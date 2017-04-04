- 5:00OTOT0PHI
Final
Boston leads 4-1
|Game 1: Thursday, November 3rd
|Bruins
|4
|Final
SO
|Lightning
|3
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 2: Sunday, November 27th
|Lightning
|1
|Final
|Bruins
|4
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 3: Tuesday, January 31st
|Bruins
|4
|Final
|Lightning
|3
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 4: Thursday, March 23rd
|Lightning
|6
|Final
|Bruins
|3
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 5: Tuesday, April 4th
|Lightning
|0
|Final
|Bruins
|4
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
Coverage: NBCSN
7:00 PM ET, April 4, 2017
TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
|1
|2
|3
|OT
|T
|TB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BOS
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|TB
|N Kucherov 81
|N Kucherov 38
|V Hedman 52
|BOS
|B Marchand 85
|B Marchand 39
|B Marchand 46
|3rd Period
3rd Period 20:00-1
|End of Game
3rd Period 20:00-1
|End of 3rd period
3rd Period 19:48-1
|Yanni Gourde won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 19:48-1
|Shot on goal by Ryan Spooner saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
3rd Period 19:33-1
|Yanni Gourde won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 19:33-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
3rd Period 19:33-1
|Shot on goal by Riley Nash saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
3rd Period 19:27-1
|Braydon Coburn credited with hit on Riley Nash in defensive zone
3rd Period 18:58-1
|Riley Nash won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 18:58-1
|Goal scored by David Pastrnak assisted by David Krejci
3rd Period 18:56-1
|Takeaway by David Krejci in offensive zone
3rd Period 18:49-1
|Takeaway by Tyler Johnson in neutral zone
3rd Period 18:26-1
|David Krejci won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 18:26-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Crowd
3rd Period 17:54-1
|Shot missed by Nikita Kucherov
3rd Period 17:34-1
|Jonathan Drouin won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 17:34-1
|Stoppage - Icing
3rd Period 17:19-1
|Zdeno Chara credited with hit on Tyler Johnson in defensive zone
3rd Period 15:09-1
|Braydon Coburn credited with hit on Patrice Bergeron in neutral zone
3rd Period 14:59-1
|Dominic Moore won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 14:59-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
3rd Period 14:59-1
|Shot on goal by Braydon Coburn saved by Tuukka Rask
3rd Period 14:55-1
|David Backes credited with hit on Brayden Point in defensive zone
3rd Period 14:01-1
|Tyler Johnson won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 14:01-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting - TV timeout
3rd Period 14:01-1
|Shot on goal by Braydon Coburn saved by Tuukka Rask
3rd Period 13:38-1
|Shot missed by David Krejci
3rd Period 13:32-1
|Alex Killorn shot blocked by Adam McQuaid
3rd Period 13:18-1
|Alex Killorn credited with hit on Drew Stafford in defensive zone
3rd Period 13:06-1
|Giveaway by Alex Killorn in offensive zone
3rd Period 12:40-1
|Shot missed by Nikita Kucherov
3rd Period 11:51-1
|Torey Krug credited with hit on Joel Vermin in defensive zone
3rd Period 11:17-1
|Shot on goal by Alex Killorn saved by Tuukka Rask
3rd Period 11:13-1
|Shot missed by Yanni Gourde
3rd Period 10:48-1
|Yanni Gourde shot blocked by Brandon Carlo
3rd Period 10:24-1
|Shot missed by Brandon Carlo
3rd Period 10:15-1
|Tyler Johnson won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 10:15-1
|Stoppage - Icing
3rd Period 9:52-1
|Takeaway by David Pastrnak in neutral zone
3rd Period 9:40-1
|Takeaway by Jonathan Drouin in defensive zone
3rd Period 9:12-1
|Riley Nash won faceoff in neutral zone
|PP
3rd Period 9:12-1
|Power Play Goal Scored by Zdeno Chara assisted by David Backes and Torey Krug
|PP
3rd Period 8:51-1
|Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
3rd Period 8:30-1
|Torey Krug shot blocked by Victor Hedman
|PP
3rd Period 8:13-1
|Vladislav Namestnikov credited with hit on Ryan Spooner in defensive zone
|PP
3rd Period 7:56-1
|Takeaway by Patrice Bergeron in defensive zone
|PP
3rd Period 7:51-1
|Matt Beleskey shot blocked by Braydon Coburn
|PP
3rd Period 7:44-1
|Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
|PP
3rd Period 7:27-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 7:27-1
|Stoppage - TV timeout
3rd Period 7:27-1
|Penalty to Yanni Gourde 2 minutes for High-sticking Torey Krug
3rd Period 7:25-1
|Shot missed by Alex Killorn
3rd Period 7:15-1
|Shot missed by Andrej Sustr
3rd Period 7:08-1
|Shot on goal by Alex Killorn saved by Tuukka Rask
3rd Period 6:17-1
|John-Michael Liles credited with hit on Greg McKegg in neutral zone
3rd Period 6:09-1
|Luke Witkowski credited with hit on Noel Acciari in defensive zone
3rd Period 6:08-1
|Shot on goal by John-Michael Liles saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
3rd Period 6:05-1
|Giveaway by Luke Witkowski in defensive zone
3rd Period 5:55-1
|Takeaway by John-Michael Liles in neutral zone
3rd Period 5:45-1
|Greg McKegg won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 5:45-1
|Stoppage - Offside
3rd Period 5:43-1
|Ondrej Palat credited with hit on Sean Kuraly in defensive zone
3rd Period 5:34-1
|Shot missed by Nikita Kucherov
3rd Period 5:16-1
|Takeaway by Victor Hedman in defensive zone
3rd Period 4:19-1
|David Krejci shot blocked by Anton Stralman
3rd Period 4:11-1
|David Backes credited with hit on Braydon Coburn in offensive zone
3rd Period 3:56-1
|Giveaway by Torey Krug in defensive zone
3rd Period 3:37-1
|Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
3rd Period 3:30-1
|Shot on goal by Ondrej Palat saved by Tuukka Rask
3rd Period 3:23-1
|Giveaway by Nikita Kucherov in offensive zone
3rd Period 3:20-1
|Brandon Carlo credited with hit on Ondrej Palat in defensive zone
3rd Period 3:14-1
|Shot on goal by Ondrej Palat saved by Tuukka Rask
3rd Period 3:00-1
|Giveaway by Victor Hedman in defensive zone
3rd Period 2:45-1
|Brayden Point won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 2:45-1
|Stoppage - Icing
3rd Period 2:34-1
|Shot on goal by Greg McKegg saved by Tuukka Rask
3rd Period 2:29-1
|Greg McKegg won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 2:29-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Crowd
3rd Period 2:29-1
|Adam Erne shot blocked by David Pastrnak
3rd Period 2:24-1
|Vladislav Namestnikov credited with hit on Kevan Miller in offensive zone
3rd Period 2:16-1
|Giveaway by David Pastrnak in neutral zone
3rd Period 2:01-1
|David Pastrnak shot blocked by Victor Hedman
3rd Period 1:55-1
|Giveaway by Victor Hedman in defensive zone
3rd Period 1:36-1
|Shot missed by David Backes
3rd Period 1:31-1
|Victor Hedman shot blocked by David Backes
3rd Period 1:12-1
|David Backes credited with hit on Brayden Point in defensive zone
3rd Period 1:00-1
|Takeaway by Brayden Point in neutral zone
3rd Period 0:50-1
|Alex Killorn credited with hit on David Backes in defensive zone
3rd Period 0:47-1
|Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
3rd Period 0:00-1
|Yanni Gourde won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 0:00-1
|Start of 3rd period
|2nd Period
2nd Period 20:00-1
|End of 2nd period
2nd Period 19:56-1
|Brayden Point won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 19:56-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 19:52-1
|Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
2nd Period 19:43-1
|Dominic Moore won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 19:43-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
2nd Period 19:38-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 19:38-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 19:18-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 19:18-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 19:07-1
|Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
2nd Period 18:57-1
|Giveaway by Alex Killorn in defensive zone
2nd Period 18:43-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 18:43-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 18:42-1
|Alex Killorn credited with hit on Sean Kuraly in offensive zone
2nd Period 18:15-1
|Victor Hedman credited with hit on Noel Acciari in offensive zone
2nd Period 18:09-1
|Shot on goal by Ondrej Palat saved by Tuukka Rask
2nd Period 18:03-1
|Brayden Point won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 18:03-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 18:03-1
|Shot on goal by Victor Hedman saved by Tuukka Rask
2nd Period 17:58-1
|Dominic Moore won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 17:58-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 17:48-1
|Riley Nash won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 17:48-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 17:48-1
|Shot on goal by Alex Killorn saved by Tuukka Rask
2nd Period 17:46-1
|Jake Dotchin shot blocked by Kevan Miller
2nd Period 17:36-1
|Takeaway by Tyler Johnson in offensive zone
2nd Period 17:31-1
|Kevan Miller credited with hit on Yanni Gourde in defensive zone
2nd Period 17:02-1
|Shot on goal by Ryan Spooner saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
2nd Period 16:37-1
|John-Michael Liles credited with hit on Nikita Kucherov in neutral zone
2nd Period 16:06-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 16:06-1
|Goal scored by David Pastrnak assisted by Kevan Miller and Riley Nash
2nd Period 15:50-1
|Giveaway by Jonathan Drouin in offensive zone
2nd Period 15:43-1
|Takeaway by Ondrej Palat in defensive zone
2nd Period 15:34-1
|Riley Nash won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 15:34-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 15:34-1
|Shot on goal by Brandon Carlo saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
2nd Period 15:16-1
|Jake Dotchin shot blocked by Dominic Moore
2nd Period 14:58-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 14:58-1
|Penalty to Adam McQuaid 2 minutes for Roughing Luke Witkowski
2nd Period 14:58-1
|Penalty to Luke Witkowski 2 minutes for Roughing Adam McQuaid
2nd Period 14:58-1
|Stoppage - TV timeout
2nd Period 14:58-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 14:58-1
|Shot on goal by Joel Vermin saved by Tuukka Rask
2nd Period 14:58-1
|Shot on goal by Luke Witkowski saved by Tuukka Rask
2nd Period 14:58-1
|Shot on goal by Luke Witkowski saved by Tuukka Rask
2nd Period 14:56-1
|Ryan Spooner credited with hit on Joel Vermin in neutral zone
2nd Period 14:42-1
|Luke Witkowski credited with hit on John-Michael Liles in offensive zone
2nd Period 14:16-1
|Shot on goal by Adam Erne saved by Tuukka Rask
2nd Period 14:12-1
|Shot on goal by Vladislav Namestnikov saved by Tuukka Rask
2nd Period 14:02-1
|Shot on goal by Yanni Gourde saved by Tuukka Rask
2nd Period 13:54-1
|Giveaway by David Pastrnak in offensive zone
2nd Period 13:48-1
|Takeaway by Kevan Miller in neutral zone
2nd Period 13:30-1
|David Krejci won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 13:30-1
|Stoppage - Offside
2nd Period 13:25-1
|Andrej Sustr shot blocked by Dominic Moore
2nd Period 12:24-1
|Shot missed by Dominic Moore
2nd Period 11:50-1
|Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
2nd Period 11:43-1
|Jake Dotchin credited with hit on Ryan Spooner in defensive zone
2nd Period 11:37-1
|Shot missed by David Pastrnak
2nd Period 11:27-1
|Ryan Spooner won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 11:27-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 10:48-1
|Shot missed by Kevan Miller
2nd Period 10:40-1
|Giveaway by Victor Hedman in defensive zone
2nd Period 10:27-1
|Shot missed by David Krejci
2nd Period 10:21-1
|David Krejci won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 10:21-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout
2nd Period 10:21-1
|Shot on goal by Sean Kuraly saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
2nd Period 10:17-1
|Anton Stralman credited with hit on Noel Acciari in neutral zone
2nd Period 10:00-1
|Takeaway by Alex Killorn in defensive zone
2nd Period 9:45-1
|Tyler Johnson won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 9:45-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 9:45-1
|Shot on goal by Nikita Kucherov saved by Tuukka Rask
2nd Period 9:45-1
|Shot on goal by Braydon Coburn saved by Tuukka Rask
2nd Period 9:39-1
|Yanni Gourde shot blocked by Adam McQuaid
2nd Period 9:33-1
|Shot on goal by Ondrej Palat saved by Tuukka Rask
2nd Period 9:29-1
|Shot on goal by Jake Dotchin saved by Tuukka Rask
2nd Period 9:20-1
|Zdeno Chara shot blocked by Victor Hedman
2nd Period 9:01-1
|Victor Hedman credited with hit on Dominic Moore in defensive zone
2nd Period 8:52-1
|Shot missed by Zdeno Chara
2nd Period 8:48-1
|Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
2nd Period 8:18-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 8:18-1
|Stoppage - Offside
2nd Period 8:14-1
|Luke Witkowski credited with hit on David Pastrnak in defensive zone
2nd Period 8:02-1
|Shot on goal by Kevan Miller saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
2nd Period 7:55-1
|Shot missed by Matt Beleskey
2nd Period 7:54-1
|Shot missed by John-Michael Liles
2nd Period 7:49-1
|Shot on goal by Luke Witkowski saved by Tuukka Rask
2nd Period 7:45-1
|Shot on goal by Anton Stralman saved by Tuukka Rask
2nd Period 7:25-1
|Ryan Spooner won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 7:25-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout
2nd Period 7:25-1
|Shot on goal by Zdeno Chara saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
2nd Period 6:58-1
|Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
2nd Period 6:50-1
|Yanni Gourde credited with hit on David Backes in neutral zone
2nd Period 6:13-1
|Noel Acciari credited with hit on Braydon Coburn in offensive zone
2nd Period 5:56-1
|Riley Nash won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 5:56-1
|Goal scored by Drew Stafford assisted by Adam McQuaid and David Krejci
2nd Period 5:56-1
|Shot on goal by Adam McQuaid saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
2nd Period 5:29-1
|David Krejci won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 5:29-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
2nd Period 5:24-1
|Shot on goal by Matt Beleskey saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
2nd Period 5:18-1
|Matt Beleskey shot blocked by Tyler Johnson
2nd Period 5:17-1
|Shot on goal by Ryan Spooner saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
2nd Period 5:09-1
|Ryan Spooner won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 5:09-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 5:09-1
|Shot on goal by Ryan Spooner saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
2nd Period 5:08-1
|Ryan Spooner won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 5:08-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 5:08-1
|Shot on goal by David Krejci saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
2nd Period 5:02-1
|Shot on goal by Drew Stafford saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
2nd Period 4:46-1
|Torey Krug shot blocked by Alex Killorn
2nd Period 4:33-1
|Vladislav Namestnikov shot blocked by Brandon Carlo
2nd Period 4:22-1
|Shot on goal by Dominic Moore saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
|PP
2nd Period 3:45-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 3:45-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Crowd
|PP
2nd Period 3:35-1
|Shot on goal by Zdeno Chara saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
|PP
2nd Period 3:17-1
|Giveaway by Jonathan Drouin in offensive zone
|PP
2nd Period 3:01-1
|Shot missed by David Krejci
|PP
2nd Period 2:45-1
|David Krejci won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 2:45-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 2:45-1
|Shot on goal by Victor Hedman saved by Tuukka Rask
|PP
2nd Period 2:41-1
|Shot on goal by Ondrej Palat saved by Tuukka Rask
|PP
2nd Period 1:15-1
|Giveaway by Tyler Johnson in neutral zone
|PP
2nd Period 0:48-1
|Brayden Point shot blocked by Brandon Carlo
2nd Period 0:00-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 0:00-1
|Start of 2nd period
|1st Period
1st Period 20:00-1
|End of 1st period
|PP
1st Period 19:54-1
|Shot missed by Ondrej Palat
1st Period 19:30-1
|Brayden Point credited with hit on Dominic Moore in offensive zone
|PP
1st Period 19:20-1
|Dominic Moore won faceoff in defensive zone
|PP
1st Period 19:20-1
|Penalty to Brad Marchand 10 minutes for Misconduct (10 min)
1st Period 19:20-1
|Penalty to Brad Marchand 5 minutes for Spearing (Major) Jake Dotchin(served by Drew Stafford)
1st Period 19:20-1
|Stoppage - Player Injury
1st Period 19:01-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 19:01-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 19:00-1
|Luke Witkowski credited with hit on Torey Krug in neutral zone
1st Period 18:59-1
|Shot on goal by Sean Kuraly saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
1st Period 18:55-1
|Matt Beleskey credited with hit on Andrej Sustr in offensive zone
1st Period 18:24-1
|Greg McKegg won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 18:24-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 18:24-1
|Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
1st Period 18:24-1
|Brandon Carlo credited with hit on Ondrej Palat in neutral zone
1st Period 17:36-1
|Zdeno Chara shot blocked by Andrej Sustr
1st Period 17:31-1
|Victor Hedman credited with hit on David Pastrnak in defensive zone
1st Period 17:21-1
|Takeaway by Tyler Johnson in defensive zone
1st Period 17:09-1
|Alex Killorn credited with hit on Adam McQuaid in offensive zone
1st Period 16:48-1
|Tyler Johnson won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 16:48-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
1st Period 16:48-1
|Patrice Bergeron shot blocked by Andrej Sustr
1st Period 16:44-1
|Greg McKegg shot blocked by Kevan Miller
1st Period 16:37-1
|Kevan Miller credited with hit on Joel Vermin in defensive zone
1st Period 16:21-1
|Kevan Miller shot blocked by Luke Witkowski
1st Period 16:14-1
|Shot on goal by John-Michael Liles saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
1st Period 16:10-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 16:10-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout
1st Period 16:10-1
|Shot on goal by David Backes saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
1st Period 15:53-1
|Noel Acciari credited with hit on Braydon Coburn in offensive zone
1st Period 15:40-1
|Riley Nash credited with hit on Jake Dotchin in offensive zone
1st Period 15:35-1
|Jake Dotchin credited with hit on Noel Acciari in defensive zone
1st Period 15:13-1
|Greg McKegg credited with hit on Adam McQuaid in offensive zone
1st Period 14:50-1
|Shot missed by Adam McQuaid
1st Period 14:29-1
|Takeaway by Anton Stralman in defensive zone
1st Period 14:23-1
|Takeaway by Sean Kuraly in offensive zone
1st Period 13:39-1
|Takeaway by Alex Killorn in neutral zone
1st Period 13:34-1
|Takeaway by Alex Killorn in offensive zone
1st Period 13:24-1
|Giveaway by Brad Marchand in neutral zone
1st Period 13:08-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 13:08-1
|Stoppage - Offside
1st Period 12:42-1
|Zdeno Chara credited with hit on Brayden Point in neutral zone
1st Period 12:26-1
|Takeaway by David Krejci in neutral zone
1st Period 12:18-1
|Giveaway by Dominic Moore in neutral zone
1st Period 12:07-1
|Takeaway by Tyler Johnson in offensive zone
1st Period 12:05-1
|Adam Erne credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in offensive zone
1st Period 11:48-1
|Shot missed by Riley Nash
1st Period 11:22-1
|Shot on goal by David Backes saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
1st Period 11:09-1
|Shot on goal by Alex Killorn saved by Tuukka Rask
1st Period 10:59-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 10:59-1
|Stoppage - Puck Frozen
1st Period 10:56-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 10:56-1
|Stoppage - Hand Pass
1st Period 10:50-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 10:50-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout
1st Period 10:50-1
|Shot on goal by Ondrej Palat saved by Tuukka Rask
1st Period 10:31-1
|David Krejci shot blocked by Luke Witkowski
1st Period 10:10-1
|Luke Witkowski credited with hit on David Krejci in neutral zone
1st Period 9:55-1
|Jake Dotchin credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in neutral zone
1st Period 9:36-1
|Takeaway by Anton Stralman in neutral zone
1st Period 9:28-1
|Shot on goal by Tyler Johnson saved by Tuukka Rask
1st Period 8:29-1
|Takeaway by Jonathan Drouin in defensive zone
1st Period 8:11-1
|David Backes credited with hit on Andrej Sustr in defensive zone
1st Period 7:54-1
|Brad Marchand shot blocked by Anton Stralman
1st Period 7:46-1
|Takeaway by David Backes in neutral zone
1st Period 7:19-1
|Shot missed by Greg McKegg
1st Period 7:01-1
|Greg McKegg credited with hit on John-Michael Liles in neutral zone
1st Period 6:55-1
|Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
1st Period 6:48-1
|Giveaway by Jake Dotchin in defensive zone
1st Period 6:26-1
|Luke Witkowski credited with hit on David Pastrnak in offensive zone
1st Period 6:12-1
|Greg McKegg won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 6:12-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout
1st Period 6:12-1
|Shot on goal by Riley Nash saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
1st Period 6:00-1
|Anton Stralman shot blocked by John-Michael Liles
1st Period 5:41-1
|Shot on goal by Brandon Carlo saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
1st Period 5:25-1
|Takeaway by Ryan Spooner in offensive zone
1st Period 5:22-1
|Ryan Spooner shot blocked by Victor Hedman
1st Period 4:36-1
|Shot on goal by Drew Stafford saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
1st Period 4:23-1
|Shot on goal by Yanni Gourde saved by Tuukka Rask
1st Period 3:50-1
|Luke Witkowski credited with hit on David Pastrnak in neutral zone
1st Period 3:37-1
|Luke Witkowski credited with hit on Patrice Bergeron in neutral zone
1st Period 3:30-1
|Giveaway by Brad Marchand in offensive zone
1st Period 3:05-1
|Brayden Point credited with hit on Noel Acciari in neutral zone
1st Period 2:57-1
|Takeaway by Andrej Sustr in defensive zone
1st Period 2:19-1
|Ondrej Palat credited with hit on Matt Beleskey in neutral zone
1st Period 2:02-1
|Torey Krug credited with hit on Vladislav Namestnikov in neutral zone
1st Period 1:57-1
|Ryan Spooner credited with hit on Victor Hedman in offensive zone
1st Period 1:41-1
|Ryan Spooner won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 1:41-1
|Stoppage - Offside
1st Period 1:41-1
|Tyler Johnson shot blocked by Torey Krug
1st Period 1:36-1
|Adam Erne credited with hit on Adam McQuaid in offensive zone
1st Period 1:24-1
|Tyler Johnson won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 1:24-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
1st Period 1:17-1
|Takeaway by Tyler Johnson in offensive zone
1st Period 1:04-1
|David Backes credited with hit on Yanni Gourde in defensive zone
1st Period 0:53-1
|Jonathan Drouin credited with hit on Brandon Carlo in offensive zone
1st Period 0:24-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 0:24-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 0:22-1
|Giveaway by Nikita Kucherov in defensive zone
1st Period 0:00-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 0:00-1
|Start of 1st period