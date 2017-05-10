Scores for May 10, 2017
  • 10:00 PM ET
    ET
     
    EDM
    ANA
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
  • Final
     
    PIT
    WSH
    2
    0
    2
    0
    1

Final

Pittsburgh won 4-3 (Game 7 of 7)

Close

Pittsburgh won 4-3

Game 1: Thursday, April 27th
Penguins3Final
Capitals2
Game 2: Saturday, April 29th
Penguins6Final
Capitals2
Game 3: Monday, May 1st
Capitals3Final
OT
Penguins2
Game 4: Wednesday, May 3rd
Capitals2Final
Penguins3
Game 5: Saturday, May 6th
Penguins2Final
Capitals4
Game 6: Monday, May 8th
Capitals5Final
Penguins2
Game 7: Wednesday, May 10th
Penguins2Final
Capitals0

Penguins 2

 

Capitals 0

 

Coverage: NBCSN

7:30 PM ET, May 10, 2017

Verizon Center, Washington, District of Columbia

1 2 3 T
PIT 0 1 12
WSH 0 0 00
10
5
2
1
Last Plays:
Last Play
Last Scoring
All Scoring
Roster
Play-by-Play
Stats:
Current
Season
Pittsburgh Penguins
ForwardsGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
DefenseGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
GoaltendersSAGASVSV%TOI
 
Washington Capitals
ForwardsGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
DefenseGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
GoaltendersSAGASVSV%TOI

