Scores for May 7, 2017
  • Final
     
    STL
    NSH
    1
    3
    1
    3
    0
  • Final
     
    ANA
    EDM
    1
    7
    1
    7
    1

Final

Series tied 3-3 (Game 6 of 7)

Series tied 3-3

Game 1: Wednesday, April 26th
Oilers5Final
Ducks3
Game 2: Friday, April 28th
Oilers2Final
Ducks1
Game 3: Sunday, April 30th
Ducks6Final
Oilers3
Game 4: Wednesday, May 3rd
Ducks4Final
OT
Oilers3
Game 5: Friday, May 5th
Oilers3Final
2OT
Ducks4
Game 6: Sunday, May 7th
Ducks1Final
Oilers7
Game 7: Wednesday, May 10th
OilersTBA
Ducks

Ducks 1

 

Oilers 7

 

Coverage: NBCSN

7:00 PM ET, May 7, 2017

1 2 3 T
ANA 0 1 01
EDM 5 2 07
10
5
2
1
Anaheim Ducks
Edmonton Oilers
