1st Period

1st Period 20:00 -1 End of 1st period

PP 1st Period 19:54 -1 Cedric Paquette won faceoff in neutral zone

PP 1st Period 19:54 -1 Power Play Goal Scored by Alex Ovechkin assisted by T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov

PP 1st Period 19:52 -1 T.J. Oshie won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 19:52 -1 Penalty to Tampa Bay Lightning 2 minutes for Too Many Men/Ice - Bench (served by Chris Kunitz)

1st Period 19:36 -1 Steven Stamkos shot blocked by Alex Chiasson

PP 1st Period 19:09 -1 Mikhail Sergachev shot blocked by Devante Smith-Pelly

PP 1st Period 19:00 -1 Yanni Gourde shot blocked by Devante Smith-Pelly

PP 1st Period 18:29 -1 Devante Smith-Pelly won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 18:29 -1 Stoppage - Offside

PP 1st Period 18:05 -1 Shot missed by Brayden Point

PP 1st Period 17:34 -1 Jay Beagle won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 17:34 -1 Penalty to Matt Niskanen 2 minutes for Holding Steven Stamkos

1st Period 17:33 -1 Shot missed by Steven Stamkos

1st Period 17:27 -1 Victor Hedman credited with hit on Jakub Vrana in defensive zone

1st Period 17:08 -1 Anthony Cirelli won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 17:08 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 16:52 -1 Chandler Stephenson won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 16:52 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Crowd

1st Period 16:49 -1 Takeaway by Ryan Callahan in defensive zone

1st Period 16:26 -1 Cedric Paquette credited with hit on Alex Chiasson in defensive zone

1st Period 16:26 -1 Shot missed by Brooks Orpik

1st Period 15:54 -1 Shot on goal by John Carlson saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

1st Period 15:52 -1 Michal Kempny credited with hit on Tyler Johnson in defensive zone

1st Period 15:29 -1 Ryan McDonagh credited with hit on Tom Wilson in defensive zone

1st Period 14:50 -1 J.T. Miller credited with hit on Matt Niskanen in offensive zone

1st Period 14:36 -1 Shot missed by Dan Girardi

1st Period 14:34 -1 J.T. Miller won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 14:34 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout

1st Period 14:32 -1 Shot on goal by Anthony Cirelli saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 14:31 -1 Anthony Cirelli shot blocked by Michal Kempny

1st Period 14:28 -1 Yanni Gourde shot blocked by John Carlson

1st Period 14:00 -1 Anthony Cirelli won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 14:00 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

1st Period 13:20 -1 Takeaway by Lars Eller in offensive zone

1st Period 13:14 -1 Shot on goal by Matt Niskanen saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

1st Period 13:12 -1 Shot on goal by Lars Eller saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

1st Period 12:49 -1 Steven Stamkos shot blocked by Matt Niskanen

1st Period 12:20 -1 Ryan Callahan shot blocked by Jay Beagle

1st Period 11:39 -1 Jay Beagle won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 11:39 -1 Stoppage - Puck Frozen - TV timeout

1st Period 11:38 -1 Shot on goal by Brett Connolly saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

1st Period 11:07 -1 Takeaway by Evgeny Kuznetsov in neutral zone

1st Period 10:54 -1 Tyler Johnson shot blocked by Dmitry Orlov

1st Period 10:25 -1 Shot on goal by Tom Wilson saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

1st Period 10:18 -1 Ryan McDonagh credited with hit on Tom Wilson in neutral zone

1st Period 10:04 -1 Lars Eller credited with hit on Yanni Gourde in defensive zone

1st Period 9:44 -1 Yanni Gourde shot blocked by John Carlson

1st Period 9:36 -1 Alex Killorn shot blocked by Michal Kempny

1st Period 9:23 -1 Victor Hedman credited with hit on T.J. Oshie in defensive zone

1st Period 9:10 -1 Anthony Cirelli credited with hit on Christian Djoos in offensive zone

1st Period 9:05 -1 Shot on goal by Mikhail Sergachev saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 8:45 -1 Brooks Orpik shot blocked by Ryan Callahan

1st Period 8:31 -1 Christian Djoos credited with hit on Cedric Paquette in neutral zone

1st Period 7:46 -1 Steven Stamkos won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 7:46 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

1st Period 7:45 -1 Brett Connolly shot blocked by Ryan McDonagh

1st Period 7:28 -1 Steven Stamkos won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 7:28 -1 Goal scored by Michal Kempny assisted by Evgeny Kuznetsov and John Carlson

1st Period 7:20 -1 Shot missed by Alex Ovechkin

1st Period 7:04 -1 John Carlson shot blocked by Anthony Cirelli

1st Period 6:33 -1 Lars Eller won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 6:33 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Crowd - TV timeout

1st Period 6:14 -1 Shot missed by Brayden Point

1st Period 6:08 -1 Devante Smith-Pelly credited with hit on Dan Girardi in offensive zone

1st Period 6:02 -1 Shot missed by Devante Smith-Pelly

1st Period 6:00 -1 Giveaway by Dan Girardi in defensive zone

1st Period 5:30 -1 Shot missed by Christian Djoos

1st Period 5:28 -1 Brooks Orpik shot blocked by Cedric Paquette

1st Period 5:16 -1 Alex Ovechkin credited with hit on Alex Killorn in neutral zone

1st Period 5:11 -1 Brooks Orpik credited with hit on Alex Killorn in neutral zone

1st Period 4:49 -1 Shot on goal by Dmitry Orlov saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

1st Period 4:34 -1 Takeaway by Victor Hedman in defensive zone

1st Period 4:27 -1 Giveaway by J.T. Miller in defensive zone

1st Period 4:23 -1 T.J. Oshie credited with hit on Victor Hedman in offensive zone

1st Period 4:07 -1 Shot missed by T.J. Oshie

1st Period 3:37 -1 Nikita Kucherov credited with hit on Michal Kempny in offensive zone

1st Period 3:26 -1 J.T. Miller won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 3:26 -1 Stoppage - Offside

1st Period 3:25 -1 Brooks Orpik credited with hit on Ondrej Palat in neutral zone

1st Period 3:24 -1 Takeaway by Ondrej Palat in neutral zone

1st Period 3:10 -1 Brayden Point won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 3:10 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 2:49 -1 Shot missed by Alex Chiasson

1st Period 2:40 -1 Ryan Callahan credited with hit on Brooks Orpik in offensive zone

1st Period 2:36 -1 Cedric Paquette credited with hit on Christian Djoos in offensive zone

1st Period 2:16 -1 Ryan Callahan credited with hit on Brooks Orpik in offensive zone

1st Period 2:11 -1 Jay Beagle won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 2:11 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Benches

1st Period 1:56 -1 Anthony Cirelli credited with hit on Matt Niskanen in offensive zone

1st Period 1:44 -1 Anthony Cirelli won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 1:44 -1 Stoppage - Hand Pass

1st Period 1:38 -1 Shot missed by Victor Hedman

1st Period 1:29 -1 Giveaway by Braden Holtby in defensive zone

1st Period 1:16 -1 J.T. Miller won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 1:16 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 1:15 -1 Shot on goal by John Carlson saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

1st Period 1:12 -1 Ryan Callahan credited with hit on Lars Eller in defensive zone

1st Period 1:04 -1 Victor Hedman credited with hit on John Carlson in offensive zone

1st Period 0:43 -1 Brayden Point shot blocked by Dmitry Orlov

1st Period 0:10 -1 Alex Ovechkin credited with hit on Anton Stralman in offensive zone

1st Period 0:00 -1 Brayden Point won faceoff in neutral zone