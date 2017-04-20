- End3rd3rd0NYR
MTL2
22
2
- End2nd2nd1CHI
NSH0
10
1
- 10:30 PM ETET2SJ
EDM0
00
0
- Final3CBJ
PIT2
52
5
In Progress - End 3rd
Series tied 2-2
|Game 1: Wednesday, April 12th
|Rangers
|2
|Final
|Canadiens
|0
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 2: Friday, April 14th
|Rangers
|3
|Final
OT
|Canadiens
|4
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 3: Sunday, April 16th
|Canadiens
|3
|Final
|Rangers
|1
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 4: Tuesday, April 18th
|Canadiens
|1
|Final
|Rangers
|2
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 5: Thursday, April 20th
|Rangers
|End
3rd
|Canadiens
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 6: Saturday, April 22nd
|Canadiens
|8:00 PM
ET
|Rangers
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 7: Monday, April 24th
|Rangers
|TBA
|Canadiens
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
Coverage: CBC
7:00 PM ET, April 20, 2017
Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
10
5
2
1
Last Plays:
Last Play
Last Scoring
All Scoring
Roster
Play-by-Play
Stats:
Current
Season
All
3
2
1
Period:
|3rd Period
3rd Period 20:00-1
|End of 3rd period
3rd Period 19:24-1
|Michael Grabner credited with hit on Max Pacioretty in offensive zone
3rd Period 19:22-1
|Mika Zibanejad credited with hit on Alexei Emelin in offensive zone
3rd Period 18:33-1
|Giveaway by Dan Girardi in defensive zone
3rd Period 18:36-1
|Shot on goal by Tomas Plekanec saved by Henrik Lundqvist
3rd Period 17:48-1
|Andrei Markov credited with hit on Jimmy Vesey in defensive zone
3rd Period 17:15-1
|Giveaway by Mika Zibanejad in defensive zone
3rd Period 17:10-1
|Giveaway by Brady Skjei in defensive zone
3rd Period 17:10-1
|Shot on goal by Phillip Danault saved by Henrik Lundqvist
3rd Period 17:00-1
|Nick Holden shot blocked by Phillip Danault
3rd Period 16:50-1
|Shot on goal by Nick Holden saved by Carey Price
|PP
3rd Period 16:02-1
|Shot on goal by Rick Nash saved by Carey Price
3rd Period 16:43-1
|Jordie Benn shot blocked by Mats Zuccarello
3rd Period 16:36-1
|Giveaway by Mats Zuccarello in defensive zone
|PP
3rd Period 16:11-1
|Takeaway by Mats Zuccarello in defensive zone
|PP
3rd Period 15:15-1
|Kevin Hayes won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 15:15-1
|Stoppage - Offside
|PP
3rd Period 15:12-1
|Shot missed by Artturi Lehkonen
|PP
3rd Period 14:42-1
|Shot missed by Andrei Markov
|PP
3rd Period 14:13-1
|Tomas Plekanec won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 14:13-1
|Stoppage - TV timeout
3rd Period 14:13-1
|Penalty to J.T. Miller 2 minutes for Slashing Brendan Gallagher
3rd Period 14:12-1
|Shot on goal by Alex Galchenyuk saved by Henrik Lundqvist
3rd Period 13:58-1
|Alexei Emelin credited with hit on J.T. Miller in defensive zone
3rd Period 13:13-1
|Kevin Hayes won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 13:13-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
3rd Period 13:11-1
|Shot on goal by Artturi Lehkonen saved by Henrik Lundqvist
3rd Period 13:10-1
|Shot on goal by Artturi Lehkonen saved by Henrik Lundqvist
3rd Period 13:09-1
|Max Pacioretty shot blocked by Dan Girardi
3rd Period 13:02-1
|Shot missed by Brady Skjei
3rd Period 12:47-1
|Shot on goal by Max Pacioretty saved by Henrik Lundqvist
3rd Period 12:39-1
|Phillip Danault won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 12:39-1
|Stoppage - Offside
3rd Period 12:36-1
|Takeaway by Ryan McDonagh in defensive zone
3rd Period 12:11-1
|Jesper Fast credited with hit on Andrew Shaw in offensive zone
3rd Period 11:57-1
|Oscar Lindberg credited with hit on Andrew Shaw in offensive zone
3rd Period 11:53-1
|Marc Staal shot blocked by Jeff Petry
3rd Period 11:48-1
|Oscar Lindberg won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 11:48-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Crowd
3rd Period 11:44-1
|Stoppage - Icing
3rd Period 11:44-1
|Tomas Plekanec won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 11:32-1
|J.T. Miller credited with hit on Paul Byron in offensive zone
3rd Period 11:21-1
|Tomas Plekanec credited with hit on Dan Girardi in offensive zone
3rd Period 11:10-1
|Ryan McDonagh shot blocked by Brendan Gallagher
3rd Period 11:05-1
|Tomas Plekanec won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 11:05-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
3rd Period 11:04-1
|Shot on goal by Ryan McDonagh saved by Carey Price
3rd Period 10:41-1
|Shot missed by Ryan McDonagh
3rd Period 10:37-1
|Giveaway by Shea Weber in defensive zone
3rd Period 10:11-1
|Takeaway by Phillip Danault in offensive zone
3rd Period 10:11-1
|Shot on goal by Max Pacioretty saved by Henrik Lundqvist
3rd Period 10:01-1
|Derek Stepan won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 10:01-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting - TV timeout
3rd Period 10:00-1
|Mika Zibanejad shot blocked by Jordie Benn
3rd Period 9:52-1
|Mika Zibanejad credited with hit on Steve Ott in defensive zone
3rd Period 9:21-1
|Ryan McDonagh shot blocked by Jordie Benn
3rd Period 9:12-1
|Mika Zibanejad won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 9:12-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Benches
3rd Period 9:09-1
|Giveaway by Alexander Radulov in defensive zone
3rd Period 9:06-1
|Nathan Beaulieu credited with hit on Jesper Fast in defensive zone
3rd Period 8:54-1
|Giveaway by Brady Skjei in defensive zone
3rd Period 8:33-1
|Brendan Gallagher credited with hit on J.T. Miller in defensive zone
3rd Period 8:14-1
|Brendan Smith shot blocked by Tomas Plekanec
3rd Period 8:12-1
|J.T. Miller won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 8:12-1
|Stoppage - Icing
3rd Period 7:37-1
|Derek Stepan won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 7:37-1
|Stoppage - Offside
3rd Period 7:33-1
|Nick Holden credited with hit on Max Pacioretty in defensive zone
3rd Period 7:34-1
|Jeff Petry shot blocked by Marc Staal
3rd Period 7:33-1
|Giveaway by Mika Zibanejad in defensive zone
3rd Period 7:28-1
|Max Pacioretty shot blocked by Nick Holden
3rd Period 7:12-1
|Mika Zibanejad won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 7:12-1
|Stoppage - Puck Frozen - TV timeout
3rd Period 7:08-1
|Shot on goal by Chris Kreider saved by Carey Price
3rd Period 7:04-1
|Giveaway by Brendan Smith in defensive zone
3rd Period 6:58-1
|Nick Holden credited with hit on Steve Ott in neutral zone
3rd Period 6:49-1
|Paul Byron credited with hit on Mats Zuccarello in neutral zone
3rd Period 6:42-1
|Kevin Hayes shot blocked by Shea Weber
3rd Period 6:33-1
|Shot missed by Kevin Hayes
3rd Period 6:22-1
|Kevin Hayes shot blocked by Shea Weber
3rd Period 5:28-1
|Takeaway by Alexander Radulov in neutral zone
3rd Period 4:37-1
|Steve Ott credited with hit on Brendan Smith in neutral zone
3rd Period 2:57-1
|Shot on goal by Jesper Fast saved by Carey Price
3rd Period 2:50-1
|Oscar Lindberg won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 2:50-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Benches
|PP
3rd Period 0:52-1
|Tomas Plekanec won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 0:52-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
|PP
3rd Period 0:51-1
|Shot on goal by Rick Nash saved by Carey Price
|PP
3rd Period 0:42-1
|Shot on goal by Rick Nash saved by Carey Price
3rd Period 0:32-1
|Shot missed by Phillip Danault
|PP
3rd Period 0:25-1
|Brady Skjei shot blocked by Phillip Danault
|PP
3rd Period 0:16-1
|Kevin Hayes won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 0:16-1
|Penalty to Brendan Gallagher 2 minutes for Slashing Jimmy Vesey
3rd Period 0:00-1
|Derek Stepan won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 0:00-1
|Start of 3rd period
|2nd Period
2nd Period 20:00-1
|End of 2nd period
2nd Period 19:58-1
|Alexei Emelin credited with hit on Jesper Fast in offensive zone
2nd Period 19:56-1
|Shea Weber shot blocked by J.T. Miller
2nd Period 19:52-1
|Shea Weber shot blocked by Dan Girardi
2nd Period 19:41-1
|Dan Girardi credited with hit on Alexander Radulov in defensive zone
2nd Period 19:21-1
|Shot on goal by Mika Zibanejad saved by Carey Price
2nd Period 19:03-1
|Steve Ott credited with hit on Mats Zuccarello in defensive zone
2nd Period 18:48-1
|Nick Holden credited with hit on Dwight King in neutral zone
2nd Period 18:41-1
|Shot on goal by Kevin Hayes saved by Carey Price
2nd Period 18:28-1
|Steve Ott won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 18:28-1
|Goal scored by Brady Skjei assisted by Rick Nash and Jimmy Vesey
2nd Period 18:27-1
|Shot on goal by Rick Nash saved by Carey Price
2nd Period 18:08-1
|Mika Zibanejad credited with hit on Brendan Gallagher in neutral zone
2nd Period 17:57-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Benches
2nd Period 17:57-1
|Tomas Plekanec won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 17:53-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Benches
2nd Period 17:53-1
|Tomas Plekanec won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 17:51-1
|Takeaway by Torrey Mitchell in defensive zone
2nd Period 17:41-1
|Michael Grabner credited with hit on Artturi Lehkonen in defensive zone
2nd Period 17:35-1
|Shot on goal by Andrew Shaw saved by Henrik Lundqvist
2nd Period 17:33-1
|Michael Grabner credited with hit on Artturi Lehkonen in defensive zone
2nd Period 17:24-1
|Shot on goal by Derek Stepan saved by Carey Price
2nd Period 17:19-1
|Pavel Buchnevich shot blocked by Alex Galchenyuk
2nd Period 17:14-1
|Dan Girardi credited with hit on Andrew Shaw in defensive zone
2nd Period 17:04-1
|Takeaway by Nathan Beaulieu in defensive zone
2nd Period 16:59-1
|Alexei Emelin credited with hit on Mika Zibanejad in defensive zone
2nd Period 16:40-1
|Ryan McDonagh credited with hit on Alexander Radulov in defensive zone
2nd Period 16:29-1
|Jeff Petry shot blocked by Mika Zibanejad
2nd Period 15:58-1
|Giveaway by Kevin Hayes in defensive zone
2nd Period 15:56-1
|Paul Byron credited with hit on Kevin Hayes in offensive zone
2nd Period 15:52-1
|Tomas Plekanec credited with hit on Brendan Smith in offensive zone
2nd Period 15:21-1
|Tomas Plekanec won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 15:21-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 15:14-1
|Shea Weber credited with hit on Rick Nash in defensive zone
2nd Period 15:08-1
|Dan Girardi shot blocked by Shea Weber
2nd Period 15:00-1
|Derek Stepan won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 15:00-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 14:59-1
|Shot on goal by Nick Holden saved by Carey Price
2nd Period 14:51-1
|Kevin Hayes won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 14:51-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 14:50-1
|Shot on goal by Alexei Emelin saved by Henrik Lundqvist
2nd Period 14:47-1
|Torrey Mitchell won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 14:47-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout
2nd Period 14:47-1
|Marc Staal credited with hit on Artturi Lehkonen in neutral zone
2nd Period 14:46-1
|Shot on goal by Artturi Lehkonen saved by Henrik Lundqvist
2nd Period 14:17-1
|Derek Stepan credited with hit on Nathan Beaulieu in defensive zone
2nd Period 14:15-1
|Shot missed by Max Pacioretty
2nd Period 14:10-1
|Giveaway by Dan Girardi in defensive zone
2nd Period 14:06-1
|Ryan McDonagh credited with hit on Max Pacioretty in defensive zone
2nd Period 13:43-1
|Ryan McDonagh shot blocked by Alexander Radulov
2nd Period 13:34-1
|Giveaway by Jeff Petry in defensive zone
2nd Period 12:48-1
|Giveaway by Andrei Markov in defensive zone
2nd Period 12:50-1
|Brendan Gallagher credited with hit on Brendan Smith in defensive zone
2nd Period 12:49-1
|Shot on goal by Derek Stepan saved by Carey Price
2nd Period 12:25-1
|Shot on goal by Tomas Plekanec saved by Henrik Lundqvist
2nd Period 12:24-1
|Giveaway by Brendan Smith in defensive zone
2nd Period 12:15-1
|Kevin Hayes won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 12:15-1
|Stoppage - Puck Frozen - TV timeout
2nd Period 12:13-1
|Nathan Beaulieu credited with hit on Mats Zuccarello in defensive zone
2nd Period 11:14-1
|Andrew Shaw credited with hit on Oscar Lindberg in defensive zone
2nd Period 11:11-1
|Jeff Petry credited with hit on Michael Grabner in defensive zone
2nd Period 11:02-1
|Nick Holden credited with hit on Andrew Shaw in defensive zone
2nd Period 10:58-1
|Nick Holden credited with hit on Alex Galchenyuk in defensive zone
2nd Period 10:57-1
|Mika Zibanejad credited with hit on Jeff Petry in offensive zone
2nd Period 10:46-1
|Alex Galchenyuk shot blocked by Mika Zibanejad
2nd Period 10:46-1
|Giveaway by Henrik Lundqvist in defensive zone
2nd Period 10:36-1
|Pavel Buchnevich credited with hit on Andrew Shaw in offensive zone
2nd Period 10:18-1
|Takeaway by Dan Girardi in neutral zone
2nd Period 10:05-1
|Takeaway by Jimmy Vesey in defensive zone
2nd Period 9:58-1
|Max Pacioretty shot blocked by Dan Girardi
2nd Period 9:42-1
|Andrei Markov credited with hit on Jimmy Vesey in defensive zone
2nd Period 9:26-1
|Phillip Danault won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 9:26-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
2nd Period 9:25-1
|Alexei Emelin shot blocked by J.T. Miller
2nd Period 9:17-1
|Mats Zuccarello credited with hit on Alexei Emelin in neutral zone
2nd Period 9:07-1
|Shot missed by Alexei Emelin
2nd Period 8:54-1
|Jordie Benn shot blocked by Kevin Hayes
2nd Period 8:32-1
|Steve Ott credited with hit on Mika Zibanejad in offensive zone
2nd Period 8:28-1
|Nick Holden credited with hit on Dwight King in defensive zone
2nd Period 8:21-1
|Pavel Buchnevich credited with hit on Torrey Mitchell in offensive zone
2nd Period 8:06-1
|Mika Zibanejad won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 8:06-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Crowd
2nd Period 8:04-1
|Oscar Lindberg credited with hit on Alexei Emelin in offensive zone
2nd Period 8:03-1
|Jesper Fast credited with hit on Nathan Beaulieu in offensive zone
2nd Period 7:52-1
|Shot on goal by Jesper Fast saved by Carey Price
2nd Period 7:50-1
|Alexei Emelin credited with hit on Oscar Lindberg in defensive zone
2nd Period 7:42-1
|Oscar Lindberg won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 7:42-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 7:41-1
|Shot on goal by Oscar Lindberg saved by Carey Price
2nd Period 7:39-1
|Brady Skjei shot blocked by Alexander Radulov
2nd Period 7:36-1
|Oscar Lindberg won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 7:36-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 6:56-1
|Phillip Danault shot blocked by Ryan McDonagh
2nd Period 6:50-1
|Derek Stepan won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 6:50-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout
2nd Period 6:47-1
|Paul Byron credited with hit on Mats Zuccarello in offensive zone
2nd Period 6:49-1
|Shot on goal by Paul Byron saved by Henrik Lundqvist
2nd Period 6:39-1
|Shot on goal by Jeff Petry saved by Henrik Lundqvist
2nd Period 6:34-1
|J.T. Miller credited with hit on Tomas Plekanec in neutral zone
2nd Period 5:49-1
|Shot missed by Torrey Mitchell
2nd Period 5:39-1
|Dwight King shot blocked by Brady Skjei
2nd Period 5:33-1
|Torrey Mitchell won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 5:33-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 5:32-1
|Shot on goal by Max Pacioretty saved by Henrik Lundqvist
2nd Period 5:27-1
|Ryan McDonagh credited with hit on Alexander Radulov in defensive zone
|PP
2nd Period 5:20-1
|Ryan McDonagh credited with hit on Nathan Beaulieu in offensive zone
|PP
2nd Period 5:11-1
|Rick Nash shot blocked by Jeff Petry
|PP
2nd Period 4:50-1
|Shot on goal by Jeff Petry saved by Henrik Lundqvist
|PP
2nd Period 4:25-1
|Shot missed by Shea Weber
|PP
2nd Period 3:59-1
|Shea Weber shot blocked by Dan Girardi
|PP
2nd Period 3:50-1
|Shot on goal by Andrei Markov saved by Henrik Lundqvist
|PP
2nd Period 3:30-1
|Tomas Plekanec won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 3:30-1
|Penalty to Mats Zuccarello 2 minutes for High-sticking Paul Byron
|PP
2nd Period 3:22-1
|Kevin Hayes won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 3:22-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
|PP
2nd Period 3:21-1
|Shot on goal by Nathan Beaulieu saved by Henrik Lundqvist
|PP
2nd Period 3:05-1
|Giveaway by Brendan Smith in defensive zone
|PP
2nd Period 2:51-1
|Giveaway by Dan Girardi in defensive zone
|PP
2nd Period 2:35-1
|Takeaway by Jesper Fast in defensive zone
|PP
2nd Period 2:25-1
|Alex Galchenyuk shot blocked by Rick Nash
|PP
2nd Period 1:50-1
|Derek Stepan won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 1:50-1
|Stoppage - Offside
|PP
2nd Period 1:45-1
|Giveaway by Dan Girardi in defensive zone
|PP
2nd Period 1:26-1
|Kevin Hayes won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 1:26-1
|Penalty to Ryan McDonagh 2 minutes for Slashing Dwight King
2nd Period 1:19-1
|Takeaway by Jordie Benn in defensive zone
2nd Period 1:11-1
|Torrey Mitchell credited with hit on Dan Girardi in neutral zone
2nd Period 1:04-1
|Shot missed by Mika Zibanejad
2nd Period 0:58-1
|Shot on goal by Ryan McDonagh saved by Carey Price
2nd Period 0:55-1
|Mika Zibanejad won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 0:55-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Crowd
2nd Period 0:49-1
|Shea Weber credited with hit on Brendan Smith in defensive zone
2nd Period 0:37-1
|Kevin Hayes shot blocked by Shea Weber
2nd Period 0:25-1
|Kevin Hayes won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 0:25-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 0:07-1
|Rick Nash shot blocked by Shea Weber
2nd Period 0:05-1
|Takeaway by Jimmy Vesey in neutral zone
2nd Period 0:00-1
|Tomas Plekanec won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 0:00-1
|Start of 2nd period
|1st Period
1st Period 20:00-1
|End of 1st period
1st Period 19:58-1
|Alexei Emelin credited with hit on Derek Stepan in defensive zone
1st Period 19:55-1
|Alexei Emelin credited with hit on Jimmy Vesey in defensive zone
1st Period 19:32-1
|Brendan Gallagher shot blocked by Ryan McDonagh
1st Period 19:27-1
|Takeaway by Brendan Gallagher in neutral zone
1st Period 19:23-1
|Shot missed by Brendan Gallagher
1st Period 19:16-1
|Alexander Radulov credited with hit on Oscar Lindberg in defensive zone
1st Period 19:10-1
|Shot on goal by Mats Zuccarello saved by Carey Price
1st Period 18:31-1
|Max Pacioretty credited with hit on Nick Holden in offensive zone
1st Period 18:23-1
|Alexander Radulov won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 18:23-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 18:22-1
|Shot on goal by Max Pacioretty saved by Henrik Lundqvist
1st Period 18:00-1
|Paul Byron credited with hit on Jimmy Vesey in neutral zone
1st Period 17:47-1
|Andrew Shaw credited with hit on Marc Staal in offensive zone
1st Period 17:37-1
|Andrei Markov credited with hit on Rick Nash in defensive zone
1st Period 17:31-1
|Andrew Shaw credited with hit on Nick Holden in offensive zone
1st Period 17:15-1
|Andrew Shaw credited with hit on J.T. Miller in neutral zone
1st Period 16:54-1
|Giveaway by Jordie Benn in defensive zone
1st Period 16:34-1
|Brendan Smith credited with hit on Dwight King in defensive zone
1st Period 16:20-1
|Kevin Hayes won faceoff in neutral zone
|PP
1st Period 16:20-1
|Power Play Goal Scored by Brendan Gallagher assisted by Artturi Lehkonen and Andrei Markov
|PP
1st Period 16:04-1
|Shot on goal by Brendan Gallagher saved by Henrik Lundqvist
|PP
1st Period 15:56-1
|Tomas Plekanec won faceoff in neutral zone
|SH
1st Period 15:56-1
|Shorthanded Goal Scored by Jesper Fast assisted by Mika Zibanejad
|PP
1st Period 15:49-1
|Takeaway by Mika Zibanejad in defensive zone
|PP
1st Period 15:39-1
|Alex Galchenyuk shot blocked by Marc Staal
|PP
1st Period 15:26-1
|Alex Galchenyuk won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 15:26-1
|Stoppage - Puck Frozen
|PP
1st Period 15:26-1
|Ryan McDonagh credited with hit on Brendan Gallagher in defensive zone
|PP
1st Period 15:22-1
|Shot missed by Tomas Plekanec
|PP
1st Period 15:10-1
|Giveaway by Dan Girardi in defensive zone
|PP
1st Period 15:01-1
|Shot on goal by Brendan Gallagher saved by Henrik Lundqvist
|PP
1st Period 14:58-1
|Giveaway by Dan Girardi in defensive zone
|PP
1st Period 14:34-1
|Shot on goal by Brendan Gallagher saved by Henrik Lundqvist
|PP
1st Period 14:29-1
|Tomas Plekanec won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 14:29-1
|Penalty to Kevin Hayes 2 minutes for Holding the stick Max Pacioretty
1st Period 14:25-1
|Max Pacioretty shot blocked by Kevin Hayes
1st Period 14:12-1
|Shot missed by Jordie Benn
1st Period 14:12-1
|Giveaway by Brady Skjei in defensive zone
1st Period 14:03-1
|Kevin Hayes won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 14:03-1
|Stoppage - Puck Frozen - TV timeout
1st Period 14:02-1
|Shot missed by J.T. Miller
1st Period 13:56-1
|Tomas Plekanec won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 13:56-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Benches
1st Period 13:51-1
|Paul Byron credited with hit on Derek Stepan in offensive zone
1st Period 13:45-1
|Shot on goal by Brendan Gallagher saved by Henrik Lundqvist
1st Period 13:30-1
|Chris Kreider credited with hit on Jordie Benn in offensive zone
1st Period 13:19-1
|Artturi Lehkonen credited with hit on Brady Skjei in defensive zone
1st Period 13:07-1
|Mika Zibanejad won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 13:07-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 12:22-1
|Jesper Fast credited with hit on Nathan Beaulieu in neutral zone
1st Period 12:13-1
|Giveaway by Ryan McDonagh in defensive zone
1st Period 12:07-1
|Phillip Danault won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 12:07-1
|Goal scored by Artturi Lehkonen assisted by Nathan Beaulieu and Alex Galchenyuk
1st Period 12:03-1
|Shot on goal by Artturi Lehkonen saved by Henrik Lundqvist
1st Period 12:00-1
|Nick Holden credited with hit on Alex Galchenyuk in defensive zone
1st Period 11:45-1
|Kevin Hayes credited with hit on Alex Galchenyuk in offensive zone
1st Period 11:30-1
|Mats Zuccarello shot blocked by Artturi Lehkonen
1st Period 11:25-1
|Shot on goal by Kevin Hayes saved by Carey Price
1st Period 11:04-1
|Shea Weber credited with hit on Dan Girardi in defensive zone
1st Period 11:04-1
|Shot on goal by Jimmy Vesey saved by Carey Price
1st Period 10:59-1
|Giveaway by Brendan Gallagher in defensive zone
1st Period 10:58-1
|Shot on goal by Rick Nash saved by Carey Price
1st Period 10:36-1
|Derek Stepan won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 10:36-1
|Penalty to Brendan Smith 5 minutes for Fighting (Major) Andrew Shaw
1st Period 10:36-1
|Penalty to Andrew Shaw 5 minutes for Fighting (Major) Brendan Smith
1st Period 10:36-1
|Stoppage - TV timeout
1st Period 10:36-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 10:29-1
|Shot on goal by Andrew Shaw saved by Henrik Lundqvist
1st Period 10:28-1
|Shot on goal by Andrew Shaw saved by Henrik Lundqvist
1st Period 10:22-1
|Steve Ott credited with hit on Brendan Smith in offensive zone
1st Period 10:12-1
|Brendan Smith credited with hit on Steve Ott in neutral zone
1st Period 10:03-1
|Steve Ott credited with hit on Jesper Fast in offensive zone
1st Period 9:46-1
|Jesper Fast credited with hit on Nathan Beaulieu in offensive zone
1st Period 9:34-1
|Giveaway by Tomas Plekanec in offensive zone
1st Period 9:13-1
|Tomas Plekanec shot blocked by Kevin Hayes
1st Period 9:06-1
|Giveaway by Dan Girardi in defensive zone
1st Period 9:00-1
|Alexei Emelin credited with hit on Kevin Hayes in neutral zone
1st Period 8:45-1
|Takeaway by Andrei Markov in defensive zone
1st Period 8:40-1
|Giveaway by Nick Holden in defensive zone
1st Period 8:37-1
|Alexander Radulov credited with hit on Nick Holden in offensive zone
1st Period 8:25-1
|Shea Weber shot blocked by Jimmy Vesey
1st Period 8:20-1
|Max Pacioretty credited with hit on Marc Staal in offensive zone
1st Period 8:13-1
|Alexander Radulov credited with hit on Jimmy Vesey in offensive zone
1st Period 7:51-1
|Phillip Danault won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 7:51-1
|Stoppage - Offside - TV timeout
|PP
1st Period 7:10-1
|Shot on goal by Tomas Plekanec saved by Henrik Lundqvist
|PP
1st Period 7:05-1
|Takeaway by Paul Byron in defensive zone
|PP
1st Period 6:56-1
|Steve Ott credited with hit on Derek Stepan in offensive zone
|PP
1st Period 6:50-1
|Shot on goal by Dwight King saved by Henrik Lundqvist
|PP
1st Period 6:44-1
|Shot on goal by Rick Nash saved by Carey Price
|PP
1st Period 6:32-1
|Shot on goal by Brady Skjei saved by Carey Price
|PP
1st Period 5:32-1
|Giveaway by Shea Weber in defensive zone
|PP
1st Period 5:23-1
|Mika Zibanejad won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 5:23-1
|Penalty to Alexei Emelin 2 minutes for Tripping Pavel Buchnevich
1st Period 5:22-1
|Shot on goal by Pavel Buchnevich saved by Carey Price
1st Period 5:16-1
|Nathan Beaulieu shot blocked by Mika Zibanejad
1st Period 5:11-1
|Ryan McDonagh credited with hit on Andrew Shaw in neutral zone
1st Period 4:53-1
|Takeaway by Jimmy Vesey in defensive zone
1st Period 4:46-1
|Giveaway by Brady Skjei in defensive zone
1st Period 4:44-1
|Shot on goal by Tomas Plekanec saved by Henrik Lundqvist
1st Period 4:06-1
|Derek Stepan won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 4:06-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 4:04-1
|Shot on goal by Max Pacioretty saved by Henrik Lundqvist
1st Period 3:51-1
|Alexander Radulov credited with hit on Kevin Hayes in offensive zone
1st Period 3:37-1
|Takeaway by Mats Zuccarello in offensive zone
1st Period 3:30-1
|Phillip Danault won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 3:30-1
|Stoppage - Puck Frozen
1st Period 3:19-1
|Steve Ott credited with hit on Brendan Smith in offensive zone
1st Period 3:15-1
|Takeaway by Steve Ott in offensive zone
1st Period 3:04-1
|Dwight King credited with hit on Brendan Smith in offensive zone
1st Period 2:42-1
|Oscar Lindberg credited with hit on Alexei Emelin in offensive zone
1st Period 2:21-1
|Giveaway by Tomas Plekanec in defensive zone
1st Period 1:59-1
|Paul Byron credited with hit on Nick Holden in offensive zone
1st Period 1:52-1
|Brendan Gallagher credited with hit on Marc Staal in offensive zone
1st Period 1:47-1
|Nick Holden credited with hit on Paul Byron in neutral zone
1st Period 1:31-1
|Shot on goal by Andrew Shaw saved by Henrik Lundqvist
1st Period 1:29-1
|Shot on goal by Jeff Petry saved by Henrik Lundqvist
1st Period 1:20-1
|Jordie Benn shot blocked by Pavel Buchnevich
1st Period 1:14-1
|Giveaway by Brady Skjei in defensive zone
1st Period 1:10-1
|Artturi Lehkonen credited with hit on Brady Skjei in offensive zone
1st Period 0:59-1
|Alex Galchenyuk won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 0:59-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
1st Period 0:52-1
|Shot missed by Alexander Radulov
1st Period 0:41-1
|Shot on goal by Mats Zuccarello saved by Carey Price
1st Period 0:32-1
|J.T. Miller credited with hit on Max Pacioretty in neutral zone
1st Period 0:00-1
|Phillip Danault won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 0:00-1
|Start of 1st period