1st Period

1st Period 20:00 -1 End of 1st period

PP 1st Period 19:59 -1 Matt Niskanen credited with hit on Tyler Bozak in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 19:57 -1 Shot on goal by Nazem Kadri saved by Braden Holtby

PP 1st Period 19:37 -1 Shot on goal by Daniel Winnik saved by Frederik Andersen

PP 1st Period 19:24 -1 Morgan Rielly shot blocked by John Carlson

PP 1st Period 19:13 -1 Tyler Bozak won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 19:13 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

PP 1st Period 19:12 -1 Shot on goal by Mitch Marner saved by Braden Holtby

PP 1st Period 19:03 -1 Tyler Bozak won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 19:03 -1 Penalty to Justin Williams 2 minutes for Interference Morgan Rielly

1st Period 18:57 -1 Shot on goal by Connor Brown saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 18:50 -1 Evgeny Kuznetsov credited with hit on Leo Komarov in offensive zone

1st Period 18:48 -1 Marcus Johansson shot blocked by Matt Hunwick

1st Period 18:20 -1 Shot on goal by Brett Connolly saved by Frederik Andersen

1st Period 18:15 -1 Brooks Orpik shot blocked by Brian Boyle

1st Period 17:51 -1 Giveaway by Brian Boyle in defensive zone

1st Period 17:34 -1 Brian Boyle won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 17:34 -1 Goal scored by James van Riemsdyk assisted by Tyler Bozak and Jake Gardiner

1st Period 17:33 -1 Matt Niskanen credited with hit on Jake Gardiner in defensive zone

1st Period 17:17 -1 Giveaway by Jay Beagle in defensive zone

1st Period 15:57 -1 Zach Hyman credited with hit on Dmitry Orlov in neutral zone

1st Period 15:40 -1 Takeaway by Kevin Shattenkirk in offensive zone

1st Period 15:22 -1 Matt Niskanen credited with hit on Kasperi Kapanen in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 15:13 -1 Giveaway by T.J. Oshie in defensive zone

1st Period 15:04 -1 Matt Niskanen credited with hit on Jake Gardiner in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 14:30 -1 Leo Komarov shot blocked by Karl Alzner

1st Period 14:25 -1 Shot on goal by William Nylander saved by Braden Holtby

PP 1st Period 14:05 -1 Shot on goal by Morgan Rielly saved by Braden Holtby

PP 1st Period 13:44 -1 Shot on goal by Morgan Rielly saved by Braden Holtby

PP 1st Period 13:32 -1 Giveaway by Lars Eller in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 13:31 -1 Shot missed by James van Riemsdyk

PP 1st Period 13:29 -1 Shot on goal by Nazem Kadri saved by Braden Holtby

PP 1st Period 13:24 -1 James van Riemsdyk shot blocked by Matt Niskanen

PP 1st Period 13:15 -1 Tyler Bozak won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 13:15 -1 Penalty to Evgeny Kuznetsov 2 minutes for Holding Auston Matthews

1st Period 13:12 -1 Shot on goal by Jake Gardiner saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 12:58 -1 William Nylander shot blocked by Karl Alzner

1st Period 12:41 -1 Shot on goal by Brett Connolly saved by Frederik Andersen

1st Period 12:38 -1 Tyler Bozak credited with hit on Kevin Shattenkirk in offensive zone

1st Period 12:09 -1 Leo Komarov credited with hit on Brooks Orpik in defensive zone

1st Period 12:06 -1 Andre Burakovsky shot blocked by Morgan Rielly

1st Period 11:57 -1 Shot missed by Lars Eller

1st Period 11:52 -1 Lars Eller won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 11:52 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout

1st Period 11:51 -1 Shot on goal by Lars Eller saved by Frederik Andersen

1st Period 11:44 -1 Shot on goal by James van Riemsdyk saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 11:38 -1 Takeaway by James van Riemsdyk in neutral zone

1st Period 11:27 -1 Nazem Kadri credited with hit on Matt Niskanen in defensive zone

1st Period 11:19 -1 Morgan Rielly credited with hit on Nicklas Backstrom in defensive zone

1st Period 11:07 -1 William Nylander credited with hit on T.J. Oshie in defensive zone

1st Period 10:58 -1 Shot on goal by William Nylander saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 10:29 -1 Shot on goal by Evgeny Kuznetsov saved by Frederik Andersen

1st Period 10:21 -1 John Carlson shot blocked by Auston Matthews

1st Period 10:09 -1 Evgeny Kuznetsov shot blocked by Jake Gardiner

1st Period 9:59 -1 Brian Boyle won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 9:59 -1 Penalty to Alex Ovechkin 2 minutes for Unsportsmanlike conduct Leo Komarov

1st Period 9:59 -1 Penalty to Leo Komarov 2 minutes for Holding Alex Ovechkin

1st Period 9:53 -1 Shot missed by Nicklas Backstrom

1st Period 9:51 -1 Giveaway by Connor Carrick in defensive zone

1st Period 9:44 -1 Nicklas Backstrom credited with hit on Connor Carrick in offensive zone

1st Period 9:35 -1 Nicklas Backstrom won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 9:35 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 9:31 -1 Giveaway by Tom Wilson in offensive zone

1st Period 9:25 -1 Connor Carrick credited with hit on Daniel Winnik in defensive zone

1st Period 9:09 -1 Nazem Kadri won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 9:09 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

1st Period 9:08 -1 Marcus Johansson shot blocked by Jake Gardiner

1st Period 9:07 -1 Roman Polak credited with hit on Evgeny Kuznetsov in defensive zone

1st Period 9:01 -1 Shot missed by Marcus Johansson

1st Period 8:57 -1 Shot on goal by Marcus Johansson saved by Frederik Andersen

1st Period 8:13 -1 Matt Martin credited with hit on Brooks Orpik in offensive zone

1st Period 8:05 -1 Lars Eller credited with hit on Morgan Rielly in offensive zone

1st Period 7:53 -1 Lars Eller won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 7:53 -1 Stoppage - Puck Frozen - TV timeout

1st Period 7:32 -1 Dmitry Orlov credited with hit on Zach Hyman in defensive zone

1st Period 7:22 -1 Giveaway by Lars Eller in offensive zone

1st Period 6:48 -1 James van Riemsdyk credited with hit on Brett Connolly in offensive zone

1st Period 6:28 -1 Matt Martin credited with hit on Brett Connolly in offensive zone

1st Period 6:11 -1 Giveaway by T.J. Oshie in neutral zone

1st Period 5:59 -1 Nicklas Backstrom credited with hit on Zach Hyman in offensive zone

1st Period 5:53 -1 Matt Hunwick credited with hit on T.J. Oshie in defensive zone

1st Period 5:50 -1 Jake Gardiner shot blocked by T.J. Oshie

1st Period 5:45 -1 Shot missed by William Nylander

PP 1st Period 5:32 -1 Takeaway by Daniel Winnik in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 4:52 -1 Takeaway by Tom Wilson in defensive zone

1st Period 4:41 -1 Brooks Orpik credited with hit on James van Riemsdyk in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 4:35 -1 Tom Wilson credited with hit on Nazem Kadri in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 4:01 -1 Karl Alzner credited with hit on Auston Matthews in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 3:42 -1 Jay Beagle won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 3:42 -1 Penalty to Justin Williams 2 minutes for High-sticking Matt Hunwick

1st Period 3:41 -1 Matt Hunwick credited with hit on Justin Williams in defensive zone

1st Period 3:06 -1 Alex Ovechkin credited with hit on Connor Carrick in offensive zone

1st Period 2:55 -1 Takeaway by Dmitry Orlov in neutral zone

1st Period 2:40 -1 Alex Ovechkin credited with hit on Mitch Marner in offensive zone

1st Period 2:35 -1 Tyler Bozak won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 2:35 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 2:34 -1 Shot missed by Alex Ovechkin

PP 1st Period 2:04 -1 Giveaway by Matt Niskanen in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 1:39 -1 Shot on goal by Evgeny Kuznetsov saved by Frederik Andersen

PP 1st Period 1:22 -1 Justin Williams shot blocked by Morgan Rielly

PP 1st Period 1:08 -1 Leo Komarov won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 1:08 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

PP 1st Period 1:07 -1 Shot missed by Marcus Johansson

PP 1st Period 0:45 -1 Shot missed by Nicklas Backstrom

PP 1st Period 0:41 -1 Giveaway by Matt Hunwick in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 0:38 -1 Shot on goal by Kevin Shattenkirk saved by Frederik Andersen

PP 1st Period 0:27 -1 Kevin Shattenkirk shot blocked by Matt Hunwick

PP 1st Period 0:21 -1 Nicklas Backstrom won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 0:21 -1 Penalty to Jake Gardiner 2 minutes for Cross checking Tom Wilson

1st Period 0:19 -1 Roman Polak credited with hit on Jay Beagle in defensive zone

1st Period 0:00 -1 Jay Beagle won faceoff in neutral zone