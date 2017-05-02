- Final0OTT
NYR1
41
4
- Final1STL
NSH1
21
2
Final
Nashville leads 3-1
|Game 1: Wednesday, April 26th
|Predators
|4
|Final
|Blues
|3
Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 2: Friday, April 28th
|Predators
|2
|Final
|Blues
|3
Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 3: Sunday, April 30th
|Blues
|1
|Final
|Predators
|3
Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 4: Tuesday, May 2nd
|Blues
|1
|Final
|Predators
|2
Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 5: Friday, May 5th
|Predators
|8:00 PM
ET
|Blues
Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 6: Sunday, May 7th
|Blues
|TBA
|Predators
Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 7: Tuesday, May 9th
|Predators
|TBA
|Blues
Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
Coverage: NBCSN
9:30 PM ET, May 2, 2017
Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee
|1
|2
|3
|OT
|T
|STL
|0
|0
|1
|1
|NSH
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|STL
|J Schwartz 7
|J Schwartz 3
|P Berglund 4
|NSH
|R Ellis 8
|F Forsberg 3
|R Johansen 6
10
5
2
1
3
2
1
|3rd Period
3rd Period 20:00-1
|End of Game
3rd Period 20:00-1
|End of 3rd period
3rd Period 19:43-1
|Shot on goal by Colton Parayko saved by Pekka Rinne
3rd Period 19:36-1
|Vladimir Sobotka won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 19:36-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
3rd Period 19:35-1
|Shot on goal by David Perron saved by Pekka Rinne
3rd Period 18:58-1
|Vladimir Tarasenko shot blocked by Filip Forsberg
3rd Period 18:50-1
|Colton Parayko shot blocked by Roman Josi
3rd Period 18:42-1
|Vladimir Tarasenko shot blocked by Ryan Ellis
3rd Period 18:31-1
|Ryan Ellis credited with hit on Alex Steen in defensive zone
3rd Period 18:26-1
|Shot missed by Alex Pietrangelo
3rd Period 18:20-1
|Ryan Johansen won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 18:20-1
|Stoppage - Icing - Visitor Timeout
3rd Period 18:15-1
|Ryan Johansen credited with hit on Vladimir Tarasenko in defensive zone
3rd Period 18:14-1
|Jaden Schwartz shot blocked by Roman Josi
3rd Period 18:05-1
|Vladimir Sobotka shot blocked by Ryan Ellis
3rd Period 17:43-1
|Giveaway by Roman Josi in defensive zone
3rd Period 17:00-1
|Takeaway by Viktor Arvidsson in defensive zone
3rd Period 16:41-1
|Austin Watson credited with hit on Magnus Paajarvi in offensive zone
3rd Period 16:32-1
|Takeaway by Colton Sissons in offensive zone
3rd Period 16:20-1
|Giveaway by Joel Edmundson in defensive zone
3rd Period 16:11-1
|Colton Sissons won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 16:11-1
|Goal scored by Joel Edmundson assisted by Jori Lehtera and Alex Steen
3rd Period 16:11-1
|Alex Steen shot blocked by Ryan Ellis
3rd Period 15:25-1
|Mike Fisher won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 15:25-1
|Stoppage - Offside - TV timeout
3rd Period 15:24-1
|Patrik Berglund credited with hit on Yannick Weber in offensive zone
3rd Period 15:12-1
|Cody McLeod credited with hit on David Perron in offensive zone
3rd Period 15:10-1
|Shot on goal by Colton Sissons saved by Jake Allen
3rd Period 14:57-1
|Shot on goal by Patrik Berglund saved by Pekka Rinne
3rd Period 14:39-1
|Shot on goal by Vladimir Tarasenko saved by Pekka Rinne
3rd Period 14:16-1
|Colton Parayko credited with hit on Filip Forsberg in defensive zone
3rd Period 14:12-1
|Viktor Arvidsson shot blocked by Colton Parayko
3rd Period 13:47-1
|Shot missed by Alex Steen
3rd Period 13:28-1
|Shot on goal by Vladimir Sobotka saved by Pekka Rinne
3rd Period 13:14-1
|Alex Steen won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 13:14-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Crowd
3rd Period 13:03-1
|Alex Steen won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 13:03-1
|Goal scored by James Neal
3rd Period 13:01-1
|Takeaway by James Neal in offensive zone
3rd Period 12:53-1
|Shot missed by Patrik Berglund
3rd Period 12:48-1
|David Perron credited with hit on Matthew Irwin in offensive zone
3rd Period 12:33-1
|Stoppage - Offside
3rd Period 12:33-1
|Mike Fisher won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 12:33-1
|Takeaway by Alex Pietrangelo in neutral zone
3rd Period 11:41-1
|Shot missed by Joel Edmundson
3rd Period 11:35-1
|Paul Stastny won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 11:35-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout
3rd Period 11:35-1
|Shot on goal by Zach Sanford saved by Pekka Rinne
3rd Period 11:28-1
|Shot missed by Viktor Arvidsson
|PP
3rd Period 10:54-1
|Takeaway by Alex Pietrangelo in neutral zone
|PP
3rd Period 10:29-1
|Shot missed by James Neal
|PP
3rd Period 10:22-1
|Ryan Johansen won faceoff in offensive zone
|PP
3rd Period 10:22-1
|Shot missed by James Neal
3rd Period 10:22-1
|Stoppage - Puck Frozen
3rd Period 9:25-1
|Mike Fisher won faceoff in offensive zone
|PP
3rd Period 9:25-1
|Bench penalty to Nashville Predators 2 minutes for Too many men/ice - bench(served by Zach Sanford)
|PP
3rd Period 8:25-1
|Colton Sissons won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 8:25-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
|PP
3rd Period 8:23-1
|Shot on goal by Paul Stastny saved by Pekka Rinne
|PP
3rd Period 8:04-1
|Paul Stastny won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 8:04-1
|Penalty to Ryan Johansen 2 minutes for Hooking Patrik Berglund
3rd Period 7:58-1
|Shot on goal by Patrik Berglund saved by Pekka Rinne
3rd Period 7:55-1
|Patrik Berglund won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 7:55-1
|Shot on goal by Jaden Schwartz saved by Pekka Rinne
3rd Period 7:55-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
3rd Period 7:54-1
|Carl Gunnarsson shot blocked by Mattias Ekholm
3rd Period 7:07-1
|Calle Jarnkrok credited with hit on Paul Stastny in defensive zone
3rd Period 6:55-1
|Takeaway by Alex Pietrangelo in defensive zone
3rd Period 6:32-1
|Giveaway by Ryan Johansen in defensive zone
3rd Period 6:14-1
|Alex Steen won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 6:14-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout
3rd Period 6:13-1
|Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Pekka Rinne
3rd Period 6:08-1
|Paul Stastny credited with hit on Viktor Arvidsson in offensive zone
3rd Period 5:47-1
|Paul Stastny won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 5:47-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
3rd Period 5:46-1
|Shot on goal by Ryan Ellis saved by Jake Allen
3rd Period 5:35-1
|Ryan Johansen credited with hit on Vladimir Tarasenko in defensive zone
3rd Period 5:15-1
|Vladimir Sobotka won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 5:15-1
|Penalty to Joel Edmundson 2 minutes for Roughing P.K. Subban
3rd Period 5:15-1
|Penalty to P.K. Subban 2 minutes for Unsportsmanlike conduct Joel Edmundson(served by P.K. Subban)
3rd Period 5:09-1
|Ryan Johansen won faceoff in neutral zone
|PP
3rd Period 5:09-1
|Power Play Goal Scored by Ryan Ellis assisted by Colin Wilson
|PP
3rd Period 5:06-1
|Shot on goal by Filip Forsberg saved by Jake Allen
|PP
3rd Period 5:00-1
|Shot missed by Mike Fisher
|PP
3rd Period 4:33-1
|Shot missed by Mike Fisher
|PP
3rd Period 4:11-1
|Mike Fisher won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 4:11-1
|Penalty to Cody McLeod 2 minutes for Roughing Joel Edmundson
3rd Period 4:11-1
|Penalty to Joel Edmundson 2 minutes for Roughing Cody McLeod
3rd Period 4:11-1
|Penalty to Ryan Reaves 2 minutes for Roughing Cody McLeod
3rd Period 4:11-1
|Stoppage - Offside
3rd Period 4:01-1
|Colton Sissons won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 4:01-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
3rd Period 4:00-1
|Shot on goal by Paul Stastny saved by Pekka Rinne
3rd Period 3:58-1
|Shot on goal by Jaden Schwartz saved by Pekka Rinne
3rd Period 3:55-1
|Takeaway by Jaden Schwartz in neutral zone
3rd Period 3:50-1
|Shot missed by Paul Stastny
3rd Period 3:35-1
|Paul Stastny won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 3:35-1
|Stoppage - Offside
3rd Period 3:19-1
|James Neal shot blocked by David Perron
3rd Period 2:47-1
|Matthew Irwin credited with hit on Magnus Paajarvi in neutral zone
3rd Period 2:43-1
|Matthew Irwin shot blocked by Magnus Paajarvi
3rd Period 2:37-1
|Patrik Berglund won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 2:37-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
3rd Period 2:37-1
|Shot on goal by Miikka Salomaki saved by Jake Allen
3rd Period 2:34-1
|Shot on goal by Miikka Salomaki saved by Jake Allen
3rd Period 2:29-1
|Shot missed by Miikka Salomaki
3rd Period 2:25-1
|Roman Josi shot blocked by Joel Edmundson
3rd Period 2:00-1
|Vladimir Sobotka won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 2:00-1
|Stoppage - Offside
3rd Period 1:39-1
|Ryan Johansen won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 1:39-1
|Stoppage - Icing
3rd Period 1:35-1
|Shot on goal by James Neal saved by Jake Allen
3rd Period 1:34-1
|Mike Fisher shot blocked by Ryan Reaves
3rd Period 1:30-1
|Shot on goal by James Neal saved by Jake Allen
3rd Period 1:22-1
|Shot missed by James Neal
3rd Period 1:18-1
|Mike Fisher won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 1:18-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
3rd Period 1:17-1
|Shot on goal by Viktor Arvidsson saved by Jake Allen
3rd Period 1:12-1
|Takeaway by Viktor Arvidsson in defensive zone
|PP
3rd Period 0:55-1
|Shot on goal by Alex Steen saved by Pekka Rinne
|PP
3rd Period 0:31-1
|Vladimir Tarasenko shot blocked by Austin Watson
|PP
3rd Period 0:27-1
|Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Pekka Rinne
|PP
3rd Period 0:00-1
|Paul Stastny won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 0:00-1
|Start of 3rd period
|2nd Period
2nd Period 20:00-1
|End of 2nd period
|PP
2nd Period 19:55-1
|Mike Fisher won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 19:55-1
|Stoppage - Puck Frozen
|PP
2nd Period 19:52-1
|Shot on goal by Jaden Schwartz saved by Pekka Rinne
|PP
2nd Period 19:23-1
|Paul Stastny won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 19:23-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - Video Review
|PP
2nd Period 19:22-1
|Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Pekka Rinne
|PP
2nd Period 19:22-1
|Jaden Schwartz shot blocked by Ryan Ellis
|PP
2nd Period 19:21-1
|Shot on goal by Vladimir Tarasenko saved by Pekka Rinne
|PP
2nd Period 19:21-1
|Shot on goal by Paul Stastny saved by Pekka Rinne
|PP
2nd Period 19:19-1
|Alex Steen shot blocked by Austin Watson
|PP
2nd Period 19:07-1
|Paul Stastny won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 19:07-1
|Penalty to Mattias Ekholm 2 minutes for Tripping Jaden Schwartz
2nd Period 18:51-1
|Giveaway by P.K. Subban in defensive zone
2nd Period 18:36-1
|Paul Stastny won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 18:36-1
|Stoppage - Puck Frozen
2nd Period 18:34-1
|Shot on goal by Magnus Paajarvi saved by Pekka Rinne
2nd Period 18:25-1
|Takeaway by Patrik Berglund in defensive zone
2nd Period 18:10-1
|Patrik Berglund credited with hit on Mattias Ekholm in offensive zone
2nd Period 17:44-1
|Patrik Berglund won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 17:44-1
|Stoppage - Offside
2nd Period 17:39-1
|Takeaway by Filip Forsberg in defensive zone
2nd Period 17:31-1
|Paul Stastny won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 17:31-1
|Stoppage - Icing
|PP
2nd Period 16:44-1
|Giveaway by Colin Wilson in offensive zone
|PP
2nd Period 16:12-1
|Mattias Ekholm shot blocked by Scottie Upshall
|PP
2nd Period 16:08-1
|Shot missed by Roman Josi
|PP
2nd Period 16:02-1
|Shot missed by Roman Josi
|PP
2nd Period 14:50-1
|Paul Stastny won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 14:50-1
|Penalty to Magnus Paajarvi 2 minutes for Tripping Harry Zolnierczyk
2nd Period 14:48-1
|Austin Watson credited with hit on Magnus Paajarvi in offensive zone
2nd Period 14:09-1
|Roman Josi shot blocked by Colton Parayko
2nd Period 14:03-1
|Shot missed by Mike Fisher
2nd Period 13:44-1
|Vladimir Sobotka won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 13:44-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 13:43-1
|Shot on goal by Ryan Ellis saved by Jake Allen
2nd Period 13:40-1
|Mike Fisher won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 13:40-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 13:20-1
|Shot on goal by Viktor Arvidsson saved by Jake Allen
2nd Period 13:10-1
|Ryan Johansen won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 13:10-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 13:10-1
|Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Pekka Rinne
2nd Period 12:58-1
|Ryan Reaves credited with hit on Colton Sissons in neutral zone
2nd Period 12:53-1
|Jori Lehtera won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 12:53-1
|Stoppage - Offside
2nd Period 12:49-1
|Scottie Upshall won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 12:49-1
|Stoppage - Hand Pass
2nd Period 12:12-1
|Patrik Berglund won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 12:12-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 12:10-1
|Shot on goal by Roman Josi saved by Jake Allen
2nd Period 11:58-1
|Shot missed by Mike Fisher
2nd Period 11:52-1
|Giveaway by Alex Steen in defensive zone
2nd Period 11:35-1
|Vladimir Sobotka credited with hit on Ryan Ellis in offensive zone
2nd Period 11:25-1
|Mike Fisher won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 11:25-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 11:18-1
|Mike Fisher won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 11:18-1
|Stoppage - Offside
2nd Period 10:58-1
|Alex Pietrangelo shot blocked by Filip Forsberg
2nd Period 10:34-1
|Vladimir Tarasenko credited with hit on Mattias Ekholm in defensive zone
2nd Period 10:22-1
|Shot on goal by Viktor Arvidsson saved by Jake Allen
2nd Period 10:17-1
|Ryan Johansen credited with hit on Jaden Schwartz in offensive zone
2nd Period 10:07-1
|Takeaway by Viktor Arvidsson in neutral zone
2nd Period 10:02-1
|Paul Stastny won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 10:02-1
|Stoppage - Offside - TV timeout
2nd Period 9:34-1
|Colton Sissons won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 9:34-1
|Stoppage - Offside
2nd Period 9:23-1
|Calle Jarnkrok won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 9:23-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 9:12-1
|Calle Jarnkrok won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 9:12-1
|Stoppage - Offside
2nd Period 9:06-1
|Austin Watson credited with hit on Zach Sanford in offensive zone
2nd Period 8:49-1
|Shot on goal by Robert Bortuzzo saved by Pekka Rinne
2nd Period 8:44-1
|Austin Watson credited with hit on Carl Gunnarsson in defensive zone
2nd Period 8:38-1
|Vladimir Sobotka won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 8:38-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 8:03-1
|Shot on goal by James Neal saved by Jake Allen
2nd Period 7:57-1
|Alex Pietrangelo credited with hit on James Neal in defensive zone
2nd Period 7:40-1
|Paul Stastny credited with hit on Mattias Ekholm in defensive zone
2nd Period 7:38-1
|Shot missed by Viktor Arvidsson
2nd Period 7:29-1
|Shot missed by Jaden Schwartz
2nd Period 7:28-1
|Shot on goal by Paul Stastny saved by Pekka Rinne
2nd Period 7:21-1
|Jaden Schwartz credited with hit on P.K. Subban in offensive zone
2nd Period 7:06-1
|Ryan Johansen won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 7:06-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 6:58-1
|Ryan Johansen won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 6:58-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout
2nd Period 6:58-1
|Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Pekka Rinne
2nd Period 6:35-1
|P.K. Subban credited with hit on Scottie Upshall in neutral zone
2nd Period 6:15-1
|Shot missed by Cody McLeod
2nd Period 6:13-1
|Miikka Salomaki credited with hit on Ryan Reaves in offensive zone
2nd Period 6:00-1
|Cody McLeod credited with hit on Alex Steen in offensive zone
2nd Period 5:05-1
|Shot missed by Magnus Paajarvi
2nd Period 4:52-1
|Colin Wilson shot blocked by Jay Bouwmeester
2nd Period 4:32-1
|Shot missed by Ryan Ellis
2nd Period 4:03-1
|Ryan Johansen shot blocked by Carl Gunnarsson
2nd Period 3:57-1
|Giveaway by Vladimir Tarasenko in defensive zone
2nd Period 3:41-1
|Jaden Schwartz credited with hit on Filip Forsberg in defensive zone
2nd Period 3:13-1
|Paul Stastny won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 3:13-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 3:11-1
|Ryan Johansen credited with hit on Robert Bortuzzo in offensive zone
2nd Period 3:07-1
|Miikka Salomaki credited with hit on Carl Gunnarsson in offensive zone
2nd Period 3:00-1
|Jaden Schwartz credited with hit on Colton Sissons in neutral zone
2nd Period 2:43-1
|Giveaway by Matthew Irwin in defensive zone
2nd Period 2:12-1
|Colton Sissons credited with hit on Ryan Reaves in neutral zone
2nd Period 1:53-1
|Jori Lehtera won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 1:53-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 1:53-1
|Alex Steen credited with hit on Viktor Arvidsson in defensive zone
2nd Period 1:52-1
|Shot on goal by Viktor Arvidsson saved by Jake Allen
2nd Period 1:48-1
|Shot missed by Matthew Irwin
2nd Period 1:38-1
|Jay Bouwmeester credited with hit on Viktor Arvidsson in defensive zone
2nd Period 1:28-1
|Shot on goal by Viktor Arvidsson saved by Jake Allen
2nd Period 1:21-1
|Matthew Irwin shot blocked by Zach Sanford
2nd Period 1:19-1
|Giveaway by Alex Steen in defensive zone
2nd Period 1:13-1
|Yannick Weber shot blocked by Alex Pietrangelo
2nd Period 1:10-1
|Austin Watson credited with hit on Jay Bouwmeester in offensive zone
2nd Period 0:47-1
|Shot on goal by Calle Jarnkrok saved by Jake Allen
2nd Period 0:21-1
|Patrik Berglund credited with hit on Roman Josi in offensive zone
2nd Period 0:09-1
|David Perron credited with hit on Roman Josi in offensive zone
2nd Period 0:00-1
|Patrik Berglund won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 0:00-1
|Start of 2nd period
|1st Period
1st Period 20:00-1
|End of 1st period
1st Period 19:59-1
|Shot missed by Calle Jarnkrok
1st Period 19:57-1
|Calle Jarnkrok shot blocked by Joel Edmundson
1st Period 19:43-1
|Vladimir Sobotka won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 19:43-1
|Stoppage - Hand Pass
1st Period 19:13-1
|Alex Pietrangelo credited with hit on Filip Forsberg in defensive zone
1st Period 19:06-1
|Giveaway by Paul Stastny in neutral zone
1st Period 18:28-1
|Magnus Paajarvi credited with hit on Colton Sissons in neutral zone
1st Period 18:13-1
|Austin Watson credited with hit on Joel Edmundson in defensive zone
1st Period 17:53-1
|Zach Sanford won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 17:53-1
|Stoppage - Puck Frozen
1st Period 17:46-1
|Shot on goal by Jay Bouwmeester saved by Pekka Rinne
1st Period 17:44-1
|Alex Steen won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 17:44-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 17:44-1
|Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Pekka Rinne
1st Period 17:32-1
|Takeaway by Alex Pietrangelo in defensive zone
1st Period 16:19-1
|Shot on goal by Roman Josi saved by Jake Allen
1st Period 15:41-1
|Ryan Johansen won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 15:41-1
|Penalty to Ryan Reaves 2 minutes for Unsportsmanlike conduct Cody McLeod
1st Period 15:41-1
|Penalty to Cody McLeod 2 minutes for Unsportsmanlike conduct Ryan Reaves
1st Period 15:41-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Crowd - TV timeout
1st Period 15:23-1
|Jori Lehtera credited with hit on Mattias Ekholm in offensive zone
1st Period 15:10-1
|Shot missed by Filip Forsberg
1st Period 14:48-1
|Shot on goal by Viktor Arvidsson saved by Jake Allen
1st Period 14:46-1
|Jaden Schwartz credited with hit on Viktor Arvidsson in defensive zone
1st Period 14:36-1
|Takeaway by Ryan Johansen in neutral zone
1st Period 14:07-1
|Magnus Paajarvi credited with hit on Yannick Weber in neutral zone
1st Period 14:00-1
|Calle Jarnkrok won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 14:00-1
|Stoppage - High Stick
1st Period 13:50-1
|Patrik Berglund won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 13:50-1
|Stoppage - Offside - TV timeout
1st Period 13:17-1
|Zach Sanford credited with hit on P.K. Subban in offensive zone
1st Period 13:11-1
|Ryan Johansen won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 13:11-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 12:42-1
|Takeaway by Colton Parayko in defensive zone
1st Period 12:18-1
|Shot missed by Yannick Weber
1st Period 11:55-1
|Jori Lehtera credited with hit on P.K. Subban in defensive zone
1st Period 11:49-1
|Calle Jarnkrok won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 11:49-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 11:36-1
|Giveaway by Jaden Schwartz in offensive zone
1st Period 11:26-1
|Shot missed by Vladimir Tarasenko
1st Period 11:20-1
|Takeaway by Colton Parayko in neutral zone
1st Period 11:11-1
|Miikka Salomaki credited with hit on Jaden Schwartz in offensive zone
1st Period 10:21-1
|Robert Bortuzzo credited with hit on Filip Forsberg in defensive zone
1st Period 10:17-1
|Matthew Irwin shot blocked by Scottie Upshall
1st Period 10:14-1
|Ryan Johansen won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 10:14-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 10:04-1
|Roman Josi shot blocked by Alex Steen
1st Period 9:55-1
|Shot on goal by Colin Wilson saved by Jake Allen
1st Period 9:35-1
|Shot on goal by Paul Stastny saved by Pekka Rinne
1st Period 9:03-1
|Shot on goal by Vladimir Tarasenko saved by Pekka Rinne
1st Period 9:02-1
|Giveaway by Mattias Ekholm in defensive zone
1st Period 8:59-1
|Ryan Johansen won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 8:59-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 8:58-1
|Shot on goal by Vladimir Tarasenko saved by Pekka Rinne
1st Period 8:56-1
|Giveaway by Viktor Arvidsson in defensive zone
1st Period 8:50-1
|Mattias Ekholm credited with hit on Jaden Schwartz in defensive zone
1st Period 8:33-1
|Magnus Paajarvi credited with hit on Ryan Ellis in offensive zone
1st Period 8:28-1
|Giveaway by Austin Watson in offensive zone
1st Period 8:18-1
|David Perron credited with hit on Roman Josi in defensive zone
1st Period 8:11-1
|Austin Watson credited with hit on David Perron in offensive zone
1st Period 8:07-1
|Mike Fisher credited with hit on David Perron in offensive zone
1st Period 8:01-1
|Shot on goal by Mike Fisher saved by Jake Allen
1st Period 7:51-1
|Patrik Berglund won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 7:51-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Benches
1st Period 7:38-1
|Cody McLeod credited with hit on Scottie Upshall in neutral zone
1st Period 7:24-1
|Colton Sissons won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 7:24-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting - TV timeout
1st Period 7:24-1
|Jori Lehtera credited with hit on Ryan Ellis in neutral zone
1st Period 7:20-1
|Takeaway by Jori Lehtera in neutral zone
1st Period 6:40-1
|Shot on goal by Miikka Salomaki saved by Jake Allen
1st Period 6:37-1
|Miikka Salomaki credited with hit on Carl Gunnarsson in offensive zone
1st Period 6:28-1
|Cody McLeod credited with hit on Zach Sanford in neutral zone
1st Period 5:42-1
|Paul Stastny won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 5:42-1
|Stoppage - Offside
|PP
1st Period 5:17-1
|Ryan Ellis shot blocked by Magnus Paajarvi
|PP
1st Period 3:50-1
|Shot on goal by James Neal saved by Jake Allen
|PP
1st Period 3:34-1
|Viktor Arvidsson shot blocked by Jay Bouwmeester
|PP
1st Period 3:28-1
|Ryan Johansen won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 3:28-1
|Penalty to Patrik Berglund 2 minutes for Slashing P.K. Subban
1st Period 3:23-1
|Alex Pietrangelo credited with hit on Calle Jarnkrok in defensive zone
1st Period 3:19-1
|Shot on goal by James Neal saved by Jake Allen
1st Period 3:13-1
|Magnus Paajarvi credited with hit on Mattias Ekholm in offensive zone
1st Period 3:07-1
|Miikka Salomaki credited with hit on David Perron in defensive zone
1st Period 3:00-1
|P.K. Subban credited with hit on Magnus Paajarvi in defensive zone
1st Period 2:45-1
|Cody McLeod credited with hit on Robert Bortuzzo in defensive zone
1st Period 2:42-1
|Shot missed by Jay Bouwmeester
1st Period 2:38-1
|Shot missed by Robert Bortuzzo
1st Period 2:22-1
|Scottie Upshall credited with hit on Ryan Ellis in offensive zone
1st Period 2:11-1
|Scottie Upshall credited with hit on Austin Watson in offensive zone
1st Period 1:58-1
|Austin Watson credited with hit on Joel Edmundson in defensive zone
1st Period 1:54-1
|Shot on goal by Zach Sanford saved by Pekka Rinne
1st Period 1:52-1
|Shot on goal by Vladimir Sobotka saved by Pekka Rinne
1st Period 1:51-1
|Shot on goal by Alex Steen saved by Pekka Rinne
1st Period 1:31-1
|Giveaway by Mike Fisher in defensive zone
1st Period 1:13-1
|Vladimir Sobotka won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 1:13-1
|Stoppage - Puck Frozen
1st Period 1:13-1
|Shot missed by Paul Stastny
1st Period 1:12-1
|Giveaway by P.K. Subban in defensive zone
1st Period 0:49-1
|Ryan Johansen won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 0:49-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 0:49-1
|Shot on goal by Vladimir Sobotka saved by Pekka Rinne
1st Period 0:39-1
|Zach Sanford credited with hit on Mattias Ekholm in neutral zone
1st Period 0:33-1
|Mike Fisher won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 0:33-1
|Stoppage - Offside
1st Period 0:14-1
|Roman Josi credited with hit on David Perron in defensive zone
1st Period 0:00-1
|Patrik Berglund won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 0:00-1
|Start of 1st period