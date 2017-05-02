Scores for May 2, 2017
  • Final
     
    OTT
    NYR
    1
    4
    1
    4
    0
  • Final
     
    STL
    NSH
    1
    2
    1
    2
    1

Final

Nashville leads 3-1 (Game 4 of 7)

Close

Nashville leads 3-1

Game 1: Wednesday, April 26th
Predators4Final
Blues3
Game 2: Friday, April 28th
Predators2Final
Blues3
Game 3: Sunday, April 30th
Blues1Final
Predators3
Game 4: Tuesday, May 2nd
Blues1Final
Predators2
Game 5: Friday, May 5th
Predators8:00 PM
ET
Blues
Game 6: Sunday, May 7th
BluesTBA
Predators
Game 7: Tuesday, May 9th
PredatorsTBA
Blues

Blues 1

 

Predators 2

 

Coverage: NBCSN

9:30 PM ET, May 2, 2017

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

1 2 3 T
STL 0 0 11
NSH 0 0 22

R. Ellis (Predators - D): Goals: 1, Assists: 0

P. Rinne (Predators - G): Saves: 32, Save Pct.: .970

J. Neal (Predators - LW): Goals: 1, Assists: 0

