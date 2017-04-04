Scores for Apr 4, 2017
  • 5:00OT
    OT
     
    PHI
    NJ
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
  • 15:313rd
    3rd
     
    WSH
    TOR
    2
    0
    2
    0
    1
  • 17:163rd
    3rd
     
    DET
    OTT
    0
    2
    0
    2
    2
  • 1:402nd
    2nd
     
    WPG
    STL
    3
    2
    3
    2
    3
  • 0:032nd
    2nd
     
    NYI
    NSH
    0
    1
    0
    1
    4
  • 9:072nd
    2nd
     
    CAR
    MIN
    3
    4
    3
    4
    5
  • 17:402nd
    2nd
     
    ARI
    DAL
    1
    2
    1
    2
    6
  • 4:051st
    1st
     
    CHI
    COL
    0
    0
    0
    0
    7
  • 10:00 PM ET
    ET
     
    CGY
    ANA
    0
    0
    0
    0
    8
  • 10:30 PM ET
    ET
     
    EDM
    LA
    0
    0
    0
    0
    9
  • 10:30 PM ET
    ET
     
    VAN
    SJ
    0
    0
    0
    0
    10
  • Final
     
    TB
    BOS
    0
    4
    0
    4
    11
  • Final
     
    CBJ
    PIT
    1
    4
    1
    4
    12

Final

Series (Game 5 of 5)

Close

Boston leads 4-1

Game 1: Thursday, November 3rd
Bruins4Final
SO
Lightning3
Game 2: Sunday, November 27th
Lightning1Final
Bruins4
Game 3: Tuesday, January 31st
Bruins4Final
Lightning3
Game 4: Thursday, March 23rd
Lightning6Final
Bruins3
Game 5: Tuesday, April 4th
Lightning0Final
Bruins4

Lightning 0

(39-30-10, 88 pts)

Bruins 4

(44-30-6, 94 pts)

Coverage: NBCSN

7:00 PM ET, April 4, 2017

TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

1 2 3 T
TB 0 0 00
BOS 0 2 24
10
5
2
1
Last Plays:
Last Play
Last Scoring
All Scoring
Roster
Play-by-Play
Stats:
Current
Season
Tampa Bay Lightning
ForwardsGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
DefenseGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
GoaltendersSAGASVSV%TOI
 
Boston Bruins
ForwardsGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
DefenseGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
GoaltendersSAGASVSV%TOI

