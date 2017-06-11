Scores for Jun 11, 2017
  • 11:222nd
    2nd
     
    PIT
    NSH
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0

In Progress - 2nd 11:22

Pittsburgh leads 3-2 (Game 6 of 7)

Close

Pittsburgh leads 3-2

Game 1: Monday, May 29th
Predators3Final
Penguins5
Game 2: Wednesday, May 31st
Predators1Final
Penguins4
Game 3: Saturday, June 3rd
Penguins1Final
Predators5
Game 4: Monday, June 5th
Penguins1Final
Predators4
Game 5: Thursday, June 8th
Predators0Final
Penguins6
Game 6: Sunday, June 11th
Penguins011:22
2nd
Predators0
Game 7: Wednesday, June 14th
Predators8:00 PM
ET
Penguins

Penguins 0

 

Predators 0

 

Coverage: NBC

8:00 PM ET, June 11, 2017

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

1 2 3 T
PIT 0 0 0
NSH 0 0 0
10
5
2
1
Last Plays:
Last Play
Last Scoring
All Scoring
Roster
Play-by-Play
Stats:
Current
Season
Pittsburgh Penguins
ForwardsGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
DefenseGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
GoaltendersSAGASVSV%TOI
 
Nashville Predators
ForwardsGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
DefenseGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
GoaltendersSAGASVSV%TOI

SPONSORED HEADLINES