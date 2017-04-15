Scores for Apr 15, 2017
  • 13:402nd
    2nd
     
    TOR
    WSH
    1
    1
    1
    1
    0
  • 13:221st
    1st
     
    NSH
    CHI
    1
    0
    1
    0
    1
  • 10:30 PM ET
    ET
     
    CGY
    ANA
    0
    0
    0
    0
    2
  • Final OT
    OT
     
    BOS
    OTT
    3
    4
    3
    4
    3

In Progress - 2nd 13:40

Washington leads 1-0 (Game 2 of 7)

Close

Washington leads 1-0

Game 1: Thursday, April 13th
Maple Leafs2Final
OT
Capitals3
Game 2: Saturday, April 15th
Maple Leafs113:40
2nd
Capitals1
Game 3: Monday, April 17th
Capitals7:00 PM
ET
Maple Leafs
Game 4: Wednesday, April 19th
Capitals7:00 PM
ET
Maple Leafs
Game 5: Friday, April 21st
Maple LeafsTBA
Capitals
Game 6: Sunday, April 23rd
CapitalsTBA
Maple Leafs
Game 7: Tuesday, April 25th
Maple LeafsTBA
Capitals

Maple Leafs 1

 

Capitals 1

 

Coverage: NBCSN

7:00 PM ET, April 15, 2017

1 2 3 T
TOR 1 0 1
WSH 0 1 1
10
5
2
1
Last Plays:
Last Play
Last Scoring
All Scoring
Roster
Play-by-Play
Stats:
Current
Season
Toronto Maple Leafs
ForwardsGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
DefenseGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
GoaltendersSAGASVSV%TOI
 
Washington Capitals
ForwardsGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
DefenseGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
GoaltendersSAGASVSV%TOI

SPONSORED HEADLINES