2nd Period

2nd Period 20:00 -1 End of 2nd period

2nd Period 19:56 -1 Brayden Point won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 19:56 -1 Stoppage - Icing

2nd Period 19:52 -1 Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

2nd Period 19:43 -1 Dominic Moore won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 19:43 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

2nd Period 19:38 -1 Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 19:38 -1 Stoppage - Icing

2nd Period 19:18 -1 Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 19:18 -1 Stoppage - Icing

2nd Period 19:07 -1 Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

2nd Period 18:57 -1 Giveaway by Alex Killorn in defensive zone

2nd Period 18:43 -1 Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 18:43 -1 Stoppage - Icing

2nd Period 18:42 -1 Alex Killorn credited with hit on Sean Kuraly in offensive zone

2nd Period 18:15 -1 Victor Hedman credited with hit on Noel Acciari in offensive zone

2nd Period 18:09 -1 Shot on goal by Ondrej Palat saved by Tuukka Rask

2nd Period 18:03 -1 Brayden Point won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 18:03 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

2nd Period 18:03 -1 Shot on goal by Victor Hedman saved by Tuukka Rask

2nd Period 17:58 -1 Dominic Moore won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 17:58 -1 Stoppage - Icing

2nd Period 17:48 -1 Riley Nash won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 17:48 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

2nd Period 17:48 -1 Shot on goal by Alex Killorn saved by Tuukka Rask

2nd Period 17:46 -1 Jake Dotchin shot blocked by Kevan Miller

2nd Period 17:36 -1 Takeaway by Tyler Johnson in offensive zone

2nd Period 17:31 -1 Kevan Miller credited with hit on Yanni Gourde in defensive zone

2nd Period 17:02 -1 Shot on goal by Ryan Spooner saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

2nd Period 16:37 -1 John-Michael Liles credited with hit on Nikita Kucherov in neutral zone

2nd Period 16:06 -1 Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 16:06 -1 Goal scored by David Pastrnak assisted by Kevan Miller and Riley Nash

2nd Period 15:50 -1 Giveaway by Jonathan Drouin in offensive zone

2nd Period 15:43 -1 Takeaway by Ondrej Palat in defensive zone

2nd Period 15:34 -1 Riley Nash won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 15:34 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

2nd Period 15:34 -1 Shot on goal by Brandon Carlo saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

2nd Period 15:16 -1 Jake Dotchin shot blocked by Dominic Moore

2nd Period 14:58 -1 Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 14:58 -1 Penalty to Adam McQuaid 2 minutes for Roughing Luke Witkowski

2nd Period 14:58 -1 Penalty to Luke Witkowski 2 minutes for Roughing Adam McQuaid

2nd Period 14:58 -1 Stoppage - TV timeout

2nd Period 14:58 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

2nd Period 14:58 -1 Shot on goal by Joel Vermin saved by Tuukka Rask

2nd Period 14:58 -1 Shot on goal by Luke Witkowski saved by Tuukka Rask

2nd Period 14:58 -1 Shot on goal by Luke Witkowski saved by Tuukka Rask

2nd Period 14:56 -1 Ryan Spooner credited with hit on Joel Vermin in neutral zone

2nd Period 14:42 -1 Luke Witkowski credited with hit on John-Michael Liles in offensive zone

2nd Period 14:16 -1 Shot on goal by Adam Erne saved by Tuukka Rask

2nd Period 14:12 -1 Shot on goal by Vladislav Namestnikov saved by Tuukka Rask

2nd Period 14:02 -1 Shot on goal by Yanni Gourde saved by Tuukka Rask

2nd Period 13:54 -1 Giveaway by David Pastrnak in offensive zone

2nd Period 13:48 -1 Takeaway by Kevan Miller in neutral zone

2nd Period 13:30 -1 David Krejci won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 13:30 -1 Stoppage - Offside

2nd Period 13:25 -1 Andrej Sustr shot blocked by Dominic Moore

2nd Period 12:24 -1 Shot missed by Dominic Moore

2nd Period 11:50 -1 Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

2nd Period 11:43 -1 Jake Dotchin credited with hit on Ryan Spooner in defensive zone

2nd Period 11:37 -1 Shot missed by David Pastrnak

2nd Period 11:27 -1 Ryan Spooner won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 11:27 -1 Stoppage - Icing

2nd Period 10:48 -1 Shot missed by Kevan Miller

2nd Period 10:40 -1 Giveaway by Victor Hedman in defensive zone

2nd Period 10:27 -1 Shot missed by David Krejci

2nd Period 10:21 -1 David Krejci won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 10:21 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout

2nd Period 10:21 -1 Shot on goal by Sean Kuraly saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

2nd Period 10:17 -1 Anton Stralman credited with hit on Noel Acciari in neutral zone

2nd Period 10:00 -1 Takeaway by Alex Killorn in defensive zone

2nd Period 9:45 -1 Tyler Johnson won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 9:45 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

2nd Period 9:45 -1 Shot on goal by Nikita Kucherov saved by Tuukka Rask

2nd Period 9:45 -1 Shot on goal by Braydon Coburn saved by Tuukka Rask

2nd Period 9:39 -1 Yanni Gourde shot blocked by Adam McQuaid

2nd Period 9:33 -1 Shot on goal by Ondrej Palat saved by Tuukka Rask

2nd Period 9:29 -1 Shot on goal by Jake Dotchin saved by Tuukka Rask

2nd Period 9:20 -1 Zdeno Chara shot blocked by Victor Hedman

2nd Period 9:01 -1 Victor Hedman credited with hit on Dominic Moore in defensive zone

2nd Period 8:52 -1 Shot missed by Zdeno Chara

2nd Period 8:48 -1 Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

2nd Period 8:18 -1 Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 8:18 -1 Stoppage - Offside

2nd Period 8:14 -1 Luke Witkowski credited with hit on David Pastrnak in defensive zone

2nd Period 8:02 -1 Shot on goal by Kevan Miller saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

2nd Period 7:55 -1 Shot missed by Matt Beleskey

2nd Period 7:54 -1 Shot missed by John-Michael Liles

2nd Period 7:49 -1 Shot on goal by Luke Witkowski saved by Tuukka Rask

2nd Period 7:45 -1 Shot on goal by Anton Stralman saved by Tuukka Rask

2nd Period 7:25 -1 Ryan Spooner won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 7:25 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout

2nd Period 7:25 -1 Shot on goal by Zdeno Chara saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

2nd Period 6:58 -1 Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

2nd Period 6:50 -1 Yanni Gourde credited with hit on David Backes in neutral zone

2nd Period 6:13 -1 Noel Acciari credited with hit on Braydon Coburn in offensive zone

2nd Period 5:56 -1 Riley Nash won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 5:56 -1 Goal scored by Drew Stafford assisted by Adam McQuaid and David Krejci

2nd Period 5:56 -1 Shot on goal by Adam McQuaid saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

2nd Period 5:29 -1 David Krejci won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 5:29 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

2nd Period 5:24 -1 Shot on goal by Matt Beleskey saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

2nd Period 5:18 -1 Matt Beleskey shot blocked by Tyler Johnson

2nd Period 5:17 -1 Shot on goal by Ryan Spooner saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

2nd Period 5:09 -1 Ryan Spooner won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 5:09 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

2nd Period 5:09 -1 Shot on goal by Ryan Spooner saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

2nd Period 5:08 -1 Ryan Spooner won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 5:08 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

2nd Period 5:08 -1 Shot on goal by David Krejci saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

2nd Period 5:02 -1 Shot on goal by Drew Stafford saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

2nd Period 4:46 -1 Torey Krug shot blocked by Alex Killorn

2nd Period 4:33 -1 Vladislav Namestnikov shot blocked by Brandon Carlo

2nd Period 4:22 -1 Shot on goal by Dominic Moore saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

PP 2nd Period 3:45 -1 Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 3:45 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Crowd

PP 2nd Period 3:35 -1 Shot on goal by Zdeno Chara saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

PP 2nd Period 3:17 -1 Giveaway by Jonathan Drouin in offensive zone

PP 2nd Period 3:01 -1 Shot missed by David Krejci

PP 2nd Period 2:45 -1 David Krejci won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 2:45 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

2nd Period 2:45 -1 Shot on goal by Victor Hedman saved by Tuukka Rask

PP 2nd Period 2:41 -1 Shot on goal by Ondrej Palat saved by Tuukka Rask

PP 2nd Period 1:15 -1 Giveaway by Tyler Johnson in neutral zone

PP 2nd Period 0:48 -1 Brayden Point shot blocked by Brandon Carlo

2nd Period 0:00 -1 Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in neutral zone