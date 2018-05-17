Scores for May 17, 2018
  • 6:362nd
    2nd
     
    TB
    WSH
    2
    2
    2
    2
    0

In Progress - 2nd 6:36

Washington leads 2-1 (Game 4 of 7)

Close

Washington leads 2-1

Game 1: Friday, May 11th
Capitals4Final
Lightning2
Game 2: Sunday, May 13th
Capitals6Final
Lightning2
Game 3: Tuesday, May 15th
Lightning4Final
Capitals2
Game 4: Thursday, May 17th
Lightning26:36
2nd
Capitals2
Game 5: Saturday, May 19th
Capitals7:15 PM
ET
Lightning
Game 6: Monday, May 21st
Lightning8:00 PM
ET
Capitals
Game 7: Wednesday, May 23rd
Capitals8:00 PM
ET
Lightning

Lightning 2

 

Capitals 2

 

Coverage: NBCSN

8:00 PM ET, May 17, 2018

Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

1 2 3 T
TB 2 0 2
WSH 1 1 2
10
5
2
1
Last Plays:
Last Play
Last Scoring
All Scoring
Roster
Play-by-Play
Stats:
Current
Season
Tampa Bay Lightning
ForwardsGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
DefenseGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
GoaltendersSAGASVSV%TOI
 
Washington Capitals
ForwardsGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
DefenseGA+/-SOGPIMTOI
GoaltendersSAGASVSV%TOI

SPONSORED HEADLINES