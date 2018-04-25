- 0:513rd3rd0TOR
Series tied 3-3
|Game 1: Thursday, April 12th
|Maple Leafs
|1
|Final
|Bruins
|5
|Game 2: Saturday, April 14th
|Maple Leafs
|3
|Final
|Bruins
|7
|Game 3: Monday, April 16th
|Bruins
|2
|Final
|Maple Leafs
|4
|Game 4: Thursday, April 19th
|Bruins
|3
|Final
|Maple Leafs
|1
|Game 5: Saturday, April 21st
|Maple Leafs
|4
|Final
|Bruins
|3
|Game 6: Monday, April 23rd
|Bruins
|1
|Final
|Maple Leafs
|3
|Game 7: Wednesday, April 25th
|Maple Leafs
|4
|0:51
3rd
|Bruins
|7
Bruins 7
Coverage: NBCSN
7:30 PM ET, April 25, 2018
TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
|1
|2
|3
|OT
|T
|TOR
|2
|2
|0
|4
|BOS
|3
|0
|4
|7
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|TOR
|M Marner 8
|J van Riemsdyk 3
|M Marner 6
|BOS
|D Pastrnak 11
|D Pastrnak 4
|T Krug 7
10
5
2
1
Last Plays:
Last Play
Last Scoring
All Scoring
Roster
Play-by-Play
Stats:
Current
Season
All
3
2
1
Period:
|3rd Period
3rd Period 19:09-1
|Goal scored by Brad Marchand
3rd Period 18:59-1
|Shot missed by Nazem Kadri
3rd Period 18:12-1
|Shot on goal by Auston Matthews saved by Tuukka Rask
3rd Period 18:00-1
|Stoppage - Icing
3rd Period 18:00-1
|William Nylander won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 17:46-1
|Shot on goal by Nazem Kadri saved by Tuukka Rask
3rd Period 17:41-1
|Shot on goal by Tyler Bozak saved by Tuukka Rask
3rd Period 16:51-1
|Zdeno Chara credited with hit on Zach Hyman in defensive zone
3rd Period 16:22-1
|Shot on goal by Nazem Kadri saved by Tuukka Rask
3rd Period 16:05-1
|Jake DeBrusk credited with hit on Jake Gardiner in offensive zone
3rd Period 15:54-1
|Shot missed by Jake Gardiner
3rd Period 15:19-1
|Takeaway by Sean Kuraly in offensive zone
3rd Period 15:11-1
|Noel Acciari credited with hit on Travis Dermott in offensive zone
3rd Period 14:56-1
|Giveaway by Zach Hyman in offensive zone
3rd Period 14:27-1
|Shot on goal by Nikita Zaitsev saved by Tuukka Rask
3rd Period 14:10-1
|Patrick Marleau credited with hit on Kevan Miller in offensive zone
3rd Period 13:45-1
|Takeaway by Nazem Kadri in offensive zone
3rd Period 12:53-1
|Shot on goal by Danton Heinen saved by Frederik Andersen
3rd Period 12:50-1
|Stoppage - Icing
3rd Period 12:50-1
|Riley Nash won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 12:40-1
|Giveaway by Ron Hainsey in defensive zone
3rd Period 12:21-1
|Takeaway by Noel Acciari in offensive zone
3rd Period 11:39-1
|Tyler Bozak won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 11:39-1
|Goal scored by David Pastrnak assisted by Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand
3rd Period 10:48-1
|Riley Nash won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 10:48-1
|Stoppage - Icing
3rd Period 10:39-1
|Stoppage - Icing
3rd Period 10:39-1
|Riley Nash won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 10:32-1
|Riley Nash won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 10:32-1
|Stoppage - Offside - TV timeout
3rd Period 10:32-1
|Auston Matthews credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone
3rd Period 10:09-1
|Kevan Miller credited with hit on William Nylander in defensive zone
3rd Period 9:58-1
|Giveaway by Tim Schaller in offensive zone
3rd Period 9:47-1
|Travis Dermott credited with hit on Sean Kuraly in defensive zone
3rd Period 9:40-1
|Shot on goal by Sean Kuraly saved by Frederik Andersen
3rd Period 9:09-1
|David Krejci won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 9:09-1
|Stoppage - Icing
3rd Period 8:37-1
|Shot on goal by Travis Dermott saved by Tuukka Rask
3rd Period 8:32-1
|Kasperi Kapanen won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 8:32-1
|Stoppage - Icing
3rd Period 8:00-1
|Auston Matthews won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 8:00-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
3rd Period 8:00-1
|Shot on goal by Zach Hyman saved by Tuukka Rask
3rd Period 8:00-1
|Shot on goal by Connor Brown saved by Tuukka Rask
3rd Period 8:00-1
|Shot missed by Zach Hyman
3rd Period 7:52-1
|Zach Hyman won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 7:52-1
|Stoppage - Icing
3rd Period 7:13-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 7:13-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting - TV timeout
3rd Period 7:05-1
|Shot on goal by David Backes saved by Frederik Andersen
3rd Period 6:51-1
|Shot missed by Kasperi Kapanen
3rd Period 6:44-1
|Tyler Bozak won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 6:44-1
|Stoppage - Icing
3rd Period 6:23-1
|Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Patrick Marleau in defensive zone
3rd Period 6:06-1
|Shot missed by Auston Matthews
3rd Period 5:54-1
|Shot on goal by Rick Nash saved by Frederik Andersen
3rd Period 5:49-1
|Takeaway by Riley Nash in defensive zone
3rd Period 5:25-1
|Riley Nash won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 5:25-1
|Goal scored by Jake DeBrusk assisted by David Krejci
3rd Period 5:19-1
|Takeaway by David Krejci in defensive zone
3rd Period 5:01-1
|Stoppage - Offside
3rd Period 5:01-1
|William Nylander won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 4:26-1
|Shot missed by Charlie McAvoy
3rd Period 4:23-1
|Giveaway by Brad Marchand in offensive zone
3rd Period 3:52-1
|Patrick Marleau credited with hit on Kevan Miller in offensive zone
3rd Period 3:48-1
|Shot missed by Patrick Marleau
3rd Period 3:41-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 3:41-1
|Penalty to Tyler Bozak 2 minutes for Interference Rick Nash
3rd Period 3:41-1
|Penalty to Rick Nash 2 minutes for Cross checking Tyler Bozak
3rd Period 3:21-1
|Shot on goal by Kevan Miller saved by Frederik Andersen
3rd Period 3:09-1
|Kevan Miller credited with hit on Connor Brown in defensive zone
3rd Period 2:57-1
|Stoppage - Offside
|PP
3rd Period 2:57-1
|Tyler Bozak won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 2:53-1
|Sean Kuraly credited with hit on Ron Hainsey in offensive zone
3rd Period 2:23-1
|Jake Gardiner credited with hit on Riley Nash in defensive zone
3rd Period 2:02-1
|Giveaway by Matt Grzelcyk in neutral zone
3rd Period 1:39-1
|Shot missed by Morgan Rielly
3rd Period 1:10-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 1:10-1
|Goal scored by Torey Krug assisted by Kevan Miller and Patrice Bergeron
3rd Period 1:06-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in offensive zone
3rd Period 1:06-1
|Penalty to Zach Hyman 2 minutes for Roughing David Krejci
3rd Period 1:06-1
|Penalty to David Krejci 2 minutes for Roughing Zach Hyman
3rd Period 1:03-1
|Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Frederik Andersen
3rd Period 0:55-1
|David Krejci credited with hit on Connor Brown in neutral zone
3rd Period 0:50-1
|Giveaway by David Krejci in offensive zone
3rd Period 0:21-1
|Tomas Plekanec won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 0:21-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
3rd Period 0:21-1
|Shot on goal by Zdeno Chara saved by Frederik Andersen
3rd Period 0:11-1
|Jake DeBrusk credited with hit on Nikita Zaitsev in offensive zone
3rd Period 0:00-1
|David Krejci won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 0:00-1
|Start of 3rd period
|2nd Period
2nd Period 20:00-1
|End of 2nd period
2nd Period 19:56-1
|David Backes credited with hit on Morgan Rielly in offensive zone
2nd Period 19:52-1
|Giveaway by Charlie McAvoy in neutral zone
2nd Period 19:40-1
|Matt Grzelcyk credited with hit on Mitchell Marner in defensive zone
2nd Period 19:28-1
|Tomas Plekanec won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 19:28-1
|Stoppage - Hand Pass
2nd Period 18:57-1
|Jake DeBrusk shot blocked by Nikita Zaitsev
2nd Period 18:54-1
|Nazem Kadri credited with hit on Kevan Miller in offensive zone
2nd Period 18:47-1
|William Nylander credited with hit on Rick Nash in neutral zone
2nd Period 18:33-1
|Nazem Kadri won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 18:33-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 18:33-1
|Shot on goal by Connor Brown saved by Tuukka Rask
2nd Period 18:33-1
|Takeaway by Connor Brown in offensive zone
2nd Period 18:29-1
|Shot missed by Connor Brown
2nd Period 18:24-1
|Shot on goal by Zach Hyman saved by Tuukka Rask
2nd Period 18:13-1
|Takeaway by Morgan Rielly in defensive zone
2nd Period 17:57-1
|Roman Polak credited with hit on Sean Kuraly in neutral zone
2nd Period 17:50-1
|Roman Polak shot blocked by Charlie McAvoy
2nd Period 17:38-1
|Takeaway by James van Riemsdyk in offensive zone
2nd Period 17:27-1
|David Pastrnak credited with hit on Kasperi Kapanen in neutral zone
2nd Period 17:25-1
|Giveaway by David Pastrnak in defensive zone
2nd Period 17:01-1
|Giveaway by Brad Marchand in offensive zone
2nd Period 16:28-1
|Brad Marchand won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 16:28-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 16:23-1
|Shot on goal by Zdeno Chara saved by Frederik Andersen
2nd Period 16:15-1
|Torey Krug shot blocked by Roman Polak
2nd Period 16:08-1
|Riley Nash won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 16:08-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 15:59-1
|Noel Acciari credited with hit on Roman Polak in neutral zone
2nd Period 15:17-1
|Shot on goal by Rick Nash saved by Frederik Andersen
2nd Period 15:14-1
|David Krejci won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 15:14-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 15:07-1
|Zach Hyman credited with hit on Kevan Miller in neutral zone
2nd Period 15:00-1
|David Krejci won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 15:00-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 14:52-1
|Nazem Kadri won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 14:52-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 14:34-1
|Takeaway by Zach Hyman in neutral zone
2nd Period 14:22-1
|Shot on goal by David Pastrnak saved by Frederik Andersen
2nd Period 14:04-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 14:04-1
|Stoppage - Offside - TV timeout
2nd Period 13:45-1
|Patrick Marleau credited with hit on Brad Marchand in defensive zone
2nd Period 13:42-1
|Shot missed by Charlie McAvoy
2nd Period 13:12-1
|Tomas Plekanec won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 13:12-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 13:12-1
|Shot on goal by David Backes saved by Frederik Andersen
2nd Period 13:10-1
|Giveaway by Nazem Kadri in defensive zone
2nd Period 13:10-1
|Riley Nash credited with hit on Travis Dermott in offensive zone
2nd Period 13:02-1
|William Nylander credited with hit on Danton Heinen in neutral zone
2nd Period 12:40-1
|Riley Nash won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 12:40-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 12:20-1
|Takeaway by Tyler Bozak in neutral zone
2nd Period 11:58-1
|Shot missed by Patrick Marleau
2nd Period 11:39-1
|Brad Marchand credited with hit on Tomas Plekanec in offensive zone
2nd Period 11:19-1
|Tomas Plekanec won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 11:19-1
|Stoppage - Puck Frozen - TV timeout
2nd Period 11:16-1
|Shot missed by Zach Hyman
2nd Period 10:58-1
|Nazem Kadri credited with hit on Kevan Miller in offensive zone
2nd Period 10:51-1
|Takeaway by William Nylander in offensive zone
2nd Period 10:44-1
|Roman Polak credited with hit on Danton Heinen in defensive zone
2nd Period 10:40-1
|Giveaway by Danton Heinen in offensive zone
2nd Period 10:24-1
|David Backes credited with hit on Ron Hainsey in neutral zone
2nd Period 9:55-1
|Riley Nash won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 9:55-1
|Stoppage - Offside
2nd Period 9:51-1
|Noel Acciari credited with hit on Zach Hyman in defensive zone
2nd Period 9:47-1
|Shot on goal by Morgan Rielly saved by Tuukka Rask
2nd Period 9:40-1
|Noel Acciari credited with hit on Ron Hainsey in offensive zone
2nd Period 9:28-1
|Sean Kuraly won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 9:28-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 9:28-1
|Shot on goal by Mitchell Marner saved by Tuukka Rask
2nd Period 9:19-1
|Shot on goal by Jake DeBrusk saved by Frederik Andersen
2nd Period 9:09-1
|Roman Polak credited with hit on Jake DeBrusk in defensive zone
2nd Period 8:59-1
|Shot on goal by Jake DeBrusk saved by Frederik Andersen
2nd Period 8:49-1
|Patrick Marleau credited with hit on Kevan Miller in offensive zone
2nd Period 8:34-1
|Patrick Marleau won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 8:34-1
|Stoppage - High Stick - TV timeout
2nd Period 8:21-1
|Nikita Zaitsev credited with hit on Sean Kuraly in defensive zone
2nd Period 8:13-1
|Nikita Zaitsev credited with hit on Sean Kuraly in defensive zone
2nd Period 7:36-1
|Morgan Rielly shot blocked by Zdeno Chara
2nd Period 7:24-1
|Kevan Miller credited with hit on Andreas Johnsson in neutral zone
2nd Period 6:05-1
|David Krejci won faceoff in neutral zone
|SH
2nd Period 6:05-1
|Shorthanded Goal Scored by Kasperi Kapanen
|PP
2nd Period 5:55-1
|Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Frederik Andersen
|PP
2nd Period 5:46-1
|Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Frederik Andersen
2nd Period 5:30-1
|Ron Hainsey credited with hit on Patrice Bergeron in neutral zone
2nd Period 5:28-1
|Takeaway by Ron Hainsey in neutral zone
|PP
2nd Period 5:12-1
|Takeaway by Ron Hainsey in defensive zone
|PP
2nd Period 4:56-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 4:56-1
|Penalty to Tomas Plekanec 2 minutes for Interference Brad Marchand
2nd Period 4:19-1
|Jake Gardiner credited with hit on David Pastrnak in defensive zone
2nd Period 4:12-1
|Takeaway by Jake DeBrusk in offensive zone
2nd Period 4:09-1
|Shot on goal by David Krejci saved by Frederik Andersen
2nd Period 4:02-1
|Charlie McAvoy shot blocked by Nikita Zaitsev
2nd Period 3:57-1
|Shot on goal by Jake DeBrusk saved by Frederik Andersen
2nd Period 3:38-1
|Zdeno Chara shot blocked by Nikita Zaitsev
2nd Period 3:29-1
|David Krejci won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 3:29-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 3:22-1
|Auston Matthews won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 3:22-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 3:09-1
|Shot missed by Auston Matthews
2nd Period 2:36-1
|Adam McQuaid credited with hit on Andreas Johnsson in defensive zone
2nd Period 2:24-1
|Nazem Kadri won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 2:24-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Crowd
2nd Period 2:24-1
|Matt Grzelcyk credited with hit on Kasperi Kapanen in defensive zone
2nd Period 2:07-1
|Riley Nash won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 2:07-1
|Goal scored by Travis Dermott assisted by Roman Polak and William Nylander
2nd Period 2:05-1
|Travis Dermott shot blocked by David Pastrnak
2nd Period 1:32-1
|Shot on goal by Brad Marchand saved by Frederik Andersen
2nd Period 1:15-1
|David Pastrnak shot blocked by Ron Hainsey
2nd Period 0:56-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 0:56-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 0:56-1
|Shot on goal by Kevan Miller saved by Frederik Andersen
2nd Period 0:51-1
|Shot missed by Patrice Bergeron
2nd Period 0:48-1
|Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Frederik Andersen
2nd Period 0:34-1
|Auston Matthews won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 0:34-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 0:00-1
|David Krejci won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 0:00-1
|Start of 2nd period
|1st Period
1st Period 20:00-1
|End of 1st period
1st Period 20:00-1
|Shot on goal by Brad Marchand saved by Frederik Andersen
1st Period 19:50-1
|Shot missed by Patrick Marleau
1st Period 19:40-1
|Ron Hainsey credited with hit on David Pastrnak in defensive zone
1st Period 19:29-1
|Shot on goal by Mitchell Marner saved by Tuukka Rask
1st Period 19:23-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 19:23-1
|Goal scored by Patrice Bergeron assisted by Kevan Miller and David Backes
1st Period 19:15-1
|Shot missed by David Backes
1st Period 19:12-1
|James van Riemsdyk credited with hit on Kevan Miller in defensive zone
1st Period 19:00-1
|Shot on goal by Danton Heinen saved by Frederik Andersen
1st Period 18:38-1
|James van Riemsdyk credited with hit on David Backes in neutral zone
1st Period 18:28-1
|Shot on goal by Nazem Kadri saved by Tuukka Rask
1st Period 18:22-1
|Shot on goal by Nazem Kadri saved by Tuukka Rask
1st Period 18:12-1
|Rick Nash credited with hit on Roman Polak in offensive zone
1st Period 17:38-1
|Auston Matthews credited with hit on David Krejci in defensive zone
1st Period 17:10-1
|Shot on goal by Auston Matthews saved by Tuukka Rask
1st Period 17:04-1
|Takeaway by Connor Brown in offensive zone
1st Period 16:40-1
|Giveaway by Jake Gardiner in neutral zone
1st Period 16:33-1
|Tyler Bozak credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone
1st Period 15:56-1
|Patrice Bergeron shot blocked by Ron Hainsey
1st Period 15:27-1
|Giveaway by Patrice Bergeron in offensive zone
1st Period 15:16-1
|Nazem Kadri shot blocked by Kevan Miller
1st Period 15:04-1
|Giveaway by Andreas Johnsson in neutral zone
1st Period 14:46-1
|William Nylander won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 14:46-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 14:46-1
|Shot on goal by Matt Grzelcyk saved by Frederik Andersen
1st Period 14:41-1
|Shot on goal by Matt Grzelcyk saved by Frederik Andersen
1st Period 14:37-1
|Rick Nash shot blocked by Mitchell Marner
1st Period 14:31-1
|David Krejci won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 14:31-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout
1st Period 14:28-1
|Shot on goal by David Krejci saved by Frederik Andersen
1st Period 14:17-1
|Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Zach Hyman in defensive zone
1st Period 14:01-1
|Takeaway by Auston Matthews in offensive zone
1st Period 13:51-1
|Takeaway by Auston Matthews in offensive zone
|PP
1st Period 13:25-1
|Shot missed by Mitchell Marner
|PP
1st Period 13:23-1
|Noel Acciari credited with hit on Tyler Bozak in defensive zone
|PP
1st Period 13:18-1
|Shot missed by Nazem Kadri
1st Period 13:09-1
|Kevan Miller credited with hit on Nazem Kadri in defensive zone
|PP
1st Period 12:42-1
|Mitchell Marner shot blocked by Zdeno Chara
|PP
1st Period 11:59-1
|Auston Matthews shot blocked by Adam McQuaid
|PP
1st Period 11:54-1
|Jake Gardiner shot blocked by Patrice Bergeron
|PP
1st Period 11:50-1
|Brad Marchand credited with hit on William Nylander in defensive zone
|PP
1st Period 11:30-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 11:30-1
|Penalty to Rick Nash 2 minutes for High-sticking Zach Hyman
1st Period 11:27-1
|Shot missed by Auston Matthews
1st Period 11:14-1
|Takeaway by Auston Matthews in defensive zone
1st Period 11:05-1
|David Krejci won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 11:05-1
|Stoppage - Player Injury
1st Period 11:05-1
|Zdeno Chara shot blocked by Morgan Rielly
1st Period 10:50-1
|Shot on goal by Mitchell Marner saved by Tuukka Rask
1st Period 10:44-1
|Tomas Plekanec won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 10:44-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 10:40-1
|Zach Hyman credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in neutral zone
1st Period 10:31-1
|Auston Matthews won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 10:31-1
|Stoppage - Offside - TV timeout
1st Period 10:03-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 10:03-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 9:51-1
|Kevan Miller credited with hit on James van Riemsdyk in neutral zone
1st Period 9:38-1
|Danton Heinen shot blocked by Roman Polak
1st Period 9:10-1
|Tyler Bozak won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 9:10-1
|Goal scored by Danton Heinen assisted by David Krejci and Rick Nash
1st Period 9:01-1
|Giveaway by Jake Gardiner in defensive zone
1st Period 8:41-1
|Giveaway by Nazem Kadri in offensive zone
1st Period 8:39-1
|Zdeno Chara credited with hit on Nazem Kadri in defensive zone
1st Period 8:28-1
|Travis Dermott credited with hit on Noel Acciari in defensive zone
1st Period 8:03-1
|Auston Matthews won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 8:03-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 7:59-1
|Noel Acciari credited with hit on Roman Polak in offensive zone
1st Period 7:48-1
|Takeaway by Brad Marchand in defensive zone
1st Period 7:36-1
|Tomas Plekanec shot blocked by Zdeno Chara
1st Period 7:24-1
|Zdeno Chara shot blocked by Mitchell Marner
1st Period 7:17-1
|Takeaway by Patrice Bergeron in offensive zone
1st Period 7:06-1
|Takeaway by Patrice Bergeron in neutral zone
1st Period 6:34-1
|Tyler Bozak credited with hit on Riley Nash in offensive zone
1st Period 6:12-1
|Tyler Bozak won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 6:12-1
|Goal scored by Patrick Marleau assisted by Mitchell Marner
1st Period 6:10-1
|Giveaway by Torey Krug in defensive zone
1st Period 6:05-1
|Takeaway by Morgan Rielly in defensive zone
1st Period 5:51-1
|Tomas Plekanec won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 5:51-1
|Stoppage - Offside
1st Period 5:46-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 5:46-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 5:35-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 5:35-1
|Stoppage - Offside
1st Period 5:31-1
|Jake DeBrusk credited with hit on Ron Hainsey in offensive zone
1st Period 5:23-1
|Tomas Plekanec won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 5:23-1
|Stoppage - Player Equipment
1st Period 5:16-1
|Nazem Kadri credited with hit on Tim Schaller in defensive zone
1st Period 4:47-1
|William Nylander won faceoff in neutral zone
|PP
1st Period 4:47-1
|Power Play Goal Scored by Jake DeBrusk assisted by David Krejci and David Pastrnak
|PP
1st Period 4:28-1
|Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Frederik Andersen
|PP
1st Period 4:17-1
|Roman Polak credited with hit on David Backes in defensive zone
|PP
1st Period 3:52-1
|Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Frederik Andersen
|PP
1st Period 3:00-1
|Zach Hyman won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 3:00-1
|Penalty to Morgan Rielly 2 minutes for Delaying the game
1st Period 3:00-1
|Patrice Bergeron credited with hit on Morgan Rielly in offensive zone
1st Period 2:49-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 2:49-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 2:46-1
|Morgan Rielly shot blocked by David Pastrnak
1st Period 2:40-1
|Kevan Miller credited with hit on Nazem Kadri in defensive zone
1st Period 2:34-1
|Connor Brown credited with hit on David Krejci in offensive zone
1st Period 2:05-1
|Tomas Plekanec won faceoff in neutral zone
|PP
1st Period 2:05-1
|Power Play Goal Scored by Patrick Marleau assisted by William Nylander and Jake Gardiner
|PP
1st Period 1:56-1
|Shot on goal by Auston Matthews saved by Tuukka Rask
|PP
1st Period 1:43-1
|Giveaway by Zdeno Chara in defensive zone
|PP
1st Period 1:37-1
|Riley Nash won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 1:37-1
|Stoppage - Offside
|PP
1st Period 1:19-1
|Shot on goal by Kevan Miller saved by Frederik Andersen
|PP
1st Period 1:14-1
|Riley Nash won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 1:14-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
|PP
1st Period 1:14-1
|Shot on goal by Brad Marchand saved by Frederik Andersen
|PP
1st Period 1:05-1
|Shot on goal by Morgan Rielly saved by Tuukka Rask
|PP
1st Period 1:00-1
|Zdeno Chara credited with hit on Tyler Bozak in defensive zone
1st Period 0:30-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 0:30-1
|Penalty to Sean Kuraly 2 minutes for Tripping Jake Gardiner
1st Period 0:29-1
|Nikita Zaitsev credited with hit on Tim Schaller in defensive zone
1st Period 0:27-1
|Takeaway by Mitchell Marner in defensive zone
1st Period 0:10-1
|Shot on goal by Auston Matthews saved by Tuukka Rask
1st Period 0:00-1
|Sean Kuraly won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 0:00-1
|Start of 1st period