2nd Period

2nd Period 7:46 -1 Evgeni Malkin credited with hit on Matthew Irwin in offensive zone

2nd Period 7:11 -1 Shot on goal by Calle Jarnkrok saved by Matt Murray

2nd Period 7:03 -1 Chris Kunitz credited with hit on Mattias Ekholm in offensive zone

2nd Period 6:54 -1 Mike Fisher shot blocked by Patric Hornqvist

2nd Period 6:40 -1 P.K. Subban credited with hit on Patric Hornqvist in neutral zone

2nd Period 6:37 -1 Mike Fisher credited with hit on Carter Rowney in offensive zone

2nd Period 6:31 -1 Shot on goal by Roman Josi saved by Matt Murray

2nd Period 6:10 -1 Colton Sissons credited with hit on Olli Maatta in offensive zone

2nd Period 5:58 -1 Filip Forsberg shot blocked by Trevor Daley

2nd Period 5:34 -1 Matthew Irwin credited with hit on Sidney Crosby in defensive zone

2nd Period 5:19 -1 Colton Sissons won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 5:19 -1 Stoppage - Icing

2nd Period 5:15 -1 Scott Wilson credited with hit on Matthew Irwin in offensive zone

2nd Period 5:10 -1 Filip Forsberg credited with hit on Ian Cole in offensive zone

2nd Period 4:51 -1 Harry Zolnierczyk credited with hit on Ian Cole in offensive zone

2nd Period 4:46 -1 Austin Watson credited with hit on Evgeni Malkin in offensive zone

2nd Period 4:38 -1 Chris Kunitz credited with hit on Matthew Irwin in defensive zone

2nd Period 4:19 -1 Mattias Ekholm credited with hit on Bryan Rust in defensive zone

2nd Period 4:16 -1 Calle Jarnkrok credited with hit on Matt Cullen in defensive zone

2nd Period 4:07 -1 Craig Smith credited with hit on Ian Cole in offensive zone

2nd Period 4:03 -1 Matt Cullen won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 4:03 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

2nd Period 4:02 -1 Shot missed by P.K. Subban

2nd Period 3:57 -1 Justin Schultz credited with hit on Colin Wilson in defensive zone

2nd Period 3:41 -1 Shot on goal by Patric Hornqvist saved by Juuse Saros

2nd Period 3:42 -1 Patric Hornqvist credited with hit on Roman Josi in offensive zone

2nd Period 3:39 -1 Shot on goal by Patric Hornqvist saved by Juuse Saros

2nd Period 3:21 -1 Shot on goal by Carter Rowney saved by Juuse Saros

2nd Period 3:03 -1 Carter Rowney won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 3:03 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Benches

2nd Period 3:00 -1 Shot on goal by Jake Guentzel saved by Juuse Saros

2nd Period 2:47 -1 Sidney Crosby won faceoff in offensive zone

2nd Period 2:47 -1 Stoppage - Puck Frozen

2nd Period 2:43 -1 Frederick Gaudreau won faceoff in defensive zone

2nd Period 2:43 -1 Stoppage - Icing

2nd Period 2:42 -1 Bryan Rust credited with hit on Matthew Irwin in offensive zone

2nd Period 2:39 -1 Shot on goal by Chris Kunitz saved by Juuse Saros

2nd Period 2:34 -1 Chris Kunitz credited with hit on Matthew Irwin in offensive zone

2nd Period 2:31 -1 Bryan Rust credited with hit on Harry Zolnierczyk in offensive zone

2nd Period 2:22 -1 Austin Watson credited with hit on Ron Hainsey in offensive zone

2nd Period 2:15 -1 Brian Dumoulin credited with hit on Harry Zolnierczyk in neutral zone

2nd Period 2:01 -1 Ian Cole credited with hit on Colin Wilson in defensive zone

2nd Period 1:48 -1 P.K. Subban credited with hit on Evgeni Malkin in neutral zone

2nd Period 1:46 -1 Evgeni Malkin credited with hit on Craig Smith in neutral zone

2nd Period 1:19 -1 Calle Jarnkrok won faceoff in neutral zone

2nd Period 1:19 -1 Goal scored by Conor Sheary assisted by Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel

2nd Period 0:29 -1 Colton Sissons credited with hit on Bryan Rust in neutral zone

2nd Period 0:00 -1 Colton Sissons won faceoff in neutral zone