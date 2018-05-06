1st Period

PP 1st Period 13:28 -1 Sean Kuraly won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 13:28 -1 Stoppage - Net Off

PP 1st Period 13:08 -1 Giveaway by Ryan McDonagh in offensive zone

1st Period 12:53 -1 Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 12:53 -1 Stoppage - Puck Frozen

PP 1st Period 12:52 -1 Shot on goal by Nikita Kucherov saved by Tuukka Rask

PP 1st Period 12:48 -1 Steven Stamkos shot blocked by Adam McQuaid

PP 1st Period 12:42 -1 Zdeno Chara credited with hit on J.T. Miller in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 12:10 -1 Shot missed by Adam McQuaid

1st Period 12:04 -1 Riley Nash won faceoff in offensive zone

PP 1st Period 12:04 -1 Penalty to Brad Marchand 2 minutes for Unsportsmanlike conduct Victor Hedman

PP 1st Period 12:04 -1 Penalty to Victor Hedman 2 minutes for Holding Brad Marchand

PP 1st Period 12:04 -1 Patrice Bergeron shot blocked by Alex Killorn

PP 1st Period 11:52 -1 J.T. Miller won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 11:52 -1 Penalty to David Backes 2 minutes for Interference Anthony Cirelli

1st Period 11:49 -1 Alex Killorn shot blocked by Charlie McAvoy

1st Period 11:31 -1 Anthony Cirelli won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 11:31 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 11:14 -1 Rick Nash credited with hit on Anton Stralman in offensive zone

1st Period 11:09 -1 Shot on goal by Ryan Donato saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

1st Period 10:19 -1 Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 10:19 -1 Stoppage - Puck Frozen - TV timeout

1st Period 10:18 -1 Shot on goal by Jake DeBrusk saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

1st Period 10:12 -1 Shot missed by Nick Holden

1st Period 9:12 -1 Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 9:12 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

1st Period 9:11 -1 Rick Nash shot blocked by Ryan McDonagh

1st Period 9:11 -1 Takeaway by Nick Holden in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 9:01 -1 J.T. Miller credited with hit on Adam McQuaid in offensive zone

PP 1st Period 8:41 -1 Giveaway by Brayden Point in offensive zone

PP 1st Period 8:38 -1 Yanni Gourde credited with hit on Sean Kuraly in offensive zone

PP 1st Period 8:14 -1 Giveaway by Mikhail Sergachev in neutral zone

PP 1st Period 7:58 -1 Yanni Gourde won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 7:58 -1 Stoppage - Offside

PP 1st Period 7:33 -1 J.T. Miller won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 7:33 -1 Stoppage - Puck Frozen

PP 1st Period 7:32 -1 Shot on goal by Steven Stamkos saved by Tuukka Rask

PP 1st Period 7:22 -1 Giveaway by Zdeno Chara in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 7:09 -1 Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 7:09 -1 Stoppage - TV timeout

1st Period 7:09 -1 Stoppage - Rink Repair

1st Period 7:09 -1 Penalty to Charlie McAvoy 2 minutes for Cross checking Brayden Point

1st Period 7:06 -1 Charlie McAvoy credited with hit on Brayden Point in defensive zone

1st Period 6:55 -1 Tyler Johnson won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 6:55 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 6:36 -1 Ondrej Palat credited with hit on Zdeno Chara in offensive zone

1st Period 6:16 -1 Ryan Callahan credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone

1st Period 6:12 -1 Noel Acciari credited with hit on Cedric Paquette in defensive zone

1st Period 5:56 -1 Ryan Callahan credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in neutral zone

1st Period 5:51 -1 Shot missed by Chris Kunitz

1st Period 5:43 -1 Cedric Paquette won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 5:43 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 5:42 -1 Shot on goal by J.T. Miller saved by Tuukka Rask

1st Period 5:33 -1 Shot missed by Kevan Miller

1st Period 5:09 -1 Takeaway by J.T. Miller in neutral zone

1st Period 4:25 -1 Yanni Gourde credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone

1st Period 4:21 -1 Alex Killorn credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone

1st Period 4:11 -1 Charlie McAvoy shot blocked by Ryan McDonagh

1st Period 3:33 -1 Shot on goal by Tim Schaller saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

1st Period 3:19 -1 Zdeno Chara credited with hit on Cedric Paquette in neutral zone

1st Period 3:07 -1 Cedric Paquette credited with hit on Charlie McAvoy in offensive zone

1st Period 3:02 -1 Braydon Coburn shot blocked by Noel Acciari

1st Period 2:50 -1 Cedric Paquette won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 2:50 -1 Stoppage - Offside

1st Period 2:24 -1 Shot on goal by Jake DeBrusk saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

1st Period 2:22 -1 Nick Holden credited with hit on J.T. Miller in defensive zone

1st Period 2:16 -1 Steven Stamkos won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 2:16 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 2:12 -1 Braydon Coburn shot blocked by Adam McQuaid

1st Period 1:50 -1 Sean Kuraly won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 1:50 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 1:37 -1 David Backes credited with hit on Victor Hedman in neutral zone

1st Period 0:54 -1 Shot on goal by Nikita Kucherov saved by Tuukka Rask

1st Period 0:40 -1 Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 0:40 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 0:31 -1 Anton Stralman shot blocked by Matt Grzelcyk

1st Period 0:17 -1 Ryan McDonagh credited with hit on Brad Marchand in defensive zone

1st Period 0:08 -1 Ondrej Palat credited with hit on Kevan Miller in neutral zone

1st Period 0:00 -1 Patrice Bergeron won faceoff in neutral zone