Faulk shot blocked by Scott Mayfield
  • Shot on goal by Sebastian Aho saved by Robin Lehner
  • Powerplay Goal Scored by Sebastian Aho assisted by Teuvo Teravainen and Justin Faulk
  • Shot missed by Jaccob Slavin
  • Sebastian Aho credited with hit on Brock Nelson in defensive zone
  • Jordan Martinook credited with hit on Scott Mayfield in offensive zone
  • Penalty to Jordan Martinook 2 minutes for Unsportsmanlike conduct
  • Justin Faulk credited with hit on Anthony Beauvillier in neutral zone
  • Shot on goal by Brock McGinn saved by Robin Lehner
  • Greg McKegg credited with hit on Michael Dal Colle in offensive zone
  • Sebastian Aho credited with hit on Thomas Hickey in defensive zone
  • Calvin de Haan credited with hit on Devon Toews in defensive zone
  • Justin Williams credited with hit on Michael Dal Colle in offensive zone
  • Brock McGinn credited with hit on Nick Leddy in offensive zone
  • Justin Faulk credited with hit on Tom Kuhnhackl in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Andrei Svechnikov saved by Robin Lehner
  • Justin Faulk credited with hit on Brock Nelson in defensive zone
  • Jordan Staal credited with hit on Ryan Pulock in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Nino Niederreiter saved by Robin Lehner
  • Shot missed by Nino Niederreiter
  • Shot missed by Dougie Hamilton
  • Justin Faulk shot blocked by Ryan Pulock
  • Shot on goal by Jordan Staal saved by Robin Lehner
  • Shot missed by Justin Faulk
  • Jordan Staal credited with hit on Brock Nelson in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Andrei Svechnikov saved by Robin Lehner
  • Jaccob Slavin shot blocked by Adam Pelech
  • Andrei Svechnikov shot blocked by Adam Pelech
  • Shot on goal by Sebastian Aho saved by Robin Lehner
  • Even Strength Goal Scored by Teuvo Teravainen assisted by Warren Foegele and Sebastian Aho
  • Lucas Wallmark credited with hit on Tom Kuhnhackl in offensive zone
  • Brett Pesce shot blocked by Tom Kuhnhackl
  • Shot on goal by Brett Pesce saved by Robin Lehner
  • Even Strength Goal Scored by Greg McKegg assisted by Brett Pesce and Jordan Martinook
  • Patrick Brown credited with hit on Nick Leddy in neutral zone
  • Jordan Staal credited with hit on Brock Nelson in defensive zone
  • Penalty to Brock McGinn 2 minutes for High-sticking
  • Justin Williams credited with hit on Nick Leddy in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Jaccob Slavin saved by Thomas Greiss
  • Even Strength Goal Scored by Justin Williams assisted by Jordan Staal and Nino Niederreiter
  • Shot missed by Nino Niederreiter
  • Justin Faulk shot blocked by Scott Mayfield
  • Shot on goal by Teuvo Teravainen saved by Thomas Greiss
  • Justin Faulk shot blocked by Ryan Pulock
  • Shot on goal by Sebastian Aho saved by Thomas Greiss
  • Shot on goal by Andrei Svechnikov saved by Thomas Greiss
  • Andrei Svechnikov shot blocked by Adam Pelech
  • Shot missed by Jordan Martinook
  • Penalty to Nino Niederreiter 2 minutes for Slashing
  • Justin Faulk credited with hit on Nick Leddy in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Justin Faulk saved by Thomas Greiss
  • Nino Niederreiter shot blocked by Ryan Pulock
  • Shot missed by Andrei Svechnikov
  • Andrei Svechnikov shot blocked by Ryan Pulock
  • Shot missed by Brett Pesce
  • Andrei Svechnikov credited with hit on Thomas Hickey in neutral zone
  • Warren Foegele credited with hit on Valtteri Filppula in neutral zone
  • Calvin de Haan shot blocked by Brock Nelson
  • Justin Faulk credited with hit on Josh Bailey in neutral zone
  • Shot on goal by Justin Faulk saved by Thomas Greiss
  • Shot missed by Jordan Staal
  • Jordan Staal credited with hit on Ryan Pulock in offensive zone
  • Lucas Wallmark credited with hit on Thomas Hickey in offensive zone
  • Shot missed by Justin Williams
  • Justin Faulk credited with hit on Jordan Eberle in defensive zone
  • Calvin de Haan credited with hit on Casey Cizikas in defensive zone
  • Shot missed by Justin Faulk
  • Shot on goal by Dougie Hamilton saved by Thomas Greiss
  • Even Strength Goal Scored by Andrei Svechnikov assisted by Justin Faulk
  • Shot on goal by Lucas Wallmark saved by Thomas Greiss
  • Greg McKegg credited with hit on Devon Toews in offensive zone
  • Nick Leddy shot blocked by Sebastian Aho
  • Shot on goal by Jordan Eberle saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Shot on goal by Josh Bailey saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Shot on goal by Josh Bailey saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Shot missed by Anders Lee
  • Shot missed by Mathew Barzal
  • Shot on goal by Devon Toews saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Powerplay Goal Scored by Mathew Barzal assisted by Devon Toews and Jordan Eberle
  • Matt Martin credited with hit on Jordan Martinook in offensive zone
  • Penalty to Leo Komarov 2 minutes for Roughing
  • Scott Mayfield credited with hit on Justin Williams in defensive zone
  • Mathew Barzal credited with hit on Lucas Wallmark in neutral zone
  • Shot on goal by Brock Nelson saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Ryan Pulock credited with hit on Warren Foegele in defensive zone
  • Leo Komarov credited with hit on Calvin de Haan in neutral zone
  • Penalty to Scott Mayfield 2 minutes for Tripping
  • Ryan Pulock shot blocked by Nino Niederreiter
  • Mathew Barzal shot blocked by Jaccob Slavin
  • Ryan Pulock credited with hit on Brock McGinn in defensive zone
  • Shot missed by Ryan Pulock
  • Shot missed by Ryan Pulock
  • Thomas Hickey credited with hit on Sebastian Aho in offensive zone
  • Casey Cizikas shot blocked by Justin Faulk
  • Casey Cizikas credited with hit on Patrick Brown in neutral zone
  • Matt Martin credited with hit on Greg McKegg in neutral zone
  • Shot on goal by Brock Nelson saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Josh Bailey credited with hit on Lucas Wallmark in offensive zone
  • Anthony Beauvillier credited with hit on Brett Pesce in offensive zone
  • Scott Mayfield shot blocked by Nino Niederreiter
  • Shot on goal by Mathew Barzal saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Leo Komarov credited with hit on Brock McGinn in neutral zone
  • Anders Lee credited with hit on Lucas Wallmark in offensive zone
  • Anthony Beauvillier credited with hit on Andrei Svechnikov in neutral zone
  • Adam Pelech credited with hit on Sebastian Aho in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Tom Kuhnhackl saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Shot on goal by Jordan Eberle saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Nick Leddy shot blocked by Jaccob Slavin
  • Casey Cizikas credited with hit on Brock McGinn in defensive zone
  • Adam Pelech credited with hit on Justin Williams in defensive zone
  • Jordan Eberle shot blocked by Lucas Wallmark
  • Shot missed by Jordan Eberle
  • Ryan Pulock shot blocked by Greg McKegg
  • Shot missed by Jordan Eberle
  • Mathew Barzal shot blocked by Warren Foegele
  • Adam Pelech shot blocked by Brock McGinn
  • Shot on goal by Mathew Barzal saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Adam Pelech credited with hit on Brock McGinn in neutral zone
  • Shot on goal by Leo Komarov saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Shot on goal by Scott Mayfield saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Penalty to Scott Mayfield 2 minutes for Interference
  • Leo Komarov credited with hit on Jaccob Slavin in defensive zone
  • Jordan Eberle credited with hit on Calvin de Haan in offensive zone
  • Josh Bailey credited with hit on Warren Foegele in offensive zone
  • Devon Toews shot blocked by Brock McGinn
  • Shot missed by Casey Cizikas
  • Ryan Pulock shot blocked by Justin Williams
  • Shot on goal by Matt Martin saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Shot on goal by Michael Dal Colle saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Shot missed by Matt Martin
  • Shot on goal by Casey Cizikas saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Matt Martin credited with hit on Nino Niederreiter in defensive zone
  • Shot missed by Devon Toews
  • Devon Toews shot blocked by Jaccob Slavin
  • Mathew Barzal credited with hit on Jordan Staal in offensive zone
  • Devon Toews shot blocked by Brock McGinn
  • Shot missed by Anthony Beauvillier
  • Thomas Hickey shot blocked by Dougie Hamilton
  • Matt Martin credited with hit on Jordan Martinook in defensive zone
  • Penalty to Casey Cizikas 2 minutes for Hooking
  • Brock Nelson credited with hit on Nino Niederreiter in defensive zone
  • Tom Kuhnhackl credited with hit on Nino Niederreiter in defensive zone
  • Josh Bailey credited with hit on Nino Niederreiter in neutral zone
  • Thomas Hickey shot blocked by Andrei Svechnikov
  • Leo Komarov credited with hit on Justin Faulk in offensive zone
  • Tom Kuhnhackl credited with hit on Calvin de Haan in offensive zone
  • Penalty to Leo Komarov 2 minutes for High-sticking
  • Scott Mayfield credited with hit on Sebastian Aho in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Brock Nelson saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Shot missed by Casey Cizikas
  • Shot on goal by Jordan Eberle saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Shot on goal by Jordan Eberle saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Shot on goal by Mathew Barzal saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Leo Komarov credited with hit on Justin Williams in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Josh Bailey saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Mathew Barzal shot blocked by Sebastian Aho
  • Shot missed by Jordan Eberle
  • Michael Dal Colle shot blocked by Teuvo Teravainen
  • Shot on goal by Brock Nelson saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Shot on goal by Jordan Eberle saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Scott Mayfield shot blocked by Teuvo Teravainen
  • Nick Leddy credited with hit on Andrei Svechnikov in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Anders Lee saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Shot on goal by Tom Kuhnhackl saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Shot missed by Thomas Hickey
  • Thomas Hickey credited with hit on Brock McGinn in neutral zone
  • Shot on goal by Anthony Beauvillier saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Shot on goal by Ryan Pulock saved by Curtis McElhinney
  • Anders Lee credited with hit on Patrick Brown in offensive zone
