Scores for May 7, 2018
  • 18:242nd
    2nd
     
    NSH
    WPG
    1
    0
    1
    0
    0
  • Final OT
    OT
     
    WSH
    PIT
    2
    1
    2
    1
    1

In Progress - 2nd 18:24

Winnipeg leads 3-2 (Game 6 of 7)

Close

Winnipeg leads 3-2

Game 1: Friday, April 27th
Jets4Final
Predators1
Game 2: Sunday, April 29th
Jets4Final
2OT
Predators5
Game 3: Tuesday, May 1st
Predators4Final
Jets7
Game 4: Thursday, May 3rd
Predators2Final
Jets1
Game 5: Saturday, May 5th
Jets6Final
Predators2
Game 6: Monday, May 7th
Predators118:24
2nd
Jets0
Game 7: Thursday, May 10th
JetsTBA
Predators

Predators 1

 

Jets 0

 

Coverage: NBCSN

9:30 PM ET, May 7, 2018

Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

1 2 3 T
NSH 1 0 1
WPG 0 0 0
10
5
2
1
Last Plays:
Last Play
Last Scoring
All Scoring
Roster
Play-by-Play
Stats:
Current
Season
Nashville Predators
ForwardsGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
DefenseGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
GoaltendersSAGASVSV%TOI
 
Winnipeg Jets
ForwardsGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
DefenseGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
GoaltendersSAGASVSV%TOI

