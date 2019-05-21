0:25
Tarasenko, Blues advance to 1st Stanley Cup since 1970
- Shot on goal by Colton Parayko saved by Martin Jones
- Vladimir Tarasenko credited with hit on Marc-Edouard Vlasic in offensive zone
- Brayden Schenn credited with hit on Justin Braun in offensive zone
- Sammy Blais credited with hit on Joakim Ryan in offensive zone
- Even Strength Goal Scored by David Perron assisted by Sammy Blais and Ryan O'Reilly
- Patrick Maroon credited with hit on Tim Heed in offensive zone
- Oskar Sundqvist credited with hit on Justin Braun in offensive zone
- Shot missed by Robert Bortuzzo
- Sammy Blais shot blocked by Brenden Dillon
- Shot on goal by Patrick Maroon saved by Martin Jones
- Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Barclay Goodrow in offensive zone
- Shot missed by Brayden Schenn
- Colton Parayko shot blocked by Marc-Edouard Vlasic
- Sammy Blais credited with hit on Gustav Nyquist in defensive zone
- David Perron credited with hit on Evander Kane in offensive zone
- Robert Thomas credited with hit on Brenden Dillon in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Ivan Barbashev saved by Martin Jones
- Shot on goal by Vladimir Tarasenko saved by Martin Jones
- Joel Edmundson shot blocked by Brent Burns
- Powerplay Goal Scored by Vladimir Tarasenko assisted by Colton Parayko and Ryan O'Reilly
- Shot on goal by Jaden Schwartz saved by Martin Jones
- Tyler Bozak shot blocked by Tim Heed
- Shot missed by Oskar Sundqvist
- Alex Steen credited with hit on Timo Meier in defensive zone
- Oskar Sundqvist credited with hit on Barclay Goodrow in offensive zone
- Shot missed by Sammy Blais
- Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Martin Jones
- Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Martin Jones
- Shot on goal by Patrick Maroon saved by Martin Jones
- Alex Pietrangelo shot blocked by Micheal Haley
- Shot on goal by Brayden Schenn saved by Martin Jones
- Robert Bortuzzo shot blocked by Brent Burns
- Shot on goal by Robert Bortuzzo saved by Martin Jones
- Ryan O'Reilly credited with hit on Barclay Goodrow in offensive zone
- Brayden Schenn shot blocked by Justin Braun
- Jaden Schwartz shot blocked by Logan Couture
- Shot on goal by Tyler Bozak saved by Martin Jones
- Patrick Maroon credited with hit on Marc-Edouard Vlasic in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Patrick Maroon saved by Martin Jones
- Colton Parayko credited with hit on Marcus Sorensen in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Martin Jones
- Robert Thomas shot blocked by Evander Kane
- Powerplay Goal Scored by Brayden Schenn assisted by Alex Pietrangelo and Robert Thomas
- Oskar Sundqvist credited with hit on Evander Kane in neutral zone
- Tyler Bozak credited with hit on Dylan Gambrell in neutral zone
- Carl Gunnarsson credited with hit on Gustav Nyquist in defensive zone
- Oskar Sundqvist credited with hit on Joonas Donskoi in defensive zone
- Joel Edmundson credited with hit on Joe Thornton in defensive zone
- Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Logan Couture in offensive zone
- Jay Bouwmeester credited with hit on Logan Couture in defensive zone
- Jay Bouwmeester shot blocked by Timo Meier
- Jaden Schwartz credited with hit on Dylan Gambrell in defensive zone
- Shot missed by Colton Parayko
- Ivan Barbashev credited with hit on Justin Braun in offensive zone
- Penalty to Patrick Maroon 2 minutes for Tripping
- Oskar Sundqvist credited with hit on Dylan Gambrell in defensive zone
- Shot missed by Ryan O'Reilly
- Oskar Sundqvist credited with hit on Gustav Nyquist in offensive zone
- Jaden Schwartz credited with hit on Joonas Donskoi in defensive zone
- Shot missed by Jaden Schwartz
- Even Strength Goal Scored by Tyler Bozak assisted by David Perron and Ryan O'Reilly
- Alex Pietrangelo shot blocked by Brenden Dillon
- Shot missed by Oskar Sundqvist
- Empty Net Goal Scored by Ivan Barbashev assisted by Oskar Sundqvist
- Barclay Goodrow credited with hit on Oskar Sundqvist in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Evander Kane saved by Jordan Binnington
- Barclay Goodrow credited with hit on Colton Parayko in offensive zone
- Micheal Haley credited with hit on Colton Parayko in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Brent Burns saved by Jordan Binnington
- Logan Couture credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in neutral zone
- Shot on goal by Kevin Labanc saved by Jordan Binnington
- Brent Burns credited with hit on Sammy Blais in offensive zone
- Shot missed by Joonas Donskoi
- Brent Burns shot blocked by Robert Thomas
- Shot on goal by Evander Kane saved by Jordan Binnington
- Dylan Gambrell credited with hit on Tyler Bozak in offensive zone
- Dylan Gambrell shot blocked by Joel Edmundson
- Shot on goal by Tim Heed saved by Jordan Binnington
- Joakim Ryan shot blocked by Alex Steen
- Timo Meier credited with hit on Vladimir Tarasenko in offensive zone
- Logan Couture credited with hit on Colton Parayko in offensive zone
- Evander Kane credited with hit on Robert Bortuzzo in defensive zone
- Barclay Goodrow credited with hit on Patrick Maroon in offensive zone
- Brenden Dillon credited with hit on Jaden Schwartz in defensive zone
- Shot on goal by Marc-Edouard Vlasic saved by Jordan Binnington
- Brent Burns credited with hit on Alex Steen in defensive zone
- Barclay Goodrow credited with hit on Alex Pietrangelo in defensive zone
- Logan Couture credited with hit on Colton Parayko in offensive zone
- Penalty to Barclay Goodrow 2 minutes for Tripping
- Shot missed by Timo Meier
- Shot on goal by Dylan Gambrell saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot missed by Joonas Donskoi
- Shot on goal by Marc-Edouard Vlasic saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot missed by Dylan Gambrell
- Marc-Edouard Vlasic shot blocked by Joel Edmundson
- Shot on goal by Marc-Edouard Vlasic saved by Jordan Binnington
- Justin Braun credited with hit on Alex Steen in defensive zone
- Melker Karlsson credited with hit on Joel Edmundson in offensive zone
- Timo Meier credited with hit on Jaden Schwartz in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Justin Braun saved by Jordan Binnington
- Melker Karlsson credited with hit on Carl Gunnarsson in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Joonas Donskoi saved by Jordan Binnington
- Gustav Nyquist credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in defensive zone
- Marc-Edouard Vlasic shot blocked by Alex Pietrangelo
- Even Strength Goal Scored by Dylan Gambrell assisted by Joonas Donskoi and Martin Jones
- Shot on goal by Logan Couture saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot on goal by Barclay Goodrow saved by Jordan Binnington
- Logan Couture shot blocked by Colton Parayko
- Penalty to Justin Braun 2 minutes for Hooking
- Timo Meier credited with hit on Colton Parayko in defensive zone
- Gustav Nyquist shot blocked by Joel Edmundson
- Tim Heed credited with hit on Ivan Barbashev in defensive zone
- Melker Karlsson credited with hit on Joel Edmundson in offensive zone
- Shot missed by Joe Thornton
- Micheal Haley credited with hit on Alex Pietrangelo in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Brent Burns saved by Jordan Binnington
- Marc-Edouard Vlasic shot blocked by Alex Pietrangelo
- Shot on goal by Evander Kane saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot missed by Evander Kane
- Shot on goal by Joonas Donskoi saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot missed by Kevin Labanc
- Logan Couture shot blocked by Alex Pietrangelo
- Shot missed by Evander Kane
- Shot missed by Brent Burns
- Shot on goal by Logan Couture saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot missed by Evander Kane
- Shot on goal by Marc-Edouard Vlasic saved by Jordan Binnington
- Evander Kane shot blocked by Joel Edmundson
- Shot on goal by Tim Heed saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot missed by Dylan Gambrell
- Evander Kane shot blocked by Joel Edmundson
- Shot on goal by Evander Kane saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot on goal by Logan Couture saved by Jordan Binnington
- Logan Couture credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in defensive zone
- Melker Karlsson credited with hit on Robert Bortuzzo in offensive zone
- Shot on goal by Kevin Labanc saved by Jordan Binnington
- Joonas Donskoi shot blocked by Colton Parayko
- Shot on goal by Evander Kane saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot on goal by Logan Couture saved by Jordan Binnington
- Shot missed by Kevin Labanc
- Brent Burns credited with hit on David Perron in defensive zone
- Shot missed by Melker Karlsson
- Logan Couture credited with hit on Colton Parayko in offensive zone
- Barclay Goodrow credited with hit on Oskar Sundqvist in defensive zone
- Shot missed by Brent Burns
- Timo Meier credited with hit on Colton Parayko in offensive zone
- Micheal Haley credited with hit on Brayden Schenn in defensive zone
- Marcus Sorensen shot blocked by Alex Steen
