1st Period

1st Period 20:00 -1 End of 1st period

1st Period 19:45 -1 Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 19:45 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 19:44 -1 Shot on goal by Phil Kessel saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 19:27 -1 Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 19:27 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 19:26 -1 Shot on goal by Sidney Crosby saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 18:37 -1 Takeaway by Andre Burakovsky in neutral zone

1st Period 18:31 -1 John Carlson shot blocked by Ian Cole

1st Period 18:30 -1 Giveaway by Chad Ruhwedel in defensive zone

1st Period 18:25 -1 Scott Wilson credited with hit on T.J. Oshie in defensive zone

1st Period 17:33 -1 Matt Niskanen shot blocked by Brian Dumoulin

PP 1st Period 17:28 -1 Jay Beagle won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 17:28 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

PP 1st Period 17:27 -1 Shot on goal by Matt Niskanen saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

PP 1st Period 17:23 -1 Shot on goal by Lars Eller saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

1st Period 17:21 -1 Shot on goal by T.J. Oshie saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

PP 1st Period 17:14 -1 Justin Schultz shot blocked by Brooks Orpik

PP 1st Period 17:06 -1 Brooks Orpik credited with hit on Justin Schultz in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 16:44 -1 Phil Kessel shot blocked by John Carlson

PP 1st Period 16:30 -1 Jay Beagle won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 16:30 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

PP 1st Period 16:29 -1 Shot on goal by Evgeni Malkin saved by Braden Holtby

PP 1st Period 16:06 -1 Jay Beagle won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 16:06 -1 Penalty to Tom Wilson 2 minutes for Tripping Jake Guentzel

1st Period 16:00 -1 Alex Ovechkin credited with hit on Justin Schultz in offensive zone

1st Period 15:50 -1 Lars Eller won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 15:50 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 15:49 -1 Shot on goal by T.J. Oshie saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

1st Period 15:40 -1 Shot on goal by Patric Hornqvist saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 15:36 -1 Takeaway by Conor Sheary in offensive zone

1st Period 15:26 -1 Giveaway by Dmitry Orlov in defensive zone

1st Period 15:21 -1 T.J. Oshie credited with hit on Conor Sheary in neutral zone

1st Period 15:12 -1 Ian Cole shot blocked by T.J. Oshie

1st Period 15:07 -1 Nick Bonino won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 15:07 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 15:06 -1 Shot on goal by Bryan Rust saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 14:55 -1 Bryan Rust credited with hit on Karl Alzner in offensive zone

1st Period 14:45 -1 Shot missed by Jake Guentzel

1st Period 14:25 -1 Takeaway by Chris Kunitz in neutral zone

1st Period 14:19 -1 Takeaway by Karl Alzner in neutral zone

1st Period 14:03 -1 Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 14:03 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout

1st Period 14:02 -1 Shot on goal by Phil Kessel saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 13:57 -1 Lars Eller won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 13:57 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 13:55 -1 Patric Hornqvist credited with hit on Karl Alzner in offensive zone

1st Period 13:15 -1 Carter Rowney credited with hit on Daniel Winnik in defensive zone

1st Period 13:10 -1 Shot missed by Daniel Winnik

1st Period 12:57 -1 Matt Niskanen credited with hit on Matt Cullen in defensive zone

1st Period 12:50 -1 Olli Maatta credited with hit on T.J. Oshie in defensive zone

1st Period 12:40 -1 Giveaway by Jake Guentzel in defensive zone

1st Period 12:36 -1 Dmitry Orlov shot blocked by Bryan Rust

1st Period 12:16 -1 T.J. Oshie credited with hit on Bryan Rust in neutral zone

1st Period 11:33 -1 John Carlson credited with hit on Evgeni Malkin in defensive zone

1st Period 11:06 -1 Evgeny Kuznetsov won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 11:06 -1 Stoppage - Offside

1st Period 10:57 -1 Tom Wilson credited with hit on Conor Sheary in offensive zone

1st Period 10:42 -1 Nick Bonino won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 10:42 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Benches - TV timeout

1st Period 10:39 -1 Marcus Johansson credited with hit on Ron Hainsey in offensive zone

1st Period 10:30 -1 Jake Guentzel credited with hit on Matt Niskanen in offensive zone

1st Period 10:10 -1 Takeaway by Justin Schultz in defensive zone

1st Period 10:02 -1 Conor Sheary credited with hit on Daniel Winnik in offensive zone

1st Period 9:15 -1 Lars Eller won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 9:15 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 9:14 -1 Shot missed by Nate Schmidt

1st Period 9:12 -1 Alex Ovechkin credited with hit on Chad Ruhwedel in offensive zone

1st Period 9:06 -1 Nick Bonino won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 9:06 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 8:56 -1 Evgeny Kuznetsov credited with hit on Chris Kunitz in defensive zone

1st Period 8:50 -1 Takeaway by Evgeni Malkin in defensive zone

1st Period 8:44 -1 Justin Williams credited with hit on Brian Dumoulin in offensive zone

1st Period 7:58 -1 Sidney Crosby won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 7:58 -1 Stoppage - Offside - TV timeout

1st Period 7:50 -1 Giveaway by Matt Niskanen in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 6:46 -1 Shot missed by Evgeny Kuznetsov

PP 1st Period 6:36 -1 Olli Maatta credited with hit on Marcus Johansson in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 6:13 -1 Shot missed by Nicklas Backstrom

PP 1st Period 5:47 -1 Nicklas Backstrom won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 5:47 -1 Penalty to Evgeni Malkin 2 minutes for Tripping T.J. Oshie

1st Period 5:40 -1 Shot on goal by Evgeni Malkin saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 5:19 -1 Nicklas Backstrom won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 5:19 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 5:04 -1 Chris Kunitz won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 5:04 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 5:03 -1 Shot on goal by Chad Ruhwedel saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 4:38 -1 Scott Wilson credited with hit on Daniel Winnik in defensive zone

1st Period 4:32 -1 Shot missed by Daniel Winnik

1st Period 3:57 -1 Kevin Shattenkirk credited with hit on Conor Sheary in defensive zone

1st Period 3:51 -1 Shot on goal by Patric Hornqvist saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 3:49 -1 Shot on goal by Conor Sheary saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 3:41 -1 Shot missed by Alex Ovechkin

1st Period 3:39 -1 Alex Ovechkin shot blocked by Ron Hainsey

1st Period 3:20 -1 Takeaway by Andre Burakovsky in offensive zone

1st Period 3:01 -1 Olli Maatta credited with hit on Andre Burakovsky in neutral zone

1st Period 2:52 -1 Sidney Crosby credited with hit on Andre Burakovsky in neutral zone

1st Period 2:43 -1 Nicklas Backstrom won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 2:43 -1 Stoppage - Hand Pass

1st Period 2:34 -1 Jay Beagle won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 2:34 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Crowd

1st Period 2:19 -1 Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 2:19 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 2:18 -1 Shot on goal by Kevin Shattenkirk saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

1st Period 2:11 -1 Shot missed by Tom Wilson

1st Period 2:07 -1 Ron Hainsey credited with hit on Tom Wilson in defensive zone

1st Period 1:43 -1 Shot on goal by Alex Ovechkin saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

1st Period 1:34 -1 Lars Eller won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 1:34 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 1:25 -1 Brian Dumoulin credited with hit on Lars Eller in defensive zone

1st Period 1:15 -1 Lars Eller won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 1:15 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 1:11 -1 Shot on goal by John Carlson saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

1st Period 1:10 -1 Giveaway by Brian Dumoulin in defensive zone

1st Period 0:47 -1 Shot on goal by Matt Niskanen saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

1st Period 0:35 -1 Justin Schultz credited with hit on T.J. Oshie in defensive zone

1st Period 0:19 -1 T.J. Oshie credited with hit on Olli Maatta in offensive zone

1st Period 0:00 -1 Nicklas Backstrom won faceoff in neutral zone