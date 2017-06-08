Scores for Jun 8, 2017
  • 12:142nd
    2nd
     
    NSH
    PIT
    0
    4
    0
    4
    0

In Progress - 2nd 12:14

Series tied 2-2 (Game 5 of 7)

Close

Series tied 2-2

Game 1: Monday, May 29th
Predators3Final
Penguins5
Game 2: Wednesday, May 31st
Predators1Final
Penguins4
Game 3: Saturday, June 3rd
Penguins1Final
Predators5
Game 4: Monday, June 5th
Penguins1Final
Predators4
Game 5: Thursday, June 8th
Predators012:14
2nd
Penguins4
Game 6: Sunday, June 11th
Penguins8:00 PM
ET
Predators
Game 7: Wednesday, June 14th
Predators8:00 PM
ET
Penguins

Predators 0

 

Penguins 4

 

Coverage: NBC

8:00 PM ET, June 8, 2017

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

1 2 3 T
NSH 0 0 0
PIT 3 1 4
10
5
2
1
Last Plays:
Last Play
Last Scoring
All Scoring
Roster
Play-by-Play
Stats:
Current
Season
Nashville Predators
ForwardsGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
DefenseGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
GoaltendersSAGASVSV%TOI
 
Pittsburgh Penguins
ForwardsGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
DefenseGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
GoaltendersSAGASVSV%TOI

