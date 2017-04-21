Scores for Apr 21, 2017
  • 7:00 PM ET
    ET
     
    TOR
    WSH
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
  • 7:30 PM ET
    ET
     
    BOS
    OTT
    0
    0
    0
    0
    1

7:00 PM ET

Series tied 2-2 (Game 5 of 7)

Close

Series tied 2-2

Game 1: Thursday, April 13th
Maple Leafs2Final
OT
Capitals3
Game 2: Saturday, April 15th
Maple Leafs4Final
2OT
Capitals3
Game 3: Monday, April 17th
Capitals3Final
OT
Maple Leafs4
Game 4: Wednesday, April 19th
Capitals5Final
Maple Leafs4
Game 5: Friday, April 21st
Maple Leafs7:00 PM
ET
Capitals
Game 6: Sunday, April 23rd
Capitals7:00 PM
ET
Maple Leafs
Game 7: Tuesday, April 25th
Maple LeafsTBA
Capitals

Maple Leafs

 

Capitals

 

7:00 PM ET, April 21, 2017

Verizon Center, Washington, District of Columbia

  Points Goals Assists
TORT Bozak 4T Bozak 2M Marner 3
WSHT Oshie 6A Ovechkin 3T Oshie 4
10
5
2
1
Last Plays:
Last Play
Last Scoring
All Scoring
Roster
Play-by-Play
Stats:
Current
Season
Toronto Maple Leafs
ForwardsGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
DefenseGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
GoaltendersSAGASVSV%TOI
 
Washington Capitals
ForwardsGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
DefenseGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
GoaltendersSAGASVSV%TOI

SPONSORED HEADLINES