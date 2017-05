1st Period

1st Period 20:00 -1 End of 1st period

1st Period 19:43 -1 Jakob Silfverberg shot blocked by Kris Russell

1st Period 19:39 -1 Drake Caggiula credited with hit on Hampus Lindholm in offensive zone

1st Period 19:17 -1 Antoine Vermette won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 19:17 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

1st Period 19:16 -1 Shot on goal by Mark Letestu saved by John Gibson

1st Period 19:14 -1 Giveaway by Antoine Vermette in neutral zone

PP 1st Period 18:33 -1 Shot missed by Cam Fowler

PP 1st Period 18:24 -1 Shot on goal by Ryan Getzlaf saved by Cameron Talbot

1st Period 18:00 -1 Cam Fowler shot blocked by Kris Russell

PP 1st Period 17:53 -1 Ryan Getzlaf shot blocked by Adam Larsson

PP 1st Period 17:38 -1 Adam Larsson credited with hit on Ryan Kesler in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 17:33 -1 Kris Russell credited with hit on Corey Perry in defensive zone

1st Period 17:21 -1 Ryan Kesler shot blocked by Kris Russell

PP 1st Period 17:14 -1 Shot missed by Jakob Silfverberg

PP 1st Period 16:57 -1 Ryan Kesler won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 16:57 -1 Stoppage - TV timeout

1st Period 16:57 -1 Penalty to Matthew Benning 2 minutes for Slashing Corey Perry

1st Period 16:49 -1 Shot on goal by Brandon Montour saved by Cameron Talbot

1st Period 16:30 -1 Darnell Nurse credited with hit on Ryan Getzlaf in defensive zone

1st Period 16:26 -1 Shot on goal by Ryan Getzlaf saved by Cameron Talbot

1st Period 16:15 -1 Shot on goal by Darnell Nurse saved by John Gibson

1st Period 16:06 -1 Darnell Nurse credited with hit on Jakob Silfverberg in defensive zone

1st Period 15:59 -1 Shot missed by Mark Letestu

1st Period 15:26 -1 Shot on goal by Jordan Eberle saved by John Gibson

PP 1st Period 14:56 -1 Takeaway by Josh Manson in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 14:26 -1 Leon Draisaitl credited with hit on Logan Shaw in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 14:17 -1 Logan Shaw won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 14:17 -1 Stoppage - Icing

PP 1st Period 14:05 -1 Takeaway by Cam Fowler in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 13:51 -1 Mark Letestu won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 13:51 -1 Stoppage - Offside

PP 1st Period 13:20 -1 Antoine Vermette won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 13:20 -1 Penalty to Nick Ritchie 2 minutes for Interference Cameron Talbot

1st Period 13:19 -1 Shot on goal by Sami Vatanen saved by Cameron Talbot

PP 1st Period 13:01 -1 Shot missed by Antoine Vermette

1st Period 11:58 -1 Ryan Kesler won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 11:58 -1 Stoppage - Icing

PP 1st Period 11:52 -1 Cam Fowler shot blocked by Oscar Klefbom

1st Period 11:40 -1 Shot missed by Ryan Getzlaf

PP 1st Period 11:27 -1 Shot on goal by Jakob Silfverberg saved by Cameron Talbot

PP 1st Period 11:24 -1 Shot on goal by Cam Fowler saved by Cameron Talbot

PP 1st Period 11:11 -1 Ryan Kesler won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 11:11 -1 Stoppage - TV timeout

1st Period 11:11 -1 Penalty to Patrick Maroon 2 minutes for High-sticking Josh Manson

1st Period 10:58 -1 Leon Draisaitl credited with hit on Shea Theodore in offensive zone

1st Period 10:58 -1 Josh Manson credited with hit on Patrick Maroon in defensive zone

1st Period 10:28 -1 Andrew Cogliano credited with hit on Matthew Benning in neutral zone

1st Period 10:07 -1 Takeaway by Cam Fowler in offensive zone

1st Period 9:26 -1 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 9:26 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 9:25 -1 Shot on goal by Logan Shaw saved by Cameron Talbot

1st Period 9:12 -1 Mark Letestu won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 9:12 -1 Shot missed by Ryan Getzlaf- Penalty shot awarded

1st Period 9:12 -1 PS- Penalty to Milan Lucic for PS-Interference on breakaway Ryan Getzlaf

1st Period 8:44 -1 Connor McDavid credited with hit on Cam Fowler in offensive zone

1st Period 8:37 -1 Andrew Cogliano credited with hit on Oscar Klefbom in offensive zone

1st Period 8:32 -1 Shot missed by Ryan Kesler

1st Period 8:26 -1 Shot missed by Ryan Kesler

1st Period 8:21 -1 Ryan Kesler shot blocked by Adam Larsson

1st Period 8:05 -1 Shot on goal by Sami Vatanen saved by Cameron Talbot

1st Period 8:00 -1 Ryan Kesler won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 8:00 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout

1st Period 7:59 -1 Shot on goal by Shea Theodore saved by Cameron Talbot

1st Period 7:30 -1 Giveaway by Logan Shaw in defensive zone

1st Period 7:08 -1 Jordan Eberle shot blocked by Brandon Montour

1st Period 7:03 -1 Jordan Eberle credited with hit on Antoine Vermette in offensive zone

1st Period 6:19 -1 Shot on goal by Ryan Getzlaf saved by Cameron Talbot

1st Period 5:51 -1 Ryan Getzlaf won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 5:51 -1 Stoppage - Referee or Linesman - Player Injury

1st Period 5:48 -1 Ryan Getzlaf credited with hit on Andrej Sekera in neutral zone

1st Period 5:26 -1 Josh Manson credited with hit on Patrick Maroon in defensive zone

1st Period 5:18 -1 Shot on goal by Connor McDavid saved by John Gibson

1st Period 5:10 -1 Shot on goal by Oscar Klefbom saved by John Gibson

1st Period 4:41 -1 Logan Shaw credited with hit on Oscar Klefbom in offensive zone

1st Period 4:35 -1 Giveaway by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in offensive zone

1st Period 4:23 -1 Shot on goal by Darnell Nurse saved by John Gibson

1st Period 4:06 -1 Giveaway by Hampus Lindholm in defensive zone

1st Period 3:45 -1 Oscar Klefbom credited with hit on Jakob Silfverberg in defensive zone

1st Period 3:45 -1 Kris Russell credited with hit on Antoine Vermette in defensive zone

1st Period 3:34 -1 Shot missed by Hampus Lindholm

1st Period 3:12 -1 Leon Draisaitl credited with hit on Rickard Rakell in defensive zone

1st Period 3:00 -1 Sami Vatanen credited with hit on Leon Draisaitl in defensive zone

1st Period 2:43 -1 Giveaway by John Gibson in defensive zone

1st Period 2:31 -1 Leon Draisaitl won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 2:31 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 2:22 -1 Mark Letestu won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 2:22 -1 Stoppage - Referee or Linesman - Player Injury

1st Period 2:21 -1 Nate Thompson credited with hit on Matthew Benning in offensive zone

1st Period 1:56 -1 Shot missed by Matthew Benning

1st Period 1:48 -1 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 1:48 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 1:28 -1 Shot on goal by Drake Caggiula saved by John Gibson

1st Period 1:08 -1 Giveaway by Andrew Cogliano in defensive zone

1st Period 0:28 -1 Sami Vatanen credited with hit on Mark Letestu in offensive zone

1st Period 0:22 -1 Shot on goal by Logan Shaw saved by Cameron Talbot

1st Period 0:15 -1 Antoine Vermette won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 0:15 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 0:14 -1 Shot on goal by Cam Fowler saved by Cameron Talbot

1st Period 0:13 -1 Giveaway by Leon Draisaitl in defensive zone

1st Period 0:12 -1 Shot on goal by Ryan Getzlaf saved by Cameron Talbot

1st Period 0:11 -1 Corey Perry credited with hit on Leon Draisaitl in offensive zone

1st Period 0:00 -1 Ryan Getzlaf won faceoff in neutral zone