1st Period

1st Period 20:00 -1 End of 1st period

1st Period 19:59 -1 Shot missed by Calle Jarnkrok

1st Period 19:57 -1 Calle Jarnkrok shot blocked by Joel Edmundson

1st Period 19:43 -1 Vladimir Sobotka won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 19:43 -1 Stoppage - Hand Pass

1st Period 19:13 -1 Alex Pietrangelo credited with hit on Filip Forsberg in defensive zone

1st Period 19:06 -1 Giveaway by Paul Stastny in neutral zone

1st Period 18:28 -1 Magnus Paajarvi credited with hit on Colton Sissons in neutral zone

1st Period 18:13 -1 Austin Watson credited with hit on Joel Edmundson in defensive zone

1st Period 17:53 -1 Zach Sanford won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 17:53 -1 Stoppage - Puck Frozen

1st Period 17:46 -1 Shot on goal by Jay Bouwmeester saved by Pekka Rinne

1st Period 17:44 -1 Alex Steen won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 17:44 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 17:44 -1 Shot on goal by Alex Pietrangelo saved by Pekka Rinne

1st Period 17:32 -1 Takeaway by Alex Pietrangelo in defensive zone

1st Period 16:19 -1 Shot on goal by Roman Josi saved by Jake Allen

1st Period 15:41 -1 Ryan Johansen won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 15:41 -1 Penalty to Ryan Reaves 2 minutes for Unsportsmanlike conduct Cody McLeod

1st Period 15:41 -1 Penalty to Cody McLeod 2 minutes for Unsportsmanlike conduct Ryan Reaves

1st Period 15:41 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Crowd - TV timeout

1st Period 15:23 -1 Jori Lehtera credited with hit on Mattias Ekholm in offensive zone

1st Period 15:10 -1 Shot missed by Filip Forsberg

1st Period 14:48 -1 Shot on goal by Viktor Arvidsson saved by Jake Allen

1st Period 14:46 -1 Jaden Schwartz credited with hit on Viktor Arvidsson in defensive zone

1st Period 14:36 -1 Takeaway by Ryan Johansen in neutral zone

1st Period 14:07 -1 Magnus Paajarvi credited with hit on Yannick Weber in neutral zone

1st Period 14:00 -1 Calle Jarnkrok won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 14:00 -1 Stoppage - High Stick

1st Period 13:50 -1 Patrik Berglund won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 13:50 -1 Stoppage - Offside - TV timeout

1st Period 13:17 -1 Zach Sanford credited with hit on P.K. Subban in offensive zone

1st Period 13:11 -1 Ryan Johansen won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 13:11 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 12:42 -1 Takeaway by Colton Parayko in defensive zone

1st Period 12:18 -1 Shot missed by Yannick Weber

1st Period 11:55 -1 Jori Lehtera credited with hit on P.K. Subban in defensive zone

1st Period 11:49 -1 Calle Jarnkrok won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 11:49 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 11:36 -1 Giveaway by Jaden Schwartz in offensive zone

1st Period 11:26 -1 Shot missed by Vladimir Tarasenko

1st Period 11:20 -1 Takeaway by Colton Parayko in neutral zone

1st Period 11:11 -1 Miikka Salomaki credited with hit on Jaden Schwartz in offensive zone

1st Period 10:21 -1 Robert Bortuzzo credited with hit on Filip Forsberg in defensive zone

1st Period 10:17 -1 Matthew Irwin shot blocked by Scottie Upshall

1st Period 10:14 -1 Ryan Johansen won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 10:14 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 10:04 -1 Roman Josi shot blocked by Alex Steen

1st Period 9:55 -1 Shot on goal by Colin Wilson saved by Jake Allen

1st Period 9:35 -1 Shot on goal by Paul Stastny saved by Pekka Rinne

1st Period 9:03 -1 Shot on goal by Vladimir Tarasenko saved by Pekka Rinne

1st Period 9:02 -1 Giveaway by Mattias Ekholm in defensive zone

1st Period 8:59 -1 Ryan Johansen won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 8:59 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 8:58 -1 Shot on goal by Vladimir Tarasenko saved by Pekka Rinne

1st Period 8:56 -1 Giveaway by Viktor Arvidsson in defensive zone

1st Period 8:50 -1 Mattias Ekholm credited with hit on Jaden Schwartz in defensive zone

1st Period 8:33 -1 Magnus Paajarvi credited with hit on Ryan Ellis in offensive zone

1st Period 8:28 -1 Giveaway by Austin Watson in offensive zone

1st Period 8:18 -1 David Perron credited with hit on Roman Josi in defensive zone

1st Period 8:11 -1 Austin Watson credited with hit on David Perron in offensive zone

1st Period 8:07 -1 Mike Fisher credited with hit on David Perron in offensive zone

1st Period 8:01 -1 Shot on goal by Mike Fisher saved by Jake Allen

1st Period 7:51 -1 Patrik Berglund won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 7:51 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Benches

1st Period 7:38 -1 Cody McLeod credited with hit on Scottie Upshall in neutral zone

1st Period 7:24 -1 Colton Sissons won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 7:24 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting - TV timeout

1st Period 7:24 -1 Jori Lehtera credited with hit on Ryan Ellis in neutral zone

1st Period 7:20 -1 Takeaway by Jori Lehtera in neutral zone

1st Period 6:40 -1 Shot on goal by Miikka Salomaki saved by Jake Allen

1st Period 6:37 -1 Miikka Salomaki credited with hit on Carl Gunnarsson in offensive zone

1st Period 6:28 -1 Cody McLeod credited with hit on Zach Sanford in neutral zone

1st Period 5:42 -1 Paul Stastny won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 5:42 -1 Stoppage - Offside

PP 1st Period 5:17 -1 Ryan Ellis shot blocked by Magnus Paajarvi

PP 1st Period 3:50 -1 Shot on goal by James Neal saved by Jake Allen

PP 1st Period 3:34 -1 Viktor Arvidsson shot blocked by Jay Bouwmeester

PP 1st Period 3:28 -1 Ryan Johansen won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 3:28 -1 Penalty to Patrik Berglund 2 minutes for Slashing P.K. Subban

1st Period 3:23 -1 Alex Pietrangelo credited with hit on Calle Jarnkrok in defensive zone

1st Period 3:19 -1 Shot on goal by James Neal saved by Jake Allen

1st Period 3:13 -1 Magnus Paajarvi credited with hit on Mattias Ekholm in offensive zone

1st Period 3:07 -1 Miikka Salomaki credited with hit on David Perron in defensive zone

1st Period 3:00 -1 P.K. Subban credited with hit on Magnus Paajarvi in defensive zone

1st Period 2:45 -1 Cody McLeod credited with hit on Robert Bortuzzo in defensive zone

1st Period 2:42 -1 Shot missed by Jay Bouwmeester

1st Period 2:38 -1 Shot missed by Robert Bortuzzo

1st Period 2:22 -1 Scottie Upshall credited with hit on Ryan Ellis in offensive zone

1st Period 2:11 -1 Scottie Upshall credited with hit on Austin Watson in offensive zone

1st Period 1:58 -1 Austin Watson credited with hit on Joel Edmundson in defensive zone

1st Period 1:54 -1 Shot on goal by Zach Sanford saved by Pekka Rinne

1st Period 1:52 -1 Shot on goal by Vladimir Sobotka saved by Pekka Rinne

1st Period 1:51 -1 Shot on goal by Alex Steen saved by Pekka Rinne

1st Period 1:31 -1 Giveaway by Mike Fisher in defensive zone

1st Period 1:13 -1 Vladimir Sobotka won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 1:13 -1 Stoppage - Puck Frozen

1st Period 1:13 -1 Shot missed by Paul Stastny

1st Period 1:12 -1 Giveaway by P.K. Subban in defensive zone

1st Period 0:49 -1 Ryan Johansen won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 0:49 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 0:49 -1 Shot on goal by Vladimir Sobotka saved by Pekka Rinne

1st Period 0:39 -1 Zach Sanford credited with hit on Mattias Ekholm in neutral zone

1st Period 0:33 -1 Mike Fisher won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 0:33 -1 Stoppage - Offside

1st Period 0:14 -1 Roman Josi credited with hit on David Perron in defensive zone

1st Period 0:00 -1 Patrik Berglund won faceoff in neutral zone