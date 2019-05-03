0:21
Teravainen scores as Hurricanes sweep Isles
- Justin Faulk credited with hit on Josh Bailey in neutral zone
- Dougie Hamilton credited with hit on Anders Lee in neutral zone
- Penalty to Andrei Svechnikov 2 minutes for High-sticking
- Patrick Brown credited with hit on Adam Pelech in offensive zone
- Justin Faulk shot blocked by Scott Mayfield
- Shot on goal by Sebastian Aho saved by Robin Lehner
- Powerplay Goal Scored by Sebastian Aho assisted by Teuvo Teravainen and Justin Faulk
- Shot missed by Jaccob Slavin
- Sebastian Aho credited with hit on Brock Nelson in defensive zone
- Jordan Martinook credited with hit on Scott Mayfield in offensive zone
- Penalty to Jordan Martinook 2 minutes for Unsportsmanlike conduct
- Justin Faulk credited with hit on Anthony Beauvillier in neutral zone
- Shot on goal by Brock McGinn saved by Robin Lehner
- Greg McKegg credited with hit on Michael Dal Colle in offensive zone
- Sebastian Aho credited with hit on Thomas Hickey in defensive zone
- Calvin de Haan credited with hit on Devon Toews in defensive zone
- Justin Williams credited with hit on Michael Dal Colle in offensive zone
- Brock McGinn credited with hit on Nick Leddy in offensive zone
- Justin Faulk credited with hit on Tom Kuhnhackl in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Andrei Svechnikov saved by Robin Lehner
- Justin Faulk credited with hit on Brock Nelson in defensive zone
- Jordan Staal credited with hit on Ryan Pulock in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Nino Niederreiter saved by Robin Lehner
- Shot missed by Nino Niederreiter
- Shot missed by Dougie Hamilton
- Justin Faulk shot blocked by Ryan Pulock
- Shot on goal by Jordan Staal saved by Robin Lehner
- Shot missed by Justin Faulk
- Jordan Staal credited with hit on Brock Nelson in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Andrei Svechnikov saved by Robin Lehner
- Jaccob Slavin shot blocked by Adam Pelech
- Andrei Svechnikov shot blocked by Adam Pelech
- Shot on goal by Sebastian Aho saved by Robin Lehner
- Even Strength Goal Scored by Teuvo Teravainen assisted by Warren Foegele and Sebastian Aho
- Lucas Wallmark credited with hit on Tom Kuhnhackl in offensive zone
- Brett Pesce shot blocked by Tom Kuhnhackl
- Shot on goal by Brett Pesce saved by Robin Lehner
- Even Strength Goal Scored by Greg McKegg assisted by Brett Pesce and Jordan Martinook
- Patrick Brown credited with hit on Nick Leddy in neutral zone
- Jordan Staal credited with hit on Brock Nelson in defensive zone
- Penalty to Brock McGinn 2 minutes for High-sticking
- Justin Williams credited with hit on Nick Leddy in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Jaccob Slavin saved by Thomas Greiss
- Even Strength Goal Scored by Justin Williams assisted by Jordan Staal and Nino Niederreiter
- Shot missed by Nino Niederreiter
- Justin Faulk shot blocked by Scott Mayfield
- Shot on goal by Teuvo Teravainen saved by Thomas Greiss
- Justin Faulk shot blocked by Ryan Pulock
- Shot on goal by Sebastian Aho saved by Thomas Greiss
- Shot on goal by Andrei Svechnikov saved by Thomas Greiss
- Andrei Svechnikov shot blocked by Adam Pelech
- Shot missed by Jordan Martinook
- Penalty to Nino Niederreiter 2 minutes for Slashing
- Justin Faulk credited with hit on Nick Leddy in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Justin Faulk saved by Thomas Greiss
- Nino Niederreiter shot blocked by Ryan Pulock
- Shot missed by Andrei Svechnikov
- Andrei Svechnikov shot blocked by Ryan Pulock
- Shot missed by Brett Pesce
- Andrei Svechnikov credited with hit on Thomas Hickey in neutral zone
- Warren Foegele credited with hit on Valtteri Filppula in neutral zone
- Calvin de Haan shot blocked by Brock Nelson
- Justin Faulk credited with hit on Josh Bailey in neutral zone
- Shot on goal by Justin Faulk saved by Thomas Greiss
- Shot missed by Jordan Staal
- Jordan Staal credited with hit on Ryan Pulock in offensive zone
- Lucas Wallmark credited with hit on Thomas Hickey in offensive zone
- Shot missed by Justin Williams
- Justin Faulk credited with hit on Jordan Eberle in defensive zone
- Calvin de Haan credited with hit on Casey Cizikas in defensive zone
- Shot missed by Justin Faulk
- Shot on goal by Dougie Hamilton saved by Thomas Greiss
- Even Strength Goal Scored by Andrei Svechnikov assisted by Justin Faulk
- Shot on goal by Lucas Wallmark saved by Thomas Greiss
- Greg McKegg credited with hit on Devon Toews in offensive zone
- Nick Leddy shot blocked by Sebastian Aho
- Shot on goal by Jordan Eberle saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Shot on goal by Josh Bailey saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Shot on goal by Josh Bailey saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Shot missed by Anders Lee
- Shot missed by Mathew Barzal
- Shot on goal by Devon Toews saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Powerplay Goal Scored by Mathew Barzal assisted by Devon Toews and Jordan Eberle
- Matt Martin credited with hit on Jordan Martinook in offensive zone
- Penalty to Leo Komarov 2 minutes for Roughing
- Scott Mayfield credited with hit on Justin Williams in defensive zone
- Mathew Barzal credited with hit on Lucas Wallmark in neutral zone
- Shot on goal by Brock Nelson saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Ryan Pulock credited with hit on Warren Foegele in defensive zone
- Leo Komarov credited with hit on Calvin de Haan in neutral zone
- Penalty to Scott Mayfield 2 minutes for Tripping
- Ryan Pulock shot blocked by Nino Niederreiter
- Mathew Barzal shot blocked by Jaccob Slavin
- Ryan Pulock credited with hit on Brock McGinn in defensive zone
- Shot missed by Ryan Pulock
- Shot missed by Ryan Pulock
- Thomas Hickey credited with hit on Sebastian Aho in offensive zone
- Casey Cizikas shot blocked by Justin Faulk
- Casey Cizikas credited with hit on Patrick Brown in neutral zone
- Matt Martin credited with hit on Greg McKegg in neutral zone
- Shot on goal by Brock Nelson saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Josh Bailey credited with hit on Lucas Wallmark in offensive zone
- Anthony Beauvillier credited with hit on Brett Pesce in offensive zone
- Scott Mayfield shot blocked by Nino Niederreiter
- Shot on goal by Mathew Barzal saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Leo Komarov credited with hit on Brock McGinn in neutral zone
- Anders Lee credited with hit on Lucas Wallmark in offensive zone
- Anthony Beauvillier credited with hit on Andrei Svechnikov in neutral zone
- Adam Pelech credited with hit on Sebastian Aho in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Tom Kuhnhackl saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Shot on goal by Jordan Eberle saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Nick Leddy shot blocked by Jaccob Slavin
- Casey Cizikas credited with hit on Brock McGinn in defensive zone
- Adam Pelech credited with hit on Justin Williams in defensive zone
- Jordan Eberle shot blocked by Lucas Wallmark
- Shot missed by Jordan Eberle
- Ryan Pulock shot blocked by Greg McKegg
- Shot missed by Jordan Eberle
- Mathew Barzal shot blocked by Warren Foegele
- Adam Pelech shot blocked by Brock McGinn
- Shot on goal by Mathew Barzal saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Adam Pelech credited with hit on Brock McGinn in neutral zone
- Shot on goal by Leo Komarov saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Shot on goal by Scott Mayfield saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Penalty to Scott Mayfield 2 minutes for Interference
- Leo Komarov credited with hit on Jaccob Slavin in defensive zone
- Jordan Eberle credited with hit on Calvin de Haan in offensive zone
- Josh Bailey credited with hit on Warren Foegele in offensive zone
- Devon Toews shot blocked by Brock McGinn
- Shot missed by Casey Cizikas
- Ryan Pulock shot blocked by Justin Williams
- Shot on goal by Matt Martin saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Shot on goal by Michael Dal Colle saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Shot missed by Matt Martin
- Shot on goal by Casey Cizikas saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Matt Martin credited with hit on Nino Niederreiter in defensive zone
- Shot missed by Devon Toews
- Devon Toews shot blocked by Jaccob Slavin
- Mathew Barzal credited with hit on Jordan Staal in offensive zone
- Devon Toews shot blocked by Brock McGinn
- Shot missed by Anthony Beauvillier
- Thomas Hickey shot blocked by Dougie Hamilton
- Matt Martin credited with hit on Jordan Martinook in defensive zone
- Penalty to Casey Cizikas 2 minutes for Hooking
- Brock Nelson credited with hit on Nino Niederreiter in defensive zone
- Tom Kuhnhackl credited with hit on Nino Niederreiter in defensive zone
- Josh Bailey credited with hit on Nino Niederreiter in neutral zone
- Thomas Hickey shot blocked by Andrei Svechnikov
- Leo Komarov credited with hit on Justin Faulk in offensive zone
- Tom Kuhnhackl credited with hit on Calvin de Haan in offensive zone
- Penalty to Leo Komarov 2 minutes for High-sticking
- Scott Mayfield credited with hit on Sebastian Aho in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Brock Nelson saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Shot missed by Casey Cizikas
- Shot on goal by Jordan Eberle saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Shot on goal by Jordan Eberle saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Shot on goal by Mathew Barzal saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Leo Komarov credited with hit on Justin Williams in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Josh Bailey saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Mathew Barzal shot blocked by Sebastian Aho
- Shot missed by Jordan Eberle
- Michael Dal Colle shot blocked by Teuvo Teravainen
- Shot on goal by Brock Nelson saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Shot on goal by Jordan Eberle saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Scott Mayfield shot blocked by Teuvo Teravainen
- Nick Leddy credited with hit on Andrei Svechnikov in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Anders Lee saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Shot on goal by Tom Kuhnhackl saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Shot missed by Thomas Hickey
- Thomas Hickey credited with hit on Brock McGinn in neutral zone
- Shot on goal by Anthony Beauvillier saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Shot on goal by Ryan Pulock saved by Curtis McElhinney
- Anders Lee credited with hit on Patrick Brown in offensive zone
