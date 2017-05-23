2nd Period

2nd Period 20:00 -1 End of 2nd period

2nd Period 19:48 -1 Shot on goal by Brian Dumoulin saved by Craig Anderson

2nd Period 19:26 -1 Shot on goal by Brian Dumoulin saved by Craig Anderson

2nd Period 19:22 -1 Shot missed by Chris Kunitz

2nd Period 19:18 -1 Shot on goal by Ian Cole saved by Craig Anderson

2nd Period 19:10 -1 Ian Cole shot blocked by Erik Karlsson

2nd Period 18:43 -1 Kyle Turris credited with hit on Chris Kunitz in offensive zone

2nd Period 18:23 -1 Kyle Turris won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 18:23 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Benches

2nd Period 17:58 -1 Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 17:58 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Crowd

2nd Period 17:50 -1 Zack Smith won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 17:50 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

2nd Period 17:49 -1 Shot on goal by Brian Dumoulin saved by Craig Anderson

2nd Period 17:38 -1 Shot missed by Brian Dumoulin

2nd Period 17:29 -1 Mike Hoffman credited with hit on Mark Streit in offensive zone

2nd Period 17:24 -1 Carter Rowney credited with hit on Dion Phaneuf in defensive zone

2nd Period 17:20 -1 Shot missed by Mike Hoffman

2nd Period 17:15 -1 Giveaway by Mark Streit in defensive zone

2nd Period 17:10 -1 Nick Bonino won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 17:10 -1 Stoppage - Icing

PP 2nd Period 17:00 -1 Mark Streit shot blocked by Fredrik Claesson

PP 2nd Period 16:48 -1 Shot missed by Jake Guentzel

PP 2nd Period 16:40 -1 Olli Maatta shot blocked by Jean-Gabriel Pageau

PP 2nd Period 16:11 -1 Zack Smith shot blocked by Phil Kessel

2nd Period 15:23 -1 Shot on goal by Evgeni Malkin saved by Craig Anderson

PP 2nd Period 15:04 -1 Jean-Gabriel Pageau won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 15:04 -1 Penalty to Marc Methot 2 minutes for Holding Sidney Crosby

2nd Period 15:03 -1 Shot on goal by Chris Kunitz saved by Craig Anderson

2nd Period 15:01 -1 Shot on goal by Ron Hainsey saved by Craig Anderson

2nd Period 14:33 -1 Brian Dumoulin credited with hit on Jean-Gabriel Pageau in defensive zone

2nd Period 14:23 -1 Zack Smith won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 14:23 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout

2nd Period 14:22 -1 Shot on goal by Kyle Turris saved by Matt Murray

PP 2nd Period 14:16 -1 Mike Hoffman credited with hit on Trevor Daley in offensive zone

2nd Period 14:10 -1 Nick Bonino won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 14:10 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

PP 2nd Period 14:09 -1 Shot on goal by Dion Phaneuf saved by Matt Murray

PP 2nd Period 13:48 -1 Shot missed by Dion Phaneuf

PP 2nd Period 13:32 -1 Shot on goal by Derick Brassard saved by Matt Murray

PP 2nd Period 13:15 -1 Carter Rowney won faceoff in neutral zone

PP 2nd Period 13:15 -1 Power Play Goal Scored by Bobby Ryan assisted by Kyle Turris and Erik Karlsson

PP 2nd Period 13:01 -1 Shot on goal by Kyle Turris saved by Matt Murray

PP 2nd Period 12:44 -1 Shot on goal by Erik Karlsson saved by Matt Murray

PP 2nd Period 12:21 -1 Matt Cullen won faceoff in defensive zone

PP 2nd Period 12:21 -1 Penalty to Ian Cole 2 minutes for High-sticking Kyle Turris

PP 2nd Period 12:18 -1 Shot on goal by Mike Hoffman saved by Matt Murray

PP 2nd Period 11:53 -1 Matt Cullen credited with hit on Erik Karlsson in defensive zone

PP 2nd Period 11:51 -1 Erik Karlsson shot blocked by Brian Dumoulin

PP 2nd Period 11:45 -1 Kyle Turris won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 11:45 -1 Penalty to Ron Hainsey 2 minutes for Interference Jean-Gabriel Pageau

2nd Period 11:34 -1 Giveaway by Marc Methot in defensive zone

2nd Period 11:25 -1 Giveaway by Mark Stone in neutral zone

2nd Period 10:54 -1 Bryan Rust credited with hit on Dion Phaneuf in offensive zone

2nd Period 10:46 -1 Erik Karlsson credited with hit on Bryan Rust in defensive zone

2nd Period 10:42 -1 Dion Phaneuf credited with hit on Carter Rowney in offensive zone

2nd Period 10:24 -1 Ryan Dzingel won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 10:24 -1 Stoppage - Puck Frozen - TV timeout

2nd Period 10:03 -1 Shot missed by Jean-Gabriel Pageau

2nd Period 9:21 -1 Bobby Ryan credited with hit on Carl Hagelin in defensive zone

2nd Period 9:12 -1 Josh Archibald credited with hit on Fredrik Claesson in offensive zone

2nd Period 9:07 -1 Zack Smith credited with hit on Carl Hagelin in neutral zone

2nd Period 8:48 -1 Matt Cullen won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 8:48 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

2nd Period 8:47 -1 Shot on goal by Ian Cole saved by Craig Anderson

2nd Period 8:32 -1 Nick Bonino won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 8:32 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

2nd Period 8:31 -1 Shot on goal by Nick Bonino saved by Craig Anderson

2nd Period 8:25 -1 Takeaway by Ryan Dzingel in neutral zone

2nd Period 8:09 -1 Takeaway by Dion Phaneuf in defensive zone

2nd Period 8:00 -1 Ron Hainsey shot blocked by Derick Brassard

2nd Period 7:36 -1 Shot on goal by Sidney Crosby saved by Craig Anderson

2nd Period 7:27 -1 Giveaway by Olli Maatta in defensive zone

2nd Period 7:20 -1 Shot on goal by Sidney Crosby saved by Craig Anderson

2nd Period 7:19 -1 Shot on goal by Sidney Crosby saved by Craig Anderson

2nd Period 7:15 -1 Shot on goal by Phil Kessel saved by Craig Anderson

2nd Period 7:12 -1 Giveaway by Clarke MacArthur in defensive zone

2nd Period 6:56 -1 Dion Phaneuf credited with hit on Scott Wilson in defensive zone

2nd Period 6:24 -1 Clarke MacArthur won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 6:24 -1 Stoppage - Offside

2nd Period 6:17 -1 Nick Bonino won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 6:17 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout

2nd Period 6:16 -1 Shot on goal by Zack Smith saved by Matt Murray

2nd Period 6:01 -1 Shot on goal by Carter Rowney saved by Craig Anderson

2nd Period 6:00 -1 Shot on goal by Ron Hainsey saved by Craig Anderson

2nd Period 5:48 -1 Zack Smith credited with hit on Ron Hainsey in neutral zone

2nd Period 5:35 -1 Zack Smith won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 5:35 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

2nd Period 5:33 -1 Shot on goal by Chris Kunitz saved by Craig Anderson

2nd Period 5:31 -1 Giveaway by Clarke MacArthur in offensive zone

2nd Period 5:28 -1 Mike Hoffman credited with hit on Ron Hainsey in offensive zone

2nd Period 5:18 -1 Kyle Turris won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 5:18 -1 Stoppage - Offside

2nd Period 5:08 -1 Carl Hagelin credited with hit on Zack Smith in offensive zone

2nd Period 4:51 -1 Zack Smith won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 4:51 -1 Goal scored by Evgeni Malkin assisted by Scott Wilson and Ian Cole

2nd Period 4:49 -1 Shot on goal by Evgeni Malkin saved by Craig Anderson

2nd Period 4:48 -1 Zack Smith credited with hit on Evgeni Malkin in defensive zone

2nd Period 4:43 -1 Shot missed by Ian Cole

2nd Period 4:36 -1 Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 4:36 -1 Stoppage - Offside

2nd Period 4:33 -1 Carter Rowney credited with hit on Fredrik Claesson in offensive zone

2nd Period 4:17 -1 Kyle Turris credited with hit on Carter Rowney in defensive zone

2nd Period 3:54 -1 Nick Bonino won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 3:54 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

2nd Period 3:52 -1 Shot on goal by Erik Karlsson saved by Matt Murray

2nd Period 3:46 -1 Shot on goal by Olli Maatta saved by Craig Anderson

2nd Period 3:36 -1 Erik Karlsson credited with hit on Sidney Crosby in neutral zone

2nd Period 3:29 -1 Shot on goal by Dion Phaneuf saved by Matt Murray

2nd Period 3:10 -1 Sidney Crosby won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 3:10 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

2nd Period 3:09 -1 Shot on goal by Phil Kessel saved by Craig Anderson

2nd Period 3:07 -1 Giveaway by Jean-Gabriel Pageau in defensive zone

2nd Period 3:04 -1 Jean-Gabriel Pageau won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 3:04 -1 Stoppage - Chlg Hm - goal interference

2nd Period 3:00 -1 Shot on goal by Trevor Daley saved by Craig Anderson

2nd Period 2:33 -1 Zack Smith won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 2:33 -1 Stoppage - Icing

2nd Period 2:26 -1 Shot on goal by Bryan Rust saved by Craig Anderson

2nd Period 2:13 -1 Bryan Rust credited with hit on Erik Karlsson in offensive zone

2nd Period 1:51 -1 Zack Smith won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 1:51 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

2nd Period 1:50 -1 Shot on goal by Ian Cole saved by Craig Anderson

2nd Period 1:47 -1 Nick Bonino won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 1:47 -1 Penalty to Mike Hoffman 2 minutes for Roughing Evgeni Malkin

2nd Period 1:47 -1 Penalty to Evgeni Malkin 2 minutes for Roughing Mike Hoffman

2nd Period 1:33 -1 Evgeni Malkin credited with hit on Kyle Turris in defensive zone

2nd Period 1:26 -1 Giveaway by Olli Maatta in defensive zone

2nd Period 1:04 -1 Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 1:04 -1 Stoppage - Icing

2nd Period 0:44 -1 Zack Smith credited with hit on Brian Dumoulin in offensive zone

2nd Period 0:20 -1 Jean-Gabriel Pageau credited with hit on Chris Kunitz in defensive zone

2nd Period 0:11 -1 Sidney Crosby won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 0:11 -1 Stoppage - Icing

2nd Period 0:00 -1 Sidney Crosby won faceoff in neutral zone