|Game 1: Saturday, April 28th
|Bruins
|6
|Final
|Lightning
|2
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 2: Monday, April 30th
|Bruins
|2
|Final
|Lightning
|4
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 3: Wednesday, May 2nd
|Lightning
|3
|14:00
3rd
|Bruins
|1
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 4: Friday, May 4th
|Lightning
|7:00 PM
ET
|Bruins
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 5: Sunday, May 6th
|Bruins
|TBA
|Lightning
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 6: Tuesday, May 8th
|Lightning
|TBA
|Bruins
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
|Game 7: Thursday, May 10th
|Bruins
|TBA
|Lightning
|Preview »Recap »Boxscore »
Coverage: NBCSN
7:00 PM ET, May 2, 2018
TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
|1
|2
|3
|OT
|T
|TB
|3
|0
|0
|3
|BOS
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|TB
|N Kucherov 10
|N Kucherov 5
|B Point 6
|BOS
|D Pastrnak 18
|J DeBrusk 6
|D Pastrnak 13
10
5
2
1
|3rd Period
3rd Period 6:00-1
|Giveaway by Brad Marchand in offensive zone
3rd Period 5:44-1
|Tyler Johnson won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 5:44-1
|Stoppage - Offside
3rd Period 5:31-1
|Noel Acciari credited with hit on Anton Stralman in offensive zone
3rd Period 4:22-1
|Shot on goal by David Krejci saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
3rd Period 4:18-1
|Steven Stamkos credited with hit on David Krejci in defensive zone
3rd Period 4:16-1
|Shot on goal by Rick Nash saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
3rd Period 4:08-1
|Steven Stamkos credited with hit on Kevan Miller in offensive zone
3rd Period 4:00-1
|Shot on goal by Steven Stamkos saved by Tuukka Rask
3rd Period 3:56-1
|Zdeno Chara credited with hit on J.T. Miller in defensive zone
3rd Period 3:38-1
|David Pastrnak credited with hit on Ondrej Palat in offensive zone
3rd Period 3:30-1
|Shot on goal by Zdeno Chara saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
3rd Period 3:11-1
|Shot on goal by Brayden Point saved by Tuukka Rask
3rd Period 2:55-1
|Noel Acciari credited with hit on Braydon Coburn in offensive zone
3rd Period 2:09-1
|Noel Acciari credited with hit on Yanni Gourde in offensive zone
3rd Period 2:01-1
|Riley Nash credited with hit on Dan Girardi in offensive zone
3rd Period 1:47-1
|Kevan Miller credited with hit on Nikita Kucherov in defensive zone
3rd Period 1:47-1
|Shot on goal by Victor Hedman saved by Tuukka Rask
3rd Period 1:43-1
|David Pastrnak credited with hit on J.T. Miller in neutral zone
3rd Period 1:29-1
|J.T. Miller credited with hit on Kevan Miller in offensive zone
3rd Period 1:11-1
|Riley Nash won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 1:11-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
3rd Period 1:11-1
|Shot on goal by Victor Hedman saved by Tuukka Rask
3rd Period 1:02-1
|Giveaway by Charlie McAvoy in defensive zone
3rd Period 0:48-1
|Matt Grzelcyk shot blocked by Chris Kunitz
3rd Period 0:15-1
|Tyler Johnson won faceoff in defensive zone
3rd Period 0:15-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
3rd Period 0:10-1
|David Pastrnak shot blocked by Ryan McDonagh
3rd Period 0:00-1
|Tyler Johnson won faceoff in neutral zone
3rd Period 0:00-1
|Start of 3rd period
|2nd Period
2nd Period 20:00-1
|End of 2nd period
2nd Period 19:45-1
|Yanni Gourde credited with hit on Torey Krug in offensive zone
2nd Period 19:32-1
|David Krejci won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 19:32-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Benches
2nd Period 19:26-1
|Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Ondrej Palat in defensive zone
2nd Period 19:26-1
|Giveaway by Ondrej Palat in offensive zone
2nd Period 19:14-1
|Tyler Johnson won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 19:14-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
2nd Period 19:10-1
|Shot missed by David Pastrnak
2nd Period 19:00-1
|Tyler Johnson won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 19:00-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 19:00-1
|Shot on goal by Matt Grzelcyk saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
2nd Period 18:57-1
|Steven Stamkos credited with hit on David Krejci in offensive zone
2nd Period 18:48-1
|Giveaway by Nikita Kucherov in offensive zone
2nd Period 18:43-1
|Giveaway by Matt Grzelcyk in neutral zone
2nd Period 18:37-1
|Ryan Callahan credited with hit on Kevan Miller in offensive zone
2nd Period 18:28-1
|Kevan Miller credited with hit on Anthony Cirelli in defensive zone
2nd Period 18:07-1
|David Krejci won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 18:07-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 18:07-1
|Shot on goal by Tyler Johnson saved by Tuukka Rask
2nd Period 17:58-1
|Shot missed by Tyler Johnson
|PP
2nd Period 17:42-1
|Riley Nash won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 17:42-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
|PP
2nd Period 17:42-1
|Shot on goal by Brayden Point saved by Tuukka Rask
|PP
2nd Period 17:36-1
|Tyler Johnson won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 17:36-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
|PP
2nd Period 17:36-1
|Shot on goal by Mikhail Sergachev saved by Tuukka Rask
|PP
2nd Period 17:30-1
|Shot missed by Yanni Gourde
|PP
2nd Period 17:01-1
|Noel Acciari credited with hit on Victor Hedman in defensive zone
2nd Period 16:25-1
|Stoppage - Hand Pass
|PP
2nd Period 16:25-1
|Riley Nash won faceoff in defensive zone
|PP
2nd Period 16:23-1
|Zdeno Chara credited with hit on Nikita Kucherov in defensive zone
2nd Period 15:57-1
|Riley Nash won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 15:57-1
|Penalty to Brad Marchand 2 minutes for Slashing Anton Stralman
2nd Period 15:50-1
|Torey Krug shot blocked by Ryan McDonagh
2nd Period 15:37-1
|Takeaway by Brad Marchand in offensive zone
2nd Period 15:12-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in offensive zone
|PP
2nd Period 15:12-1
|Penalty to Cedric Paquette 10 minutes for Misconduct (10 min) David Backes
|PP
2nd Period 15:12-1
|Penalty to David Backes 5 minutes for Fighting (Major) Cedric Paquette
|PP
2nd Period 15:12-1
|Penalty to Cedric Paquette 5 minutes for Fighting (Major) David Backes
2nd Period 15:12-1
|Penalty to Cedric Paquette 2 minutes for Instigator David Backes
2nd Period 15:12-1
|Penalty to David Backes 2 minutes for Boarding Dan Girardi
2nd Period 14:59-1
|Ryan Callahan shot blocked by Danton Heinen
2nd Period 14:55-1
|Danton Heinen credited with hit on Dan Girardi in defensive zone
2nd Period 14:50-1
|Shot on goal by Victor Hedman saved by Tuukka Rask
2nd Period 14:38-1
|Cedric Paquette won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 14:38-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout
2nd Period 14:38-1
|Shot on goal by Cedric Paquette saved by Tuukka Rask
2nd Period 14:07-1
|Shot on goal by Ryan McDonagh saved by Tuukka Rask
|PP
2nd Period 13:58-1
|Giveaway by Kevan Miller in defensive zone
|PP
2nd Period 13:38-1
|Giveaway by Brayden Point in offensive zone
2nd Period 13:16-1
|Giveaway by Rick Nash in offensive zone
|PP
2nd Period 13:07-1
|Shot on goal by Nikita Kucherov saved by Tuukka Rask
|PP
2nd Period 12:57-1
|Shot missed by Alex Killorn
|PP
2nd Period 12:40-1
|Giveaway by J.T. Miller in neutral zone
|PP
2nd Period 12:25-1
|Shot missed by Nikita Kucherov
|PP
2nd Period 12:08-1
|Zdeno Chara credited with hit on Nikita Kucherov in defensive zone
|PP
2nd Period 11:58-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 11:58-1
|Penalty to Torey Krug 2 minutes for Holding Brayden Point
2nd Period 11:51-1
|Shot on goal by Victor Hedman saved by Tuukka Rask
2nd Period 11:44-1
|Shot on goal by Brayden Point saved by Tuukka Rask
2nd Period 11:36-1
|Shot missed by Dan Girardi
2nd Period 11:30-1
|Takeaway by Ondrej Palat in offensive zone
2nd Period 11:09-1
|Tyler Johnson won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 11:09-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 10:56-1
|Cedric Paquette won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 10:56-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout
2nd Period 10:56-1
|Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
2nd Period 10:42-1
|Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Anthony Cirelli in offensive zone
2nd Period 10:36-1
|Giveaway by Brad Marchand in offensive zone
2nd Period 10:09-1
|Shot on goal by Anthony Cirelli saved by Tuukka Rask
2nd Period 10:02-1
|Alex Killorn shot blocked by Sean Kuraly
2nd Period 9:57-1
|Braydon Coburn shot blocked by Tommy Wingels
2nd Period 9:49-1
|Anthony Cirelli won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 9:49-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
2nd Period 9:49-1
|Nikita Kucherov shot blocked by Matt Grzelcyk
2nd Period 9:44-1
|Shot on goal by Jake DeBrusk saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
2nd Period 9:36-1
|Shot missed by Nikita Kucherov
2nd Period 9:31-1
|Rick Nash credited with hit on Nikita Kucherov in defensive zone
2nd Period 9:21-1
|Shot missed by Victor Hedman
2nd Period 9:17-1
|J.T. Miller credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone
2nd Period 8:55-1
|Giveaway by David Krejci in neutral zone
2nd Period 8:42-1
|Steven Stamkos won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 8:42-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Benches
2nd Period 8:20-1
|David Krejci won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 8:20-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 8:20-1
|Shot on goal by Riley Nash saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
2nd Period 8:18-1
|Riley Nash shot blocked by Dan Girardi
2nd Period 7:37-1
|Riley Nash won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 7:37-1
|Stoppage - Offside
2nd Period 7:26-1
|Takeaway by Ryan McDonagh in defensive zone
2nd Period 7:11-1
|Ryan McDonagh shot blocked by Torey Krug
2nd Period 7:11-1
|Shot on goal by Tyler Johnson saved by Tuukka Rask
2nd Period 7:06-1
|Giveaway by Brad Marchand in defensive zone
2nd Period 7:01-1
|Ondrej Palat credited with hit on Brad Marchand in offensive zone
2nd Period 6:55-1
|Shot missed by Anton Stralman
2nd Period 6:43-1
|Torey Krug shot blocked by Tyler Johnson
2nd Period 6:32-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 6:32-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting - TV timeout
2nd Period 6:32-1
|David Backes shot blocked by Dan Girardi
2nd Period 6:17-1
|Danton Heinen credited with hit on Mikhail Sergachev in offensive zone
2nd Period 6:07-1
|Shot missed by Danton Heinen
2nd Period 5:54-1
|Takeaway by Nikita Kucherov in neutral zone
2nd Period 5:48-1
|Anton Stralman credited with hit on Tommy Wingels in defensive zone
2nd Period 5:43-1
|Shot on goal by Noel Acciari saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
2nd Period 5:23-1
|Cedric Paquette credited with hit on Tommy Wingels in defensive zone
2nd Period 5:16-1
|Shot missed by Noel Acciari
2nd Period 4:47-1
|Shot missed by Charlie McAvoy
2nd Period 4:37-1
|Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
2nd Period 4:23-1
|Shot on goal by Brad Marchand saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
2nd Period 3:34-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 3:34-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 3:30-1
|Charlie McAvoy shot blocked by Victor Hedman
2nd Period 3:28-1
|Ondrej Palat credited with hit on Zdeno Chara in neutral zone
2nd Period 3:07-1
|David Krejci won faceoff in offensive zone
2nd Period 3:07-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 3:04-1
|Giveaway by Kevan Miller in neutral zone
2nd Period 2:30-1
|Steven Stamkos won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 2:30-1
|Stoppage - Icing
2nd Period 2:16-1
|Rick Nash shot blocked by Ryan McDonagh
2nd Period 1:58-1
|Shot missed by David Krejci
2nd Period 1:49-1
|Shot missed by Charlie McAvoy
2nd Period 1:34-1
|Giveaway by Nikita Kucherov in neutral zone
2nd Period 1:26-1
|Jake DeBrusk shot blocked by Victor Hedman
2nd Period 1:20-1
|Jake DeBrusk shot blocked by Braydon Coburn
2nd Period 1:03-1
|Dan Girardi credited with hit on Patrice Bergeron in neutral zone
2nd Period 0:45-1
|Giveaway by Brad Marchand in offensive zone
2nd Period 0:31-1
|Cedric Paquette won faceoff in defensive zone
2nd Period 0:31-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
2nd Period 0:31-1
|Shot on goal by Kevan Miller saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
2nd Period 0:27-1
|Giveaway by Ryan McDonagh in defensive zone
2nd Period 0:21-1
|Giveaway by Anton Stralman in defensive zone
2nd Period 0:12-1
|Giveaway by Brayden Point in neutral zone
2nd Period 0:00-1
|Tyler Johnson won faceoff in neutral zone
2nd Period 0:00-1
|Start of 2nd period
|1st Period
1st Period 20:00-1
|End of 1st period
1st Period 19:58-1
|Giveaway by Victor Hedman in neutral zone
1st Period 19:57-1
|Brad Marchand credited with hit on Tyler Johnson in neutral zone
1st Period 19:22-1
|Alex Killorn shot blocked by David Krejci
1st Period 19:07-1
|Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Anthony Cirelli in defensive zone
1st Period 19:02-1
|Takeaway by Ryan McDonagh in neutral zone
1st Period 18:54-1
|Takeaway by Alex Killorn in neutral zone
1st Period 18:47-1
|Alex Killorn shot blocked by Charlie McAvoy
1st Period 18:39-1
|Yanni Gourde won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 18:39-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 18:39-1
|Shot on goal by Nikita Kucherov saved by Tuukka Rask
1st Period 18:22-1
|Giveaway by Zdeno Chara in offensive zone
1st Period 18:18-1
|Tommy Wingels credited with hit on Braydon Coburn in offensive zone
1st Period 18:17-1
|Shot missed by Charlie McAvoy
1st Period 18:09-1
|Sean Kuraly won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 18:09-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Benches
1st Period 18:01-1
|Patrice Bergeron shot blocked by Ondrej Palat
1st Period 17:56-1
|Giveaway by Brayden Point in defensive zone
1st Period 17:53-1
|Giveaway by David Pastrnak in offensive zone
1st Period 17:18-1
|Tyler Johnson won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 17:18-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 17:17-1
|Shot on goal by Anton Stralman saved by Tuukka Rask
1st Period 17:06-1
|Shot on goal by Braydon Coburn saved by Tuukka Rask
1st Period 17:04-1
|Ryan Callahan shot blocked by Matt Grzelcyk
1st Period 16:57-1
|Chris Kunitz credited with hit on Matt Grzelcyk in offensive zone
1st Period 16:43-1
|David Krejci won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 16:43-1
|Goal scored by Anthony Cirelli assisted by Yanni Gourde and Ryan McDonagh
1st Period 16:41-1
|Shot on goal by Anthony Cirelli saved by Tuukka Rask
1st Period 16:29-1
|David Backes won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 16:29-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 16:29-1
|Shot on goal by Ryan McDonagh saved by Tuukka Rask
1st Period 16:14-1
|Shot on goal by Rick Nash saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
1st Period 16:11-1
|Giveaway by Anton Stralman in defensive zone
1st Period 15:50-1
|Shot on goal by Rick Nash saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
1st Period 15:21-1
|Tyler Johnson shot blocked by Matt Grzelcyk
1st Period 15:08-1
|Shot on goal by Matt Grzelcyk saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
1st Period 14:59-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 14:59-1
|Stoppage - Offside - TV timeout
1st Period 14:52-1
|Giveaway by Torey Krug in defensive zone
1st Period 14:12-1
|Cedric Paquette won faceoff in neutral zone
|PP
1st Period 14:12-1
|Power Play Goal Scored by Patrice Bergeron assisted by David Pastrnak and Rick Nash
|PP
1st Period 14:11-1
|Shot on goal by Brad Marchand saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
|PP
1st Period 13:43-1
|Steven Stamkos won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 13:43-1
|Stoppage - Puck in Netting
1st Period 13:43-1
|Penalty to Anton Stralman 2 minutes for Tripping Jake DeBrusk
1st Period 13:43-1
|Jake DeBrusk shot blocked by Chris Kunitz
1st Period 12:56-1
|Shot on goal by Brayden Point saved by Tuukka Rask
1st Period 12:52-1
|Shot on goal by Ondrej Palat saved by Tuukka Rask
1st Period 12:40-1
|Shot missed by Yanni Gourde
|PP
1st Period 11:57-1
|Tyler Johnson won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 11:57-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
|PP
1st Period 11:57-1
|Shot on goal by Tyler Johnson saved by Tuukka Rask
|PP
1st Period 11:22-1
|Shot missed by Alex Killorn
|PP
1st Period 11:01-1
|Steven Stamkos shot blocked by Adam McQuaid
|PP
1st Period 10:39-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 10:39-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout
1st Period 10:39-1
|Penalty to Charlie McAvoy 2 minutes for Roughing Anthony Cirelli
1st Period 10:38-1
|Shot on goal by Yanni Gourde saved by Tuukka Rask
1st Period 10:18-1
|David Backes credited with hit on Braydon Coburn in offensive zone
1st Period 10:01-1
|Tommy Wingels credited with hit on Chris Kunitz in offensive zone
1st Period 9:51-1
|Tommy Wingels credited with hit on Braydon Coburn in offensive zone
1st Period 9:03-1
|Giveaway by Tyler Johnson in neutral zone
1st Period 8:40-1
|Torey Krug shot blocked by Tyler Johnson
1st Period 8:35-1
|Shot on goal by Rick Nash saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
1st Period 8:17-1
|Shot on goal by Patrice Bergeron saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
1st Period 8:06-1
|Victor Hedman shot blocked by Brad Marchand
|PP
1st Period 7:45-1
|Shot on goal by Adam McQuaid saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
|PP
1st Period 7:34-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 7:34-1
|Stoppage - Offside
|PP
1st Period 6:45-1
|Shot on goal by Rick Nash saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
|PP
1st Period 6:25-1
|Shot on goal by Nikita Kucherov saved by Tuukka Rask
|PP
1st Period 6:18-1
|Shot on goal by J.T. Miller saved by Tuukka Rask
|PP
1st Period 6:10-1
|Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 6:10-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
|PP
1st Period 6:10-1
|Shot on goal by J.T. Miller saved by Tuukka Rask
|PP
1st Period 6:04-1
|Steven Stamkos won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 6:04-1
|Stoppage - TV timeout
1st Period 6:04-1
|Penalty to Riley Nash 2 minutes for Interference Anthony Cirelli
1st Period 6:04-1
|Yanni Gourde credited with hit on Kevan Miller in offensive zone
1st Period 5:59-1
|Jake DeBrusk credited with hit on Yanni Gourde in offensive zone
1st Period 5:53-1
|Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
1st Period 5:21-1
|Takeaway by Anton Stralman in defensive zone
1st Period 5:14-1
|Takeaway by Brad Marchand in offensive zone
1st Period 5:09-1
|Takeaway by Brayden Point in defensive zone
1st Period 4:42-1
|Shot on goal by Brad Marchand saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
1st Period 4:29-1
|David Pastrnak credited with hit on Ryan McDonagh in offensive zone
1st Period 4:17-1
|Tommy Wingels shot blocked by Ryan McDonagh
1st Period 4:09-1
|Tommy Wingels shot blocked by Braydon Coburn
1st Period 3:51-1
|Noel Acciari credited with hit on Cedric Paquette in defensive zone
1st Period 3:45-1
|Shot on goal by Cedric Paquette saved by Tuukka Rask
1st Period 3:43-1
|Cedric Paquette credited with hit on Matt Grzelcyk in offensive zone
1st Period 3:30-1
|Matt Grzelcyk credited with hit on Ryan Callahan in defensive zone
1st Period 3:19-1
|Cedric Paquette won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 3:19-1
|Goal scored by Ondrej Palat assisted by Victor Hedman and Dan Girardi
1st Period 3:17-1
|Shot on goal by Dan Girardi saved by Tuukka Rask
1st Period 3:09-1
|Tyler Johnson won faceoff in offensive zone
1st Period 3:09-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 3:08-1
|Shot on goal by Anthony Cirelli saved by Tuukka Rask
1st Period 2:47-1
|Shot on goal by Anthony Cirelli saved by Tuukka Rask
1st Period 2:39-1
|Torey Krug credited with hit on Yanni Gourde in defensive zone
1st Period 2:28-1
|Riley Nash won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 2:28-1
|Stoppage - Offside
1st Period 2:26-1
|Chris Kunitz credited with hit on Matt Grzelcyk in offensive zone
1st Period 2:09-1
|Shot on goal by Tommy Wingels saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
1st Period 1:47-1
|Sean Kuraly won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 1:47-1
|Goal scored by Ondrej Palat assisted by Tyler Johnson and Anton Stralman
1st Period 1:18-1
|Giveaway by J.T. Miller in offensive zone
1st Period 1:08-1
|Zdeno Chara credited with hit on Steven Stamkos in defensive zone
1st Period 0:43-1
|Cedric Paquette credited with hit on Torey Krug in offensive zone
1st Period 0:31-1
|Cedric Paquette won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 0:31-1
|Stoppage - Icing
1st Period 0:24-1
|Cedric Paquette won faceoff in defensive zone
1st Period 0:24-1
|Stoppage - Goalie Stopped
1st Period 0:24-1
|Shot on goal by Torey Krug saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
1st Period 0:21-1
|Shot missed by David Krejci
1st Period 0:18-1
|Dan Girardi credited with hit on Jake DeBrusk in defensive zone
1st Period 0:14-1
|Shot on goal by Rick Nash saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
1st Period 0:00-1
|David Krejci won faceoff in neutral zone
1st Period 0:00-1
|Start of 1st period