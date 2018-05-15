1st Period

1st Period 20:00 -1 End of 1st period

1st Period 19:59 -1 Tyler Johnson credited with hit on Dmitry Orlov in defensive zone

1st Period 19:51 -1 Shot missed by Jakub Vrana

1st Period 19:48 -1 Shot on goal by T.J. Oshie saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

1st Period 19:40 -1 Lars Eller credited with hit on Yanni Gourde in defensive zone

1st Period 19:29 -1 Brayden Point won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 19:29 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 19:20 -1 Brayden Point won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 19:20 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 19:19 -1 Shot missed by Tom Wilson

1st Period 19:02 -1 Shot on goal by Alex Ovechkin saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

1st Period 18:57 -1 Shot on goal by Alex Ovechkin saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

1st Period 18:31 -1 Shot missed by Anthony Cirelli

1st Period 18:07 -1 Devante Smith-Pelly credited with hit on Anton Stralman in offensive zone

1st Period 17:23 -1 Brett Connolly credited with hit on Victor Hedman in offensive zone

1st Period 17:01 -1 Shot on goal by Jakub Vrana saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

1st Period 16:25 -1 Shot missed by Ondrej Palat

1st Period 16:09 -1 Takeaway by Christian Djoos in defensive zone

1st Period 15:59 -1 Shot on goal by Ryan Callahan saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 15:38 -1 Christian Djoos shot blocked by Ryan McDonagh

1st Period 15:32 -1 Shot missed by Alex Ovechkin

1st Period 15:21 -1 Cedric Paquette won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 15:21 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout

1st Period 15:20 -1 Shot on goal by Christian Djoos saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

1st Period 15:14 -1 Shot missed by Christian Djoos

1st Period 15:03 -1 Brett Connolly credited with hit on Dan Girardi in offensive zone

1st Period 15:01 -1 Andre Burakovsky credited with hit on Victor Hedman in offensive zone

1st Period 14:42 -1 Shot missed by J.T. Miller

1st Period 14:39 -1 Takeaway by J.T. Miller in neutral zone

1st Period 14:30 -1 Shot on goal by Alex Killorn saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 14:24 -1 Cedric Paquette credited with hit on John Carlson in neutral zone

1st Period 14:15 -1 Cedric Paquette credited with hit on Michal Kempny in neutral zone

1st Period 14:07 -1 Giveaway by Braden Holtby in defensive zone

1st Period 13:53 -1 Cedric Paquette won faceoff in neutral zone

PP 1st Period 13:53 -1 Power Play Goal Scored by Steven Stamkos assisted by Victor Hedman and Brayden Point

PP 1st Period 13:45 -1 Shot on goal by Nikita Kucherov saved by Braden Holtby

PP 1st Period 13:19 -1 Shot on goal by Nikita Kucherov saved by Braden Holtby

PP 1st Period 12:57 -1 J.T. Miller won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 12:57 -1 Stoppage - TV timeout

1st Period 12:57 -1 Penalty to Braden Holtby 2 minutes for Tripping Yanni Gourde (served by Alex Chiasson)

1st Period 12:47 -1 Giveaway by Jay Beagle in defensive zone

1st Period 12:42 -1 Shot missed by Anton Stralman

1st Period 12:19 -1 Shot on goal by Brayden Point saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 12:16 -1 Shot on goal by Brayden Point saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 12:02 -1 Takeaway by Brayden Point in offensive zone

1st Period 11:52 -1 Jay Beagle won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 11:52 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 11:45 -1 Alex Chiasson shot blocked by Braydon Coburn

1st Period 11:37 -1 Shot on goal by Devante Smith-Pelly saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

PP 1st Period 10:50 -1 Shot on goal by Brett Connolly saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

PP 1st Period 10:45 -1 Takeaway by Alex Ovechkin in offensive zone

PP 1st Period 10:42 -1 Shot on goal by Alex Ovechkin saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

PP 1st Period 10:29 -1 Shot on goal by Evgeny Kuznetsov saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

PP 1st Period 10:16 -1 Evgeny Kuznetsov shot blocked by Victor Hedman

PP 1st Period 10:15 -1 Alex Ovechkin shot blocked by Anthony Cirelli

PP 1st Period 10:13 -1 Shot on goal by Evgeny Kuznetsov saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

PP 1st Period 9:48 -1 Takeaway by John Carlson in offensive zone

PP 1st Period 9:25 -1 Shot missed by Ryan Callahan

PP 1st Period 8:58 -1 Cedric Paquette won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 8:58 -1 Penalty to Anton Stralman 2 minutes for Boarding Tom Wilson

1st Period 8:54 -1 Shot missed by Steven Stamkos

1st Period 8:52 -1 Tom Wilson credited with hit on Ryan McDonagh in defensive zone

1st Period 7:54 -1 Anthony Cirelli credited with hit on Lars Eller in defensive zone

1st Period 7:49 -1 T.J. Oshie credited with hit on Victor Hedman in offensive zone

1st Period 7:37 -1 J.T. Miller credited with hit on Matt Niskanen in offensive zone

1st Period 7:27 -1 Giveaway by Lars Eller in defensive zone

1st Period 7:19 -1 Lars Eller won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 7:19 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 7:14 -1 Steven Stamkos credited with hit on Dmitry Orlov in offensive zone

1st Period 7:10 -1 Shot on goal by Ondrej Palat saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 7:02 -1 Steven Stamkos won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 7:02 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout

1st Period 7:00 -1 Shot on goal by Victor Hedman saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 6:57 -1 Tom Wilson credited with hit on Tyler Johnson in defensive zone

1st Period 6:54 -1 Shot on goal by Tyler Johnson saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 6:53 -1 Tyler Johnson shot blocked by Alex Ovechkin

1st Period 6:48 -1 Tom Wilson credited with hit on Victor Hedman in offensive zone

1st Period 6:21 -1 Devante Smith-Pelly credited with hit on Braydon Coburn in offensive zone

1st Period 5:47 -1 Cedric Paquette won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 5:47 -1 Stoppage - Hand Pass

1st Period 5:42 -1 Brooks Orpik shot blocked by Tyler Johnson

1st Period 5:37 -1 Chandler Stephenson won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 5:37 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

1st Period 5:36 -1 Jakub Vrana shot blocked by Victor Hedman

1st Period 5:21 -1 Takeaway by Nikita Kucherov in defensive zone

1st Period 5:10 -1 Shot missed by Matt Niskanen

1st Period 4:53 -1 Lars Eller won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 4:53 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

1st Period 4:52 -1 Shot missed by J.T. Miller

1st Period 4:34 -1 Alex Killorn credited with hit on Michal Kempny in neutral zone

1st Period 4:29 -1 Devante Smith-Pelly credited with hit on Anthony Cirelli in offensive zone

1st Period 4:25 -1 Shot on goal by John Carlson saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

1st Period 4:21 -1 Jay Beagle won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 4:21 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 4:20 -1 Shot on goal by John Carlson saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

1st Period 4:15 -1 Alex Chiasson won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 4:15 -1 Stoppage - Offside

1st Period 4:13 -1 Ryan Callahan credited with hit on Alex Ovechkin in neutral zone

1st Period 3:55 -1 Ryan Callahan won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 3:55 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

1st Period 3:54 -1 Shot on goal by Evgeny Kuznetsov saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

1st Period 3:47 -1 Takeaway by Michal Kempny in defensive zone

1st Period 3:23 -1 Shot missed by Victor Hedman

1st Period 3:14 -1 Shot missed by Dan Girardi

1st Period 3:08 -1 Tyler Johnson credited with hit on Brett Connolly in offensive zone

1st Period 2:47 -1 Lars Eller credited with hit on Braydon Coburn in offensive zone

1st Period 2:23 -1 Giveaway by Mikhail Sergachev in defensive zone

1st Period 2:17 -1 Shot on goal by Dmitry Orlov saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

1st Period 2:01 -1 Giveaway by Ondrej Palat in defensive zone

1st Period 1:40 -1 Devante Smith-Pelly credited with hit on Anton Stralman in offensive zone

1st Period 1:20 -1 Shot missed by J.T. Miller

1st Period 1:05 -1 Devante Smith-Pelly credited with hit on Anton Stralman in neutral zone

1st Period 0:55 -1 Anthony Cirelli won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 0:55 -1 Stoppage - Offside

1st Period 0:38 -1 Dan Girardi credited with hit on Alex Ovechkin in defensive zone

1st Period 0:29 -1 Ryan Callahan credited with hit on Matt Niskanen in offensive zone

1st Period 0:17 -1 Victor Hedman shot blocked by Matt Niskanen

1st Period 0:12 -1 Alex Ovechkin credited with hit on Dan Girardi in defensive zone

1st Period 0:00 -1 Cedric Paquette won faceoff in neutral zone