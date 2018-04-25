1st Period

1st Period 20:00 -1 End of 1st period

1st Period 20:00 -1 Shot on goal by Brad Marchand saved by Frederik Andersen

1st Period 19:50 -1 Shot missed by Patrick Marleau

1st Period 19:40 -1 Ron Hainsey credited with hit on David Pastrnak in defensive zone

1st Period 19:29 -1 Shot on goal by Mitchell Marner saved by Tuukka Rask

1st Period 19:23 -1 Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 19:23 -1 Goal scored by Patrice Bergeron assisted by Kevan Miller and David Backes

1st Period 19:15 -1 Shot missed by David Backes

1st Period 19:12 -1 James van Riemsdyk credited with hit on Kevan Miller in defensive zone

1st Period 19:00 -1 Shot on goal by Danton Heinen saved by Frederik Andersen

1st Period 18:38 -1 James van Riemsdyk credited with hit on David Backes in neutral zone

1st Period 18:28 -1 Shot on goal by Nazem Kadri saved by Tuukka Rask

1st Period 18:22 -1 Shot on goal by Nazem Kadri saved by Tuukka Rask

1st Period 18:12 -1 Rick Nash credited with hit on Roman Polak in offensive zone

1st Period 17:38 -1 Auston Matthews credited with hit on David Krejci in defensive zone

1st Period 17:10 -1 Shot on goal by Auston Matthews saved by Tuukka Rask

1st Period 17:04 -1 Takeaway by Connor Brown in offensive zone

1st Period 16:40 -1 Giveaway by Jake Gardiner in neutral zone

1st Period 16:33 -1 Tyler Bozak credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone

1st Period 15:56 -1 Patrice Bergeron shot blocked by Ron Hainsey

1st Period 15:27 -1 Giveaway by Patrice Bergeron in offensive zone

1st Period 15:16 -1 Nazem Kadri shot blocked by Kevan Miller

1st Period 15:04 -1 Giveaway by Andreas Johnsson in neutral zone

1st Period 14:46 -1 William Nylander won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 14:46 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 14:46 -1 Shot on goal by Matt Grzelcyk saved by Frederik Andersen

1st Period 14:41 -1 Shot on goal by Matt Grzelcyk saved by Frederik Andersen

1st Period 14:37 -1 Rick Nash shot blocked by Mitchell Marner

1st Period 14:31 -1 David Krejci won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 14:31 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout

1st Period 14:28 -1 Shot on goal by David Krejci saved by Frederik Andersen

1st Period 14:17 -1 Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Zach Hyman in defensive zone

1st Period 14:01 -1 Takeaway by Auston Matthews in offensive zone

1st Period 13:51 -1 Takeaway by Auston Matthews in offensive zone

PP 1st Period 13:25 -1 Shot missed by Mitchell Marner

PP 1st Period 13:23 -1 Noel Acciari credited with hit on Tyler Bozak in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 13:18 -1 Shot missed by Nazem Kadri

1st Period 13:09 -1 Kevan Miller credited with hit on Nazem Kadri in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 12:42 -1 Mitchell Marner shot blocked by Zdeno Chara

PP 1st Period 11:59 -1 Auston Matthews shot blocked by Adam McQuaid

PP 1st Period 11:54 -1 Jake Gardiner shot blocked by Patrice Bergeron

PP 1st Period 11:50 -1 Brad Marchand credited with hit on William Nylander in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 11:30 -1 Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 11:30 -1 Penalty to Rick Nash 2 minutes for High-sticking Zach Hyman

1st Period 11:27 -1 Shot missed by Auston Matthews

1st Period 11:14 -1 Takeaway by Auston Matthews in defensive zone

1st Period 11:05 -1 David Krejci won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 11:05 -1 Stoppage - Player Injury

1st Period 11:05 -1 Zdeno Chara shot blocked by Morgan Rielly

1st Period 10:50 -1 Shot on goal by Mitchell Marner saved by Tuukka Rask

1st Period 10:44 -1 Tomas Plekanec won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 10:44 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 10:40 -1 Zach Hyman credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in neutral zone

1st Period 10:31 -1 Auston Matthews won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 10:31 -1 Stoppage - Offside - TV timeout

1st Period 10:03 -1 Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 10:03 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 9:51 -1 Kevan Miller credited with hit on James van Riemsdyk in neutral zone

1st Period 9:38 -1 Danton Heinen shot blocked by Roman Polak

1st Period 9:10 -1 Tyler Bozak won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 9:10 -1 Goal scored by Danton Heinen assisted by David Krejci and Rick Nash

1st Period 9:01 -1 Giveaway by Jake Gardiner in defensive zone

1st Period 8:41 -1 Giveaway by Nazem Kadri in offensive zone

1st Period 8:39 -1 Zdeno Chara credited with hit on Nazem Kadri in defensive zone

1st Period 8:28 -1 Travis Dermott credited with hit on Noel Acciari in defensive zone

1st Period 8:03 -1 Auston Matthews won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 8:03 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 7:59 -1 Noel Acciari credited with hit on Roman Polak in offensive zone

1st Period 7:48 -1 Takeaway by Brad Marchand in defensive zone

1st Period 7:36 -1 Tomas Plekanec shot blocked by Zdeno Chara

1st Period 7:24 -1 Zdeno Chara shot blocked by Mitchell Marner

1st Period 7:17 -1 Takeaway by Patrice Bergeron in offensive zone

1st Period 7:06 -1 Takeaway by Patrice Bergeron in neutral zone

1st Period 6:34 -1 Tyler Bozak credited with hit on Riley Nash in offensive zone

1st Period 6:12 -1 Tyler Bozak won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 6:12 -1 Goal scored by Patrick Marleau assisted by Mitchell Marner

1st Period 6:10 -1 Giveaway by Torey Krug in defensive zone

1st Period 6:05 -1 Takeaway by Morgan Rielly in defensive zone

1st Period 5:51 -1 Tomas Plekanec won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 5:51 -1 Stoppage - Offside

1st Period 5:46 -1 Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 5:46 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 5:35 -1 Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 5:35 -1 Stoppage - Offside

1st Period 5:31 -1 Jake DeBrusk credited with hit on Ron Hainsey in offensive zone

1st Period 5:23 -1 Tomas Plekanec won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 5:23 -1 Stoppage - Player Equipment

1st Period 5:16 -1 Nazem Kadri credited with hit on Tim Schaller in defensive zone

1st Period 4:47 -1 William Nylander won faceoff in neutral zone

PP 1st Period 4:47 -1 Power Play Goal Scored by Jake DeBrusk assisted by David Krejci and David Pastrnak

PP 1st Period 4:28 -1 Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Frederik Andersen

PP 1st Period 4:17 -1 Roman Polak credited with hit on David Backes in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 3:52 -1 Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Frederik Andersen

PP 1st Period 3:00 -1 Zach Hyman won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 3:00 -1 Penalty to Morgan Rielly 2 minutes for Delaying the game

1st Period 3:00 -1 Patrice Bergeron credited with hit on Morgan Rielly in offensive zone

1st Period 2:49 -1 Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 2:49 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 2:46 -1 Morgan Rielly shot blocked by David Pastrnak

1st Period 2:40 -1 Kevan Miller credited with hit on Nazem Kadri in defensive zone

1st Period 2:34 -1 Connor Brown credited with hit on David Krejci in offensive zone

1st Period 2:05 -1 Tomas Plekanec won faceoff in neutral zone

PP 1st Period 2:05 -1 Power Play Goal Scored by Patrick Marleau assisted by William Nylander and Jake Gardiner

PP 1st Period 1:56 -1 Shot on goal by Auston Matthews saved by Tuukka Rask

PP 1st Period 1:43 -1 Giveaway by Zdeno Chara in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 1:37 -1 Riley Nash won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 1:37 -1 Stoppage - Offside

PP 1st Period 1:19 -1 Shot on goal by Kevan Miller saved by Frederik Andersen

PP 1st Period 1:14 -1 Riley Nash won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 1:14 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

PP 1st Period 1:14 -1 Shot on goal by Brad Marchand saved by Frederik Andersen

PP 1st Period 1:05 -1 Shot on goal by Morgan Rielly saved by Tuukka Rask

PP 1st Period 1:00 -1 Zdeno Chara credited with hit on Tyler Bozak in defensive zone

1st Period 0:30 -1 Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 0:30 -1 Penalty to Sean Kuraly 2 minutes for Tripping Jake Gardiner

1st Period 0:29 -1 Nikita Zaitsev credited with hit on Tim Schaller in defensive zone

1st Period 0:27 -1 Takeaway by Mitchell Marner in defensive zone

1st Period 0:10 -1 Shot on goal by Auston Matthews saved by Tuukka Rask

1st Period 0:00 -1 Sean Kuraly won faceoff in neutral zone