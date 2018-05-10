1st Period

1st Period 20:00 -1 End of 1st period

1st Period 19:56 -1 Adam Lowry won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 19:56 -1 Stoppage - Offside

1st Period 19:30 -1 Mathieu Perreault credited with hit on Ryan Hartman in offensive zone

1st Period 19:24 -1 Giveaway by Mattias Ekholm in defensive zone

1st Period 19:18 -1 Blake Wheeler shot blocked by Mattias Ekholm

1st Period 19:10 -1 Bryan Little won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 19:10 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

1st Period 19:09 -1 Dustin Byfuglien shot blocked by Filip Forsberg

1st Period 19:06 -1 Bryan Little won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 19:06 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

1st Period 19:06 -1 Patrik Laine shot blocked by Roman Josi

1st Period 18:53 -1 Ryan Ellis shot blocked by Joshua Morrissey

1st Period 18:51 -1 Giveaway by Nikolaj Ehlers in defensive zone

1st Period 18:37 -1 Takeaway by Filip Forsberg in defensive zone

1st Period 18:00 -1 Giveaway by Andrew Copp in offensive zone

1st Period 17:35 -1 Ryan Hartman won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 17:35 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 17:35 -1 Shot on goal by Kevin Fiala saved by Connor Hellebuyck

1st Period 17:17 -1 Mattias Ekholm shot blocked by Mark Scheifele

1st Period 17:02 -1 Giveaway by Kyle Turris in neutral zone

1st Period 16:41 -1 Bryan Little credited with hit on Austin Watson in offensive zone

1st Period 16:29 -1 Giveaway by Nick Bonino in defensive zone

1st Period 16:22 -1 Nick Bonino won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 16:22 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 15:54 -1 Nick Bonino won faceoff in neutral zone

PP 1st Period 15:54 -1 Power Play Goal Scored by P.K. Subban assisted by Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen

PP 1st Period 15:40 -1 Shot missed by Filip Forsberg

PP 1st Period 15:05 -1 Mark Scheifele won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 15:05 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

PP 1st Period 15:05 -1 Shot on goal by Filip Forsberg saved by Connor Hellebuyck

PP 1st Period 14:53 -1 Ryan Johansen won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 14:53 -1 Penalty to Kyle Connor 2 minutes for Cross checking P.K. Subban

1st Period 14:43 -1 Mark Scheifele won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 14:43 -1 Stoppage - Puck Frozen

1st Period 14:39 -1 Mark Scheifele credited with hit on Mattias Ekholm in neutral zone

1st Period 14:32 -1 Kyle Turris won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 14:32 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting - TV timeout

1st Period 14:31 -1 Shot missed by Nick Bonino

1st Period 14:30 -1 Shot on goal by Nick Bonino saved by Connor Hellebuyck

1st Period 13:39 -1 Mark Scheifele credited with hit on Yannick Weber in offensive zone

1st Period 13:21 -1 Yannick Weber credited with hit on Andrew Copp in offensive zone

1st Period 13:12 -1 Alexei Emelin shot blocked by Joshua Morrissey

1st Period 13:07 -1 Adam Lowry credited with hit on Ryan Hartman in defensive zone

1st Period 12:52 -1 Adam Lowry won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 12:52 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

1st Period 12:29 -1 Kyle Turris won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 12:29 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 12:29 -1 Shot missed by Roman Josi

1st Period 12:23 -1 Takeaway by Filip Forsberg in defensive zone

1st Period 11:29 -1 Colton Sissons credited with hit on Jacob Trouba in offensive zone

1st Period 11:24 -1 Austin Watson credited with hit on Joshua Morrissey in offensive zone

1st Period 11:03 -1 Mark Scheifele won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 11:03 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout

1st Period 11:02 -1 Shot on goal by Patrik Laine saved by Juuse Saros

1st Period 10:55 -1 Ben Chiarot credited with hit on Viktor Arvidsson in neutral zone

1st Period 10:47 -1 Paul Stastny won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 10:47 -1 Goal scored by Paul Stastny assisted by Brandon Tanev and Ben Chiarot

1st Period 10:46 -1 Shot on goal by Paul Stastny saved by Pekka Rinne

1st Period 9:57 -1 Giveaway by Scott Hartnell in defensive zone

1st Period 9:43 -1 Alexei Emelin credited with hit on Adam Lowry in defensive zone

1st Period 9:39 -1 Shot on goal by Joel Armia saved by Pekka Rinne

1st Period 9:29 -1 Adam Lowry won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 9:29 -1 Stoppage - Offside

1st Period 9:26 -1 Takeaway by Mark Scheifele in offensive zone

1st Period 9:16 -1 Giveaway by Ryan Johansen in neutral zone

1st Period 8:41 -1 Ryan Johansen won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 8:41 -1 Goal scored by Tyler Myers assisted by Nikolaj Ehlers and Paul Stastny

1st Period 8:20 -1 Giveaway by Roman Josi in neutral zone

1st Period 8:08 -1 Nick Bonino won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 8:08 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 8:06 -1 Shot on goal by Adam Lowry saved by Pekka Rinne

1st Period 7:55 -1 Adam Lowry won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 7:55 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

1st Period 7:55 -1 Shot on goal by Roman Josi saved by Connor Hellebuyck

1st Period 7:34 -1 Bryan Little credited with hit on Austin Watson in offensive zone

1st Period 7:11 -1 Roman Josi credited with hit on Brandon Tanev in neutral zone

1st Period 6:12 -1 Mark Scheifele won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 6:12 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

1st Period 6:08 -1 Ryan Johansen won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 6:08 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout

1st Period 6:07 -1 Shot on goal by Kevin Fiala saved by Connor Hellebuyck

1st Period 5:51 -1 Giveaway by Patrik Laine in neutral zone

1st Period 5:36 -1 Ben Chiarot credited with hit on Ryan Hartman in defensive zone

1st Period 5:21 -1 Scott Hartnell credited with hit on Joshua Morrissey in offensive zone

PP 1st Period 4:34 -1 Shot on goal by Kyle Turris saved by Connor Hellebuyck

PP 1st Period 3:44 -1 Giveaway by Jacob Trouba in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 3:33 -1 Shot on goal by Viktor Arvidsson saved by Connor Hellebuyck

PP 1st Period 3:28 -1 Shot on goal by Viktor Arvidsson saved by Connor Hellebuyck

PP 1st Period 3:08 -1 Mark Scheifele won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 3:08 -1 Penalty to Andrew Copp 2 minutes for High-sticking Viktor Arvidsson

1st Period 3:05 -1 Shot missed by Filip Forsberg

1st Period 2:46 -1 Ryan Hartman credited with hit on Joshua Morrissey in offensive zone

1st Period 2:20 -1 Takeaway by Joel Armia in offensive zone

1st Period 2:15 -1 Adam Lowry credited with hit on Nick Bonino in offensive zone

1st Period 2:09 -1 Alexei Emelin credited with hit on Adam Lowry in defensive zone

1st Period 1:50 -1 Adam Lowry won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 1:50 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

1st Period 1:50 -1 Joel Armia shot blocked by Alexei Emelin

1st Period 1:35 -1 Mathieu Perreault shot blocked by Ryan Ellis

1st Period 1:25 -1 Takeaway by Craig Smith in offensive zone

1st Period 1:20 -1 Roman Josi shot blocked by Brandon Tanev

1st Period 1:12 -1 Kyle Turris won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 1:12 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 1:11 -1 Shot on goal by Mattias Ekholm saved by Connor Hellebuyck

1st Period 0:49 -1 Shot on goal by Tobias Enstrom saved by Pekka Rinne

1st Period 0:37 -1 Paul Stastny won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 0:37 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 0:35 -1 Shot on goal by Kyle Connor saved by Pekka Rinne

1st Period 0:20 -1 Nick Bonino won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 0:20 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

1st Period 0:20 -1 Blake Wheeler shot blocked by Mattias Ekholm

1st Period 0:10 -1 Joshua Morrissey credited with hit on Viktor Arvidsson in defensive zone

1st Period 0:00 -1 Ryan Johansen won faceoff in neutral zone