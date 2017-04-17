Scores for Apr 17, 2017
  • 8:422nd
    2nd
     
    OTT
    BOS
    3
    2
    3
    2
    0
  • 10:122nd
    2nd
     
    WSH
    TOR
    3
    1
    3
    1
    1
  • 9:30 PM ET
    ET
     
    CHI
    NSH
    0
    0
    0
    0
    2
  • 10:00 PM ET
    ET
     
    ANA
    CGY
    0
    0
    0
    0
    3

In Progress - 2nd 10:12

Series tied 1-1 (Game 3 of 7)

Close

Series tied 1-1

Game 1: Thursday, April 13th
Maple Leafs2Final
OT
Capitals3
Game 2: Saturday, April 15th
Maple Leafs4Final
2OT
Capitals3
Game 3: Monday, April 17th
Capitals310:12
2nd
Maple Leafs1
Game 4: Wednesday, April 19th
Capitals7:00 PM
ET
Maple Leafs
Game 5: Friday, April 21st
Maple Leafs7:00 PM
ET
Capitals
Game 6: Sunday, April 23rd
CapitalsTBA
Maple Leafs
Game 7: Tuesday, April 25th
Maple LeafsTBA
Capitals

Capitals 3

 

Maple Leafs 1

 

Coverage: NBCSN

7:00 PM ET, April 17, 2017

Air Canada Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

1 2 3 T
WSH 2 1 3
TOR 1 0 1
10
5
2
1
Last Plays:
Last Play
Last Scoring
All Scoring
Roster
Play-by-Play
Stats:
Current
Season
Washington Capitals
