Scores for May 10, 2018
  • 19:312nd
    2nd
     
    WPG
    NSH
    2
    1
    2
    1
    0

In Progress - 2nd 19:31

Series tied 3-3 (Game 7 of 7)

Close

Series tied 3-3

Game 1: Friday, April 27th
Jets4Final
Predators1
Game 2: Sunday, April 29th
Jets4Final
2OT
Predators5
Game 3: Tuesday, May 1st
Predators4Final
Jets7
Game 4: Thursday, May 3rd
Predators2Final
Jets1
Game 5: Saturday, May 5th
Jets6Final
Predators2
Game 6: Monday, May 7th
Predators4Final
Jets0
Game 7: Thursday, May 10th
Jets219:31
2nd
Predators1

Jets 2

 

Predators 1

 

Coverage: NBCSN

8:00 PM ET, May 10, 2018

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

1 2 3 T
WPG 2 0 2
NSH 1 0 1
10
5
2
1
Last Plays:
Last Play
Last Scoring
All Scoring
Roster
Play-by-Play
Stats:
Current
Season
Winnipeg Jets
ForwardsGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
DefenseGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
GoaltendersSAGASVSV%TOI
 
Nashville Predators
ForwardsGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
DefenseGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
GoaltendersSAGASVSV%TOI

SPONSORED HEADLINES