Scores for Apr 14, 2017
  • 1:573rd
    3rd
     
    STL
    MIN
    2
    1
    2
    1
    0
  • 17:551st
    1st
     
    SJ
    EDM
    0
    0
    0
    0
    1
  • Final OT
    OT
     
    NYR
    MTL
    3
    4
    3
    4
    2
  • Final
     
    CBJ
    PIT
    1
    4
    1
    4
    3

In Progress - 1st 17:55

San Jose leads 1-0 (Game 2 of 7)

Close

San Jose leads 1-0

Game 1: Wednesday, April 12th
Sharks3Final
OT
Oilers2
Game 2: Friday, April 14th
Sharks017:55
1st
Oilers0
Game 3: Sunday, April 16th
Oilers10:00 PM
ET
Sharks
Game 4: Tuesday, April 18th
Oilers10:00 PM
ET
Sharks
Game 5: Thursday, April 20th
Sharks10:30 PM
ET
Oilers
Game 6: Saturday, April 22nd
OilersTBA
Sharks
Game 7: Monday, April 24th
SharksTBA
Oilers

Sharks 0

 

Oilers 0

 

Coverage: NBCSN

10:30 PM ET, April 14, 2017

1 2 3 T
SJ 0 0
EDM 0 0
10
5
2
1
