1st Period

1st Period 20:00 -1 End of 1st period

PP 1st Period 20:00 -1 Shot missed by Evgeni Malkin

PP 1st Period 19:51 -1 Shot missed by Justin Schultz

PP 1st Period 19:46 -1 Shot on goal by Patric Hornqvist saved by Pekka Rinne

PP 1st Period 19:18 -1 Sidney Crosby won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 19:18 -1 Penalty to James Neal 2 minutes for Interference Matt Cullen

1st Period 19:09 -1 Mattias Ekholm shot blocked by Carter Rowney

1st Period 19:08 -1 Giveaway by Brian Dumoulin in defensive zone

1st Period 19:00 -1 Takeaway by James Neal in offensive zone

1st Period 18:55 -1 Matt Cullen won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 18:55 -1 Stoppage - Puck Frozen

1st Period 18:54 -1 Ian Cole credited with hit on Colton Sissons in defensive zone

1st Period 18:50 -1 Giveaway by Ian Cole in defensive zone

1st Period 18:46 -1 Takeaway by Justin Schultz in defensive zone

1st Period 17:48 -1 Matt Cullen won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 17:48 -1 Stoppage - Offside

1st Period 16:42 -1 Giveaway by Roman Josi in defensive zone

1st Period 16:35 -1 Mike Fisher won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 16:35 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 16:34 -1 Shot on goal by Ian Cole saved by Pekka Rinne

1st Period 16:19 -1 Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 16:19 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 16:19 -1 Shot on goal by Phil Kessel saved by Pekka Rinne

1st Period 16:15 -1 Austin Watson credited with hit on Olli Maatta in offensive zone

1st Period 15:57 -1 Matt Cullen won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 15:57 -1 Goal scored by Sidney Crosby assisted by Brian Dumoulin

1st Period 15:45 -1 Roman Josi credited with hit on Bryan Rust in offensive zone

1st Period 15:38 -1 Roman Josi shot blocked by Ron Hainsey

1st Period 15:36 -1 Mike Fisher won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 15:36 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout

1st Period 15:35 -1 Shot on goal by Roman Josi saved by Matt Murray

1st Period 15:30 -1 Ian Cole credited with hit on Colton Sissons in defensive zone

1st Period 15:23 -1 Takeaway by Pontus Aberg in defensive zone

1st Period 15:19 -1 Giveaway by P.K. Subban in defensive zone

1st Period 15:00 -1 Giveaway by Mattias Ekholm in defensive zone

1st Period 14:51 -1 Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 14:51 -1 Stoppage - Visitor Timeout

1st Period 14:51 -1 Stoppage - Chlg Hm - goal interference

1st Period 14:51 -1 Goal scored by Calle Jarnkrok assisted by Austin Watson and Craig Smith

1st Period 14:50 -1 Shot on goal by Craig Smith saved by Matt Murray

1st Period 14:29 -1 Josh Archibald credited with hit on P.K. Subban in offensive zone

1st Period 14:10 -1 Bryan Rust credited with hit on Filip Forsberg in offensive zone

1st Period 14:03 -1 Shot missed by Jake Guentzel

1st Period 13:43 -1 Sidney Crosby won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 13:43 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Benches

1st Period 13:36 -1 Shot on goal by James Neal saved by Matt Murray

1st Period 13:27 -1 Chris Kunitz credited with hit on Viktor Arvidsson in defensive zone

1st Period 13:21 -1 Shot on goal by James Neal saved by Matt Murray

1st Period 13:03 -1 Mike Fisher won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 13:03 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 12:41 -1 Takeaway by Harry Zolnierczyk in offensive zone

1st Period 11:52 -1 Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 11:52 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting - TV timeout

1st Period 11:52 -1 Sidney Crosby shot blocked by P.K. Subban

1st Period 11:33 -1 Josh Archibald shot blocked by Matthew Irwin

1st Period 11:33 -1 Giveaway by Matthew Irwin in defensive zone

1st Period 11:23 -1 Giveaway by Pekka Rinne in defensive zone

1st Period 11:07 -1 Colton Sissons credited with hit on Justin Schultz in offensive zone

1st Period 10:55 -1 Colton Sissons credited with hit on Ian Cole in offensive zone

1st Period 10:51 -1 Shot on goal by Evgeni Malkin saved by Pekka Rinne

1st Period 10:35 -1 Evgeni Malkin shot blocked by Ryan Ellis

1st Period 10:19 -1 Shot missed by Carl Hagelin

1st Period 10:12 -1 Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 10:12 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 10:04 -1 Shot missed by Bryan Rust

1st Period 9:53 -1 Shot on goal by Craig Smith saved by Matt Murray

1st Period 9:50 -1 Takeaway by Craig Smith in defensive zone

1st Period 9:35 -1 Austin Watson credited with hit on Ian Cole in offensive zone

1st Period 9:28 -1 Matt Cullen won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 9:28 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 9:26 -1 Filip Forsberg credited with hit on Chris Kunitz in offensive zone

PP 1st Period 9:11 -1 Ian Cole credited with hit on Viktor Arvidsson in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 8:31 -1 Carter Rowney won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 8:31 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Crowd

PP 1st Period 8:13 -1 Ian Cole credited with hit on Roman Josi in neutral zone

PP 1st Period 7:20 -1 Giveaway by Brian Dumoulin in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 7:15 -1 Matt Cullen won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 7:15 -1 Penalty to Patric Hornqvist 2 minutes for Tripping Ryan Ellis

1st Period 6:55 -1 Shot on goal by Filip Forsberg saved by Matt Murray

1st Period 6:54 -1 Giveaway by Brian Dumoulin in defensive zone

1st Period 6:32 -1 Pontus Aberg shot blocked by Brian Dumoulin

1st Period 6:28 -1 Colton Sissons won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 6:28 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

1st Period 6:27 -1 Filip Forsberg shot blocked by Ron Hainsey

1st Period 6:23 -1 Carl Hagelin shot blocked by P.K. Subban

1st Period 6:20 -1 Takeaway by Carl Hagelin in offensive zone

1st Period 6:15 -1 Evgeni Malkin won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 6:15 -1 Stoppage - Net Off - TV timeout

1st Period 6:14 -1 Yannick Weber credited with hit on Josh Archibald in defensive zone

1st Period 6:07 -1 Harry Zolnierczyk credited with hit on Olli Maatta in defensive zone

1st Period 6:06 -1 Giveaway by Pekka Rinne in defensive zone

1st Period 5:31 -1 Mike Fisher credited with hit on Bryan Rust in offensive zone

1st Period 5:05 -1 Sidney Crosby won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 5:05 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 5:05 -1 Shot on goal by Ian Cole saved by Pekka Rinne

1st Period 5:01 -1 Bryan Rust credited with hit on Viktor Arvidsson in offensive zone

1st Period 4:45 -1 Sidney Crosby won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 4:45 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 4:24 -1 Ryan Ellis shot blocked by Chris Kunitz

1st Period 4:19 -1 Calle Jarnkrok won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 4:19 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 4:01 -1 Brian Dumoulin credited with hit on Viktor Arvidsson in defensive zone

1st Period 3:53 -1 Evgeni Malkin credited with hit on Mattias Ekholm in offensive zone

1st Period 3:46 -1 Shot missed by Carl Hagelin

1st Period 3:29 -1 James Neal shot blocked by Olli Maatta

1st Period 3:20 -1 Mike Fisher won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 3:20 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 3:03 -1 Matt Cullen won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 3:03 -1 Stoppage - Puck Frozen

1st Period 2:40 -1 Josh Archibald credited with hit on Matthew Irwin in offensive zone

1st Period 2:21 -1 Matthew Irwin credited with hit on Josh Archibald in defensive zone

1st Period 2:05 -1 Frederick Gaudreau won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 2:05 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Crowd

1st Period 2:05 -1 Craig Smith shot blocked by Bryan Rust

1st Period 1:56 -1 Takeaway by Matthew Irwin in defensive zone

1st Period 1:50 -1 Sidney Crosby won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 1:50 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 1:41 -1 Matthew Irwin credited with hit on Phil Kessel in neutral zone

1st Period 1:04 -1 Brian Dumoulin credited with hit on Filip Forsberg in defensive zone

1st Period 0:51 -1 Patric Hornqvist credited with hit on Filip Forsberg in neutral zone

1st Period 0:41 -1 Colton Sissons won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 0:41 -1 Stoppage - Offside

1st Period 0:29 -1 Patric Hornqvist won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 0:29 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 0:00 -1 Mike Fisher won faceoff in neutral zone