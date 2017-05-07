- Final0STL
NSH1
31
3
- Final1ANA
EDM1
71
7
Final
Series tied 3-3
|Game 1: Wednesday, April 26th
|Oilers
|5
|Final
|Ducks
|3
|Game 1: Wednesday, April 26th
|Game 2: Friday, April 28th
|Oilers
|2
|Final
|Ducks
|1
|Game 2: Friday, April 28th
|Game 3: Sunday, April 30th
|Ducks
|6
|Final
|Oilers
|3
|Game 3: Sunday, April 30th
|Game 4: Wednesday, May 3rd
|Ducks
|4
|Final
OT
|Oilers
|3
|Game 4: Wednesday, May 3rd
|Game 5: Friday, May 5th
|Oilers
|3
|Final
2OT
|Ducks
|4
|Game 5: Friday, May 5th
|Game 6: Sunday, May 7th
|Ducks
|1
|Final
|Oilers
|7
|Game 6: Sunday, May 7th
|Game 7: Wednesday, May 10th
|Oilers
|TBA
|Ducks
|Game 7: Wednesday, May 10th
Coverage: NBCSN
7:00 PM ET, May 7, 2017
|1
|2
|3
|OT
|T
|ANA
|0
|1
|0
|1
|EDM
|5
|2
|0
|7
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|ANA
|R Getzlaf 15
|R Getzlaf 8
|R Getzlaf 7
|EDM
|L Draisaitl 11
|C McDavid 5
|L Draisaitl 8
|3rd Period
3rd Period 20:00-1
|End of Game
3rd Period 20:00-1
|End of 3rd period
3rd Period 19:32-1
|Shot on goal by Rickard Rakell saved by Cameron Talbot
3rd Period 19:27-1
|Takeaway by Antoine Vermette in offensive zone
3rd Period 19:26-1
|Shot on goal by Rickard Rakell saved by Cameron Talbot
3rd Period 19:14-1
|Shot missed by Nicolas Kerdiles
3rd Period 19:08-1
|Shot on goal by Hampus Lindholm saved by Cameron Talbot
3rd Period 19:05-1
|Antoine Vermette won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 19:05-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
3rd Period 19:05-1
|Shot on goal by Nick Ritchie saved by Cameron Talbot
3rd Period 18:53-1
|Shot missed by Brandon Montour
|PP
3rd Period 18:50-1
|Christopher Wagner credited with hit on Griffin Reinhart in offensive zone
|PP
3rd Period 18:33-1
|Giveaway by Christopher Wagner in offensive zone
|PP
3rd Period 18:12-1
|Giveaway by Brandon Montour in offensive zone
|PP
3rd Period 17:17-1
|Giveaway by Kris Russell in defensive zone
|PP
3rd Period 16:50-1
|Ryan Getzlaf won faceoff in neutral zone
|PP
3rd Period 16:50-1
|Penalty to Corey Perry 10 minutes for Misconduct (10 min)
3rd Period 16:50-1
|Penalty to Josh Manson 10 minutes for Misconduct (10 min)
3rd Period 16:50-1
|Penalty to Ryan Kesler 10 minutes for Misconduct (10 min)
|PP
3rd Period 16:50-1
|Penalty to Patrick Maroon 10 minutes for Misconduct (10 min)
3rd Period 16:50-1
|Penalty to Milan Lucic 10 minutes for Misconduct (10 min)
3rd Period 16:50-1
|Penalty to Milan Lucic 2 minutes for Roughing Ryan Kesler(served by Jordan Eberle)
3rd Period 16:50-1
|Ryan Kesler credited with hit on Adam Larsson in offensive zone
3rd Period 16:46-1
|Shot on goal by Ryan Kesler saved by Cameron Talbot
3rd Period 16:45-1
|Ryan Kesler credited with hit on Milan Lucic in offensive zone
3rd Period 16:39-1
|Shot on goal by Christopher Wagner saved by Cameron Talbot
3rd Period 16:09-1
|Shot missed by Adam Larsson
3rd Period 15:55-1
|Shot missed by Ryan Getzlaf
3rd Period 15:32-1
|Shot missed by Jordan Eberle
3rd Period 15:23-1
|Takeaway by Benoit Pouliot in neutral zone
3rd Period 15:00-1
|Giveaway by Benoit Pouliot in offensive zone
3rd Period 14:51-1
|Eric Gryba credited with hit on Rickard Rakell in defensive zone
3rd Period 14:44-1
|Shot on goal by Antoine Vermette saved by Cameron Talbot
3rd Period 14:30-1
|Shot missed by Eric Gryba
3rd Period 14:24-1
|Takeaway by Zack Kassian in offensive zone
3rd Period 14:02-1
|Antoine Vermette won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 14:02-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Benches - TV timeout
3rd Period 13:57-1
|Shot missed by Anton Slepyshev
3rd Period 13:53-1
|Nicolas Kerdiles credited with hit on Zack Kassian in neutral zone
|PP
3rd Period 13:25-1
|Shot missed by Kris Russell
|PP
3rd Period 13:09-1
|Shot missed by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|PP
3rd Period 12:52-1
|Mark Letestu shot blocked by Sami Vatanen
3rd Period 12:16-1
|Shot on goal by Connor McDavid saved by Jonathan Bernier
|PP
3rd Period 12:15-1
|Shot on goal by Connor McDavid saved by Jonathan Bernier
|PP
3rd Period 12:04-1
|Shot missed by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|PP
3rd Period 11:59-1
|Shot on goal by Matthew Benning saved by Jonathan Bernier
3rd Period 11:49-1
|Giveaway by Josh Manson in defensive zone
|PP
3rd Period 11:42-1
|Ryan Kesler won faceoff in defensive zone
|PP
3rd Period 11:42-1
|Penalty to Hampus Lindholm 2 minutes for Cross checking Mark Letestu
|PP
3rd Period 11:22-1
|Mark Letestu won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 11:22-1
|Penalty to Korbinian Holzer 10 minutes for Misconduct (10 min)
3rd Period 11:22-1
|Penalty to Shea Theodore 2 minutes for High-sticking Matthew Benning
3rd Period 10:46-1
|Shot missed by Shea Theodore
3rd Period 10:29-1
|Takeaway by Cam Fowler in defensive zone
3rd Period 10:24-1
|Takeaway by Kris Russell in defensive zone
3rd Period 10:04-1
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 10:04-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout
3rd Period 10:04-1
|Shot on goal by Ryan Kesler saved by Cameron Talbot
3rd Period 9:20-1
|Giveaway by David Desharnais in defensive zone
3rd Period 8:52-1
|Nick Ritchie shot blocked by Connor McDavid
3rd Period 8:49-1
|Griffin Reinhart credited with hit on Antoine Vermette in defensive zone
3rd Period 8:47-1
|Shot on goal by Antoine Vermette saved by Cameron Talbot
3rd Period 8:42-1
|Shot missed by Nick Ritchie
3rd Period 8:31-1
|Giveaway by Drake Caggiula in defensive zone
3rd Period 8:27-1
|Nick Ritchie credited with hit on Eric Gryba in offensive zone
3rd Period 8:19-1
|Antoine Vermette won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 8:19-1
|Stoppage - Offside
3rd Period 8:08-1
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins shot blocked by Cam Fowler
3rd Period 7:51-1
|Jordan Eberle credited with hit on Sami Vatanen in offensive zone
3rd Period 7:24-1
|Nicolas Kerdiles credited with hit on Adam Larsson in offensive zone
3rd Period 7:19-1
|Shot on goal by Josh Manson saved by Cameron Talbot
3rd Period 6:45-1
|Leon Draisaitl won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 6:45-1
|Stoppage - Offside
3rd Period 6:44-1
|Giveaway by Matthew Benning in defensive zone
3rd Period 6:19-1
|Eric Gryba credited with hit on Hampus Lindholm in defensive zone
3rd Period 6:12-1
|Giveaway by Mark Letestu in defensive zone
3rd Period 6:02-1
|Mark Letestu won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 6:02-1
|Stoppage - Net Off - TV timeout
3rd Period 6:02-1
|Shot on goal by Antoine Vermette saved by Cameron Talbot
3rd Period 5:59-1
|Shot on goal by Christopher Wagner saved by Cameron Talbot
3rd Period 5:54-1
|Antoine Vermette won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 5:54-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
3rd Period 5:54-1
|Shot on goal by Rickard Rakell saved by Cameron Talbot
3rd Period 5:50-1
|Shot missed by Rickard Rakell
3rd Period 5:42-1
|Rickard Rakell shot blocked by David Desharnais
3rd Period 5:35-1
|Antoine Vermette won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 5:35-1
|Stoppage - Puck Frozen
3rd Period 5:35-1
|Eric Gryba credited with hit on Nick Ritchie in defensive zone
3rd Period 5:21-1
|Antoine Vermette credited with hit on Eric Gryba in offensive zone
3rd Period 5:15-1
|Jakob Silfverberg credited with hit on Griffin Reinhart in offensive zone
3rd Period 4:52-1
|Takeaway by Ryan Getzlaf in defensive zone
3rd Period 4:36-1
|Shot on goal by Darnell Nurse saved by Jonathan Bernier
3rd Period 4:28-1
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 4:28-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
3rd Period 4:28-1
|Shot on goal by Zack Kassian saved by Jonathan Bernier
|PP
3rd Period 4:06-1
|Milan Lucic shot blocked by Hampus Lindholm
|PP
3rd Period 3:52-1
|Shot on goal by Connor McDavid saved by Jonathan Bernier
|PP
3rd Period 3:41-1
|Leon Draisaitl shot blocked by Hampus Lindholm
|PP
3rd Period 3:02-1
|Mark Letestu won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 3:02-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
|PP
3rd Period 3:02-1
|Shot on goal by Drake Caggiula saved by Jonathan Bernier
|PP
3rd Period 2:31-1
|Ryan Kesler won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 2:31-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
|PP
3rd Period 2:31-1
|Shot on goal by Kris Russell saved by Jonathan Bernier
|PP
3rd Period 2:21-1
|Shot on goal by Patrick Maroon saved by Jonathan Bernier
|PP
3rd Period 2:06-1
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 2:06-1
|Penalty to Corey Perry 2 minutes for Interference Kris Russell(served by Rickard Rakell)
3rd Period 1:46-1
|Ryan Getzlaf shot blocked by David Desharnais
3rd Period 1:27-1
|David Desharnais won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 1:27-1
|Stoppage - Icing
3rd Period 1:17-1
|Shot missed by Nick Ritchie
3rd Period 1:11-1
|Shot on goal by Nick Ritchie saved by Cameron Talbot
3rd Period 0:53-1
|Shot missed by Corey Perry
3rd Period 0:52-1
|Shot missed by Rickard Rakell
|PP
3rd Period 0:47-1
|Shot missed by Ryan Getzlaf
3rd Period 0:23-1
|Corey Perry shot blocked by Adam Larsson
|PP
3rd Period 0:12-1
|Darnell Nurse credited with hit on Rickard Rakell in defensive zone
|PP
3rd Period 0:00-1
|Ryan Kesler won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 0:00-1
|Start of 3rd period
|2nd Period
2nd Period 20:00-1
|End of 2nd period
|PP
2nd Period 19:57-1
|Benoit Pouliot shot blocked by Ryan Getzlaf
|PP
2nd Period 19:53-1
|Ryan Kesler credited with hit on Kris Russell in offensive zone
|PP
2nd Period 19:09-1
|Shot on goal by Ryan Kesler saved by Cameron Talbot
|PP
2nd Period 19:00-1
|Shot missed by Ryan Getzlaf
|PP
2nd Period 18:51-1
|Ryan Kesler won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 18:51-1
|Penalty to Zack Kassian 2 minutes for Tripping Josh Manson
2nd Period 18:36-1
|Zack Kassian credited with hit on Josh Manson in offensive zone
2nd Period 18:28-1
|Shea Theodore credited with hit on David Desharnais in defensive zone
2nd Period 18:21-1
|Mark Letestu won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 18:21-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
2nd Period 18:21-1
|Shot missed by Mark Letestu
2nd Period 18:11-1
|David Desharnais won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 18:11-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Crowd
2nd Period 18:05-1
|Christopher Wagner credited with hit on Adam Larsson in offensive zone
2nd Period 18:00-1
|Takeaway by Ryan Kesler in defensive zone
|PP
2nd Period 17:58-1
|Shot on goal by Benoit Pouliot saved by Jonathan Bernier
|PP
2nd Period 17:35-1
|Giveaway by Leon Draisaitl in offensive zone
|PP
2nd Period 17:34-1
|Leon Draisaitl shot blocked by Sami Vatanen
|PP
2nd Period 17:30-1
|Takeaway by Leon Draisaitl in offensive zone
|PP
2nd Period 17:25-1
|Shot missed by Leon Draisaitl
|PP
2nd Period 16:55-1
|Andrew Cogliano won faceoff in neutral zone
|PP
2nd Period 16:55-1
|Penalty to Nate Thompson 2 minutes for Unsportsmanlike conduct Patrick Maroon
|PP
2nd Period 16:55-1
|Penalty to Patrick Maroon 2 minutes for Unsportsmanlike conduct Nate Thompson
|PP
2nd Period 16:43-1
|Takeaway by Christopher Wagner in defensive zone
2nd Period 16:25-1
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 16:25-1
|Stoppage - Offside
|PP
2nd Period 16:01-1
|Christopher Wagner won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 16:01-1
|Penalty to Josh Manson 2 minutes for Holding Jordan Eberle
2nd Period 15:55-1
|Jordan Eberle shot blocked by Korbinian Holzer
2nd Period 15:51-1
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 15:51-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 15:51-1
|Shot on goal by Mark Letestu saved by Jonathan Bernier
2nd Period 15:49-1
|Shot on goal by Mark Letestu saved by Jonathan Bernier
2nd Period 15:47-1
|Giveaway by Sami Vatanen in defensive zone
2nd Period 15:37-1
|Giveaway by Sami Vatanen in defensive zone
2nd Period 15:34-1
|Shot missed by Eric Gryba
2nd Period 15:27-1
|Mark Letestu won faceoff in neutral zone
|PP
2nd Period 15:27-1
|Power Play Goal Scored by Leon Draisaitl assisted by Mark Letestu and Milan Lucic
|PP
2nd Period 15:09-1
|Shot missed by Mark Letestu
|PP
2nd Period 14:43-1
|Shot missed by Christopher Wagner
|PP
2nd Period 14:34-1
|Leon Draisaitl won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 14:34-1
|Penalty to Ryan Kesler 2 minutes for Roughing Connor McDavid
2nd Period 14:34-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout
2nd Period 14:34-1
|Shot on goal by Kris Russell saved by Jonathan Bernier
2nd Period 14:28-1
|Patrick Maroon credited with hit on Brandon Montour in offensive zone
2nd Period 14:27-1
|Shot on goal by Patrick Maroon saved by Jonathan Bernier
2nd Period 13:45-1
|Ryan Getzlaf credited with hit on Anton Slepyshev in defensive zone
2nd Period 13:38-1
|Corey Perry credited with hit on Adam Larsson in offensive zone
2nd Period 13:21-1
|Ryan Getzlaf credited with hit on Eric Gryba in neutral zone
2nd Period 13:19-1
|Shot missed by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
2nd Period 13:13-1
|Eric Gryba credited with hit on Nicolas Kerdiles in neutral zone
2nd Period 13:00-1
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 13:00-1
|Stoppage - Offside
2nd Period 12:43-1
|Nate Thompson won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 12:43-1
|Stoppage - Offside
2nd Period 12:32-1
|Zack Kassian credited with hit on Sami Vatanen in offensive zone
2nd Period 12:28-1
|Antoine Vermette won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 12:28-1
|Stoppage - Puck Frozen
2nd Period 12:28-1
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins shot blocked by Shea Theodore
2nd Period 12:24-1
|Takeaway by Benoit Pouliot in offensive zone
2nd Period 12:16-1
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 12:16-1
|Stoppage - Offside
2nd Period 12:12-1
|Takeaway by Connor McDavid in neutral zone
2nd Period 12:06-1
|Connor McDavid shot blocked by Josh Manson
2nd Period 11:58-1
|Patrick Maroon shot blocked by Brandon Montour
2nd Period 11:57-1
|Patrick Maroon credited with hit on Josh Manson in offensive zone
2nd Period 11:53-1
|Shot on goal by Griffin Reinhart saved by Jonathan Bernier
2nd Period 11:32-1
|Shot missed by Brandon Montour
2nd Period 11:27-1
|Drake Caggiula credited with hit on Hampus Lindholm in offensive zone
2nd Period 11:22-1
|Milan Lucic credited with hit on Brandon Montour in offensive zone
2nd Period 11:09-1
|Giveaway by Milan Lucic in defensive zone
2nd Period 11:03-1
|Rickard Rakell shot blocked by Kris Russell
2nd Period 10:54-1
|Leon Draisaitl credited with hit on Sami Vatanen in offensive zone
2nd Period 10:46-1
|Cam Fowler shot blocked by Kris Russell
2nd Period 10:39-1
|Antoine Vermette won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 10:39-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 10:39-1
|Shot on goal by Rickard Rakell saved by Cameron Talbot
2nd Period 10:37-1
|Shot missed by Cam Fowler
2nd Period 10:31-1
|Antoine Vermette won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 10:31-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
2nd Period 10:30-1
|Shot on goal by Cam Fowler saved by Cameron Talbot
2nd Period 10:25-1
|Antoine Vermette won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 10:25-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 10:25-1
|Shot on goal by Antoine Vermette saved by Cameron Talbot
2nd Period 10:24-1
|Shot on goal by Sami Vatanen saved by Cameron Talbot
2nd Period 10:20-1
|Ryan Getzlaf won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 10:20-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 10:12-1
|Leon Draisaitl won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 10:12-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Crowd - TV timeout
2nd Period 9:55-1
|Shot on goal by Jordan Eberle saved by Jonathan Bernier
2nd Period 9:37-1
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 9:37-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 9:36-1
|Shot on goal by Nicolas Kerdiles saved by Cameron Talbot
2nd Period 9:31-1
|Benoit Pouliot won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 9:31-1
|Stoppage - Hand Pass
2nd Period 9:29-1
|Griffin Reinhart credited with hit on Nick Ritchie in defensive zone
2nd Period 9:25-1
|Christopher Wagner credited with hit on Eric Gryba in offensive zone
2nd Period 9:17-1
|Shot missed by David Desharnais
2nd Period 9:16-1
|Giveaway by Brandon Montour in defensive zone
2nd Period 9:04-1
|Griffin Reinhart credited with hit on Christopher Wagner in defensive zone
2nd Period 8:56-1
|Antoine Vermette won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 8:56-1
|Goal scored by Rickard Rakell assisted by Corey Perry and Cam Fowler
2nd Period 8:47-1
|Milan Lucic credited with hit on Ryan Getzlaf in offensive zone
2nd Period 8:24-1
|Rickard Rakell credited with hit on Darnell Nurse in neutral zone
2nd Period 8:21-1
|Ryan Getzlaf shot blocked by Adam Larsson
2nd Period 8:18-1
|Cam Fowler shot blocked by Leon Draisaitl
2nd Period 8:09-1
|Giveaway by Cameron Talbot in defensive zone
2nd Period 7:52-1
|Mark Letestu won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 7:52-1
|Stoppage - Hand Pass
2nd Period 7:52-1
|Shot on goal by Jakob Silfverberg saved by Cameron Talbot
2nd Period 7:41-1
|Shot missed by Josh Manson
2nd Period 7:38-1
|Ryan Kesler credited with hit on Drake Caggiula in neutral zone
2nd Period 7:23-1
|Connor McDavid won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 7:23-1
|Stoppage - Net Off - TV timeout
2nd Period 7:18-1
|Takeaway by Drake Caggiula in neutral zone
2nd Period 6:59-1
|Takeaway by Hampus Lindholm in neutral zone
2nd Period 6:54-1
|Anton Slepyshev credited with hit on Rickard Rakell in defensive zone
2nd Period 6:43-1
|Leon Draisaitl shot blocked by Brandon Montour
2nd Period 6:30-1
|Korbinian Holzer credited with hit on Jordan Eberle in offensive zone
2nd Period 6:30-1
|Giveaway by Nate Thompson in offensive zone
2nd Period 6:23-1
|Matthew Benning credited with hit on Nicolas Kerdiles in defensive zone
2nd Period 6:16-1
|Takeaway by Nate Thompson in offensive zone
2nd Period 5:58-1
|Shot on goal by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins saved by Jonathan Bernier
2nd Period 5:55-1
|Nate Thompson credited with hit on Matthew Benning in neutral zone
2nd Period 5:43-1
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 5:43-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 5:42-1
|Shot on goal by Josh Manson saved by Cameron Talbot
2nd Period 5:29-1
|Nick Ritchie credited with hit on Eric Gryba in defensive zone
2nd Period 5:23-1
|David Desharnais shot blocked by Shea Theodore
2nd Period 5:20-1
|Mark Letestu credited with hit on Antoine Vermette in offensive zone
2nd Period 5:12-1
|Antoine Vermette credited with hit on Eric Gryba in defensive zone
2nd Period 5:00-1
|Antoine Vermette won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 5:00-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 5:00-1
|Shot on goal by Andrew Cogliano saved by Cameron Talbot
2nd Period 4:56-1
|Jakob Silfverberg credited with hit on Drake Caggiula in offensive zone
2nd Period 4:47-1
|Takeaway by Hampus Lindholm in defensive zone
2nd Period 4:02-1
|Milan Lucic credited with hit on Cam Fowler in neutral zone
2nd Period 3:57-1
|Rickard Rakell credited with hit on Adam Larsson in offensive zone
2nd Period 3:42-1
|Sami Vatanen credited with hit on Leon Draisaitl in defensive zone
2nd Period 3:35-1
|Shot missed by Ryan Getzlaf
2nd Period 3:27-1
|Ryan Getzlaf won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 3:27-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 3:27-1
|Shot on goal by Ryan Getzlaf saved by Cameron Talbot
2nd Period 3:24-1
|Ryan Getzlaf won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 3:24-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 3:24-1
|Shot on goal by Sami Vatanen saved by Cameron Talbot
2nd Period 3:21-1
|Korbinian Holzer credited with hit on Matthew Benning in offensive zone
2nd Period 3:08-1
|Matthew Benning credited with hit on Nick Ritchie in defensive zone
2nd Period 3:08-1
|Kris Russell credited with hit on Nate Thompson in defensive zone
2nd Period 2:55-1
|Giveaway by Mark Letestu in offensive zone
2nd Period 2:52-1
|Takeaway by Mark Letestu in offensive zone
2nd Period 2:20-1
|Takeaway by Benoit Pouliot in neutral zone
2nd Period 2:03-1
|Shot missed by Darnell Nurse
2nd Period 1:40-1
|Ryan Kesler credited with hit on Eric Gryba in neutral zone
2nd Period 1:35-1
|Takeaway by Zack Kassian in defensive zone
2nd Period 1:04-1
|Shot on goal by Nick Ritchie saved by Cameron Talbot
2nd Period 0:50-1
|Nick Ritchie shot blocked by Matthew Benning
2nd Period 0:45-1
|Connor McDavid won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 0:45-1
|Goal scored by Anton Slepyshev assisted by Leon Draisaitl and Patrick Maroon
2nd Period 0:39-1
|Darnell Nurse credited with hit on Corey Perry in defensive zone
2nd Period 0:00-1
|Leon Draisaitl won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 0:00-1
|Start of 2nd period
|1st Period
1st Period 20:00-1
|End of 1st period
1st Period 20:00-1
|Ryan Getzlaf credited with hit on Milan Lucic in defensive zone
1st Period 19:58-1
|Shot missed by Milan Lucic
1st Period 19:56-1
|Shot on goal by Leon Draisaitl saved by Jonathan Bernier
1st Period 19:49-1
|Shot missed by Shea Theodore
1st Period 19:38-1
|Shot missed by Milan Lucic
1st Period 19:28-1
|Mark Letestu won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 19:28-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 19:28-1
|Shot on goal by Ryan Getzlaf saved by Cameron Talbot
1st Period 19:24-1
|Antoine Vermette won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 19:24-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 19:24-1
|Shot on goal by Nick Ritchie saved by Cameron Talbot
1st Period 19:22-1
|Giveaway by Adam Larsson in defensive zone
1st Period 19:21-1
|Ryan Getzlaf credited with hit on Adam Larsson in offensive zone
1st Period 19:12-1
|David Desharnais won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 19:12-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 19:04-1
|Rickard Rakell credited with hit on Darnell Nurse in offensive zone
1st Period 18:49-1
|Ryan Getzlaf won faceoff in neutral zone
|PP
1st Period 18:49-1
|Power Play Goal Scored by Mark Letestu assisted by Matthew Benning and Leon Draisaitl
|PP
1st Period 18:42-1
|Mark Letestu shot blocked by Sami Vatanen
|PP
1st Period 18:32-1
|Sami Vatanen credited with hit on Leon Draisaitl in defensive zone
|PP
1st Period 18:29-1
|Connor McDavid shot blocked by Cam Fowler
|PP
1st Period 18:23-1
|Mark Letestu won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 18:23-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
|PP
1st Period 18:20-1
|Antoine Vermette won faceoff in defensive zone
|PP
1st Period 18:20-1
|Penalty to Brandon Montour 2 minutes for Tripping Milan Lucic
|PP
1st Period 18:18-1
|Connor McDavid shot blocked by Hampus Lindholm
|PP
1st Period 17:50-1
|Antoine Vermette won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 17:50-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
|PP
1st Period 17:48-1
|Shot on goal by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins saved by Jonathan Bernier
|PP
1st Period 17:47-1
|Cam Fowler credited with hit on Jordan Eberle in defensive zone
|PP
1st Period 17:35-1
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins credited with hit on Cam Fowler in offensive zone
|PP
1st Period 17:29-1
|Cam Fowler credited with hit on Jordan Eberle in defensive zone
|PP
1st Period 17:25-1
|Shot missed by Benoit Pouliot
|PP
1st Period 17:15-1
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 17:15-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
|PP
1st Period 17:15-1
|Shot on goal by Milan Lucic saved by Jonathan Bernier
1st Period 16:51-1
|Shot on goal by Mark Letestu saved by Jonathan Bernier
|PP
1st Period 16:44-1
|Shot missed by Mark Letestu
|PP
1st Period 16:21-1
|Mark Letestu won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 16:21-1
|Penalty to Ryan Kesler 2 minutes for Cross checking Benoit Pouliot
1st Period 15:54-1
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 15:54-1
|Penalty to Andrew Cogliano 5 minutes for Fighting (Major) Drake Caggiula
1st Period 15:54-1
|Penalty to Drake Caggiula 5 minutes for Fighting (Major) Andrew Cogliano
1st Period 15:22-1
|Drake Caggiula shot blocked by Josh Manson
1st Period 15:16-1
|Kris Russell shot blocked by Jakob Silfverberg
1st Period 15:11-1
|Ryan Getzlaf credited with hit on Patrick Maroon in defensive zone
1st Period 15:10-1
|Shot on goal by Patrick Maroon saved by Jonathan Bernier
1st Period 14:56-1
|Leon Draisaitl credited with hit on Rickard Rakell in neutral zone
1st Period 14:49-1
|Milan Lucic credited with hit on Shea Theodore in offensive zone
1st Period 14:41-1
|Corey Perry credited with hit on Adam Larsson in offensive zone
1st Period 14:30-1
|Corey Perry credited with hit on Milan Lucic in offensive zone
1st Period 14:25-1
|Mark Letestu won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 14:25-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout
1st Period 14:25-1
|Shot on goal by Christopher Wagner saved by Cameron Talbot
1st Period 14:18-1
|Giveaway by David Desharnais in defensive zone
1st Period 14:04-1
|Giveaway by Eric Gryba in defensive zone
1st Period 14:01-1
|Nick Ritchie shot blocked by Griffin Reinhart
1st Period 13:52-1
|David Desharnais won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 13:52-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 13:52-1
|Shot on goal by Sami Vatanen saved by Cameron Talbot
1st Period 13:45-1
|Takeaway by Adam Larsson in defensive zone
1st Period 13:25-1
|Leon Draisaitl credited with hit on Sami Vatanen in offensive zone
1st Period 13:06-1
|Shot on goal by Patrick Maroon saved by Jonathan Bernier
1st Period 13:04-1
|Shot on goal by Darnell Nurse saved by Jonathan Bernier
1st Period 12:57-1
|Josh Manson credited with hit on Patrick Maroon in neutral zone
1st Period 12:48-1
|Jakob Silfverberg credited with hit on Patrick Maroon in defensive zone
1st Period 12:38-1
|Takeaway by Kris Russell in defensive zone
1st Period 12:16-1
|Ryan Kesler won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 12:16-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout
1st Period 12:16-1
|Shot on goal by Hampus Lindholm saved by Cameron Talbot
1st Period 12:12-1
|Korbinian Holzer credited with hit on Eric Gryba in offensive zone
1st Period 12:02-1
|Griffin Reinhart credited with hit on Korbinian Holzer in offensive zone
1st Period 11:39-1
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 11:39-1
|Goal scored by Mark Letestu assisted by David Desharnais and Kris Russell
1st Period 11:36-1
|Shot on goal by Kris Russell saved by Jonathan Bernier
1st Period 11:33-1
|Takeaway by Zack Kassian in offensive zone
1st Period 11:31-1
|David Desharnais credited with hit on Cam Fowler in offensive zone
1st Period 10:51-1
|Milan Lucic shot blocked by Shea Theodore
1st Period 10:44-1
|Milan Lucic shot blocked by Josh Manson
1st Period 10:03-1
|Shot missed by Adam Larsson
1st Period 9:57-1
|Shot missed by Darnell Nurse
1st Period 9:52-1
|Giveaway by Drake Caggiula in offensive zone
1st Period 9:30-1
|Kris Russell credited with hit on Jakob Silfverberg in offensive zone
1st Period 9:14-1
|Connor McDavid won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 9:14-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Benches
1st Period 8:57-1
|Nate Thompson credited with hit on Jordan Eberle in offensive zone
1st Period 8:45-1
|Jordan Eberle credited with hit on Nate Thompson in defensive zone
1st Period 8:45-1
|Sami Vatanen shot blocked by Eric Gryba
1st Period 8:25-1
|Nate Thompson won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 8:25-1
|Goal scored by Zack Kassian assisted by Mark Letestu and Griffin Reinhart
1st Period 8:22-1
|Andrew Cogliano credited with hit on Mark Letestu in offensive zone
1st Period 7:58-1
|Ryan Getzlaf credited with hit on Darnell Nurse in offensive zone
1st Period 7:57-1
|Milan Lucic credited with hit on Ryan Getzlaf in defensive zone
1st Period 7:45-1
|Anton Slepyshev credited with hit on Corey Perry in offensive zone
1st Period 7:39-1
|Shot missed by Adam Larsson
1st Period 7:22-1
|Leon Draisaitl won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 7:22-1
|Stoppage - Visitor Timeout
1st Period 7:22-1
|Goal scored by Leon Draisaitl assisted by Milan Lucic and Darnell Nurse
1st Period 7:17-1
|Nick Ritchie credited with hit on Anton Slepyshev in neutral zone
1st Period 6:49-1
|Shot on goal by Drake Caggiula saved by John Gibson
1st Period 6:21-1
|Christopher Wagner credited with hit on Matthew Benning in offensive zone
1st Period 6:13-1
|Ryan Kesler won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 6:13-1
|Stoppage - TV timeout
1st Period 6:13-1
|Stoppage - Player Injury
1st Period 5:59-1
|Andrew Cogliano credited with hit on Eric Gryba in offensive zone
1st Period 5:43-1
|Nate Thompson won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 5:43-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
1st Period 5:43-1
|Shot on goal by Anton Slepyshev saved by John Gibson
1st Period 5:40-1
|Leon Draisaitl won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 5:40-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 5:34-1
|Griffin Reinhart credited with hit on Corey Perry in defensive zone
|PP
1st Period 5:28-1
|Eric Gryba credited with hit on Ryan Kesler in defensive zone
1st Period 4:48-1
|Eric Gryba credited with hit on Cam Fowler in defensive zone
|PP
1st Period 4:27-1
|Shot missed by Zack Kassian
|PP
1st Period 4:24-1
|Takeaway by Zack Kassian in neutral zone
|PP
1st Period 4:18-1
|Darnell Nurse credited with hit on Nick Ritchie in defensive zone
|PP
1st Period 4:06-1
|Shot missed by Nick Ritchie
|PP
1st Period 3:57-1
|Nick Ritchie credited with hit on Benoit Pouliot in defensive zone
|PP
1st Period 3:47-1
|Giveaway by Sami Vatanen in offensive zone
|PP
1st Period 3:29-1
|Antoine Vermette won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 3:29-1
|Penalty to Matthew Benning 2 minutes for High-sticking Ryan Getzlaf
1st Period 3:22-1
|Shot on goal by Ryan Getzlaf saved by Cameron Talbot
1st Period 3:14-1
|Shot missed by Rickard Rakell
1st Period 3:10-1
|Shot missed by Rickard Rakell
1st Period 3:09-1
|Milan Lucic credited with hit on Ryan Getzlaf in defensive zone
1st Period 3:01-1
|Shot on goal by Ryan Getzlaf saved by Cameron Talbot
1st Period 2:53-1
|Rickard Rakell won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 2:53-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 2:45-1
|Leon Draisaitl won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 2:45-1
|Goal scored by Leon Draisaitl assisted by Adam Larsson
1st Period 2:35-1
|Leon Draisaitl won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 2:35-1
|Stoppage - Puck Frozen
1st Period 2:02-1
|Jordan Eberle credited with hit on Nick Ritchie in offensive zone
1st Period 1:54-1
|Shot on goal by Jordan Eberle saved by John Gibson
1st Period 1:51-1
|Giveaway by Christopher Wagner in defensive zone
1st Period 1:35-1
|Nick Ritchie credited with hit on Griffin Reinhart in offensive zone
1st Period 1:11-1
|Shot on goal by Rickard Rakell saved by Cameron Talbot
1st Period 1:04-1
|Leon Draisaitl credited with hit on Hampus Lindholm in offensive zone
1st Period 0:30-1
|Drake Caggiula credited with hit on Andrew Cogliano in offensive zone
1st Period 0:00-1
|Connor McDavid won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 0:00-1
|Start of 1st period