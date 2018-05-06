1st Period

1st Period 19:47 -1 Shot on goal by Joonas Donskoi saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

1st Period 19:35 -1 Shot missed by Evander Kane

1st Period 19:25 -1 Brent Burns shot blocked by David Perron

1st Period 19:21 -1 Evander Kane won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 19:21 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 19:20 -1 Logan Couture credited with hit on Brayden McNabb in offensive zone

1st Period 19:02 -1 Tomas Hertl credited with hit on James Neal in neutral zone

1st Period 18:52 -1 Erik Haula won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 18:52 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 18:51 -1 Shot on goal by Dylan DeMelo saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

1st Period 18:40 -1 Brenden Dillon credited with hit on Oscar Lindberg in offensive zone

1st Period 18:36 -1 Mikkel Boedker shot blocked by Nate Schmidt

1st Period 18:28 -1 Tomas Hertl won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 18:28 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 18:20 -1 Evander Kane credited with hit on Luca Sbisa in offensive zone

1st Period 18:15 -1 Oscar Lindberg credited with hit on Evander Kane in neutral zone

1st Period 18:01 -1 Giveaway by Joonas Donskoi in offensive zone

1st Period 17:52 -1 Brent Burns shot blocked by Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

1st Period 17:30 -1 Kevin Labanc shot blocked by Ryan Carpenter

1st Period 17:15 -1 Shot missed by Timo Meier

1st Period 17:14 -1 Shot on goal by Timo Meier saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

1st Period 17:04 -1 Shot missed by Brent Burns

1st Period 16:58 -1 Ryan Carpenter won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 16:58 -1 Stoppage - Hand Pass

1st Period 16:57 -1 Jonathan Marchessault credited with hit on Timo Meier in offensive zone

1st Period 16:52 -1 Reilly Smith shot blocked by Marc-Edouard Vlasic

1st Period 16:36 -1 Luca Sbisa credited with hit on Justin Braun in defensive zone

1st Period 16:32 -1 Justin Braun shot blocked by Luca Sbisa

1st Period 15:29 -1 Erik Haula won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 15:29 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 15:28 -1 Shot on goal by James Neal saved by Martin Jones

1st Period 15:25 -1 Giveaway by Brenden Dillon in neutral zone

1st Period 15:04 -1 Joe Pavelski won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 15:04 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 15:03 -1 Shot on goal by Alex Tuch saved by Martin Jones

1st Period 14:48 -1 Alex Tuch credited with hit on Brent Burns in offensive zone

1st Period 14:42 -1 Timo Meier won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 14:42 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Benches - TV timeout

1st Period 14:37 -1 Chris Tierney won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 14:37 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 14:34 -1 Shot missed by Ryan Reaves

1st Period 14:23 -1 Brenden Dillon credited with hit on Ryan Reaves in defensive zone

1st Period 13:49 -1 Marc-Edouard Vlasic credited with hit on Alex Tuch in neutral zone

1st Period 13:45 -1 Evander Kane credited with hit on William Karlsson in neutral zone

PP 1st Period 13:32 -1 Takeaway by Marcus Sorensen in neutral zone

PP 1st Period 13:11 -1 Eric Fehr won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 13:11 -1 Stoppage - Offside

PP 1st Period 13:02 -1 Alex Tuch won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 13:02 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 13:01 -1 Shot on goal by Logan Couture saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

PP 1st Period 12:58 -1 Takeaway by Logan Couture in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 12:12 -1 Shot on goal by James Neal saved by Martin Jones

PP 1st Period 12:11 -1 Erik Haula shot blocked by Justin Braun

PP 1st Period 12:08 -1 Shot on goal by James Neal saved by Martin Jones

PP 1st Period 11:55 -1 Shot on goal by Nate Schmidt saved by Martin Jones

PP 1st Period 11:35 -1 Erik Haula won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 11:35 -1 Stoppage - TV timeout

1st Period 11:35 -1 Penalty to Evander Kane 2 minutes for Tripping Reilly Smith

1st Period 10:52 -1 Colin Miller credited with hit on Evander Kane in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 10:31 -1 Shot on goal by Tomas Hertl saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

PP 1st Period 10:19 -1 Shot on goal by Joe Pavelski saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

PP 1st Period 10:04 -1 Shot missed by Joe Pavelski

PP 1st Period 10:02 -1 Brent Burns shot blocked by Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

PP 1st Period 9:23 -1 Tomas Hertl won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 9:23 -1 Penalty to Brayden McNabb 2 minutes for Delaying the game

1st Period 9:23 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Crowd

1st Period 9:16 -1 Erik Haula won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 9:16 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 9:08 -1 Shot missed by Tomas Hertl

1st Period 9:03 -1 Joakim Ryan credited with hit on James Neal in offensive zone

1st Period 8:48 -1 Shot missed by Mikkel Boedker

1st Period 7:53 -1 Takeaway by Shea Theodore in defensive zone

1st Period 7:44 -1 Giveaway by Brent Burns in defensive zone

1st Period 7:29 -1 Ryan Reaves credited with hit on Eric Fehr in offensive zone

1st Period 7:26 -1 Shot on goal by Luca Sbisa saved by Martin Jones

1st Period 7:16 -1 Giveaway by Brent Burns in defensive zone

1st Period 7:15 -1 Ryan Carpenter credited with hit on Brent Burns in offensive zone

1st Period 6:58 -1 Ryan Carpenter shot blocked by Eric Fehr

1st Period 6:44 -1 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 6:44 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 6:43 -1 Shot on goal by Joonas Donskoi saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

1st Period 6:38 -1 Joe Pavelski shot blocked by Brayden McNabb

1st Period 6:18 -1 Justin Braun shot blocked by Brayden McNabb

1st Period 6:14 -1 Shot missed by Marc-Edouard Vlasic

1st Period 6:05 -1 Joe Pavelski won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 6:05 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout

1st Period 6:04 -1 Shot on goal by Dylan DeMelo saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

1st Period 5:44 -1 Shot on goal by David Perron saved by Martin Jones

1st Period 5:35 -1 Erik Haula won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 5:35 -1 Stoppage - Referee or Linesman - Video Review

1st Period 5:35 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 5:34 -1 Shot on goal by Alex Tuch saved by Martin Jones

1st Period 5:05 -1 Chris Tierney won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 5:05 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 5:03 -1 Shot on goal by Jonathan Marchessault saved by Martin Jones

1st Period 4:48 -1 Marc-Edouard Vlasic shot blocked by Nate Schmidt

1st Period 4:47 -1 Shot missed by Tomas Hertl

1st Period 4:41 -1 Tomas Hertl won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 4:41 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 4:17 -1 Joonas Donskoi credited with hit on Reilly Smith in offensive zone

1st Period 4:00 -1 Joe Pavelski won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 4:00 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 3:59 -1 Shot on goal by Joonas Donskoi saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

1st Period 3:48 -1 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare credited with hit on Melker Karlsson in offensive zone

1st Period 3:43 -1 Shot missed by Colin Miller

1st Period 3:36 -1 Ryan Carpenter shot blocked by Joakim Ryan

1st Period 3:25 -1 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 3:25 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 3:20 -1 Marcus Sorensen credited with hit on Luca Sbisa in offensive zone

1st Period 3:04 -1 Shot on goal by Deryk Engelland saved by Martin Jones

PP 1st Period 2:42 -1 Giveaway by Mikkel Boedker in offensive zone

PP 1st Period 2:23 -1 Chris Tierney won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 2:23 -1 Stoppage - Icing

PP 1st Period 2:18 -1 Shot on goal by William Karlsson saved by Martin Jones

PP 1st Period 2:15 -1 Giveaway by Timo Meier in neutral zone

PP 1st Period 1:52 -1 Joe Pavelski shot blocked by Deryk Engelland

PP 1st Period 1:39 -1 Shot on goal by Pierre-Edouard Bellemare saved by Martin Jones

PP 1st Period 1:29 -1 Ryan Carpenter won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 1:29 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

PP 1st Period 1:29 -1 Shot on goal by Tomas Hertl saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

PP 1st Period 1:27 -1 Shot on goal by Brent Burns saved by Marc-Andre Fleury

1st Period 1:26 -1 Shot missed by Logan Couture

PP 1st Period 1:22 -1 Ryan Carpenter credited with hit on Logan Couture in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 1:01 -1 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 1:01 -1 Penalty to Erik Haula 2 minutes for Tripping Tomas Hertl

1st Period 0:38 -1 Evander Kane credited with hit on William Karlsson in neutral zone

1st Period 0:20 -1 William Karlsson shot blocked by Justin Braun

1st Period 0:00 -1 Evander Kane won faceoff in neutral zone