2nd Period

2nd Period 20:00 -1 End of 2nd period

2nd Period 19:55 -1 Ryan Getzlaf credited with hit on Mattias Ekholm in offensive zone

2nd Period 19:32 -1 Antoine Vermette won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 19:32 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Benches

2nd Period 19:16 -1 Colton Sissons won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 19:16 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

2nd Period 19:15 -1 Shot on goal by Vernon Fiddler saved by Jonathan Bernier

2nd Period 19:15 -1 Roman Josi shot blocked by Jakob Silfverberg

2nd Period 19:05 -1 Miikka Salomaki shot blocked by Ryan Kesler

2nd Period 19:00 -1 Roman Josi credited with hit on Jakob Silfverberg in offensive zone

2nd Period 18:53 -1 Shot missed by Miikka Salomaki

2nd Period 18:49 -1 Cody McLeod credited with hit on Sami Vatanen in offensive zone

2nd Period 18:38 -1 Shot on goal by Andrew Cogliano saved by Pekka Rinne

2nd Period 18:23 -1 Sami Vatanen shot blocked by Mattias Ekholm

2nd Period 17:58 -1 Shot on goal by Ondrej Kase saved by Pekka Rinne

2nd Period 17:47 -1 Takeaway by Josh Manson in defensive zone

2nd Period 17:38 -1 Giveaway by Colin Wilson in defensive zone

2nd Period 17:35 -1 Shot on goal by Josh Manson saved by Pekka Rinne

2nd Period 17:04 -1 Takeaway by James Neal in defensive zone

2nd Period 16:59 -1 Giveaway by Calle Jarnkrok in defensive zone

2nd Period 16:44 -1 Takeaway by Sami Vatanen in defensive zone

2nd Period 15:58 -1 Pontus Aberg credited with hit on Brandon Montour in offensive zone

2nd Period 15:38 -1 Colton Sissons won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 15:38 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout

2nd Period 15:38 -1 Shot on goal by Josh Manson saved by Pekka Rinne

PP 2nd Period 15:19 -1 Takeaway by Viktor Arvidsson in defensive zone

PP 2nd Period 15:11 -1 Shot missed by Antoine Vermette

PP 2nd Period 14:18 -1 Antoine Vermette won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 14:18 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Benches

PP 2nd Period 14:04 -1 Sami Vatanen shot blocked by Mattias Ekholm

PP 2nd Period 13:58 -1 Ryan Kesler won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 13:58 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Crowd

PP 2nd Period 13:57 -1 Cam Fowler shot blocked by Austin Watson

PP 2nd Period 13:27 -1 Calle Jarnkrok won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 13:27 -1 Penalty to Miikka Salomaki 2 minutes for Boarding Christopher Wagner

2nd Period 12:55 -1 Vernon Fiddler credited with hit on Christopher Wagner in offensive zone

2nd Period 12:46 -1 Antoine Vermette won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 12:46 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

2nd Period 12:45 -1 Shot missed by Viktor Arvidsson

2nd Period 12:10 -1 Calle Jarnkrok won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 12:10 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Benches

2nd Period 12:03 -1 Giveaway by P.K. Subban in offensive zone

2nd Period 11:55 -1 Shot on goal by Austin Watson saved by Jonathan Bernier

2nd Period 11:48 -1 Frederick Gaudreau won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 11:48 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Crowd

2nd Period 11:17 -1 Giveaway by Nate Thompson in defensive zone

2nd Period 11:13 -1 Pontus Aberg shot blocked by Christopher Wagner

2nd Period 10:52 -1 Shot missed by Colton Sissons

2nd Period 10:48 -1 Takeaway by Pontus Aberg in neutral zone

2nd Period 10:35 -1 Antoine Vermette won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 10:35 -1 Stoppage - Objects on Ice

2nd Period 10:26 -1 Colton Sissons won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 10:26 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout

2nd Period 10:25 -1 Shot on goal by Corey Perry saved by Pekka Rinne

2nd Period 10:14 -1 Antoine Vermette won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 10:14 -1 Stoppage - Icing

2nd Period 10:03 -1 Vernon Fiddler credited with hit on Josh Manson in neutral zone

2nd Period 9:00 -1 Sami Vatanen shot blocked by Colin Wilson

2nd Period 8:57 -1 Kevin Bieksa shot blocked by Yannick Weber

2nd Period 8:48 -1 Shot on goal by Ondrej Kase saved by Pekka Rinne

2nd Period 8:29 -1 Antoine Vermette won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 8:29 -1 Stoppage - Icing

PP 2nd Period 7:59 -1 Shot missed by Brandon Montour

2nd Period 7:41 -1 Ryan Kesler credited with hit on Colton Sissons in offensive zone

PP 2nd Period 7:36 -1 Sami Vatanen shot blocked by Viktor Arvidsson

PP 2nd Period 6:54 -1 Colton Sissons won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 6:54 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

PP 2nd Period 6:54 -1 Shot on goal by Ryan Getzlaf saved by Pekka Rinne

PP 2nd Period 6:24 -1 Calle Jarnkrok won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 6:24 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

PP 2nd Period 6:24 -1 Shot on goal by Sami Vatanen saved by Pekka Rinne

PP 2nd Period 6:19 -1 Ryan Kesler won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 6:19 -1 Stoppage - TV timeout

2nd Period 6:19 -1 Penalty to Austin Watson 2 minutes for High-sticking Corey Perry

2nd Period 6:03 -1 Giveaway by P.K. Subban in neutral zone

2nd Period 5:55 -1 Shot missed by Calle Jarnkrok

2nd Period 5:46 -1 Shot on goal by Mattias Ekholm saved by Jonathan Bernier

2nd Period 5:38 -1 Shot missed by P.K. Subban

2nd Period 5:11 -1 Calle Jarnkrok won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 5:11 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

2nd Period 5:09 -1 Shot on goal by Andrew Cogliano saved by Pekka Rinne

2nd Period 4:51 -1 Ryan Kesler won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 4:51 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

2nd Period 4:45 -1 Ryan Kesler won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 4:45 -1 Goal scored by Ondrej Kase assisted by Sami Vatanen and Ryan Getzlaf

2nd Period 4:42 -1 Shot on goal by Sami Vatanen saved by Pekka Rinne

2nd Period 4:37 -1 Ryan Getzlaf won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 4:37 -1 Stoppage - Icing

2nd Period 4:14 -1 Brandon Montour shot blocked by Yannick Weber

2nd Period 4:05 -1 Austin Watson credited with hit on Hampus Lindholm in defensive zone

2nd Period 4:04 -1 Nicolas Kerdiles shot blocked by Matthew Irwin

2nd Period 3:42 -1 Colin Wilson credited with hit on Jared Boll in defensive zone

2nd Period 3:35 -1 Giveaway by Colin Wilson in defensive zone

2nd Period 3:25 -1 Ryan Getzlaf won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 3:25 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Crowd

2nd Period 2:59 -1 Pontus Aberg credited with hit on Cam Fowler in offensive zone

2nd Period 2:20 -1 Vernon Fiddler won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 2:20 -1 Stoppage - Icing

2nd Period 1:48 -1 Giveaway by Pekka Rinne in defensive zone

2nd Period 1:39 -1 Shot on goal by Roman Josi saved by Jonathan Bernier

2nd Period 1:31 -1 Shot missed by Kevin Bieksa

2nd Period 1:23 -1 Shot on goal by Jakob Silfverberg saved by Pekka Rinne

2nd Period 0:50 -1 Calle Jarnkrok won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 0:50 -1 Stoppage - Puck Frozen

2nd Period 0:48 -1 Takeaway by Frederick Gaudreau in defensive zone

2nd Period 0:35 -1 Hampus Lindholm shot blocked by Austin Watson

2nd Period 0:30 -1 Hampus Lindholm shot blocked by Austin Watson

2nd Period 0:25 -1 Antoine Vermette won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 0:25 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

2nd Period 0:24 -1 Shot on goal by Ryan Getzlaf saved by Pekka Rinne

2nd Period 0:00 -1 Ryan Getzlaf won faceoff in neutral zone