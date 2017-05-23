- 10:113rd3rd0PIT
OTT1
21
2
In Progress - 3rd 10:11
Pittsburgh leads 3-2
|Game 1: Saturday, May 13th
|Senators
|2
|Final
OT
|Penguins
|1
|Game 2: Monday, May 15th
|Senators
|0
|Final
|Penguins
|1
|Game 3: Wednesday, May 17th
|Penguins
|1
|Final
|Senators
|5
|Game 4: Friday, May 19th
|Penguins
|3
|Final
|Senators
|2
|Game 5: Sunday, May 21st
|Senators
|0
|Final
|Penguins
|7
|Game 6: Tuesday, May 23rd
|Penguins
|1
|10:11
3rd
|Senators
|2
|Game 7: Thursday, May 25th
|Senators
|8:00 PM
ET
|Penguins
Coverage: NBCSN
8:00 PM ET, May 23, 2017
Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
|1
|2
|3
|OT
|T
|PIT
|0
|1
|0
|1
|OTT
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|PIT
|E Malkin 23
|J Guentzel 9
|E Malkin 17
|OTT
|E Karlsson 15
|J Pageau 8
|E Karlsson 13
10
5
2
1
Stats:
Current
Season
All
3
2
1
Period:
|3rd Period
3rd Period 9:28-1
|Shot on goal by Sidney Crosby saved by Craig Anderson
3rd Period 8:45-1
|Takeaway by Carter Rowney in offensive zone
3rd Period 8:29-1
|Kyle Turris won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 8:29-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout
3rd Period 8:27-1
|Shot on goal by Derick Brassard saved by Matt Murray
3rd Period 7:42-1
|Sidney Crosby credited with hit on Erik Karlsson in offensive zone
3rd Period 7:19-1
|Shot on goal by Scott Wilson saved by Craig Anderson
3rd Period 7:14-1
|Takeaway by Evgeni Malkin in offensive zone
3rd Period 6:54-1
|Shot on goal by Evgeni Malkin saved by Craig Anderson
3rd Period 6:33-1
|Shot on goal by Kyle Turris saved by Matt Murray
3rd Period 6:05-1
|Takeaway by Viktor Stalberg in offensive zone
3rd Period 5:59-1
|Fredrik Claesson credited with hit on Josh Archibald in offensive zone
3rd Period 5:45-1
|Ryan Dzingel won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 5:45-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
3rd Period 5:44-1
|Shot on goal by Tom Pyatt saved by Matt Murray
3rd Period 5:35-1
|Zack Smith won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 5:35-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Benches
3rd Period 5:07-1
|Brian Dumoulin credited with hit on Jean-Gabriel Pageau in neutral zone
3rd Period 4:32-1
|Shot missed by Phil Kessel
3rd Period 4:14-1
|Evgeni Malkin credited with hit on Cody Ceci in offensive zone
3rd Period 3:35-1
|Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 3:35-1
|Stoppage - Icing
3rd Period 2:50-1
|Matt Cullen won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 2:50-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
3rd Period 2:49-1
|Shot on goal by Clarke MacArthur saved by Matt Murray
3rd Period 2:43-1
|Kyle Turris won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 2:43-1
|Stoppage - Puck Frozen
3rd Period 2:33-1
|Bobby Ryan credited with hit on Brian Dumoulin in offensive zone
3rd Period 2:28-1
|Bobby Ryan credited with hit on Jake Guentzel in offensive zone
3rd Period 1:34-1
|Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 1:34-1
|Goal scored by Mike Hoffman assisted by Clarke MacArthur and Fredrik Claesson
3rd Period 1:29-1
|Nick Bonino credited with hit on Clarke MacArthur in offensive zone
3rd Period 1:11-1
|Bryan Rust credited with hit on Chris Wideman in offensive zone
3rd Period 0:58-1
|Bryan Rust credited with hit on Mike Hoffman in neutral zone
3rd Period 0:51-1
|Kyle Turris won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 0:51-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
3rd Period 0:51-1
|Dion Phaneuf shot blocked by Ron Hainsey
3rd Period 0:48-1
|Shot on goal by Derick Brassard saved by Matt Murray
3rd Period 0:46-1
|Giveaway by Scott Wilson in defensive zone
3rd Period 0:42-1
|Shot on goal by Dion Phaneuf saved by Matt Murray
3rd Period 0:00-1
|Sidney Crosby won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 0:00-1
|Start of 3rd period
|2nd Period
2nd Period 20:00-1
|End of 2nd period
2nd Period 19:48-1
|Shot on goal by Brian Dumoulin saved by Craig Anderson
2nd Period 19:26-1
|Shot on goal by Brian Dumoulin saved by Craig Anderson
2nd Period 19:22-1
|Shot missed by Chris Kunitz
2nd Period 19:18-1
|Shot on goal by Ian Cole saved by Craig Anderson
2nd Period 19:10-1
|Ian Cole shot blocked by Erik Karlsson
2nd Period 18:43-1
|Kyle Turris credited with hit on Chris Kunitz in offensive zone
2nd Period 18:23-1
|Kyle Turris won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 18:23-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Benches
2nd Period 17:58-1
|Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 17:58-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Crowd
2nd Period 17:50-1
|Zack Smith won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 17:50-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 17:49-1
|Shot on goal by Brian Dumoulin saved by Craig Anderson
2nd Period 17:38-1
|Shot missed by Brian Dumoulin
2nd Period 17:29-1
|Mike Hoffman credited with hit on Mark Streit in offensive zone
2nd Period 17:24-1
|Carter Rowney credited with hit on Dion Phaneuf in defensive zone
2nd Period 17:20-1
|Shot missed by Mike Hoffman
2nd Period 17:15-1
|Giveaway by Mark Streit in defensive zone
2nd Period 17:10-1
|Nick Bonino won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 17:10-1
|Stoppage - Icing
|PP
2nd Period 17:00-1
|Mark Streit shot blocked by Fredrik Claesson
|PP
2nd Period 16:48-1
|Shot missed by Jake Guentzel
|PP
2nd Period 16:40-1
|Olli Maatta shot blocked by Jean-Gabriel Pageau
|PP
2nd Period 16:11-1
|Zack Smith shot blocked by Phil Kessel
2nd Period 15:23-1
|Shot on goal by Evgeni Malkin saved by Craig Anderson
|PP
2nd Period 15:04-1
|Jean-Gabriel Pageau won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 15:04-1
|Penalty to Marc Methot 2 minutes for Holding Sidney Crosby
2nd Period 15:03-1
|Shot on goal by Chris Kunitz saved by Craig Anderson
2nd Period 15:01-1
|Shot on goal by Ron Hainsey saved by Craig Anderson
2nd Period 14:33-1
|Brian Dumoulin credited with hit on Jean-Gabriel Pageau in defensive zone
2nd Period 14:23-1
|Zack Smith won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 14:23-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout
2nd Period 14:22-1
|Shot on goal by Kyle Turris saved by Matt Murray
|PP
2nd Period 14:16-1
|Mike Hoffman credited with hit on Trevor Daley in offensive zone
2nd Period 14:10-1
|Nick Bonino won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 14:10-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
|PP
2nd Period 14:09-1
|Shot on goal by Dion Phaneuf saved by Matt Murray
|PP
2nd Period 13:48-1
|Shot missed by Dion Phaneuf
|PP
2nd Period 13:32-1
|Shot on goal by Derick Brassard saved by Matt Murray
|PP
2nd Period 13:15-1
|Carter Rowney won faceoff in neutral zone
|PP
2nd Period 13:15-1
|Power Play Goal Scored by Bobby Ryan assisted by Kyle Turris and Erik Karlsson
|PP
2nd Period 13:01-1
|Shot on goal by Kyle Turris saved by Matt Murray
|PP
2nd Period 12:44-1
|Shot on goal by Erik Karlsson saved by Matt Murray
|PP
2nd Period 12:21-1
|Matt Cullen won faceoff in defensive zone
|PP
2nd Period 12:21-1
|Penalty to Ian Cole 2 minutes for High-sticking Kyle Turris
|PP
2nd Period 12:18-1
|Shot on goal by Mike Hoffman saved by Matt Murray
|PP
2nd Period 11:53-1
|Matt Cullen credited with hit on Erik Karlsson in defensive zone
|PP
2nd Period 11:51-1
|Erik Karlsson shot blocked by Brian Dumoulin
|PP
2nd Period 11:45-1
|Kyle Turris won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 11:45-1
|Penalty to Ron Hainsey 2 minutes for Interference Jean-Gabriel Pageau
2nd Period 11:34-1
|Giveaway by Marc Methot in defensive zone
2nd Period 11:25-1
|Giveaway by Mark Stone in neutral zone
2nd Period 10:54-1
|Bryan Rust credited with hit on Dion Phaneuf in offensive zone
2nd Period 10:46-1
|Erik Karlsson credited with hit on Bryan Rust in defensive zone
2nd Period 10:42-1
|Dion Phaneuf credited with hit on Carter Rowney in offensive zone
2nd Period 10:24-1
|Ryan Dzingel won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 10:24-1
|Stoppage - Puck Frozen - TV timeout
2nd Period 10:03-1
|Shot missed by Jean-Gabriel Pageau
2nd Period 9:21-1
|Bobby Ryan credited with hit on Carl Hagelin in defensive zone
2nd Period 9:12-1
|Josh Archibald credited with hit on Fredrik Claesson in offensive zone
2nd Period 9:07-1
|Zack Smith credited with hit on Carl Hagelin in neutral zone
2nd Period 8:48-1
|Matt Cullen won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 8:48-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 8:47-1
|Shot on goal by Ian Cole saved by Craig Anderson
2nd Period 8:32-1
|Nick Bonino won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 8:32-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 8:31-1
|Shot on goal by Nick Bonino saved by Craig Anderson
2nd Period 8:25-1
|Takeaway by Ryan Dzingel in neutral zone
2nd Period 8:09-1
|Takeaway by Dion Phaneuf in defensive zone
2nd Period 8:00-1
|Ron Hainsey shot blocked by Derick Brassard
2nd Period 7:36-1
|Shot on goal by Sidney Crosby saved by Craig Anderson
2nd Period 7:27-1
|Giveaway by Olli Maatta in defensive zone
2nd Period 7:20-1
|Shot on goal by Sidney Crosby saved by Craig Anderson
2nd Period 7:19-1
|Shot on goal by Sidney Crosby saved by Craig Anderson
2nd Period 7:15-1
|Shot on goal by Phil Kessel saved by Craig Anderson
2nd Period 7:12-1
|Giveaway by Clarke MacArthur in defensive zone
2nd Period 6:56-1
|Dion Phaneuf credited with hit on Scott Wilson in defensive zone
2nd Period 6:24-1
|Clarke MacArthur won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 6:24-1
|Stoppage - Offside
2nd Period 6:17-1
|Nick Bonino won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 6:17-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout
2nd Period 6:16-1
|Shot on goal by Zack Smith saved by Matt Murray
2nd Period 6:01-1
|Shot on goal by Carter Rowney saved by Craig Anderson
2nd Period 6:00-1
|Shot on goal by Ron Hainsey saved by Craig Anderson
2nd Period 5:48-1
|Zack Smith credited with hit on Ron Hainsey in neutral zone
2nd Period 5:35-1
|Zack Smith won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 5:35-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 5:33-1
|Shot on goal by Chris Kunitz saved by Craig Anderson
2nd Period 5:31-1
|Giveaway by Clarke MacArthur in offensive zone
2nd Period 5:28-1
|Mike Hoffman credited with hit on Ron Hainsey in offensive zone
2nd Period 5:18-1
|Kyle Turris won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 5:18-1
|Stoppage - Offside
2nd Period 5:08-1
|Carl Hagelin credited with hit on Zack Smith in offensive zone
2nd Period 4:51-1
|Zack Smith won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 4:51-1
|Goal scored by Evgeni Malkin assisted by Scott Wilson and Ian Cole
2nd Period 4:49-1
|Shot on goal by Evgeni Malkin saved by Craig Anderson
2nd Period 4:48-1
|Zack Smith credited with hit on Evgeni Malkin in defensive zone
2nd Period 4:43-1
|Shot missed by Ian Cole
2nd Period 4:36-1
|Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 4:36-1
|Stoppage - Offside
2nd Period 4:33-1
|Carter Rowney credited with hit on Fredrik Claesson in offensive zone
2nd Period 4:17-1
|Kyle Turris credited with hit on Carter Rowney in defensive zone
2nd Period 3:54-1
|Nick Bonino won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 3:54-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 3:52-1
|Shot on goal by Erik Karlsson saved by Matt Murray
2nd Period 3:46-1
|Shot on goal by Olli Maatta saved by Craig Anderson
2nd Period 3:36-1
|Erik Karlsson credited with hit on Sidney Crosby in neutral zone
2nd Period 3:29-1
|Shot on goal by Dion Phaneuf saved by Matt Murray
2nd Period 3:10-1
|Sidney Crosby won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 3:10-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 3:09-1
|Shot on goal by Phil Kessel saved by Craig Anderson
2nd Period 3:07-1
|Giveaway by Jean-Gabriel Pageau in defensive zone
2nd Period 3:04-1
|Jean-Gabriel Pageau won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 3:04-1
|Stoppage - Chlg Hm - goal interference
2nd Period 3:00-1
|Shot on goal by Trevor Daley saved by Craig Anderson
2nd Period 2:33-1
|Zack Smith won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 2:33-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 2:26-1
|Shot on goal by Bryan Rust saved by Craig Anderson
2nd Period 2:13-1
|Bryan Rust credited with hit on Erik Karlsson in offensive zone
2nd Period 1:51-1
|Zack Smith won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 1:51-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
2nd Period 1:50-1
|Shot on goal by Ian Cole saved by Craig Anderson
2nd Period 1:47-1
|Nick Bonino won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 1:47-1
|Penalty to Mike Hoffman 2 minutes for Roughing Evgeni Malkin
2nd Period 1:47-1
|Penalty to Evgeni Malkin 2 minutes for Roughing Mike Hoffman
2nd Period 1:33-1
|Evgeni Malkin credited with hit on Kyle Turris in defensive zone
2nd Period 1:26-1
|Giveaway by Olli Maatta in defensive zone
2nd Period 1:04-1
|Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 1:04-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 0:44-1
|Zack Smith credited with hit on Brian Dumoulin in offensive zone
2nd Period 0:20-1
|Jean-Gabriel Pageau credited with hit on Chris Kunitz in defensive zone
2nd Period 0:11-1
|Sidney Crosby won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 0:11-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 0:00-1
|Sidney Crosby won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 0:00-1
|Start of 2nd period
|1st Period
1st Period 20:00-1
|End of 1st period
1st Period 19:39-1
|Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 19:39-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Benches
1st Period 19:30-1
|Giveaway by Brian Dumoulin in defensive zone
1st Period 19:15-1
|Clarke MacArthur credited with hit on Ron Hainsey in offensive zone
1st Period 19:07-1
|Nick Bonino won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 19:07-1
|Stoppage - High Stick
1st Period 18:59-1
|Nick Bonino won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 18:59-1
|Stoppage - Puck Frozen
1st Period 18:47-1
|Mike Hoffman credited with hit on Jake Guentzel in defensive zone
1st Period 18:41-1
|Shot on goal by Kyle Turris saved by Matt Murray
1st Period 18:27-1
|Marc Methot credited with hit on Jake Guentzel in neutral zone
1st Period 18:19-1
|Sidney Crosby won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 18:19-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 18:12-1
|Sidney Crosby won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 18:12-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Benches
1st Period 18:00-1
|Ron Hainsey credited with hit on Bobby Ryan in neutral zone
1st Period 17:50-1
|Shot on goal by Derick Brassard saved by Matt Murray
|PP
1st Period 17:31-1
|Shot on goal by Olli Maatta saved by Craig Anderson
|PP
1st Period 17:21-1
|Shot on goal by Nick Bonino saved by Craig Anderson
|PP
1st Period 17:00-1
|Shot missed by Scott Wilson
|PP
1st Period 15:45-1
|Sidney Crosby won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 15:45-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Crowd
|PP
1st Period 15:44-1
|Shot on goal by Trevor Daley saved by Craig Anderson
|PP
1st Period 15:33-1
|Sidney Crosby won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 15:33-1
|Penalty to Bobby Ryan 2 minutes for Interference Matt Murray
1st Period 15:28-1
|Bobby Ryan shot blocked by Mark Streit
1st Period 15:23-1
|Carter Rowney credited with hit on Zack Smith in offensive zone
1st Period 15:16-1
|Zack Smith won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 15:16-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Benches
1st Period 15:03-1
|Ian Cole credited with hit on Clarke MacArthur in offensive zone
1st Period 14:48-1
|Ian Cole shot blocked by Clarke MacArthur
1st Period 14:44-1
|Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 14:44-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
1st Period 14:43-1
|Shot on goal by Jake Guentzel saved by Craig Anderson
1st Period 14:36-1
|Shot missed by Mark Stone
1st Period 14:35-1
|Shot on goal by Erik Karlsson saved by Matt Murray
1st Period 14:09-1
|Giveaway by Mark Stone in defensive zone
1st Period 14:02-1
|Jean-Gabriel Pageau won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 14:02-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting - TV timeout
1st Period 14:01-1
|Ron Hainsey shot blocked by Chris Wideman
1st Period 13:41-1
|Matt Cullen won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 13:41-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
1st Period 13:34-1
|Giveaway by Jean-Gabriel Pageau in defensive zone
|PP
1st Period 13:16-1
|Takeaway by Tom Pyatt in neutral zone
|PP
1st Period 13:16-1
|Jean-Gabriel Pageau credited with hit on Mark Streit in neutral zone
1st Period 12:35-1
|Zack Smith won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 12:35-1
|Stoppage - Offside
|PP
1st Period 12:07-1
|Jean-Gabriel Pageau won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 12:07-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
|PP
1st Period 12:06-1
|Shot on goal by Evgeni Malkin saved by Craig Anderson
|PP
1st Period 11:59-1
|Shot on goal by Viktor Stalberg saved by Matt Murray
|PP
1st Period 11:28-1
|Sidney Crosby won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 11:28-1
|Penalty to Mark Stone 2 minutes for Cross checking Jake Guentzel
1st Period 11:28-1
|Stoppage - TV timeout
1st Period 11:20-1
|Takeaway by Jake Guentzel in defensive zone
1st Period 10:55-1
|Shot missed by Sidney Crosby
1st Period 10:43-1
|Zack Smith shot blocked by Brian Dumoulin
1st Period 10:27-1
|Erik Karlsson shot blocked by Evgeni Malkin
1st Period 10:21-1
|Shot on goal by Erik Karlsson saved by Matt Murray
1st Period 10:10-1
|Bobby Ryan won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 10:10-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 10:07-1
|Ron Hainsey credited with hit on Clarke MacArthur in defensive zone
1st Period 9:43-1
|Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 9:43-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 9:41-1
|Shot on goal by Scott Wilson saved by Craig Anderson
1st Period 9:31-1
|Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 9:31-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 9:30-1
|Shot on goal by Nick Bonino saved by Craig Anderson
1st Period 9:28-1
|Giveaway by Kyle Turris in defensive zone
1st Period 9:06-1
|Kyle Turris won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 9:06-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Crowd
1st Period 8:58-1
|Nick Bonino won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 8:58-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 8:56-1
|Shot on goal by Jean-Gabriel Pageau saved by Matt Murray
1st Period 8:47-1
|Shot on goal by Olli Maatta saved by Craig Anderson
1st Period 8:43-1
|Sidney Crosby won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 8:43-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 8:35-1
|Jean-Gabriel Pageau won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 8:35-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 8:31-1
|Marc Methot credited with hit on Jake Guentzel in defensive zone
1st Period 8:30-1
|Takeaway by Erik Karlsson in defensive zone
1st Period 8:23-1
|Sidney Crosby credited with hit on Zack Smith in defensive zone
1st Period 8:17-1
|Jean-Gabriel Pageau won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 8:17-1
|Stoppage - Puck Frozen - TV timeout
1st Period 8:16-1
|Shot missed by Colin White
1st Period 7:55-1
|Matt Cullen won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 7:55-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 7:37-1
|Marc Methot credited with hit on Josh Archibald in defensive zone
1st Period 7:33-1
|Shot missed by Matt Cullen
1st Period 6:47-1
|Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 6:47-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 6:41-1
|Shot missed by Scott Wilson
1st Period 6:37-1
|Shot on goal by Scott Wilson saved by Craig Anderson
1st Period 6:34-1
|Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 6:34-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 6:27-1
|Nick Bonino shot blocked by Chris Wideman
1st Period 6:25-1
|Shot on goal by Trevor Daley saved by Craig Anderson
1st Period 6:14-1
|Shot missed by Kyle Turris
1st Period 5:50-1
|Kyle Turris won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 5:50-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Benches
1st Period 5:26-1
|Chris Kunitz shot blocked by Erik Karlsson
1st Period 5:19-1
|Jake Guentzel credited with hit on Marc Methot in offensive zone
1st Period 5:13-1
|Sidney Crosby won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 5:13-1
|Stoppage - High Stick
1st Period 5:11-1
|Matt Cullen credited with hit on Colin White in offensive zone
1st Period 4:52-1
|Carl Hagelin shot blocked by Colin White
1st Period 4:50-1
|Giveaway by Fredrik Claesson in defensive zone
1st Period 4:42-1
|Clarke MacArthur credited with hit on Josh Archibald in neutral zone
1st Period 4:33-1
|Scott Wilson credited with hit on Bobby Ryan in neutral zone
1st Period 4:28-1
|Scott Wilson credited with hit on Cody Ceci in offensive zone
1st Period 4:19-1
|Clarke MacArthur credited with hit on Phil Kessel in offensive zone
1st Period 4:13-1
|Shot on goal by Dion Phaneuf saved by Matt Murray
1st Period 4:06-1
|Scott Wilson credited with hit on Cody Ceci in offensive zone
1st Period 4:03-1
|Phil Kessel shot blocked by Cody Ceci
1st Period 3:58-1
|Cody Ceci credited with hit on Olli Maatta in defensive zone
1st Period 3:28-1
|Mike Hoffman credited with hit on Nick Bonino in neutral zone
1st Period 3:27-1
|Carter Rowney credited with hit on Fredrik Claesson in offensive zone
1st Period 2:47-1
|Jean-Gabriel Pageau shot blocked by Olli Maatta
1st Period 2:35-1
|Shot on goal by Erik Karlsson saved by Matt Murray
1st Period 2:17-1
|Shot on goal by Zack Smith saved by Matt Murray
1st Period 2:08-1
|Zack Smith won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 2:08-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Benches
1st Period 1:59-1
|Matt Cullen won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 1:59-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 1:48-1
|Ian Cole credited with hit on Derick Brassard in neutral zone
1st Period 1:38-1
|Takeaway by Scott Wilson in offensive zone
1st Period 1:34-1
|Phil Kessel shot blocked by Bobby Ryan
1st Period 1:28-1
|Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 1:28-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 1:27-1
|Shot on goal by Brian Dumoulin saved by Craig Anderson
1st Period 1:20-1
|Giveaway by Bobby Ryan in neutral zone
1st Period 0:48-1
|Shot missed by Bryan Rust
1st Period 0:33-1
|Kyle Turris won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 0:33-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Benches
1st Period 0:31-1
|Shot missed by Jean-Gabriel Pageau
1st Period 0:13-1
|Mark Stone credited with hit on Sidney Crosby in offensive zone
1st Period 0:00-1
|Sidney Crosby won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 0:00-1
|Start of 1st period