Scores for May 22, 2017
  • 8:033rd
    3rd
     
    ANA
    NSH
    3
    3
    3
    3
    0

In Progress - 3rd 8:03

Nashville leads 3-2 (Game 6 of 7)

Close

Nashville leads 3-2

Game 1: Friday, May 12th
Predators3Final
OT
Ducks2
Game 2: Sunday, May 14th
Predators3Final
Ducks5
Game 3: Tuesday, May 16th
Ducks1Final
Predators2
Game 4: Thursday, May 18th
Ducks3Final
OT
Predators2
Game 5: Saturday, May 20th
Predators3Final
Ducks1
Game 6: Monday, May 22nd
Ducks38:03
3rd
Predators3
Game 7: Wednesday, May 24th
Predators9:00 PM
ET
Ducks

Ducks 3

 

Predators 3

 

Coverage: NBCSN

8:00 PM ET, May 22, 2017

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

1 2 3 T
ANA 0 1 23
NSH 2 0 13
10
5
2
1
Last Plays:
Last Play
Last Scoring
All Scoring
Roster
Play-by-Play
Stats:
Current
Season
Anaheim Ducks
ForwardsGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
DefenseGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
GoaltendersSAGASVSV%TOI
 
Nashville Predators
ForwardsGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
DefenseGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
GoaltendersSAGASVSV%TOI

SPONSORED HEADLINES