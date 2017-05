1st Period

1st Period 20:00 -1 End of 1st period

1st Period 19:53 -1 Shot on goal by Tom Kuhnhackl saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 19:50 -1 Matt Cullen credited with hit on Kevin Shattenkirk in offensive zone

1st Period 19:31 -1 Shot missed by Phil Kessel

1st Period 19:25 -1 Shot on goal by Phil Kessel saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 19:14 -1 Evgeni Malkin credited with hit on Jay Beagle in defensive zone

1st Period 19:11 -1 Chris Kunitz credited with hit on Jay Beagle in defensive zone

1st Period 19:01 -1 Evgeni Malkin credited with hit on Marcus Johansson in defensive zone

1st Period 18:53 -1 Conor Sheary credited with hit on Karl Alzner in offensive zone

1st Period 18:17 -1 Nick Bonino won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 18:17 -1 Stoppage - Offside

1st Period 18:01 -1 Shot on goal by Bryan Rust saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 17:37 -1 Carl Hagelin credited with hit on Nate Schmidt in offensive zone

1st Period 17:31 -1 Brooks Orpik credited with hit on Matt Cullen in defensive zone

1st Period 17:14 -1 Matt Cullen won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 17:14 -1 Stoppage - Offside

1st Period 17:10 -1 Nicklas Backstrom won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 17:10 -1 Stoppage - Puck Frozen

1st Period 17:09 -1 Matt Cullen credited with hit on Brooks Orpik in neutral zone

1st Period 17:00 -1 Shot missed by Phil Kessel

1st Period 16:57 -1 Phil Kessel shot blocked by Brooks Orpik

1st Period 16:26 -1 Evgeni Malkin credited with hit on Evgeny Kuznetsov in defensive zone

1st Period 16:20 -1 Giveaway by Ian Cole in defensive zone

1st Period 15:57 -1 Jake Guentzel credited with hit on Alex Ovechkin in neutral zone

1st Period 15:34 -1 Nicklas Backstrom won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 15:34 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout

1st Period 15:33 -1 Shot on goal by Daniel Winnik saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

1st Period 15:29 -1 Giveaway by Olli Maatta in defensive zone

1st Period 14:41 -1 Dmitry Orlov credited with hit on Chris Kunitz in neutral zone

1st Period 14:35 -1 Giveaway by Lars Eller in offensive zone

PP 1st Period 13:59 -1 Matt Cullen won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 13:59 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

PP 1st Period 13:58 -1 Shot on goal by John Carlson saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

PP 1st Period 13:20 -1 Giveaway by Kevin Shattenkirk in neutral zone

PP 1st Period 13:05 -1 Evgeny Kuznetsov won faceoff in neutral zone

PP 1st Period 13:05 -1 Power Play Goal Scored by Nicklas Backstrom assisted by Alex Ovechkin and Justin Williams

PP 1st Period 12:51 -1 Shot on goal by Nicklas Backstrom saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

PP 1st Period 12:11 -1 Nick Bonino won faceoff in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 12:11 -1 Penalty to Bryan Rust 2 minutes for Delaying the game

PP 1st Period 12:04 -1 Shot missed by Kevin Shattenkirk

PP 1st Period 11:49 -1 Alex Ovechkin shot blocked by Ian Cole

PP 1st Period 11:28 -1 T.J. Oshie won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 11:28 -1 Penalty to Carl Hagelin 2 minutes for High-sticking John Carlson

1st Period 11:25 -1 Tom Wilson credited with hit on Brian Dumoulin in offensive zone

1st Period 11:21 -1 Matt Cullen won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 11:21 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 11:16 -1 Shot missed by Justin Williams

1st Period 10:58 -1 Carl Hagelin credited with hit on Justin Williams in neutral zone

1st Period 10:36 -1 Giveaway by Olli Maatta in offensive zone

PP 1st Period 10:16 -1 T.J. Oshie won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 10:16 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

PP 1st Period 10:15 -1 Bryan Rust shot blocked by Daniel Winnik

PP 1st Period 10:13 -1 Shot on goal by Nick Bonino saved by Braden Holtby

PP 1st Period 10:12 -1 Shot on goal by Conor Sheary saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 8:28 -1 Shot on goal by Nicklas Backstrom saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

1st Period 8:01 -1 Nicklas Backstrom won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 8:01 -1 Stoppage - Offside

1st Period 7:58 -1 Nick Bonino won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 7:58 -1 Stoppage - Offside - TV timeout

1st Period 7:46 -1 Kevin Shattenkirk credited with hit on Chris Kunitz in neutral zone

1st Period 6:33 -1 Nick Bonino won faceoff in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 6:33 -1 Penalty to Evgeni Malkin 2 minutes for Closing Hand on the Puck

PP 1st Period 6:30 -1 Shot on goal by Patric Hornqvist saved by Braden Holtby

PP 1st Period 6:24 -1 Shot on goal by Evgeni Malkin saved by Braden Holtby

PP 1st Period 6:13 -1 Brooks Orpik credited with hit on Jake Guentzel in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 6:02 -1 Karl Alzner credited with hit on Evgeni Malkin in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 5:46 -1 Karl Alzner credited with hit on Patric Hornqvist in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 5:24 -1 Jay Beagle won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 5:24 -1 Penalty to Matt Niskanen 10 minutes for Misconduct (10 min)

1st Period 5:24 -1 Penalty to Matt Niskanen 5 minutes for Cross checking (Major) Sidney Crosby(served by Marcus Johansson)

1st Period 5:22 -1 Brian Dumoulin shot blocked by T.J. Oshie

1st Period 5:07 -1 Shot on goal by Nicklas Backstrom saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

1st Period 4:54 -1 Sidney Crosby won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 4:54 -1 Stoppage - Puck Frozen

1st Period 4:31 -1 Evgeny Kuznetsov credited with hit on Evgeni Malkin in neutral zone

1st Period 4:27 -1 Marcus Johansson credited with hit on Olli Maatta in offensive zone

1st Period 4:20 -1 Shot on goal by Evgeny Kuznetsov saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

1st Period 4:18 -1 Giveaway by Evgeni Malkin in defensive zone

1st Period 4:00 -1 Evgeny Kuznetsov won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 4:00 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 3:43 -1 Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 3:43 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

1st Period 3:42 -1 Jay Beagle shot blocked by Ian Cole

1st Period 3:39 -1 Nick Bonino credited with hit on Tom Wilson in neutral zone

1st Period 3:27 -1 Nick Bonino won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 3:27 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 3:26 -1 Shot on goal by Tom Wilson saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

1st Period 2:49 -1 Sidney Crosby won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 2:49 -1 Stoppage - Puck Frozen

1st Period 2:48 -1 Shot on goal by T.J. Oshie saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

1st Period 2:30 -1 Shot missed by Andre Burakovsky

1st Period 2:27 -1 Giveaway by Bryan Rust in defensive zone

1st Period 2:22 -1 Lars Eller credited with hit on Nick Bonino in defensive zone

1st Period 2:14 -1 Kevin Shattenkirk credited with hit on Olli Maatta in defensive zone

1st Period 2:04 -1 Takeaway by Andre Burakovsky in offensive zone

1st Period 1:47 -1 Lars Eller credited with hit on Ian Cole in offensive zone

1st Period 1:40 -1 Lars Eller won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 1:40 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 1:06 -1 Tom Wilson credited with hit on Justin Schultz in offensive zone

1st Period 0:54 -1 Evgeni Malkin credited with hit on John Carlson in offensive zone

1st Period 0:50 -1 Shot on goal by Trevor Daley saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 0:15 -1 Ron Hainsey credited with hit on T.J. Oshie in neutral zone

1st Period 0:00 -1 Sidney Crosby won faceoff in neutral zone