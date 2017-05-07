1st Period

1st Period 20:00 -1 End of 1st period

1st Period 20:00 -1 Ryan Getzlaf credited with hit on Milan Lucic in defensive zone

1st Period 19:58 -1 Shot missed by Milan Lucic

1st Period 19:56 -1 Shot on goal by Leon Draisaitl saved by Jonathan Bernier

1st Period 19:49 -1 Shot missed by Shea Theodore

1st Period 19:38 -1 Shot missed by Milan Lucic

1st Period 19:28 -1 Mark Letestu won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 19:28 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 19:28 -1 Shot on goal by Ryan Getzlaf saved by Cameron Talbot

1st Period 19:24 -1 Antoine Vermette won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 19:24 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 19:24 -1 Shot on goal by Nick Ritchie saved by Cameron Talbot

1st Period 19:22 -1 Giveaway by Adam Larsson in defensive zone

1st Period 19:21 -1 Ryan Getzlaf credited with hit on Adam Larsson in offensive zone

1st Period 19:12 -1 David Desharnais won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 19:12 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 19:04 -1 Rickard Rakell credited with hit on Darnell Nurse in offensive zone

1st Period 18:49 -1 Ryan Getzlaf won faceoff in neutral zone

PP 1st Period 18:49 -1 Power Play Goal Scored by Mark Letestu assisted by Matthew Benning and Leon Draisaitl

PP 1st Period 18:42 -1 Mark Letestu shot blocked by Sami Vatanen

PP 1st Period 18:32 -1 Sami Vatanen credited with hit on Leon Draisaitl in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 18:29 -1 Connor McDavid shot blocked by Cam Fowler

PP 1st Period 18:23 -1 Mark Letestu won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 18:23 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

PP 1st Period 18:20 -1 Antoine Vermette won faceoff in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 18:20 -1 Penalty to Brandon Montour 2 minutes for Tripping Milan Lucic

PP 1st Period 18:18 -1 Connor McDavid shot blocked by Hampus Lindholm

PP 1st Period 17:50 -1 Antoine Vermette won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 17:50 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

PP 1st Period 17:48 -1 Shot on goal by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins saved by Jonathan Bernier

PP 1st Period 17:47 -1 Cam Fowler credited with hit on Jordan Eberle in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 17:35 -1 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins credited with hit on Cam Fowler in offensive zone

PP 1st Period 17:29 -1 Cam Fowler credited with hit on Jordan Eberle in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 17:25 -1 Shot missed by Benoit Pouliot

PP 1st Period 17:15 -1 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 17:15 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

PP 1st Period 17:15 -1 Shot on goal by Milan Lucic saved by Jonathan Bernier

1st Period 16:51 -1 Shot on goal by Mark Letestu saved by Jonathan Bernier

PP 1st Period 16:44 -1 Shot missed by Mark Letestu

PP 1st Period 16:21 -1 Mark Letestu won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 16:21 -1 Penalty to Ryan Kesler 2 minutes for Cross checking Benoit Pouliot

1st Period 15:54 -1 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 15:54 -1 Penalty to Andrew Cogliano 5 minutes for Fighting (Major) Drake Caggiula

1st Period 15:54 -1 Penalty to Drake Caggiula 5 minutes for Fighting (Major) Andrew Cogliano

1st Period 15:22 -1 Drake Caggiula shot blocked by Josh Manson

1st Period 15:16 -1 Kris Russell shot blocked by Jakob Silfverberg

1st Period 15:11 -1 Ryan Getzlaf credited with hit on Patrick Maroon in defensive zone

1st Period 15:10 -1 Shot on goal by Patrick Maroon saved by Jonathan Bernier

1st Period 14:56 -1 Leon Draisaitl credited with hit on Rickard Rakell in neutral zone

1st Period 14:49 -1 Milan Lucic credited with hit on Shea Theodore in offensive zone

1st Period 14:41 -1 Corey Perry credited with hit on Adam Larsson in offensive zone

1st Period 14:30 -1 Corey Perry credited with hit on Milan Lucic in offensive zone

1st Period 14:25 -1 Mark Letestu won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 14:25 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout

1st Period 14:25 -1 Shot on goal by Christopher Wagner saved by Cameron Talbot

1st Period 14:18 -1 Giveaway by David Desharnais in defensive zone

1st Period 14:04 -1 Giveaway by Eric Gryba in defensive zone

1st Period 14:01 -1 Nick Ritchie shot blocked by Griffin Reinhart

1st Period 13:52 -1 David Desharnais won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 13:52 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 13:52 -1 Shot on goal by Sami Vatanen saved by Cameron Talbot

1st Period 13:45 -1 Takeaway by Adam Larsson in defensive zone

1st Period 13:25 -1 Leon Draisaitl credited with hit on Sami Vatanen in offensive zone

1st Period 13:06 -1 Shot on goal by Patrick Maroon saved by Jonathan Bernier

1st Period 13:04 -1 Shot on goal by Darnell Nurse saved by Jonathan Bernier

1st Period 12:57 -1 Josh Manson credited with hit on Patrick Maroon in neutral zone

1st Period 12:48 -1 Jakob Silfverberg credited with hit on Patrick Maroon in defensive zone

1st Period 12:38 -1 Takeaway by Kris Russell in defensive zone

1st Period 12:16 -1 Ryan Kesler won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 12:16 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout

1st Period 12:16 -1 Shot on goal by Hampus Lindholm saved by Cameron Talbot

1st Period 12:12 -1 Korbinian Holzer credited with hit on Eric Gryba in offensive zone

1st Period 12:02 -1 Griffin Reinhart credited with hit on Korbinian Holzer in offensive zone

1st Period 11:39 -1 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 11:39 -1 Goal scored by Mark Letestu assisted by David Desharnais and Kris Russell

1st Period 11:36 -1 Shot on goal by Kris Russell saved by Jonathan Bernier

1st Period 11:33 -1 Takeaway by Zack Kassian in offensive zone

1st Period 11:31 -1 David Desharnais credited with hit on Cam Fowler in offensive zone

1st Period 10:51 -1 Milan Lucic shot blocked by Shea Theodore

1st Period 10:44 -1 Milan Lucic shot blocked by Josh Manson

1st Period 10:03 -1 Shot missed by Adam Larsson

1st Period 9:57 -1 Shot missed by Darnell Nurse

1st Period 9:52 -1 Giveaway by Drake Caggiula in offensive zone

1st Period 9:30 -1 Kris Russell credited with hit on Jakob Silfverberg in offensive zone

1st Period 9:14 -1 Connor McDavid won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 9:14 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Benches

1st Period 8:57 -1 Nate Thompson credited with hit on Jordan Eberle in offensive zone

1st Period 8:45 -1 Jordan Eberle credited with hit on Nate Thompson in defensive zone

1st Period 8:45 -1 Sami Vatanen shot blocked by Eric Gryba

1st Period 8:25 -1 Nate Thompson won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 8:25 -1 Goal scored by Zack Kassian assisted by Mark Letestu and Griffin Reinhart

1st Period 8:22 -1 Andrew Cogliano credited with hit on Mark Letestu in offensive zone

1st Period 7:58 -1 Ryan Getzlaf credited with hit on Darnell Nurse in offensive zone

1st Period 7:57 -1 Milan Lucic credited with hit on Ryan Getzlaf in defensive zone

1st Period 7:45 -1 Anton Slepyshev credited with hit on Corey Perry in offensive zone

1st Period 7:39 -1 Shot missed by Adam Larsson

1st Period 7:22 -1 Leon Draisaitl won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 7:22 -1 Stoppage - Visitor Timeout

1st Period 7:22 -1 Goal scored by Leon Draisaitl assisted by Milan Lucic and Darnell Nurse

1st Period 7:17 -1 Nick Ritchie credited with hit on Anton Slepyshev in neutral zone

1st Period 6:49 -1 Shot on goal by Drake Caggiula saved by John Gibson

1st Period 6:21 -1 Christopher Wagner credited with hit on Matthew Benning in offensive zone

1st Period 6:13 -1 Ryan Kesler won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 6:13 -1 Stoppage - TV timeout

1st Period 6:13 -1 Stoppage - Player Injury

1st Period 5:59 -1 Andrew Cogliano credited with hit on Eric Gryba in offensive zone

1st Period 5:43 -1 Nate Thompson won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 5:43 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

1st Period 5:43 -1 Shot on goal by Anton Slepyshev saved by John Gibson

1st Period 5:40 -1 Leon Draisaitl won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 5:40 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 5:34 -1 Griffin Reinhart credited with hit on Corey Perry in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 5:28 -1 Eric Gryba credited with hit on Ryan Kesler in defensive zone

1st Period 4:48 -1 Eric Gryba credited with hit on Cam Fowler in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 4:27 -1 Shot missed by Zack Kassian

PP 1st Period 4:24 -1 Takeaway by Zack Kassian in neutral zone

PP 1st Period 4:18 -1 Darnell Nurse credited with hit on Nick Ritchie in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 4:06 -1 Shot missed by Nick Ritchie

PP 1st Period 3:57 -1 Nick Ritchie credited with hit on Benoit Pouliot in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 3:47 -1 Giveaway by Sami Vatanen in offensive zone

PP 1st Period 3:29 -1 Antoine Vermette won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 3:29 -1 Penalty to Matthew Benning 2 minutes for High-sticking Ryan Getzlaf

1st Period 3:22 -1 Shot on goal by Ryan Getzlaf saved by Cameron Talbot

1st Period 3:14 -1 Shot missed by Rickard Rakell

1st Period 3:10 -1 Shot missed by Rickard Rakell

1st Period 3:09 -1 Milan Lucic credited with hit on Ryan Getzlaf in defensive zone

1st Period 3:01 -1 Shot on goal by Ryan Getzlaf saved by Cameron Talbot

1st Period 2:53 -1 Rickard Rakell won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 2:53 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 2:45 -1 Leon Draisaitl won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 2:45 -1 Goal scored by Leon Draisaitl assisted by Adam Larsson

1st Period 2:35 -1 Leon Draisaitl won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 2:35 -1 Stoppage - Puck Frozen

1st Period 2:02 -1 Jordan Eberle credited with hit on Nick Ritchie in offensive zone

1st Period 1:54 -1 Shot on goal by Jordan Eberle saved by John Gibson

1st Period 1:51 -1 Giveaway by Christopher Wagner in defensive zone

1st Period 1:35 -1 Nick Ritchie credited with hit on Griffin Reinhart in offensive zone

1st Period 1:11 -1 Shot on goal by Rickard Rakell saved by Cameron Talbot

1st Period 1:04 -1 Leon Draisaitl credited with hit on Hampus Lindholm in offensive zone

1st Period 0:30 -1 Drake Caggiula credited with hit on Andrew Cogliano in offensive zone

1st Period 0:00 -1 Connor McDavid won faceoff in neutral zone