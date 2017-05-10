- 10:00 PM ETET0EDM
ANA0
00
0
- Final1PIT
WSH2
02
0
Final
Pittsburgh won 4-3
|Game 1: Thursday, April 27th
|Penguins
|3
|Final
|Capitals
|2
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 2: Saturday, April 29th
|Penguins
|6
|Final
|Capitals
|2
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 3: Monday, May 1st
|Capitals
|3
|Final
OT
|Penguins
|2
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 4: Wednesday, May 3rd
|Capitals
|2
|Final
|Penguins
|3
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 5: Saturday, May 6th
|Penguins
|2
|Final
|Capitals
|4
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 6: Monday, May 8th
|Capitals
|5
|Final
|Penguins
|2
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 7: Wednesday, May 10th
|Penguins
|2
|Final
|Capitals
|0
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
Coverage: NBCSN
7:30 PM ET, May 10, 2017
Verizon Center, Washington, District of Columbia
|1
|2
|3
|OT
|T
|PIT
|0
|1
|1
|2
|WSH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|PIT
|E Malkin 18
|J Guentzel 9
|E Malkin 13
|WSH
|N Backstrom 13
|N Backstrom 6
|T Oshie 8
|3rd Period
3rd Period 20:00-1
|End of Game
3rd Period 20:00-1
|End of 3rd period
3rd Period 19:59-1
|John Carlson shot blocked by Brian Dumoulin
3rd Period 19:51-1
|Shot on goal by Alex Ovechkin saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
3rd Period 19:26-1
|Nicklas Backstrom won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 19:26-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Benches - Home Timeout
3rd Period 19:12-1
|John Carlson shot blocked by Matt Cullen
3rd Period 19:05-1
|Shot on goal by T.J. Oshie saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
3rd Period 18:37-1
|Shot missed by Chris Kunitz
3rd Period 18:25-1
|Shot missed by Bryan Rust
3rd Period 17:51-1
|Takeaway by Nicklas Backstrom in offensive zone
3rd Period 17:34-1
|Nick Bonino won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 17:34-1
|Stoppage - Icing
3rd Period 16:49-1
|Takeaway by Jake Guentzel in defensive zone
3rd Period 16:27-1
|Shot missed by Carter Rowney
3rd Period 16:26-1
|Takeaway by Carter Rowney in offensive zone
3rd Period 15:37-1
|Takeaway by Chris Kunitz in offensive zone
3rd Period 15:12-1
|Nate Schmidt shot blocked by Jake Guentzel
3rd Period 15:12-1
|Giveaway by Sidney Crosby in defensive zone
3rd Period 15:09-1
|John Carlson credited with hit on Ian Cole in offensive zone
3rd Period 15:04-1
|Shot on goal by John Carlson saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
3rd Period 14:31-1
|Kevin Shattenkirk shot blocked by Nick Bonino
3rd Period 14:05-1
|Shot on goal by Phil Kessel saved by Braden Holtby
3rd Period 13:36-1
|Matt Niskanen credited with hit on Jake Guentzel in defensive zone
3rd Period 13:20-1
|Sidney Crosby won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 13:20-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
3rd Period 13:19-1
|Shot on goal by Evgeny Kuznetsov saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
3rd Period 12:52-1
|Shot missed by Patric Hornqvist
3rd Period 12:33-1
|Shot missed by Phil Kessel
3rd Period 12:22-1
|Alex Ovechkin credited with hit on Olli Maatta in neutral zone
3rd Period 12:13-1
|Nicklas Backstrom won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 12:13-1
|Stoppage - Hand Pass
3rd Period 11:38-1
|T.J. Oshie credited with hit on Brian Dumoulin in defensive zone
3rd Period 11:25-1
|Jay Beagle won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 11:25-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout
3rd Period 11:24-1
|Shot on goal by Conor Sheary saved by Braden Holtby
3rd Period 10:57-1
|Chris Kunitz credited with hit on Justin Williams in offensive zone
3rd Period 10:20-1
|Matt Niskanen shot blocked by Evgeni Malkin
3rd Period 10:19-1
|Giveaway by Evgeni Malkin in defensive zone
3rd Period 9:51-1
|Matt Niskanen credited with hit on Bryan Rust in defensive zone
3rd Period 9:42-1
|Giveaway by Nicklas Backstrom in defensive zone
3rd Period 9:33-1
|Nicklas Backstrom won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 9:33-1
|Penalty to Scott Wilson 5 minutes for Fighting (Major) Brooks Orpik
3rd Period 9:33-1
|Penalty to Brooks Orpik 5 minutes for Fighting (Major) Scott Wilson
3rd Period 9:09-1
|Giveaway by Dmitry Orlov in defensive zone
3rd Period 8:58-1
|Giveaway by Nick Bonino in neutral zone
|PP
3rd Period 8:29-1
|Brooks Orpik credited with hit on Nick Bonino in neutral zone
|PP
3rd Period 8:10-1
|Shot missed by Phil Kessel
|PP
3rd Period 8:02-1
|Shot on goal by Justin Schultz saved by Braden Holtby
|PP
3rd Period 7:53-1
|Matt Niskanen credited with hit on Sidney Crosby in defensive zone
|PP
3rd Period 7:14-1
|Shot missed by Justin Schultz
|PP
3rd Period 7:09-1
|Sidney Crosby shot blocked by Karl Alzner
3rd Period 7:00-1
|Patric Hornqvist credited with hit on Daniel Winnik in offensive zone
|PP
3rd Period 6:50-1
|Jay Beagle won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 6:50-1
|Penalty to John Carlson 2 minutes for Slashing Patric Hornqvist
3rd Period 6:49-1
|Shot on goal by Matt Cullen saved by Braden Holtby
3rd Period 6:21-1
|Evgeny Kuznetsov won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 6:21-1
|Stoppage - Icing
3rd Period 6:02-1
|Nicklas Backstrom won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 6:02-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout
3rd Period 6:01-1
|Shot on goal by Dmitry Orlov saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
3rd Period 5:36-1
|T.J. Oshie credited with hit on Olli Maatta in offensive zone
3rd Period 5:06-1
|Nicklas Backstrom won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 5:06-1
|Stoppage - Icing
3rd Period 4:56-1
|Sidney Crosby won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 4:56-1
|Stoppage - Offside
3rd Period 4:14-1
|Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 4:14-1
|Goal scored by Patric Hornqvist assisted by Justin Schultz
3rd Period 4:08-1
|Shot on goal by Patric Hornqvist saved by Braden Holtby
3rd Period 4:07-1
|Patric Hornqvist credited with hit on Kevin Shattenkirk in offensive zone
3rd Period 3:52-1
|Nick Bonino won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 3:52-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
3rd Period 3:50-1
|Shot on goal by Karl Alzner saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
3rd Period 3:46-1
|Takeaway by Marcus Johansson in offensive zone
3rd Period 3:16-1
|T.J. Oshie credited with hit on Sidney Crosby in offensive zone
3rd Period 3:05-1
|Dmitry Orlov shot blocked by Ron Hainsey
3rd Period 2:51-1
|Shot on goal by Jake Guentzel saved by Braden Holtby
3rd Period 2:45-1
|T.J. Oshie credited with hit on Brian Dumoulin in defensive zone
3rd Period 2:09-1
|Giveaway by Justin Schultz in defensive zone
3rd Period 2:09-1
|Shot missed by Jay Beagle
3rd Period 2:01-1
|Matt Cullen credited with hit on Daniel Winnik in defensive zone
3rd Period 1:37-1
|Jay Beagle won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 1:37-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
3rd Period 1:36-1
|Shot on goal by Matt Cullen saved by Braden Holtby
3rd Period 1:13-1
|Shot on goal by Nick Bonino saved by Braden Holtby
3rd Period 1:04-1
|Shot missed by Ian Cole
3rd Period 0:58-1
|Nick Bonino won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 0:58-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
3rd Period 0:57-1
|Shot on goal by Evgeni Malkin saved by Braden Holtby
3rd Period 0:44-1
|Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 0:44-1
|Stoppage - Icing
3rd Period 0:35-1
|Shot missed by Justin Williams
3rd Period 0:29-1
|Evgeny Kuznetsov won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 0:29-1
|Stoppage - Hand Pass
3rd Period 0:24-1
|Alex Ovechkin shot blocked by Justin Schultz
3rd Period 0:10-1
|Nicklas Backstrom won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 0:10-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
3rd Period 0:09-1
|Shot on goal by Sidney Crosby saved by Braden Holtby
3rd Period 0:06-1
|Sidney Crosby won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 0:06-1
|Stoppage - Icing
3rd Period 0:00-1
|Nicklas Backstrom won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 0:00-1
|Start of 3rd period
|2nd Period
2nd Period 20:00-1
|End of 2nd period
2nd Period 19:59-1
|Shot on goal by Justin Williams saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
2nd Period 19:21-1
|Shot missed by Kevin Shattenkirk
2nd Period 19:14-1
|Marcus Johansson shot blocked by Ron Hainsey
2nd Period 19:09-1
|Evgeny Kuznetsov won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 19:09-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 18:47-1
|Shot missed by Nicklas Backstrom
2nd Period 18:11-1
|Evgeni Malkin shot blocked by Matt Niskanen
2nd Period 18:01-1
|Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 18:01-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
2nd Period 18:00-1
|Shot on goal by Ian Cole saved by Braden Holtby
2nd Period 17:48-1
|Alex Ovechkin credited with hit on Ian Cole in offensive zone
2nd Period 17:36-1
|Lars Eller won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 17:36-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 17:33-1
|Shot on goal by Dmitry Orlov saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
2nd Period 17:19-1
|Shot on goal by Jake Guentzel saved by Braden Holtby
2nd Period 17:03-1
|Justin Williams credited with hit on Olli Maatta in offensive zone
2nd Period 16:54-1
|Evgeny Kuznetsov won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 16:54-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Benches
2nd Period 16:50-1
|Andre Burakovsky credited with hit on Chris Kunitz in offensive zone
2nd Period 16:29-1
|Giveaway by Nate Schmidt in defensive zone
2nd Period 16:22-1
|Shot on goal by Nick Bonino saved by Braden Holtby
2nd Period 16:15-1
|Shot on goal by Kevin Shattenkirk saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
2nd Period 16:08-1
|Nicklas Backstrom won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 16:08-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting - TV timeout
2nd Period 16:07-1
|Shot on goal by Alex Ovechkin saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
2nd Period 16:04-1
|Jake Guentzel credited with hit on Tom Wilson in defensive zone
2nd Period 16:01-1
|Shot on goal by Lars Eller saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
2nd Period 15:55-1
|Bryan Rust shot blocked by Lars Eller
2nd Period 15:51-1
|Shot missed by Jake Guentzel
2nd Period 15:48-1
|Takeaway by Sidney Crosby in neutral zone
2nd Period 15:37-1
|Tom Wilson credited with hit on Jake Guentzel in defensive zone
2nd Period 15:09-1
|John Carlson shot blocked by Evgeni Malkin
2nd Period 15:06-1
|Takeaway by Marcus Johansson in offensive zone
2nd Period 14:57-1
|Ron Hainsey shot blocked by Brooks Orpik
2nd Period 14:54-1
|Giveaway by Brooks Orpik in defensive zone
2nd Period 14:46-1
|Giveaway by Justin Williams in offensive zone
2nd Period 14:43-1
|Shot on goal by John Carlson saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
2nd Period 14:37-1
|Marcus Johansson shot blocked by Brian Dumoulin
2nd Period 14:31-1
|Evgeny Kuznetsov won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 14:31-1
|Stoppage - Referee or Linesman
2nd Period 14:28-1
|Shot on goal by Kevin Shattenkirk saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
2nd Period 14:20-1
|Shot missed by T.J. Oshie
2nd Period 14:18-1
|Shot on goal by T.J. Oshie saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
2nd Period 13:58-1
|Takeaway by Patric Hornqvist in neutral zone
2nd Period 13:53-1
|Takeaway by Patric Hornqvist in neutral zone
2nd Period 13:45-1
|Ian Cole credited with hit on Andre Burakovsky in defensive zone
2nd Period 13:35-1
|Nick Bonino won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 13:35-1
|Stoppage - Puck Frozen - TV timeout
2nd Period 13:24-1
|Giveaway by Daniel Winnik in neutral zone
2nd Period 13:15-1
|Olli Maatta credited with hit on Tom Wilson in neutral zone
2nd Period 12:47-1
|Chris Kunitz credited with hit on Matt Niskanen in neutral zone
2nd Period 12:40-1
|Takeaway by Brian Dumoulin in defensive zone
|PP
2nd Period 12:05-1
|Shot on goal by Carter Rowney saved by Braden Holtby
|PP
2nd Period 12:02-1
|Takeaway by Carter Rowney in defensive zone
|PP
2nd Period 11:50-1
|Shot on goal by Kevin Shattenkirk saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
2nd Period 11:29-1
|Alex Ovechkin shot blocked by Matt Cullen
|PP
2nd Period 11:21-1
|Ron Hainsey credited with hit on T.J. Oshie in defensive zone
|PP
2nd Period 10:37-1
|Nick Bonino won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 10:37-1
|Stoppage - TV timeout
2nd Period 10:37-1
|Penalty to Patric Hornqvist 2 minutes for High-sticking Nate Schmidt
2nd Period 9:42-1
|Andre Burakovsky shot blocked by Nick Bonino
2nd Period 9:38-1
|Giveaway by Olli Maatta in defensive zone
2nd Period 9:11-1
|Shot on goal by Phil Kessel saved by Braden Holtby
2nd Period 9:06-1
|Giveaway by T.J. Oshie in offensive zone
2nd Period 8:49-1
|Nicklas Backstrom won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 8:49-1
|Goal scored by Bryan Rust assisted by Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby
2nd Period 8:35-1
|Brian Dumoulin credited with hit on Alex Ovechkin in defensive zone
2nd Period 8:02-1
|Marcus Johansson credited with hit on Justin Schultz in neutral zone
2nd Period 7:55-1
|Justin Williams shot blocked by Olli Maatta
2nd Period 7:49-1
|Carter Rowney credited with hit on Evgeny Kuznetsov in defensive zone
2nd Period 7:39-1
|Giveaway by Karl Alzner in defensive zone
2nd Period 7:36-1
|Takeaway by Karl Alzner in defensive zone
2nd Period 7:26-1
|Takeaway by Marcus Johansson in offensive zone
2nd Period 7:20-1
|Shot on goal by Justin Williams saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
2nd Period 7:08-1
|Shot missed by Conor Sheary
2nd Period 7:01-1
|Nate Schmidt shot blocked by Nick Bonino
2nd Period 6:56-1
|Brian Dumoulin credited with hit on Tom Wilson in defensive zone
2nd Period 6:41-1
|Shot on goal by Lars Eller saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
2nd Period 6:38-1
|Shot on goal by Kevin Shattenkirk saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
2nd Period 6:13-1
|Andre Burakovsky credited with hit on Justin Schultz in offensive zone
2nd Period 5:31-1
|Nicklas Backstrom won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 5:31-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 5:30-1
|Shot on goal by Evgeny Kuznetsov saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
2nd Period 4:48-1
|Chad Ruhwedel shot blocked by Marcus Johansson
2nd Period 4:40-1
|Brooks Orpik credited with hit on Jake Guentzel in defensive zone
2nd Period 4:30-1
|Sidney Crosby won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 4:30-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 4:18-1
|Patric Hornqvist credited with hit on Tom Wilson in offensive zone
2nd Period 4:13-1
|Takeaway by Tom Wilson in defensive zone
2nd Period 3:42-1
|Takeaway by Alex Ovechkin in defensive zone
2nd Period 3:26-1
|Takeaway by Matt Niskanen in offensive zone
2nd Period 3:00-1
|T.J. Oshie credited with hit on Olli Maatta in offensive zone
2nd Period 2:29-1
|Shot on goal by Carter Rowney saved by Braden Holtby
2nd Period 2:17-1
|Carter Rowney credited with hit on Daniel Winnik in defensive zone
2nd Period 2:13-1
|Shot missed by Jay Beagle
2nd Period 2:02-1
|Scott Wilson shot blocked by Nate Schmidt
2nd Period 1:56-1
|Tom Wilson credited with hit on Chad Ruhwedel in offensive zone
2nd Period 1:34-1
|Jay Beagle won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 1:34-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 0:53-1
|Justin Williams won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 0:53-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
2nd Period 0:52-1
|Evgeny Kuznetsov shot blocked by Chris Kunitz
2nd Period 0:50-1
|Justin Williams won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 0:50-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 0:49-1
|Shot on goal by Alex Ovechkin saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
2nd Period 0:29-1
|Nick Bonino won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 0:29-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 0:28-1
|Shot on goal by Andre Burakovsky saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
2nd Period 0:26-1
|Giveaway by Bryan Rust in neutral zone
2nd Period 0:08-1
|Sidney Crosby credited with hit on Andre Burakovsky in neutral zone
2nd Period 0:00-1
|Sidney Crosby won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 0:00-1
|Start of 2nd period
|1st Period
1st Period 20:00-1
|End of 1st period
1st Period 19:45-1
|Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 19:45-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 19:44-1
|Shot on goal by Phil Kessel saved by Braden Holtby
1st Period 19:27-1
|Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 19:27-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 19:26-1
|Shot on goal by Sidney Crosby saved by Braden Holtby
1st Period 18:37-1
|Takeaway by Andre Burakovsky in neutral zone
1st Period 18:31-1
|John Carlson shot blocked by Ian Cole
1st Period 18:30-1
|Giveaway by Chad Ruhwedel in defensive zone
1st Period 18:25-1
|Scott Wilson credited with hit on T.J. Oshie in defensive zone
1st Period 17:33-1
|Matt Niskanen shot blocked by Brian Dumoulin
|PP
1st Period 17:28-1
|Jay Beagle won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 17:28-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
|PP
1st Period 17:27-1
|Shot on goal by Matt Niskanen saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
|PP
1st Period 17:23-1
|Shot on goal by Lars Eller saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
1st Period 17:21-1
|Shot on goal by T.J. Oshie saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
|PP
1st Period 17:14-1
|Justin Schultz shot blocked by Brooks Orpik
|PP
1st Period 17:06-1
|Brooks Orpik credited with hit on Justin Schultz in defensive zone
|PP
1st Period 16:44-1
|Phil Kessel shot blocked by John Carlson
|PP
1st Period 16:30-1
|Jay Beagle won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 16:30-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
|PP
1st Period 16:29-1
|Shot on goal by Evgeni Malkin saved by Braden Holtby
|PP
1st Period 16:06-1
|Jay Beagle won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 16:06-1
|Penalty to Tom Wilson 2 minutes for Tripping Jake Guentzel
1st Period 16:00-1
|Alex Ovechkin credited with hit on Justin Schultz in offensive zone
1st Period 15:50-1
|Lars Eller won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 15:50-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 15:49-1
|Shot on goal by T.J. Oshie saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
1st Period 15:40-1
|Shot on goal by Patric Hornqvist saved by Braden Holtby
1st Period 15:36-1
|Takeaway by Conor Sheary in offensive zone
1st Period 15:26-1
|Giveaway by Dmitry Orlov in defensive zone
1st Period 15:21-1
|T.J. Oshie credited with hit on Conor Sheary in neutral zone
1st Period 15:12-1
|Ian Cole shot blocked by T.J. Oshie
1st Period 15:07-1
|Nick Bonino won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 15:07-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 15:06-1
|Shot on goal by Bryan Rust saved by Braden Holtby
1st Period 14:55-1
|Bryan Rust credited with hit on Karl Alzner in offensive zone
1st Period 14:45-1
|Shot missed by Jake Guentzel
1st Period 14:25-1
|Takeaway by Chris Kunitz in neutral zone
1st Period 14:19-1
|Takeaway by Karl Alzner in neutral zone
1st Period 14:03-1
|Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 14:03-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout
1st Period 14:02-1
|Shot on goal by Phil Kessel saved by Braden Holtby
1st Period 13:57-1
|Lars Eller won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 13:57-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 13:55-1
|Patric Hornqvist credited with hit on Karl Alzner in offensive zone
1st Period 13:15-1
|Carter Rowney credited with hit on Daniel Winnik in defensive zone
1st Period 13:10-1
|Shot missed by Daniel Winnik
1st Period 12:57-1
|Matt Niskanen credited with hit on Matt Cullen in defensive zone
1st Period 12:50-1
|Olli Maatta credited with hit on T.J. Oshie in defensive zone
1st Period 12:40-1
|Giveaway by Jake Guentzel in defensive zone
1st Period 12:36-1
|Dmitry Orlov shot blocked by Bryan Rust
1st Period 12:16-1
|T.J. Oshie credited with hit on Bryan Rust in neutral zone
1st Period 11:33-1
|John Carlson credited with hit on Evgeni Malkin in defensive zone
1st Period 11:06-1
|Evgeny Kuznetsov won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 11:06-1
|Stoppage - Offside
1st Period 10:57-1
|Tom Wilson credited with hit on Conor Sheary in offensive zone
1st Period 10:42-1
|Nick Bonino won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 10:42-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Benches - TV timeout
1st Period 10:39-1
|Marcus Johansson credited with hit on Ron Hainsey in offensive zone
1st Period 10:30-1
|Jake Guentzel credited with hit on Matt Niskanen in offensive zone
1st Period 10:10-1
|Takeaway by Justin Schultz in defensive zone
1st Period 10:02-1
|Conor Sheary credited with hit on Daniel Winnik in offensive zone
1st Period 9:15-1
|Lars Eller won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 9:15-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 9:14-1
|Shot missed by Nate Schmidt
1st Period 9:12-1
|Alex Ovechkin credited with hit on Chad Ruhwedel in offensive zone
1st Period 9:06-1
|Nick Bonino won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 9:06-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 8:56-1
|Evgeny Kuznetsov credited with hit on Chris Kunitz in defensive zone
1st Period 8:50-1
|Takeaway by Evgeni Malkin in defensive zone
1st Period 8:44-1
|Justin Williams credited with hit on Brian Dumoulin in offensive zone
1st Period 7:58-1
|Sidney Crosby won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 7:58-1
|Stoppage - Offside - TV timeout
1st Period 7:50-1
|Giveaway by Matt Niskanen in defensive zone
|PP
1st Period 6:46-1
|Shot missed by Evgeny Kuznetsov
|PP
1st Period 6:36-1
|Olli Maatta credited with hit on Marcus Johansson in defensive zone
|PP
1st Period 6:13-1
|Shot missed by Nicklas Backstrom
|PP
1st Period 5:47-1
|Nicklas Backstrom won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 5:47-1
|Penalty to Evgeni Malkin 2 minutes for Tripping T.J. Oshie
1st Period 5:40-1
|Shot on goal by Evgeni Malkin saved by Braden Holtby
1st Period 5:19-1
|Nicklas Backstrom won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 5:19-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 5:04-1
|Chris Kunitz won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 5:04-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 5:03-1
|Shot on goal by Chad Ruhwedel saved by Braden Holtby
1st Period 4:38-1
|Scott Wilson credited with hit on Daniel Winnik in defensive zone
1st Period 4:32-1
|Shot missed by Daniel Winnik
1st Period 3:57-1
|Kevin Shattenkirk credited with hit on Conor Sheary in defensive zone
1st Period 3:51-1
|Shot on goal by Patric Hornqvist saved by Braden Holtby
1st Period 3:49-1
|Shot on goal by Conor Sheary saved by Braden Holtby
1st Period 3:41-1
|Shot missed by Alex Ovechkin
1st Period 3:39-1
|Alex Ovechkin shot blocked by Ron Hainsey
1st Period 3:20-1
|Takeaway by Andre Burakovsky in offensive zone
1st Period 3:01-1
|Olli Maatta credited with hit on Andre Burakovsky in neutral zone
1st Period 2:52-1
|Sidney Crosby credited with hit on Andre Burakovsky in neutral zone
1st Period 2:43-1
|Nicklas Backstrom won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 2:43-1
|Stoppage - Hand Pass
1st Period 2:34-1
|Jay Beagle won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 2:34-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Crowd
1st Period 2:19-1
|Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 2:19-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 2:18-1
|Shot on goal by Kevin Shattenkirk saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
1st Period 2:11-1
|Shot missed by Tom Wilson
1st Period 2:07-1
|Ron Hainsey credited with hit on Tom Wilson in defensive zone
1st Period 1:43-1
|Shot on goal by Alex Ovechkin saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
1st Period 1:34-1
|Lars Eller won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 1:34-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 1:25-1
|Brian Dumoulin credited with hit on Lars Eller in defensive zone
1st Period 1:15-1
|Lars Eller won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 1:15-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 1:11-1
|Shot on goal by John Carlson saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
1st Period 1:10-1
|Giveaway by Brian Dumoulin in defensive zone
1st Period 0:47-1
|Shot on goal by Matt Niskanen saved by Marc-Andre Fleury
1st Period 0:35-1
|Justin Schultz credited with hit on T.J. Oshie in defensive zone
1st Period 0:19-1
|T.J. Oshie credited with hit on Olli Maatta in offensive zone
1st Period 0:00-1
|Nicklas Backstrom won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 0:00-1
|Start of 1st period