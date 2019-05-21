Shot on goal by Colton Parayko saved by Martin Jones

Vladimir Tarasenko credited with hit on Marc-Edouard Vlasic in offensive zone

Brayden Schenn credited with hit on Justin Braun in offensive zone

Sammy Blais credited with hit on Joakim Ryan in offensive zone

Even Strength Goal Scored by David Perron assisted by Sammy Blais and Ryan O'Reilly

Patrick Maroon credited with hit on Tim Heed in offensive zone

Oskar Sundqvist credited with hit on Justin Braun in offensive zone

Shot missed by Robert Bortuzzo

Sammy Blais shot blocked by Brenden Dillon

Shot on goal by Patrick Maroon saved by Martin Jones

Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Barclay Goodrow in offensive zone

Shot missed by Brayden Schenn

Colton Parayko shot blocked by Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Sammy Blais credited with hit on Gustav Nyquist in defensive zone

David Perron credited with hit on Evander Kane in offensive zone

Robert Thomas credited with hit on Brenden Dillon in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Ivan Barbashev saved by Martin Jones

Shot on goal by Vladimir Tarasenko saved by Martin Jones

Joel Edmundson shot blocked by Brent Burns

Powerplay Goal Scored by Vladimir Tarasenko assisted by Colton Parayko and Ryan O'Reilly

Shot on goal by Jaden Schwartz saved by Martin Jones

Tyler Bozak shot blocked by Tim Heed

Shot missed by Oskar Sundqvist

Alex Steen credited with hit on Timo Meier in defensive zone

Oskar Sundqvist credited with hit on Barclay Goodrow in offensive zone

Shot missed by Sammy Blais

Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Martin Jones

Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Martin Jones

Shot on goal by Patrick Maroon saved by Martin Jones

Alex Pietrangelo shot blocked by Micheal Haley

Shot on goal by Brayden Schenn saved by Martin Jones

Robert Bortuzzo shot blocked by Brent Burns

Shot on goal by Robert Bortuzzo saved by Martin Jones

Ryan O'Reilly credited with hit on Barclay Goodrow in offensive zone

Brayden Schenn shot blocked by Justin Braun

Jaden Schwartz shot blocked by Logan Couture

Shot on goal by Tyler Bozak saved by Martin Jones

Patrick Maroon credited with hit on Marc-Edouard Vlasic in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Patrick Maroon saved by Martin Jones

Colton Parayko credited with hit on Marcus Sorensen in defensive zone

Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Martin Jones

Robert Thomas shot blocked by Evander Kane

Powerplay Goal Scored by Brayden Schenn assisted by Alex Pietrangelo and Robert Thomas

Oskar Sundqvist credited with hit on Evander Kane in neutral zone

Tyler Bozak credited with hit on Dylan Gambrell in neutral zone

Carl Gunnarsson credited with hit on Gustav Nyquist in defensive zone

Oskar Sundqvist credited with hit on Joonas Donskoi in defensive zone

Joel Edmundson credited with hit on Joe Thornton in defensive zone

Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Logan Couture in offensive zone

Jay Bouwmeester credited with hit on Logan Couture in defensive zone

Jay Bouwmeester shot blocked by Timo Meier

Jaden Schwartz credited with hit on Dylan Gambrell in defensive zone

Shot missed by Colton Parayko

Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Justin Braun in offensive zone

Penalty to Patrick Maroon 2 minutes for Tripping

Oskar Sundqvist credited with hit on Dylan Gambrell in defensive zone

Shot missed by Ryan O'Reilly

Oskar Sundqvist credited with hit on Gustav Nyquist in offensive zone

Jaden Schwartz credited with hit on Joonas Donskoi in defensive zone

Shot missed by Jaden Schwartz

Even Strength Goal Scored by Tyler Bozak assisted by David Perron and Ryan O'Reilly

Alex Pietrangelo shot blocked by Brenden Dillon

Shot missed by Oskar Sundqvist

Empty Net Goal Scored by Ivan Barbashev assisted by Oskar Sundqvist

Barclay Goodrow credited with hit on Oskar Sundqvist in defensive zone

Shot on goal by Evander Kane saved by Jordan Binnington

Barclay Goodrow credited with hit on Colton Parayko in offensive zone

Micheal Haley credited with hit on Colton Parayko in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Brent Burns saved by Jordan Binnington

Logan Couture credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in neutral zone

Shot on goal by Kevin Labanc saved by Jordan Binnington

Brent Burns credited with hit on Sammy Blais in offensive zone

Shot missed by Joonas Donskoi

Brent Burns shot blocked by Robert Thomas

Shot on goal by Evander Kane saved by Jordan Binnington

Dylan Gambrell credited with hit on Tyler Bozak in offensive zone

Dylan Gambrell shot blocked by Joel Edmundson

Shot on goal by Tim Heed saved by Jordan Binnington

Joakim Ryan shot blocked by Alex Steen

Timo Meier credited with hit on Vladimir Tarasenko in offensive zone

Logan Couture credited with hit on Colton Parayko in offensive zone

Evander Kane credited with hit on Robert Bortuzzo in defensive zone

Barclay Goodrow credited with hit on Patrick Maroon in offensive zone

Brenden Dillon credited with hit on Jaden Schwartz in defensive zone

Shot on goal by Marc-Edouard Vlasic saved by Jordan Binnington

Brent Burns credited with hit on Alex Steen in defensive zone

Barclay Goodrow credited with hit on Alex Pietrangelo in defensive zone

Logan Couture credited with hit on Colton Parayko in offensive zone

Penalty to Barclay Goodrow 2 minutes for Tripping

Shot missed by Timo Meier

Shot on goal by Dylan Gambrell saved by Jordan Binnington

Shot missed by Joonas Donskoi

Shot on goal by Marc-Edouard Vlasic saved by Jordan Binnington

Shot missed by Dylan Gambrell

Marc-Edouard Vlasic shot blocked by Joel Edmundson

Shot on goal by Marc-Edouard Vlasic saved by Jordan Binnington

Justin Braun credited with hit on Alex Steen in defensive zone

Melker Karlsson credited with hit on Joel Edmundson in offensive zone

Timo Meier credited with hit on Jaden Schwartz in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Justin Braun saved by Jordan Binnington

Melker Karlsson credited with hit on Carl Gunnarsson in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Joonas Donskoi saved by Jordan Binnington

Gustav Nyquist credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in defensive zone

Marc-Edouard Vlasic shot blocked by Alex Pietrangelo

Even Strength Goal Scored by Dylan Gambrell assisted by Joonas Donskoi and Martin Jones

Shot on goal by Logan Couture saved by Jordan Binnington

Shot on goal by Barclay Goodrow saved by Jordan Binnington

Logan Couture shot blocked by Colton Parayko

Penalty to Justin Braun 2 minutes for Hooking

Timo Meier credited with hit on Colton Parayko in defensive zone

Gustav Nyquist shot blocked by Joel Edmundson

Tim Heed credited with hit on Ivan Barbashev in defensive zone

Melker Karlsson credited with hit on Joel Edmundson in offensive zone

Shot missed by Joe Thornton

Micheal Haley credited with hit on Alex Pietrangelo in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Brent Burns saved by Jordan Binnington

Marc-Edouard Vlasic shot blocked by Alex Pietrangelo

Shot on goal by Evander Kane saved by Jordan Binnington

Shot missed by Evander Kane

Shot on goal by Joonas Donskoi saved by Jordan Binnington

Shot missed by Kevin Labanc

Logan Couture shot blocked by Alex Pietrangelo

Shot missed by Evander Kane

Shot missed by Brent Burns

Shot on goal by Logan Couture saved by Jordan Binnington

Shot missed by Evander Kane

Shot on goal by Marc-Edouard Vlasic saved by Jordan Binnington

Evander Kane shot blocked by Joel Edmundson

Shot on goal by Tim Heed saved by Jordan Binnington

Shot missed by Dylan Gambrell

Evander Kane shot blocked by Joel Edmundson

Shot on goal by Evander Kane saved by Jordan Binnington

Shot on goal by Logan Couture saved by Jordan Binnington

Logan Couture credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in defensive zone

Melker Karlsson credited with hit on Robert Bortuzzo in offensive zone

Shot on goal by Kevin Labanc saved by Jordan Binnington

Joonas Donskoi shot blocked by Colton Parayko

Shot on goal by Evander Kane saved by Jordan Binnington

Shot on goal by Logan Couture saved by Jordan Binnington

Shot missed by Kevin Labanc

Brent Burns credited with hit on David Perron in defensive zone

Shot missed by Melker Karlsson

Logan Couture credited with hit on Colton Parayko in offensive zone

Barclay Goodrow credited with hit on Oskar Sundqvist in defensive zone

Shot missed by Brent Burns

Timo Meier credited with hit on Colton Parayko in offensive zone

Micheal Haley credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in defensive zone