1st Period

1st Period 20:00 -1 End of 1st period

1st Period 19:16 -1 Derick Brassard shot blocked by Trevor Daley

1st Period 19:10 -1 Carl Hagelin credited with hit on Erik Karlsson in defensive zone

1st Period 19:10 -1 Marc Methot shot blocked by Matt Cullen

1st Period 18:39 -1 Matt Cullen won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 18:39 -1 Stoppage - Offside

1st Period 18:28 -1 Shot on goal by Kyle Turris saved by Matt Murray

1st Period 18:17 -1 Kyle Turris won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 18:17 -1 Goal scored by Scott Wilson assisted by Nick Bonino and Carter Rowney

1st Period 18:16 -1 Shot on goal by Carter Rowney saved by Craig Anderson

1st Period 18:04 -1 Ben Harpur credited with hit on Mark Streit in neutral zone

1st Period 17:37 -1 Shot on goal by Jean-Gabriel Pageau saved by Matt Murray

1st Period 17:32 -1 Jean-Gabriel Pageau won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 17:32 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout

1st Period 17:31 -1 Shot on goal by Dion Phaneuf saved by Matt Murray

1st Period 17:13 -1 Ben Harpur credited with hit on Jake Guentzel in defensive zone

1st Period 17:00 -1 Jean-Gabriel Pageau credited with hit on Mark Streit in offensive zone

1st Period 16:48 -1 Jean-Gabriel Pageau credited with hit on Carl Hagelin in neutral zone

1st Period 16:40 -1 Shot on goal by Josh Archibald saved by Mike Condon

1st Period 16:27 -1 Tom Pyatt credited with hit on Ian Cole in defensive zone

1st Period 16:04 -1 Matt Cullen won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 16:04 -1 Goal scored by Bryan Rust assisted by Nick Bonino and Carter Rowney

1st Period 16:02 -1 Shot on goal by Carter Rowney saved by Craig Anderson

1st Period 15:57 -1 Carter Rowney credited with hit on Kyle Turris in offensive zone

1st Period 15:50 -1 Shot on goal by Brian Dumoulin saved by Craig Anderson

1st Period 15:27 -1 Shot missed by Scott Wilson

1st Period 15:17 -1 Ron Hainsey shot blocked by Chris Wideman

1st Period 14:54 -1 Shot missed by Evgeni Malkin

1st Period 14:33 -1 Shot on goal by Sidney Crosby saved by Craig Anderson

1st Period 14:23 -1 Kyle Turris credited with hit on Sidney Crosby in defensive zone

1st Period 13:53 -1 Ian Cole credited with hit on Derick Brassard in defensive zone

1st Period 13:34 -1 Olli Maatta credited with hit on Tommy Wingels in offensive zone

1st Period 13:34 -1 Viktor Stalberg credited with hit on Josh Archibald in defensive zone

1st Period 12:57 -1 Shot on goal by Erik Karlsson saved by Matt Murray

1st Period 12:50 -1 Shot on goal by Kyle Turris saved by Matt Murray

1st Period 12:29 -1 Carter Rowney credited with hit on Fredrik Claesson in offensive zone

1st Period 12:03 -1 Nick Bonino won faceoff in neutral zone

PP 1st Period 12:03 -1 Power Play Goal Scored by Sidney Crosby assisted by Trevor Daley and Evgeni Malkin

1st Period 10:44 -1 Shot on goal by Erik Karlsson saved by Matt Murray

1st Period 10:40 -1 Kyle Turris won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 10:40 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout

1st Period 10:39 -1 Shot missed by Erik Karlsson

1st Period 10:32 -1 Shot on goal by Erik Karlsson saved by Matt Murray

1st Period 10:08 -1 Zack Smith won faceoff in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 10:08 -1 Penalty to Mark Stone 2 minutes for Slashing Ian Cole

PP 1st Period 9:58 -1 Takeaway by Carl Hagelin in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 9:56 -1 Shot on goal by Mark Stone saved by Matt Murray

PP 1st Period 9:55 -1 Shot on goal by Bobby Ryan saved by Matt Murray

PP 1st Period 9:54 -1 Mark Stone shot blocked by Brian Dumoulin

PP 1st Period 9:34 -1 Kyle Turris credited with hit on Carl Hagelin in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 9:31 -1 Shot on goal by Carl Hagelin saved by Craig Anderson

PP 1st Period 9:24 -1 Erik Karlsson shot blocked by Carl Hagelin

PP 1st Period 9:10 -1 Kyle Turris won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 9:10 -1 Penalty to Matt Cullen 2 minutes for Tripping Erik Karlsson

1st Period 9:02 -1 Tommy Wingels credited with hit on Ian Cole in offensive zone

1st Period 8:57 -1 Viktor Stalberg credited with hit on Ian Cole in offensive zone

1st Period 8:37 -1 Sidney Crosby won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 8:37 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 8:14 -1 Sidney Crosby won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 8:14 -1 Goal scored by Olli Maatta assisted by Bryan Rust

1st Period 8:07 -1 Giveaway by Mike Hoffman in defensive zone

1st Period 8:02 -1 Jean-Gabriel Pageau won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 8:02 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 8:00 -1 Scott Wilson credited with hit on Chris Wideman in offensive zone

1st Period 7:56 -1 Shot missed by Phil Kessel

1st Period 7:54 -1 Evgeni Malkin credited with hit on Jean-Gabriel Pageau in offensive zone

1st Period 7:41 -1 Josh Archibald shot blocked by Ben Harpur

1st Period 7:10 -1 Giveaway by Brian Dumoulin in defensive zone

1st Period 6:51 -1 Matt Cullen won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 6:51 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 6:40 -1 Sidney Crosby won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 6:40 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 6:29 -1 Sidney Crosby shot blocked by Clarke MacArthur

1st Period 6:13 -1 Kyle Turris won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 6:13 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout

1st Period 6:13 -1 Shot on goal by Scott Wilson saved by Craig Anderson

1st Period 6:02 -1 Derick Brassard shot blocked by Ian Cole

1st Period 5:58 -1 Giveaway by Brian Dumoulin in defensive zone

1st Period 5:49 -1 Zack Smith credited with hit on Brian Dumoulin in offensive zone

1st Period 5:32 -1 Zack Smith won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 5:32 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 5:31 -1 Shot missed by Ian Cole

1st Period 5:21 -1 Jean-Gabriel Pageau credited with hit on Carter Rowney in offensive zone

1st Period 4:58 -1 Sidney Crosby won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 4:58 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 4:43 -1 Kyle Turris won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 4:43 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 4:42 -1 Shot on goal by Chris Kunitz saved by Craig Anderson

1st Period 4:33 -1 Shot on goal by Marc Methot saved by Matt Murray

1st Period 4:29 -1 Shot on goal by Clarke MacArthur saved by Matt Murray

1st Period 4:23 -1 Kyle Turris won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 4:23 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 4:14 -1 Kyle Turris won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 4:14 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

1st Period 4:13 -1 Clarke MacArthur shot blocked by Ian Cole

1st Period 3:45 -1 Zack Smith won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 3:45 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 3:29 -1 Mark Stone credited with hit on Brian Dumoulin in offensive zone

1st Period 3:09 -1 Matt Cullen won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 3:09 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 3:07 -1 Shot on goal by Mike Hoffman saved by Matt Murray

1st Period 2:54 -1 Cody Ceci credited with hit on Bryan Rust in defensive zone

1st Period 2:45 -1 Cody Ceci credited with hit on Bryan Rust in defensive zone

1st Period 2:24 -1 Jean-Gabriel Pageau won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 2:24 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 2:24 -1 Shot on goal by Bryan Rust saved by Craig Anderson

1st Period 2:18 -1 Bryan Rust credited with hit on Chris Wideman in offensive zone

1st Period 1:59 -1 Kyle Turris credited with hit on Chris Kunitz in defensive zone

1st Period 1:58 -1 Shot on goal by Chris Kunitz saved by Craig Anderson

1st Period 1:54 -1 Sidney Crosby shot blocked by Marc Methot

1st Period 1:42 -1 Bobby Ryan credited with hit on Ian Cole in offensive zone

1st Period 1:38 -1 Giveaway by Ian Cole in defensive zone

1st Period 1:09 -1 Kyle Turris won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 1:09 -1 Stoppage - Offside

1st Period 0:43 -1 Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 0:43 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 0:36 -1 Shot on goal by Chris Kunitz saved by Craig Anderson

1st Period 0:23 -1 Marc Methot credited with hit on Jake Guentzel in defensive zone

1st Period 0:00 -1 Jean-Gabriel Pageau won faceoff in neutral zone