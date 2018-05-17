1st Period

1st Period 20:00 -1 End of 1st period

PP 1st Period 19:47 -1 Giveaway by Andre Burakovsky in offensive zone

PP 1st Period 18:48 -1 Takeaway by Ryan McDonagh in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 18:20 -1 Shot missed by Alex Ovechkin

PP 1st Period 18:18 -1 Shot on goal by T.J. Oshie saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

PP 1st Period 18:10 -1 Takeaway by T.J. Oshie in offensive zone

PP 1st Period 18:05 -1 Shot on goal by Evgeny Kuznetsov saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

PP 1st Period 17:56 -1 Tyler Johnson won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 17:56 -1 Penalty to Nikita Kucherov 2 minutes for Hooking Matt Niskanen

1st Period 17:32 -1 Matt Niskanen shot blocked by Nikita Kucherov

1st Period 17:28 -1 Devante Smith-Pelly credited with hit on Anton Stralman in offensive zone

1st Period 17:19 -1 Devante Smith-Pelly credited with hit on Victor Hedman in offensive zone

1st Period 16:58 -1 Jay Beagle won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 16:58 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Crowd

1st Period 16:55 -1 Devante Smith-Pelly credited with hit on Ondrej Palat in defensive zone

1st Period 16:52 -1 Takeaway by Ondrej Palat in offensive zone

1st Period 16:42 -1 Jay Beagle won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 16:42 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 16:32 -1 Shot on goal by Lars Eller saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

PP 1st Period 16:14 -1 Tyler Johnson won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 16:14 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Crowd

PP 1st Period 16:13 -1 Alex Ovechkin shot blocked by Dan Girardi

PP 1st Period 16:08 -1 Takeaway by Cedric Paquette in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 15:01 -1 Takeaway by Ryan McDonagh in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 14:31 -1 Evgeny Kuznetsov won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 14:31 -1 Stoppage - TV timeout

1st Period 14:31 -1 Penalty to Victor Hedman 2 minutes for Slashing Jakub Vrana

1st Period 14:16 -1 Shot missed by Jakub Vrana

PP 1st Period 13:15 -1 John Carlson shot blocked by Anthony Cirelli

PP 1st Period 13:07 -1 Shot on goal by Alex Ovechkin saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

PP 1st Period 12:59 -1 Shot on goal by John Carlson saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

PP 1st Period 12:36 -1 Evgeny Kuznetsov won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 12:36 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

PP 1st Period 12:35 -1 Shot on goal by Alex Ovechkin saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

PP 1st Period 12:32 -1 T.J. Oshie won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 12:32 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

PP 1st Period 12:31 -1 Shot on goal by Nicklas Backstrom saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

PP 1st Period 12:23 -1 Alex Killorn credited with hit on Alex Ovechkin in defensive zone

PP 1st Period 11:57 -1 Tyler Johnson won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 11:57 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped

PP 1st Period 11:56 -1 Shot on goal by Alex Ovechkin saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

PP 1st Period 11:25 -1 Alex Ovechkin shot blocked by Ryan Callahan

PP 1st Period 11:20 -1 Cedric Paquette won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 11:20 -1 Penalty to Yanni Gourde 2 minutes for Interference Tom Wilson

1st Period 11:12 -1 Shot missed by Alex Ovechkin

1st Period 11:07 -1 Dan Girardi credited with hit on Tom Wilson in defensive zone

1st Period 11:02 -1 Shot on goal by John Carlson saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

1st Period 10:28 -1 Evgeny Kuznetsov won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 10:28 -1 Stoppage - Icing - TV timeout

1st Period 9:41 -1 Chandler Stephenson credited with hit on Alex Killorn in neutral zone

1st Period 9:16 -1 Shot on goal by Alex Killorn saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 9:01 -1 Anthony Cirelli won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 9:01 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 8:53 -1 Lars Eller won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 8:53 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 8:49 -1 Shot on goal by Anton Stralman saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 8:46 -1 Giveaway by Lars Eller in defensive zone

1st Period 8:32 -1 Lars Eller won faceoff in neutral zone

PP 1st Period 8:32 -1 Power Play Goal Scored by Steven Stamkos assisted by J.T. Miller and Brayden Point

PP 1st Period 7:48 -1 Giveaway by Nikita Kucherov in offensive zone

PP 1st Period 7:27 -1 Chandler Stephenson won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 7:27 -1 Penalty to Lars Eller 2 minutes for Holding Nikita Kucherov

1st Period 7:26 -1 Steven Stamkos shot blocked by Matt Niskanen

1st Period 7:15 -1 Takeaway by Nikita Kucherov in neutral zone

1st Period 7:05 -1 Alex Ovechkin credited with hit on Dan Girardi in offensive zone

1st Period 6:39 -1 Dan Girardi credited with hit on Tom Wilson in defensive zone

1st Period 6:15 -1 Anthony Cirelli won faceoff in defensive zone

1st Period 6:15 -1 Stoppage - Goalie Stopped - TV timeout

1st Period 6:14 -1 Shot on goal by Christian Djoos saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

1st Period 6:08 -1 Victor Hedman shot blocked by Evgeny Kuznetsov

1st Period 6:03 -1 Shot on goal by Victor Hedman saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 5:59 -1 Giveaway by Cedric Paquette in offensive zone

1st Period 5:51 -1 Brooks Orpik credited with hit on Ryan Callahan in defensive zone

1st Period 5:38 -1 Evgeny Kuznetsov won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 5:38 -1 Goal scored by Brayden Point assisted by Tyler Johnson and Yanni Gourde

1st Period 5:36 -1 Giveaway by Michal Kempny in defensive zone

1st Period 5:06 -1 Shot on goal by Nikita Kucherov saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 4:59 -1 Ondrej Palat credited with hit on Matt Niskanen in offensive zone

1st Period 4:47 -1 Shot on goal by Matt Niskanen saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

1st Period 4:38 -1 Lars Eller won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 4:38 -1 Stoppage - Puck in Netting

1st Period 4:28 -1 Nicklas Backstrom won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 4:28 -1 Goal scored by Dmitry Orlov assisted by T.J. Oshie and Matt Niskanen

1st Period 4:25 -1 Shot on goal by T.J. Oshie saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

1st Period 4:24 -1 Shot on goal by Dmitry Orlov saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

1st Period 3:56 -1 Lars Eller shot blocked by Victor Hedman

1st Period 3:54 -1 Shot on goal by Matt Niskanen saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy

1st Period 3:48 -1 Tom Wilson credited with hit on Anton Stralman in neutral zone

1st Period 3:40 -1 Nikita Kucherov shot blocked by Tom Wilson

1st Period 3:34 -1 Tom Wilson credited with hit on Anton Stralman in defensive zone

1st Period 3:18 -1 Michal Kempny credited with hit on Ondrej Palat in defensive zone

1st Period 3:05 -1 Steven Stamkos won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 3:05 -1 Stoppage - Icing

1st Period 2:16 -1 Braydon Coburn credited with hit on Nicklas Backstrom in defensive zone

1st Period 1:54 -1 Nicklas Backstrom won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 1:54 -1 Stoppage - Puck Frozen

1st Period 1:41 -1 Shot on goal by Dan Girardi saved by Braden Holtby

1st Period 1:36 -1 Shot missed by Brayden Point

1st Period 1:24 -1 Tyler Johnson credited with hit on T.J. Oshie in offensive zone

1st Period 1:10 -1 Lars Eller won faceoff in offensive zone

1st Period 1:10 -1 Stoppage - High Stick

1st Period 1:03 -1 Nicklas Backstrom won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 1:03 -1 Stoppage - Offside

1st Period 0:59 -1 Nicklas Backstrom won faceoff in neutral zone

1st Period 0:59 -1 Stoppage - Offside

1st Period 0:54 -1 Steven Stamkos credited with hit on Matt Niskanen in offensive zone

1st Period 0:37 -1 Tom Wilson credited with hit on Ondrej Palat in neutral zone

1st Period 0:31 -1 Jay Beagle credited with hit on Victor Hedman in offensive zone

1st Period 0:21 -1 Devante Smith-Pelly credited with hit on Victor Hedman in offensive zone

1st Period 0:00 -1 Cedric Paquette won faceoff in neutral zone