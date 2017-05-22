- 8:033rd3rd0ANA
NSH3
33
3
In Progress - 3rd 8:03
Nashville leads 3-2
|Game 1: Friday, May 12th
|Predators
|3
|Final
OT
|Ducks
|2
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 2: Sunday, May 14th
|Predators
|3
|Final
|Ducks
|5
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 3: Tuesday, May 16th
|Ducks
|1
|Final
|Predators
|2
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 4: Thursday, May 18th
|Ducks
|3
|Final
OT
|Predators
|2
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 5: Saturday, May 20th
|Predators
|3
|Final
|Ducks
|1
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 6: Monday, May 22nd
|Ducks
|3
|8:03
3rd
|Predators
|3
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 7: Wednesday, May 24th
|Predators
|9:00 PM
ET
|Ducks
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
Coverage: NBCSN
8:00 PM ET, May 22, 2017
Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee
|1
|2
|3
|OT
|T
|ANA
|0
|1
|2
|3
|NSH
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|ANA
|R Getzlaf 18
|J Silfverberg 9
|R Getzlaf 10
|NSH
|F Forsberg 13
|F Forsberg 7
|R Johansen 10
10
5
2
1
|3rd Period
3rd Period 11:57-1
|Stoppage - TV timeout
3rd Period 11:57-1
|Penalty to Roman Josi 2 minutes for Delaying the game
3rd Period 11:28-1
|Takeaway by Christopher Wagner in offensive zone
3rd Period 10:17-1
|Ryan Getzlaf credited with hit on Colin Wilson in offensive zone
3rd Period 10:02-1
|Shot on goal by Ondrej Kase saved by Pekka Rinne
3rd Period 9:52-1
|Shot on goal by P.K. Subban saved by Jonathan Bernier
3rd Period 9:42-1
|Shot on goal by Pontus Aberg saved by Jonathan Bernier
3rd Period 9:35-1
|Ryan Getzlaf won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 9:35-1
|Stoppage - Icing
3rd Period 9:20-1
|Colton Sissons won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 9:20-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Benches
3rd Period 9:12-1
|Shot on goal by Ryan Kesler saved by Pekka Rinne
3rd Period 9:00-1
|Jakob Silfverberg shot blocked by Roman Josi
3rd Period 8:52-1
|Ryan Kesler won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 8:52-1
|Stoppage - Home Timeout
3rd Period 8:52-1
|Stoppage - Chlg Hm - goal interference
3rd Period 8:52-1
|Goal scored by Cam Fowler assisted by Sami Vatanen
3rd Period 8:47-1
|Giveaway by James Neal in defensive zone
3rd Period 8:42-1
|Calle Jarnkrok won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 8:42-1
|Stoppage - Icing
3rd Period 8:34-1
|Takeaway by Calle Jarnkrok in defensive zone
3rd Period 8:16-1
|Kevin Bieksa credited with hit on Viktor Arvidsson in defensive zone
3rd Period 7:39-1
|Shot on goal by Filip Forsberg saved by Jonathan Bernier
3rd Period 7:28-1
|Nicolas Kerdiles credited with hit on Matthew Irwin in offensive zone
3rd Period 7:15-1
|Colton Sissons won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 7:15-1
|Stoppage - Offside - TV timeout
3rd Period 7:09-1
|Ryan Ellis shot blocked by Hampus Lindholm
3rd Period 6:55-1
|Jakob Silfverberg shot blocked by Roman Josi
3rd Period 6:40-1
|Takeaway by Calle Jarnkrok in offensive zone
3rd Period 6:35-1
|Cam Fowler shot blocked by Calle Jarnkrok
3rd Period 6:13-1
|Giveaway by Mattias Ekholm in defensive zone
3rd Period 5:21-1
|Calle Jarnkrok won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 5:21-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
3rd Period 5:21-1
|Shot on goal by Ryan Kesler saved by Pekka Rinne
3rd Period 5:00-1
|Ryan Kesler won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 5:00-1
|Goal scored by Christopher Wagner assisted by Antoine Vermette and Nicolas Kerdiles
3rd Period 4:58-1
|Shot missed by Antoine Vermette
3rd Period 4:53-1
|Nicolas Kerdiles credited with hit on Matthew Irwin in defensive zone
3rd Period 4:48-1
|Giveaway by Jonathan Bernier in defensive zone
3rd Period 4:16-1
|Shot on goal by Josh Manson saved by Pekka Rinne
3rd Period 3:11-1
|Ryan Kesler won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 3:11-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
3rd Period 3:11-1
|Sami Vatanen credited with hit on James Neal in defensive zone
3rd Period 3:10-1
|Shot on goal by Viktor Arvidsson saved by Jonathan Bernier
3rd Period 3:06-1
|Giveaway by Sami Vatanen in defensive zone
3rd Period 3:00-1
|Ryan Kesler won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 3:00-1
|Goal scored by Pontus Aberg
3rd Period 2:58-1
|Shot on goal by Pontus Aberg saved by Jonathan Bernier
3rd Period 2:59-1
|Shot on goal by Pontus Aberg saved by Jonathan Bernier
3rd Period 2:49-1
|Shot on goal by Hampus Lindholm saved by Pekka Rinne
3rd Period 2:51-1
|Shot on goal by Christopher Wagner saved by Pekka Rinne
3rd Period 2:39-1
|Shot on goal by Hampus Lindholm saved by Pekka Rinne
3rd Period 2:35-1
|Antoine Vermette won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 2:35-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
3rd Period 2:34-1
|Shot on goal by Hampus Lindholm saved by Pekka Rinne
3rd Period 2:29-1
|Antoine Vermette won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 2:29-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
3rd Period 2:29-1
|Shot on goal by Cam Fowler saved by Pekka Rinne
3rd Period 2:23-1
|Miikka Salomaki credited with hit on Josh Manson in offensive zone
3rd Period 2:19-1
|Miikka Salomaki shot blocked by Cam Fowler
3rd Period 2:14-1
|Miikka Salomaki credited with hit on Cam Fowler in offensive zone
3rd Period 1:57-1
|Antoine Vermette won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 1:57-1
|Stoppage - Offside
3rd Period 1:46-1
|Ryan Kesler won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 1:46-1
|Stoppage - Puck Frozen
3rd Period 1:10-1
|Antoine Vermette won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 1:10-1
|Stoppage - Icing
3rd Period 0:59-1
|Antoine Vermette won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 0:59-1
|Stoppage - Icing
3rd Period 0:44-1
|Hampus Lindholm shot blocked by Austin Watson
3rd Period 0:38-1
|Antoine Vermette won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 0:38-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
3rd Period 0:38-1
|Shot on goal by Cam Fowler saved by Pekka Rinne
3rd Period 0:22-1
|Ryan Kesler won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 0:22-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
3rd Period 0:21-1
|Shot on goal by Corey Perry saved by Pekka Rinne
3rd Period 0:19-1
|Giveaway by Filip Forsberg in defensive zone
3rd Period 0:00-1
|Ryan Getzlaf won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 0:00-1
|Start of 3rd period
|2nd Period
2nd Period 20:00-1
|End of 2nd period
2nd Period 19:55-1
|Ryan Getzlaf credited with hit on Mattias Ekholm in offensive zone
2nd Period 19:32-1
|Antoine Vermette won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 19:32-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Benches
2nd Period 19:16-1
|Colton Sissons won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 19:16-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 19:15-1
|Shot on goal by Vernon Fiddler saved by Jonathan Bernier
2nd Period 19:15-1
|Roman Josi shot blocked by Jakob Silfverberg
2nd Period 19:05-1
|Miikka Salomaki shot blocked by Ryan Kesler
2nd Period 19:00-1
|Roman Josi credited with hit on Jakob Silfverberg in offensive zone
2nd Period 18:53-1
|Shot missed by Miikka Salomaki
2nd Period 18:49-1
|Cody McLeod credited with hit on Sami Vatanen in offensive zone
2nd Period 18:38-1
|Shot on goal by Andrew Cogliano saved by Pekka Rinne
2nd Period 18:23-1
|Sami Vatanen shot blocked by Mattias Ekholm
2nd Period 17:58-1
|Shot on goal by Ondrej Kase saved by Pekka Rinne
2nd Period 17:47-1
|Takeaway by Josh Manson in defensive zone
2nd Period 17:38-1
|Giveaway by Colin Wilson in defensive zone
2nd Period 17:35-1
|Shot on goal by Josh Manson saved by Pekka Rinne
2nd Period 17:04-1
|Takeaway by James Neal in defensive zone
2nd Period 16:59-1
|Giveaway by Calle Jarnkrok in defensive zone
2nd Period 16:44-1
|Takeaway by Sami Vatanen in defensive zone
2nd Period 15:58-1
|Pontus Aberg credited with hit on Brandon Montour in offensive zone
2nd Period 15:38-1
|Colton Sissons won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 15:38-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout
2nd Period 15:38-1
|Shot on goal by Josh Manson saved by Pekka Rinne
|PP
2nd Period 15:19-1
|Takeaway by Viktor Arvidsson in defensive zone
|PP
2nd Period 15:11-1
|Shot missed by Antoine Vermette
|PP
2nd Period 14:18-1
|Antoine Vermette won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 14:18-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Benches
|PP
2nd Period 14:04-1
|Sami Vatanen shot blocked by Mattias Ekholm
|PP
2nd Period 13:58-1
|Ryan Kesler won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 13:58-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Crowd
|PP
2nd Period 13:57-1
|Cam Fowler shot blocked by Austin Watson
|PP
2nd Period 13:27-1
|Calle Jarnkrok won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 13:27-1
|Penalty to Miikka Salomaki 2 minutes for Boarding Christopher Wagner
2nd Period 12:55-1
|Vernon Fiddler credited with hit on Christopher Wagner in offensive zone
2nd Period 12:46-1
|Antoine Vermette won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 12:46-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
2nd Period 12:45-1
|Shot missed by Viktor Arvidsson
2nd Period 12:10-1
|Calle Jarnkrok won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 12:10-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Benches
2nd Period 12:03-1
|Giveaway by P.K. Subban in offensive zone
2nd Period 11:55-1
|Shot on goal by Austin Watson saved by Jonathan Bernier
2nd Period 11:48-1
|Frederick Gaudreau won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 11:48-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Crowd
2nd Period 11:17-1
|Giveaway by Nate Thompson in defensive zone
2nd Period 11:13-1
|Pontus Aberg shot blocked by Christopher Wagner
2nd Period 10:52-1
|Shot missed by Colton Sissons
2nd Period 10:48-1
|Takeaway by Pontus Aberg in neutral zone
2nd Period 10:35-1
|Antoine Vermette won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 10:35-1
|Stoppage - Objects on Ice
2nd Period 10:26-1
|Colton Sissons won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 10:26-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout
2nd Period 10:25-1
|Shot on goal by Corey Perry saved by Pekka Rinne
2nd Period 10:14-1
|Antoine Vermette won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 10:14-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 10:03-1
|Vernon Fiddler credited with hit on Josh Manson in neutral zone
2nd Period 9:00-1
|Sami Vatanen shot blocked by Colin Wilson
2nd Period 8:57-1
|Kevin Bieksa shot blocked by Yannick Weber
2nd Period 8:48-1
|Shot on goal by Ondrej Kase saved by Pekka Rinne
2nd Period 8:29-1
|Antoine Vermette won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 8:29-1
|Stoppage - Icing
|PP
2nd Period 7:59-1
|Shot missed by Brandon Montour
2nd Period 7:41-1
|Ryan Kesler credited with hit on Colton Sissons in offensive zone
|PP
2nd Period 7:36-1
|Sami Vatanen shot blocked by Viktor Arvidsson
|PP
2nd Period 6:54-1
|Colton Sissons won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 6:54-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
|PP
2nd Period 6:54-1
|Shot on goal by Ryan Getzlaf saved by Pekka Rinne
|PP
2nd Period 6:24-1
|Calle Jarnkrok won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 6:24-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
|PP
2nd Period 6:24-1
|Shot on goal by Sami Vatanen saved by Pekka Rinne
|PP
2nd Period 6:19-1
|Ryan Kesler won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 6:19-1
|Stoppage - TV timeout
2nd Period 6:19-1
|Penalty to Austin Watson 2 minutes for High-sticking Corey Perry
2nd Period 6:03-1
|Giveaway by P.K. Subban in neutral zone
2nd Period 5:55-1
|Shot missed by Calle Jarnkrok
2nd Period 5:46-1
|Shot on goal by Mattias Ekholm saved by Jonathan Bernier
2nd Period 5:38-1
|Shot missed by P.K. Subban
2nd Period 5:11-1
|Calle Jarnkrok won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 5:11-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 5:09-1
|Shot on goal by Andrew Cogliano saved by Pekka Rinne
2nd Period 4:51-1
|Ryan Kesler won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 4:51-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
2nd Period 4:45-1
|Ryan Kesler won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 4:45-1
|Goal scored by Ondrej Kase assisted by Sami Vatanen and Ryan Getzlaf
2nd Period 4:42-1
|Shot on goal by Sami Vatanen saved by Pekka Rinne
2nd Period 4:37-1
|Ryan Getzlaf won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 4:37-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 4:14-1
|Brandon Montour shot blocked by Yannick Weber
2nd Period 4:05-1
|Austin Watson credited with hit on Hampus Lindholm in defensive zone
2nd Period 4:04-1
|Nicolas Kerdiles shot blocked by Matthew Irwin
2nd Period 3:42-1
|Colin Wilson credited with hit on Jared Boll in defensive zone
2nd Period 3:35-1
|Giveaway by Colin Wilson in defensive zone
2nd Period 3:25-1
|Ryan Getzlaf won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 3:25-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Crowd
2nd Period 2:59-1
|Pontus Aberg credited with hit on Cam Fowler in offensive zone
2nd Period 2:20-1
|Vernon Fiddler won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 2:20-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 1:48-1
|Giveaway by Pekka Rinne in defensive zone
2nd Period 1:39-1
|Shot on goal by Roman Josi saved by Jonathan Bernier
2nd Period 1:31-1
|Shot missed by Kevin Bieksa
2nd Period 1:23-1
|Shot on goal by Jakob Silfverberg saved by Pekka Rinne
2nd Period 0:50-1
|Calle Jarnkrok won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 0:50-1
|Stoppage - Puck Frozen
2nd Period 0:48-1
|Takeaway by Frederick Gaudreau in defensive zone
2nd Period 0:35-1
|Hampus Lindholm shot blocked by Austin Watson
2nd Period 0:30-1
|Hampus Lindholm shot blocked by Austin Watson
2nd Period 0:25-1
|Antoine Vermette won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 0:25-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 0:24-1
|Shot on goal by Ryan Getzlaf saved by Pekka Rinne
2nd Period 0:00-1
|Ryan Getzlaf won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 0:00-1
|Start of 2nd period
|1st Period
1st Period 20:00-1
|End of 1st period
1st Period 19:57-1
|Antoine Vermette shot blocked by Austin Watson
1st Period 19:51-1
|Shot on goal by Christopher Wagner saved by Pekka Rinne
1st Period 18:32-1
|Ryan Kesler shot blocked by Mattias Ekholm
1st Period 17:37-1
|Ryan Getzlaf won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 17:37-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - Video Review
1st Period 17:36-1
|Shot on goal by Christopher Wagner saved by Pekka Rinne
1st Period 17:00-1
|Giveaway by Nicolas Kerdiles in offensive zone
|PP
1st Period 16:37-1
|Frederick Gaudreau won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 16:37-1
|Stoppage - Offside
1st Period 16:28-1
|Giveaway by Roman Josi in offensive zone
|PP
1st Period 15:48-1
|Giveaway by Colin Wilson in offensive zone
|PP
1st Period 15:30-1
|Ryan Kesler won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 15:30-1
|Stoppage - Puck Frozen
|PP
1st Period 14:25-1
|Giveaway by James Neal in offensive zone
|PP
1st Period 13:49-1
|Josh Manson credited with hit on Colin Wilson in defensive zone
|PP
1st Period 13:40-1
|Josh Manson credited with hit on Ryan Ellis in defensive zone
|PP
1st Period 13:02-1
|Sami Vatanen credited with hit on Roman Josi in defensive zone
|PP
1st Period 12:42-1
|Shot missed by Roman Josi
|PP
1st Period 12:03-1
|Calle Jarnkrok won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 12:03-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
|PP
1st Period 12:03-1
|Shot on goal by Ryan Kesler saved by Pekka Rinne
|PP
1st Period 12:02-1
|Shot on goal by Josh Manson saved by Pekka Rinne
|PP
1st Period 12:00-1
|Giveaway by P.K. Subban in defensive zone
|PP
1st Period 11:38-1
|Antoine Vermette won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 11:38-1
|Stoppage - TV timeout
1st Period 11:38-1
|Penalty to Nick Ritchie 10 minutes for Misconduct (10 min)
1st Period 11:38-1
|Penalty to Nick Ritchie 5 minutes for Boarding (Major) Viktor Arvidsson(served by Ondrej Kase)
1st Period 11:32-1
|Giveaway by Mattias Ekholm in defensive zone
1st Period 11:07-1
|Matthew Irwin shot blocked by Nate Thompson
1st Period 11:05-1
|Giveaway by Kevin Bieksa in defensive zone
1st Period 10:59-1
|Calle Jarnkrok won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 10:59-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 10:51-1
|Giveaway by Sami Vatanen in defensive zone
1st Period 10:28-1
|Nate Thompson credited with hit on Colin Wilson in offensive zone
1st Period 9:55-1
|Shot on goal by Colin Wilson saved by Jonathan Bernier
1st Period 9:42-1
|Takeaway by Colin Wilson in neutral zone
1st Period 9:34-1
|Cam Fowler shot blocked by James Neal
1st Period 9:16-1
|Ryan Ellis credited with hit on Ryan Kesler in defensive zone
1st Period 9:15-1
|Shot on goal by Ryan Kesler saved by Pekka Rinne
1st Period 8:47-1
|Calle Jarnkrok won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 8:47-1
|Goal scored by Colton Sissons assisted by Pontus Aberg
1st Period 8:44-1
|Giveaway by Cam Fowler in neutral zone
1st Period 8:25-1
|Giveaway by Corey Perry in neutral zone
1st Period 7:59-1
|Giveaway by Nicolas Kerdiles in defensive zone
1st Period 7:58-1
|Shot missed by P.K. Subban
1st Period 7:47-1
|Antoine Vermette credited with hit on Mattias Ekholm in neutral zone
1st Period 7:35-1
|Roman Josi shot blocked by Kevin Bieksa
1st Period 6:53-1
|Kevin Bieksa credited with hit on Frederick Gaudreau in defensive zone
1st Period 6:25-1
|Nick Ritchie credited with hit on Calle Jarnkrok in offensive zone
1st Period 6:19-1
|Takeaway by Calle Jarnkrok in defensive zone
1st Period 6:09-1
|Takeaway by Josh Manson in defensive zone
1st Period 6:05-1
|Takeaway by Calle Jarnkrok in offensive zone
1st Period 5:53-1
|Ryan Getzlaf won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 5:53-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Crowd
1st Period 5:41-1
|Shot on goal by Brandon Montour saved by Pekka Rinne
1st Period 5:22-1
|Colton Sissons won faceoff in offensive zone
|PP
1st Period 5:22-1
|Penalty to Ryan Kesler 2 minutes for Interference Roman Josi
1st Period 5:03-1
|Shot missed by Sami Vatanen
1st Period 4:57-1
|Ryan Kesler won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 4:57-1
|Penalty to P.K. Subban 2 minutes for Cross checking Corey Perry
1st Period 4:57-1
|Cam Fowler shot blocked by Austin Watson
1st Period 4:51-1
|Takeaway by Ryan Getzlaf in offensive zone
1st Period 4:51-1
|Shot on goal by Antoine Vermette saved by Pekka Rinne
1st Period 4:39-1
|Antoine Vermette won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 4:39-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 4:38-1
|Shot on goal by Nick Ritchie saved by Pekka Rinne
1st Period 4:34-1
|Shot on goal by Cam Fowler saved by Pekka Rinne
1st Period 4:23-1
|Austin Watson credited with hit on Corey Perry in neutral zone
1st Period 4:02-1
|Shot missed by Cam Fowler
1st Period 3:49-1
|Kevin Bieksa credited with hit on Calle Jarnkrok in defensive zone
1st Period 3:28-1
|Ryan Kesler credited with hit on Calle Jarnkrok in defensive zone
1st Period 3:18-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 3:18-1
|Viktor Arvidsson won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 3:17-1
|Shot on goal by James Neal saved by Jonathan Bernier
1st Period 3:13-1
|James Neal credited with hit on Hampus Lindholm in offensive zone
1st Period 3:00-1
|Viktor Arvidsson won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 3:00-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 2:53-1
|Nicolas Kerdiles credited with hit on Yannick Weber in offensive zone
1st Period 2:47-1
|Jared Boll credited with hit on Yannick Weber in offensive zone
1st Period 2:16-1
|Matthew Irwin shot blocked by Antoine Vermette
1st Period 2:15-1
|Cody McLeod credited with hit on Josh Manson in offensive zone
1st Period 2:02-1
|Takeaway by Christopher Wagner in offensive zone
1st Period 1:38-1
|Kevin Bieksa credited with hit on Pontus Aberg in defensive zone
1st Period 1:21-1
|Colton Sissons won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 1:21-1
|Goal scored by Austin Watson assisted by Yannick Weber and Matthew Irwin
1st Period 1:19-1
|Shot missed by Matthew Irwin
1st Period 1:13-1
|Frederick Gaudreau won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 1:13-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 1:04-1
|Shot on goal by Andrew Cogliano saved by Pekka Rinne
1st Period 1:02-1
|Shot missed by Brandon Montour
1st Period 0:52-1
|Andrew Cogliano shot blocked by Ryan Ellis
1st Period 0:40-1
|Shot missed by Andrew Cogliano
1st Period 0:36-1
|Ryan Kesler won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 0:36-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 0:34-1
|Shot on goal by Andrew Cogliano saved by Pekka Rinne
1st Period 0:13-1
|Shot on goal by Ryan Getzlaf saved by Pekka Rinne
1st Period 0:12-1
|Giveaway by Pekka Rinne in defensive zone
1st Period 0:00-1
|Ryan Getzlaf won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 0:00-1
|Start of 1st period