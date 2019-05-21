NBCSN123T
Sharks0101
Blues2125
1st Period
1:32David Perron (6)
Assists: Sammy Blais, Ryan O'Reilly
01
16:16Vladimir Tarasenko (8) (Power Play)
Assists: Colton Parayko, Ryan O'Reilly
02
2nd Period
6:40Dylan Gambrell (1)
Assists: Joonas Donskoi, Martin Jones
12
12:47Brayden Schenn (2) (Power Play)
Assists: Alex Pietrangelo, Robert Thomas
13
3rd Period
13:05Tyler Bozak (5)
Assists: David Perron, Ryan O'Reilly
14
17:45Ivan Barbashev (2)
Assists: Oskar Sundqvist
15

Shot Chart

nhl-court
  • Shot on goal by Colton Parayko saved by Martin Jones
  • Vladimir Tarasenko credited with hit on Marc-Edouard Vlasic in offensive zone
  • Brayden Schenn credited with hit on Justin Braun in offensive zone
  • Sammy Blais credited with hit on Joakim Ryan in offensive zone
  • Even Strength Goal Scored by David Perron assisted by Sammy Blais and Ryan O'Reilly
  • Patrick Maroon credited with hit on Tim Heed in offensive zone
  • Oskar Sundqvist credited with hit on Justin Braun in offensive zone
  • Shot missed by Robert Bortuzzo
  • Sammy Blais shot blocked by Brenden Dillon
  • Shot on goal by Patrick Maroon saved by Martin Jones
  • Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Barclay Goodrow in offensive zone
  • Shot missed by Brayden Schenn
  • Colton Parayko shot blocked by Marc-Edouard Vlasic
  • Sammy Blais credited with hit on Gustav Nyquist in defensive zone
  • David Perron credited with hit on Evander Kane in offensive zone
  • Robert Thomas credited with hit on Brenden Dillon in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Ivan Barbashev saved by Martin Jones
  • Shot on goal by Vladimir Tarasenko saved by Martin Jones
  • Joel Edmundson shot blocked by Brent Burns
  • Powerplay Goal Scored by Vladimir Tarasenko assisted by Colton Parayko and Ryan O'Reilly
  • Shot on goal by Jaden Schwartz saved by Martin Jones
  • Tyler Bozak shot blocked by Tim Heed
  • Shot missed by Oskar Sundqvist
  • Alex Steen credited with hit on Timo Meier in defensive zone
  • Oskar Sundqvist credited with hit on Barclay Goodrow in offensive zone
  • Shot missed by Sammy Blais
  • Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Martin Jones
  • Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Martin Jones
  • Shot on goal by Patrick Maroon saved by Martin Jones
  • Alex Pietrangelo shot blocked by Micheal Haley
  • Shot on goal by Brayden Schenn saved by Martin Jones
  • Robert Bortuzzo shot blocked by Brent Burns
  • Shot on goal by Robert Bortuzzo saved by Martin Jones
  • Ryan O'Reilly credited with hit on Barclay Goodrow in offensive zone
  • Brayden Schenn shot blocked by Justin Braun
  • Jaden Schwartz shot blocked by Logan Couture
  • Shot on goal by Tyler Bozak saved by Martin Jones
  • Patrick Maroon credited with hit on Marc-Edouard Vlasic in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Patrick Maroon saved by Martin Jones
  • Colton Parayko credited with hit on Marcus Sorensen in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Martin Jones
  • Robert Thomas shot blocked by Evander Kane
  • Powerplay Goal Scored by Brayden Schenn assisted by Alex Pietrangelo and Robert Thomas
  • Oskar Sundqvist credited with hit on Evander Kane in neutral zone
  • Tyler Bozak credited with hit on Dylan Gambrell in neutral zone
  • Carl Gunnarsson credited with hit on Gustav Nyquist in defensive zone
  • Oskar Sundqvist credited with hit on Joonas Donskoi in defensive zone
  • Joel Edmundson credited with hit on Joe Thornton in defensive zone
  • Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Logan Couture in offensive zone
  • Jay Bouwmeester credited with hit on Logan Couture in defensive zone
  • Jay Bouwmeester shot blocked by Timo Meier
  • Jaden Schwartz credited with hit on Dylan Gambrell in defensive zone
  • Shot missed by Colton Parayko
  • Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Justin Braun in offensive zone
  • Penalty to Patrick Maroon 2 minutes for Tripping
  • Oskar Sundqvist credited with hit on Dylan Gambrell in defensive zone
  • Shot missed by Ryan O'Reilly
  • Oskar Sundqvist credited with hit on Gustav Nyquist in offensive zone
  • Jaden Schwartz credited with hit on Joonas Donskoi in defensive zone
  • Shot missed by Jaden Schwartz
  • Even Strength Goal Scored by Tyler Bozak assisted by David Perron and Ryan O'Reilly
  • Alex Pietrangelo shot blocked by Brenden Dillon
  • Shot missed by Oskar Sundqvist
  • Empty Net Goal Scored by Ivan Barbashev assisted by Oskar Sundqvist
  • Barclay Goodrow credited with hit on Oskar Sundqvist in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Evander Kane saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Barclay Goodrow credited with hit on Colton Parayko in offensive zone
  • Micheal Haley credited with hit on Colton Parayko in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Brent Burns saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Logan Couture credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in neutral zone
  • Shot on goal by Kevin Labanc saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Brent Burns credited with hit on Sammy Blais in offensive zone
  • Shot missed by Joonas Donskoi
  • Brent Burns shot blocked by Robert Thomas
  • Shot on goal by Evander Kane saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Dylan Gambrell credited with hit on Tyler Bozak in offensive zone
  • Dylan Gambrell shot blocked by Joel Edmundson
  • Shot on goal by Tim Heed saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Joakim Ryan shot blocked by Alex Steen
  • Timo Meier credited with hit on Vladimir Tarasenko in offensive zone
  • Logan Couture credited with hit on Colton Parayko in offensive zone
  • Evander Kane credited with hit on Robert Bortuzzo in defensive zone
  • Barclay Goodrow credited with hit on Patrick Maroon in offensive zone
  • Brenden Dillon credited with hit on Jaden Schwartz in defensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Marc-Edouard Vlasic saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Brent Burns credited with hit on Alex Steen in defensive zone
  • Barclay Goodrow credited with hit on Alex Pietrangelo in defensive zone
  • Logan Couture credited with hit on Colton Parayko in offensive zone
  • Penalty to Barclay Goodrow 2 minutes for Tripping
  • Shot missed by Timo Meier
  • Shot on goal by Dylan Gambrell saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot missed by Joonas Donskoi
  • Shot on goal by Marc-Edouard Vlasic saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot missed by Dylan Gambrell
  • Marc-Edouard Vlasic shot blocked by Joel Edmundson
  • Shot on goal by Marc-Edouard Vlasic saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Justin Braun credited with hit on Alex Steen in defensive zone
  • Melker Karlsson credited with hit on Joel Edmundson in offensive zone
  • Timo Meier credited with hit on Jaden Schwartz in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Justin Braun saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Melker Karlsson credited with hit on Carl Gunnarsson in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Joonas Donskoi saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Gustav Nyquist credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in defensive zone
  • Marc-Edouard Vlasic shot blocked by Alex Pietrangelo
  • Even Strength Goal Scored by Dylan Gambrell assisted by Joonas Donskoi and Martin Jones
  • Shot on goal by Logan Couture saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot on goal by Barclay Goodrow saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Logan Couture shot blocked by Colton Parayko
  • Penalty to Justin Braun 2 minutes for Hooking
  • Timo Meier credited with hit on Colton Parayko in defensive zone
  • Gustav Nyquist shot blocked by Joel Edmundson
  • Tim Heed credited with hit on Ivan Barbashev in defensive zone
  • Melker Karlsson credited with hit on Joel Edmundson in offensive zone
  • Shot missed by Joe Thornton
  • Micheal Haley credited with hit on Alex Pietrangelo in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Brent Burns saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Marc-Edouard Vlasic shot blocked by Alex Pietrangelo
  • Shot on goal by Evander Kane saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot missed by Evander Kane
  • Shot on goal by Joonas Donskoi saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot missed by Kevin Labanc
  • Logan Couture shot blocked by Alex Pietrangelo
  • Shot missed by Evander Kane
  • Shot missed by Brent Burns
  • Shot on goal by Logan Couture saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot missed by Evander Kane
  • Shot on goal by Marc-Edouard Vlasic saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Evander Kane shot blocked by Joel Edmundson
  • Shot on goal by Tim Heed saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot missed by Dylan Gambrell
  • Evander Kane shot blocked by Joel Edmundson
  • Shot on goal by Evander Kane saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot on goal by Logan Couture saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Logan Couture credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in defensive zone
  • Melker Karlsson credited with hit on Robert Bortuzzo in offensive zone
  • Shot on goal by Kevin Labanc saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Joonas Donskoi shot blocked by Colton Parayko
  • Shot on goal by Evander Kane saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot on goal by Logan Couture saved by Jordan Binnington
  • Shot missed by Kevin Labanc
  • Brent Burns credited with hit on David Perron in defensive zone
  • Shot missed by Melker Karlsson
  • Logan Couture credited with hit on Colton Parayko in offensive zone
  • Barclay Goodrow credited with hit on Oskar Sundqvist in defensive zone
  • Shot missed by Brent Burns
  • Timo Meier credited with hit on Colton Parayko in offensive zone
  • Micheal Haley credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in defensive zone
  • Marcus Sorensen shot blocked by Alex Steen
SHARKS
BLUES
